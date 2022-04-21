Around the Circle This Week: April 21, 2022

Park It: The Lake Superior region has a wealth of parks worth acknowledging for this National Parks Week in the United States. We thought this would also be a good time to reintroduce you to the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation, which helps to promote and support all five national parks in the Big Lake neighborhood: Grand Portage National Monument in Minnesota; Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin; and, in Michigan, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Keweenaw National Historical Park and Isle Royale National Park (pictured here). Lake Superior Magazine interviewed Executive Director Tom Irvine (in photo at left with photographer David Guttenfelder at right) this week about the foundation, how it has grown and its hopes for the parks' futures in our online story "Reflections on Supporting Our Five U.S. National Parks." The foundation also produces the weekly Lake Superior Podcast featuring conversations with a wide range of Big Lake connected folk done by one of the foundation's founding board members, Frida Waara, and broadcaster Walt Lindala.

Saltie Arrivals: On Monday, the Port of Thunder Bay welcomed the arrival of its first ocean-going vessel for the 2022 navigation season. MV Blacky, a Cyprus-registered, Canfornav vessel, crossed the Thunder Bay breakwall at 8;25 a.m. Blacky Captain Oleg Gerasymchuk and Chief Engineer Igor Matsala were recognized in the traditional Top Hat Ceremony that afternoon with Port Authority Board Director Pat Bushby presenting the Top Hat and welcome remarks given by Hon. Minister Patty Hajdu and Mayor Bill Mauro. Blacky loaded Western Canadian wheat and oats at Richardson International’s main elevator and set sail Wednesday for Puerto Rico. Members of the local Ukrainian community gathered for a special greeting because the whole crew hails from the Odessa region of Ukraine, according to a story by TBNewwatch.com. From left in this photo are Cathy Paroschy-Harris, Captain Oleg Gerasymchuk, Vika Dyukaryeva, Chief Engineer Igor Matsala, Dr. Steve Jobbitt, Walter Warywoda). In the other photo, Port Board Director Pat Bushby bestows the Top Hat on Captain Gerasymchuk. With the arrival of this ship, Laurie Lorenowich becomes the winner of the port's Top Hats Contest by guessing the correct arrival time.

Meanwhile: Last Friday, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority had its official first ship honoring for the captain and crew of the Resko, which arrived under the Aerial Lift Bridge on April 13. The ship was loading with grain at Gavilon on Connor's Point in Superior. Editor Konnie LeMay was among those welcoming the mainly Polish and Ukrainian crew of the Bahamas-flagged vessel. She presented the Captain Lukask Pionke (seen here) with a Lake Superior calendar and a "unsalted, shark-free" Lake Superior cap to remember his freshwater journey. The captain says both he and the Resko are frequent visitors to the Twin Ports, though this was their first time as the first saltie in for the season. Deb DeLuca, executive director of the port authority, said in her welcome, “Despite winter’s lingering chill this year, the arrival of the season’s first full Seaway transit is a true sign of spring and always of the prosperity these great ships help deliver to our region,” as reported by Shalone Monroe of WDIO. This year's First Ship contest winner is Susan Stebbins and runner up is Myla Carlson.

Fire Aid: One of the oldest buildings in Bayfield at 239 Manypenny Ave. was destroyed by fire on the weekend, leaving about 16 people homeless. There was a report that a pet cat possible died in the fire. Responding to fight the flames were the Bayfield Volunteer Fire Department, the Red Cliff Fire Department and the Washburn Fire Department. As befitting the friendly community, we heard reports of a police officer alerting the residents to evacuate and later being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation along with two of the firefighters. Local lodgings have offered temporary places to stay and a local thrift store, we're told, opened its doors and shelves for those residents to take what they needed without cost. Now a Bayfield Fire Relief Fund has been started to help those displaced people. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. “We are asking people to share videos and photos of the fire to either the Fire Department’s Facebook page, or by email to bayfieldfiredept@gmail.com,” requests Bayfield Fire Chief Jeff Boutin. The Bayfield Volunteer Fire Department posted on April 16, the day of the fire, "We also thank the community, especially Core/Encore/Maggies for clothing, shelter, and food for the victims, Andy's IGA and Manypenny Bistro for feeding everyone on scene, and the Bayfield Inn and Windseeker Rentals for offering temporary housing. Watching the community care for each other was a bright spot in an otherwise dark day." The Bayfield Heritage Association posted photos of the building

historic building, which was moved with horses and logs from Front St. to its current location around 1900. It was originally the New Brunswick Hotel (in the back right of this black-and-white photo), located on the waterfront at Rittenhouse Avenue and Front Street, according to the association.

Visitor & Maker Space: We had to share our good news of today. Lake Superior Magazine has partnered with Visit Duluth to provide a visitor information center in Canal Park, along with a new gift shop that emphasizes local makers and regional producers. This morning, we hosted a media reception in the shop at 345 S. Lake Ave. (next to Flagship) and tomorrow at 10 a.m. we officially open to the public. WDIO stopped into the shop and posted a little story. We're especially proud of all the local makers works, including shop manager Bekah Rush's own nifty creations, like this Lake Superior with beach glass running through it (and the glass was picked from a Big Lake shore, Bekah tells us). Come down on a weekend and say, "Howdy!"

Another grand opening in the Canal Park neighborhood will be next Wednesday (April 27) when The Garden Wedding & Event Center (formerly Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill) formally launches its new incarnation as a venue for weddings, receptions, class reunions, to trade shows, business meetings, and fundraisers. From 3-5 p.m., the community is invited to tour the space, enjoy some light appetizers and chat with the staff. There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, April 22: In Sault Ste. Marie at Lake Superior State University, seniors majoring in everything from sciences and engineering to business and medicine will strut their stuff by presenting their thesis and capstone projects at the sixth LSSU Undergraduate Research Symposium from 3-5 p.m. in Taffy Abel Arena. Seniors encapsulate their findings through poster displays, oral summations, video excerpts, prototype creations and other methods.

Saturday, Sunday & Tuesday, April 23, 24 & 26: It's going to be a busy few days at the Calumet Art Center in the Big Green Church. On Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., browse the locally created items at the Calumet Art Center April Market. Then on Sunday at 4 p.m., enjoy the Pipe Organ Recital Sounds of Lent & Easter with Kathleen Alatalo-Arten. Kathleen will perform on the center's historic pipe organ built in 1907 by the Estey organ company, and rebuilt by the Verlinden company in 1970. A peek inside the two-story organ chamber is traditionally offered after a recital. On Tuesday, tap into the ChiGong class from 11 a.m. to noon.

Minnesota

Saturday & Sunday, April 23 & 24: Grandma’s Marathon is hosting two runs this weekend. On Saturday at 9 a.m. is the Fitger’s 5K Run/Walk. Then on Sunday a zero-waste Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. in honor of Earth Day. The run will be about 3 miles, starting and finishing in front of the Grandma’s Marathon office in Canal Park. Instead of traditional finisher shirts, there will be a shirt swap with attendees asked to bring an old running shirt to exchange. Extra shirts will be donated to the Goodwill.

Thru Sunday, April 24: Joy & Company in Grand Marais is hosting a Mother Earth Day Art Gala presented by Tenacious Woman Celebrating Mother Earth.

Monday-Saturday, April 25-30: Enjoy deals and meals during Get Downtown Week in Duluth sponsored by the Greater Downtown Council and Bremer Bank. More than 30 food places and retail shops are participating, offering a buy one get one 50% off specials on select items. It's a great time to sample a new shop, restaurant or pub for visitors and locals.

Tuesday, April 26: The Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council will host its first business-to-business Networking and Jobs Mixer from 3-6 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Friday, April 22: Join Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Fond du Lac Ojibwe Band Chairman Kevin DuPuis in an Earth Day beach clean up at 1 p.m. on Gibiskising Minis (Wisconsin Point). A picnic will follow to celebrate the partnership between the city and the band and their mutual efforts to protect the most sacred local places.

Saturday, April 23: The Border Town Betties’ monthly fundraiser for April starts at 6 p.m. with Fashion Through the Ages at the Douglas County Historical Society in Superior. There will be a a fashion show held in honor of vintage clothing icon, Doug Moen. The evening starts with a social hour, then the show with clothing provided by Lady Outlaw Vintage and many pieces will be available for sale. Yes, Cheese will also offer charcuterie boards to purchase.

Friday-Saturday, April 22-23: Chalk a sidewalk or clean a beach, all the while learning more about tending our planet during the Earth Day Chalk & Walk at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth. Chalk will be available and the beach clean-up walk will be 2-3 p.m. both days.

Ontario

Today, April 21: Bruce Kemp, author of Weather Bomb 1913: Life and Death on the Great Lakes will give a free virtual presentation at 7:30 p.m ET on the November 1913 storm considered the most destructive on the Great Lakes. It left in its wake crippled cities, paralyzed communications, 12 lost freighters, the corpses of more than 250 men and women, and a mystery that remains unsolved to this day, according to presentation host Thunder Bay Museum. Register in advance.

April 22, 29 & 30: The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow brings delicious food, amazing music and an exciting dash of science to the towns it visits. In the coming days, the roadshow makes a stop 4-8 p.m. at the Garden River First Nation Recreation Center on Friday; 2-7 p.m. at the Marathon Recreation Complex on April 29; and noon-4 p.m. at the Schreiber Arena on April 30. "Get ready to discover a world of adventure that’s close to home," promise organizers.

Photo & graphic credits: National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation; Port of Thunder Bay; David Schauer; Annalissa Bermel/Bayfield Volunteer Fire Department Facebook; Bayfield Heritage Association; Bekah Rush; The Garden Wedding & Event Center; Lake Superior State University/Duluth's Greater Downtown Council/City of Superior/Thunder Bay Museum