Around the Circle This Week: April 28, 2022

Signs of Spring: Thought we'd break up your week with a few true signs of spring in the Big Lake neighborhood. That means the opening of our seasonal food favorites. Clyde's Drive-in in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., creator of this Big C burger, opens Friday for its summer season. West Pier, the other top burger rated Sault drive-in, opened in March, as did Gordy's Hi Hat in Cloquet, Minn., which entered its 62nd season. Great!Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River, Minn., opened its doors on Wednesday for its 16th season (with tasty treats like these floral candies). Snow or no, we're calling it Spring. Got any more "spring openings" in your neck of our woods? Post them in the community section of our Facebook page and we'll share them.

Bridgework: We stumbled onto this post by the Michigan Department of Transportation with President John Kennedy's broadcast statement for the May 14, 1963, dedication of the International Bridge between Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan and Ontario. Says the Prez: "The new International Bridge joining Canada and the United States at historic Sault Ste. Marie is a fitting symbol of the continued friendship, commerce and cooperation between our two great countries. I'm very pleased at this opportunity to greet the people of Michigan and Ontario who have worked so hard to make this bridge possible and to congratulate them on their achievement." He goes on to say its more than just a bridge crossing a river, the project was binational in its financing, in its construction and in its operation. It is a great bridge, and now with reduced border-crossing restrictions, we encourage everyone to cross that bridge when you come to it.

Morrison & the Mail: Representatives of the U.S. Postal Service and others traveled to the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino last week to honor artist George Morrison, a member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. George, who died in 2000, was "one of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and founding figure of Native American modernism,' according to the USPS. It uses five of George's paintings for a new set of forever stamps. George's son, musician Briand Morrison, was among those at the first-day-of-issue event last Friday. Rhonda Silence, who did a story on the event for WTIP in Grand Marais, reports about 200 people gathered at the celebration of George and his work. She also did an interview with Briand and others on the site. Photographer Kim Kosmatka took photos, including some here. In announcing the new stamps, the USPS noted, "One of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and a founding figure of Native American modernism, George Morrison challenged prevailing ideas of what Native American art should be, arguing that an artist’s identity can exist independently from the nature of the art he creates. He is best known for his abstract landscape paintings and monumental wood collages, which draw on childhood memory and reflect a deep and abiding connection with the natural world. Many of his works feature a prominent horizon line inspired consciously and subconsciously by his childhood on the shore of Lake Superior. Representing the space where sky and water meet, the horizon line also marks the boundary between known and unknown, a mystery that Morrison repeatedly explored, even as he continued to refine his modernist vision." The stamps can be requested at local post offices or ordered online. The Grand Portage National Monument will host "Connections," an exhibit about George, through September in its Heritage Center.

North x North: Zeitgeist in Duluth kicked off its inaugural North x North International Film Festival on Wednesday and it will continue through Sunday, mainly in the downstairs Zinema space. The festival has a packed schedule and features categories that include Music Video, Indigenous Filmmakers (sponsored by American Indian Community Housing Organization or AICHO), Black Filmmakers (sponsored by the Duluth Branch NAACP), Asian filmmakers (Twin Ports Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Collective of TPAC), Narrative Shorts, Narrative Features, Documentary Shorts, Documentary Features, Animation, Local Short, Local Feature, Midwest Shorts, Midwest Features, Horror Shorts, Horror Feature Films, Family Films. The filmmakers will be attending many of the sessions. Among the films are "Bring Her Home," presented by AICHO, following three Indigenous women – an artist, an activist and a politician – as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and "Musher," which follows four women sled-dog racers preparing for the annual Copperdog150 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Also our friend Bick Smith (who does our Over the Waves audiocasts) produced a short documentary, "Little Log House," to be shown at 5:30 p.m. today. Find the full schedule and film synopses online.

New Port of Call?: The Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation have signed an agreement to develop a new "commercially viable" port on the site of the former pulp mill in Marathon. The announcement states that the two entities hope the port would service regional mining, forestry, logistics and manufacturing interests in the region. Marathon has a recreational boat launch (seen here) and the docks generally are open in April.

Fire & Water: The former fire chief in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has taken on a new role, joining the team of Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours. Scott LaBonte (in photo) will become general manager of the tours, taking over after being trained in by departing manager Richard Brawley, who retires after this season. “Growing up, I would cross Lake Superior heading to Isle Royale with my grandfather and I’ve been a boating enthusiast ever since. When I was contacted about this role, it felt like an ideal fit,” Scott says in the announcement of his new job. “I am humbled to have been chosen for this position and excited to provide the Famous tour experience our guests have loved for decades and expand into new tour opportunities.” The tours will have its 63rd season this year, starting May 14 and running to Oct. 16 with three to six tours daily. In addition to the classic lock tour, Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours offers lighthouse cruises on select Saturdays and fireworks cruises on July 1 and 4. For 41 of those seasons, Richard has been working for the tours. “It’s been a wonderful career that I have thoroughly enjoyed – part of why I’ve continued working to age 75. I have great faith in Scott’s ability to take Famous into its next generation to continue serving the Eastern Upper Peninsula community and visitors to Sault Ste. Marie.”

Remembering 2 Heroes: This Saturday (April 30) will mark the 55th anniversary of a tragedy in Duluth … a spring storm that killed three teen brothers and a Coast Guardsman who tried to save them. On April 30, 1967, U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Edgar Culbertson drowned off the Duluth Ship Canal while trying to rescue the Halversons: 17-year-old Eric and 16-year-old twins Arthur and Nathan. Edgar, then 31, joined Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Richard R. Callahan and Fireman Ronald C. Prei in attempting to reach the North Pier lighthouse after the teens were swept over by enormous waves. The boys were never found; Edgar, though tethered, was swept over, too, and died. All three Coast Guardsmen were given the Coast Guard Medal, the service’s highest peacetime honor. For years, Tom Mackay, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, captain on the Vista Fleet boats and a friend of Edgar's, worked to get a plaque placed on the pier commemorating the bravery and tragedy. He was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard (in photo here) when it was placed. Cap't Tom, as he liked to be called, went each April 30 to place four flowers there. He also helped to get a cutter named for Edgar and on Feb. 6, 2020, the USCG Edgar Culbertson was launched, serving in Texas with the motto "Braving the Storm". Tom died last year and this year his friends, family and U.S. Coast Guard members will honor his annual tradition at noon Saturday. All are invited. Tom did a story about the tragedy and his friend Edgar for Lake Superior Magazine.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, April 29: Michigan Technological University in Houghton invites everyone down for its 1 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony on the new H-STEM Complex. The multi-million dollar building will house state-of-the-art teaching and research labs for health-related Science, Technology, Engineering and Math studies.

Today, to Aug. 27: Beaumier Upper Peninsula Heritage Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette is hosting the UP3D exhibition through Aug. 27. The free display “UP3D” features 60 large three-dimensional images from the stereograph collection of collector Jack Deo of Marquette

Minnesota

Thru Next Sunday, to May 5: Duluth is hopping. Besides the North x North Film Festival (see above), the popular Duluth Junk Hunt twice-annual, mega flea market is under way at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) through Saturday. Then Sunday is the launch of the wacky, wild and always musically wonderful Homegrown Music Festival that spans the Twin Ports. The launch begins with a noon Children's Music Showcase at the public library plaza and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. The week features multiple musical interludes at the DECC, local pubs and restaurants around Duluth and Superior, plus poetry, Check out the full schedule and plan your week.

Next Friday-Saturday, May 6-7: Larsmont Cottages Sauna Days sets up a full weekend of relaxing activities around the experience of the Finnish sauna. There are vendors, sauna talks, yoga classes, icy plunges, plus live music.

Thru Saturday, to April 30: Get Downtown week continues in Duluth with its spring B0GO 50% off deals.

Friday, April 29: Safely dispose of old medicines until 4 p.m. during the Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out at Duluth's Western Lake Superior District in its Household Waste Facility.

Today-Sunday, April 28-May 1: A three-day exhibition, "Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War," shows at the Great Hall in The Depot from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this weekend. The traveling exhibition from the Minnesota Military Museum presents the stories and connections from Minnesota to these world-changing events. Opening ceremony is today at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: The 2nd May Day International Worker Solidarity Rally will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center in Duluth. There will be a host of speakers and Mayor Emily Larson has issued a proclamation recognizing May 1 as international Workers Day in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Monday-Thursday, May 2-5: It's the 103rd year for the national Children's Book Week and the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward plans plenty of action with a Star Wars theme, from a take-n-make Yoda puppet kit (Monday) to May the Fourth Be with You photo op (on May 4, of course) to storytime readings.

Friday, April 29: Join the Earth Day Celebration fundraiser for the Bayfield Famers Market starting at 4 p.m. at the Howl Adventure Center. CORE Community Resources wiil provide a yummy stew for dinner and there will be speakers and DJs all evening. Also all Friday, Adventure Club Brewing onsite will donate a portion of its bar sales and the dinner to the market.

Saturday, April 30: This will be the last day to donate to the Bayfield Fire Relief Fund to help those displaced by an apartment fire that destroyed a downtown Bayfield building.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1: The Folklore Festival 2022 in Thunder Bay will not be at the the Fort William Gardens, but there will be virtual events, as well as food take outs available during the festival, including The Bannock Lady with Bannock Burgers and Indian Tacos, Slovakia with Slovak Burger and Perogie Dinner, the Masala Grille with a special folk festival meal and Club Cappuccino with your favourite Italian desserts. On Friday, take a virtual world tour or try some of the smaller dancing videos through Facebook. Find out more on the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association website. Stay tuned for a 50th anniversary live and in-person in 2023.

Monday-Friday, May 2-6: Sault Startup Week features workshops and presentations for local entrepreneurs to grow their ideas or operations. Regional, provincial and local experts will discuss support options, funding sources and success stories at the Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship

Photo & graphic credits: Clyde's Drive-in; Great!Lakes Candy Kitchen; Michigan DOT; Kim Kosmatka; U.S. Postal Service; North x North International Film Festival; Red 23 Films; Town of Marathon; Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours; U.S. Coast Guard; Michigan Technological University/Homegrown Music Festival/Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library/ Folklore Festival 2022