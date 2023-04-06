Around the Circle This Week: April 6, 2023

More Ice Needed: It seems to many of us around Lake Superior that the winter has been "endless," but what has not been endless is the amount of ice on the Big Lake and other Great Lakes this winter. According to NOAA, the Great Lakes reached a record low for ice cover in February. "As of February 13, 2023, only 7% of these five freshwater lakes was covered in ice, which is significantly below the 35-40% ice cover that is expected for this time of year," according to NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL). Maximum ice cover typically occurs mid-February to early March on the Great Lakes. Ice cover varies greatly on the Great Lakes, no doubt about that (just take a look at the max ice for 2019 vs. 2020 in these NOAA graphics), but in a study of ice coverage from 1973 to 2017, NOAA found an average ice cover decline of 70%. Lack of ice in winter creates a variety of issues. On

Lake Superior, with its 31,700 square miles or 82,170 square kilometers - yes, the largest in the world for a freshwater body - ice can prevent evaporation when water temperatures are often warmer than the air temps. Evaporation is one of the main ways water exits the Big Lake since it has only one outlet, the St. Marys River. Lack of ice can also cause additional lake effect snows, which in our story "It's a Wonderful Lake," told how Buffalo, N.Y., "benefits" from Lake Superior bending snowstorms toward that city. Cold temps and icy cover at the right times of year can also inhibit reproduction of invasive species like zebra mussels. NOAA says causes of ice cover or the lack thereof vary. "Although human-caused warming plays a role in this decline, other key factors contributing to reduced ice loss are long-term patterns of climate variability over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Four patterns of climate variability are contributing to ice cover changes: the North Atlantic Oscillation, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation." Of course at the end of March by Madeline Island, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar (in this photo) had no trouble cavorting on the ice during a break from ice breaking.

Inches from a Record: As of this morning, Duluth was 3.7 inches away from topping its winter snowfall record. At 131.7 inches, it already has earned third place in the history books and is a mere 1/10 inches from second highest overall. We asked the National Weather Service folk in Duluth and they tell us there is a "huge mixed bag" of sentiments over more snow or not. As many shovel-weary residents are saying, "If we've gotten this close, we might as well go over the top." Other shovel-weary residents, of course, are saying, "Enough already." We doubt the weather will listen to us, so for now we're just along for the sled ride. The Lake, meanwhile, did the equivalent of water pyrotechnics during the storm, as seen in this photo by Christian Dalbec along the Minnesota shore.

Can't Wait Until … Wait a Minute!: Just before the storm earlier this week wind-battered and iced up our shores, the good folk at Joynes Ben Franklin in Grand Marais, Minn., taunted us with thoughts of summer … and what summer will bring. "Just in time," they posted with this delivery photo. "We may have a snowstorm in the forecast for today and tomorrow, but we are officially ready for mosquito season!" Seems the first shipment of mosquito nets have arrived in what Tyler at the store is calling their official "Grand Marais Mosquito Defense Headquarters." With a loose, tongue-in-cheek estimate of "billions" of nets on order, the store folk say they generally do sell out each year. Some speculate more snow will translate to more of the tiny vampires, which might have us longing for winter … or at least for a mosquito net.

Opportunities:

• At Duluth's Lake Superior Zoo, you'll get a chance to meet the Easter bunny at the Easter EGG-Stravaganza, but you also get the chance to sponsor (aka adopt) a resident of the zoo, including this Amur tiger who seems perfectly content with our snow. The Easter EGG-Stravaganza runs all day Saturday (Apr. 8). There is a special free members-only hour from 9-10 a.m., and then it opens for everyone from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, do crafts, play games and win prizes. There will be magic and a coloring contest. The animals also get to enjoy special Easter-themed enrichment. The Safari Cafe will be open, and there will be food trucks on grounds. Meanwhile, the zoo this week touted its adopt your favorite zoo resident program and posted four of the potentials seen here. You can't take them home if you adopt them, but you do get a glossy 4×6 photo of your adoptee, a personalized fact sheet/biography and a certificate of adoption. Adoptions this month also help Farmaste Animal Sanctuary in Lindstrom, Minn.

• At the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minn., ambassador wolves Blackstone and Caz turn 1 year old today, Axel and Grayson turn 7 on May 2 and Rieka turns 2 on May 23. To celebrate all those birthdays, the center has launched a birthday fundraiser through Rieka's party. See pictures of all the birthday wolves online.

• Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau is looking for folks willing to adopt flower baskets for downtown and/or to volunteer to water them. "For a donation of $80 you can have your name, business name or a name to honor someone placed on the basket," the chamber says. Or you can join the volunteer basket watering crew. Call 715-779-3335 or email carol@bayfield.org to reserve a basket or learn how to volunteer.

• The city of Duluth announced its second year of Love Your Block learning sessions and grants. Thanks to a John Hopkins University "Cities of Service" grant in 2022, the Love Your Block program, project leaders, community partners and donors invested more than $18,000 across Lincoln Park and Central Hillside. In 2023, Love Your Block continues with workshops about neighborhood level topics, mini-grants for gatherings, clean-ups, and small neighborhood improvement projects, and volunteer opportunities. Residents and community organizations in Central Hillside and Lincoln Park are eligible to apply for $500 mini-grants by June 1. There will be a series of free monthly learning events at the Harrison Community Center open to all. This month is "Let’s Talk (about) Trash" on Apr. 19, 6-8 p.m. in partnership with WLSSD and City of Duluth Life Safety Division.

• Those interested in the writing life have a few great opportunities coming up soon. On Saturday, Apr. 15, the Lake Superior Writers offers a free workshop on "Getting into Your Character's Head" at The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Must register in advance; Zoom options available. On Apr. 22, Thomas Peacock, member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, is the guest for a free Book Club for Writers, during which he will talk about his newest books and about bringing a cultural voice to his work. The event, also at The Depot from 2-3:30 p.m. also requires advance registration and is both in-person (limited) and virtual. Finally, LSW offers a four-week workshop on Memoir Writing (fee charged), Thursdays starting Apr. 20. Also in Duluth, but available as virtual workshops, Catalyst Story Institute offers three options for those interested in episodic storytelling (aka television or streaming). Demystifying TV Development is 5 p.m. ET Apr. 13 and The Career Coaching Group is 12:30 p.m. ET Apr. 19.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Wednesday-Thursday, Apr. 12-13: The Institute of Computing and Cybersystems at Michigan Technological University in Houghton hosts its first Art in Silico – "a computational art exhibition and event series that examines the expressive world of creative computation and the confluence of technology and art, connecting circuit board to canvas." Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a panel discussion on "The Work of Art in the Age of AI Generation" at the Great Lakes Research Center and via Zoom. On Thursday, 5-7 p.m., there will be a reception for the new Art in Silico exhibit at the historic Orpheum Theater in Hancock.

Thursday-Saturday, Apr. 14-16: The Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe presents its Spring Contest Pow Wow at the Event Center in the Ojibwa Casino Marquette.

Minnesota

Friday, Apr. 7: The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais hosts an opening reception for Spirit of the Arts, a new exhibit from the North Shore Artists League that will continue through Apr. 30. Reception runs 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 7: Die laughing (so to speak) at the Renegade Comedy Cage Match starting 10:30 p.m. Friday at Zeitgeist in Duluth. The troupe promises "A comedy competition to the 'death!' Two eccentric comedy teams will compete to see who moves on to next month, and which team meets their ultimate fate – comedy death!"

Thursday, Apr. 13: From 5:30-7:30 p.m., the St. Louis River Alliance will host the rescheduled "The St. Louis River Area of Concern: From a Fond du Lac Viewpoint" at the Stoney Brook Creek Room at Black Bear Casino in Carlton. Speakers from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will share their unique cultural perspectives about the St. Louis River Area of Concern, their partnership role, and their own natural resource management efforts. Around the Earth drum group will open with song and Naawakwe will share Ojibwe place names in the Estuary. St. Louis River Area of Concern Coordinators will share plans for their work in 2023. The event is free and open to the public.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Apr. 8: Head to Fairlawn Mansion in Superior for "A Children's Home Easter & Northland Peeps Art Show" to hang out with the Easter bunny and meet a few Peeps. Activities include crafts, games and an egg hunt, plus a Studio One Photography's First Northland Peeps® Art Show. Fun starts at 2 p.m. and goes through 5 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 8: The Hayward Wesleyan Church hosts its Eggstravaganza with a large egg hunt, music, snacks and the true story of Easter. Starts at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 18: Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard will be the guest speaker in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room on University of Wisconsin-Superior campus starting at 6 p.m. She will speak about her personal struggles with mental health and well-being, and what she learned along the way to benefit others. A Q&A and meet & greet session will follow. Tickets are limited.

Ontario

Friday, Apr. 7: The acoustic trio Boreal will perform 8 p.m. at The Loft on at Algoma Conservatory of Music. "Songs of Renewal" features the music of Katherine Wheatley, Tannis Slimmon and Angie Nussey. The concert is sponsored by by Black Fly Jam and The Algoma Conservatory of Music. Chris Belsito of SooToday interviewed the musicians.

Thru Apr. 16 & 23: The Lakehead University Honours and Juried Exhibitions continue at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery.

Save the Date - Apr. 14: Enjoy an evening of boatnerd camaraderie at the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association Membership Drive & Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Apr. 14 at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth. Live music and sea shanties by Teague & The Paddy Wagon (6 p.m.) and John Agacki (7 p.m.). Prizes and Bent Paddle Perks for new membership sign-ups. Handtossed Pizza from Catering by Bellisio's for early arrivals. The Lake Superior Visitor Center's Park Rangers to present Intro to Great Lakes Shipping Discovery Cart and 2023 exhibit and program outlook. The party is open to everyone.

Photo & graphic credits: USCG Spar; NOAA/GLERL; Christian Dalbec; Joynes Ben Franklin; Lake Superior Zoo; Institute of Computing and Cybersystems/St. Louis River Alliance/Superior Public Museums/Boreal