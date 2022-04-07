Around the Circle This Week: April 7, 2022

Our Own Signs of Spring: Washington, D.C., has its cherry blossoms, but the Lake Superior region has plenty of signs that winter will leave … eventually. In the Twin Ports and by the Soo Locks, we've seen the recent spring migration of ice-breaking U.S. Coast Guard vessels to our ports (including the Hollyhock (seen here), which took resident media folk out on the harbor last Friday). The Canada geese have already begun arriving, though they seem to be waddling on ice as much as swimming in open waters. Also spotted on the ice recently, a coyote in Duluth and deer strolling near a freighter in Thunder Bay. And, best of all, we have those spring storms with heavy, wet snow like the one on Wednesday. Much of the region had a mix of wet snow and/or rain, but in Thunder Bay, the storm caused some issue. Power outages caused the back-up generators to kick in at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and triggered the closure of Lakehead University. Local schools were let out early as road conditions deteriorated. Some parts of Minnesota's North Shore recorded 13 inches of new snow. Today on the South Shore, a winter storm warning continues with the potential of wet snowfall accumulating at half an inch per hour in higher elevations of the Keweenaw Peninsula and Huron Mountains, says the National Weather Service. This NWS graphic shows snow (appropriately in white) coming in behind the "mixed precipitation" (in purple). The Madeline Island Ferry has had to suspend service because of ice conditions and the windsled also has no passenger service today because, as the phone message notes, "it's too sticky out there and ice conditions are not good. I'm not sure I can get you back if I take you over." You can check out the island conditions for yourself on the Madeline Island Chamber link to the webcam atop the Beach Club

Water Check: Lake Superior water levels ended up near "normal" at the end of March, the International Lake Superior Board of Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports. The water levels declined 0.4 inches in March, which is average for that month. That puts the Big Lake closer than it's been for awhile near its century long average. At the beginning of April, it is 3.5 inches below the long-term average water level (1918-2021), but nearly a foot – 11.4 inches – below the same time last year. April, thanks to spring storms and snowmelt, is usually a recharging month for the water levels, which may rise as much as 6.3 inches this year.

Business Adventure: Over the Waves, an audio blog by Bick Smith of CyBick Productions, is back, featuring a conversion with Amy Trimbo, owner of AdventureUs in Washburn, Wis. The shop specializes in garments and gear, much of it made by Amy and her crew (which can include family). Amy describers herself as a "sewist" (rather than the gender-based "seamstress"). "I love sewing, I absolutely love sewing … and the outdoors." She blended those two loves into AdventureUs, which opened in 2018.

To Gookonaanig Endaawaad We Go: "Grandma's House" is one in a series of downloadable language kits for families who want to immerse their babies and toddlers in the Ojibwe language at home. Each kit contains activities for children, flash cards, adult vocabulary lists and other language tools. The kits were developed by Ojibwemotaadidaa Ojibwe Immersion Academy, a program for adult learners of the Ojibwe language.

Catching Up with the Cervids: Next week (April 10-16) is National Wildlife Week in Canada, and a group dedicated to preserving the regional caribou are using the week to call attention to the sharp decline of the species near the Big Lake. The group, which operates through LakeSuperiorCaribou.ca, sent out an article outlining the history of the caribou and its current status along the Ontario shores (like these at the Slate Islands). We've posted that article on our website. Also on our website, you can find a 2015 story, "The Last of the Grey Ghosts" by Cheryl Lyn Dybas delving deeper into the caribou history. The most recent turn for the caribou were when some of the cervids were removed from Michipicoten Island, where a migrating wolf pack that crossed the ice threatened to kill all of them. Removal of the caribou put the wolves in danger of starving and so some were captured and placed on Isle Royale. The Michipicoten caribou, once removed (also because of wolf predation) from the Slate Islands were actually returned there. The Ontario caribou group has worked with local schools to educate about the caribou. A few years ago 2nd and 3rd grade students at Vivian Wood Alexander Grades 2-3 at Nor’Wester View Public School in Thunder Bay did drawings, like this one.

Meanwhile, the moose population in Minnesota is at its highest level in a decade, reports The Associated Press on the WCCO website. Among the figures the story cites: "An estimated 19% of the population was calves — the highest it has been since the population was near its peak in 2005. The estimated calf-cow ratio was 45 calves to 100 cows. DNR researchers said Minnesota’s moose population — which is 47% lower than its peak in 2006 – is still at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success."

In Memoriam: The Big Lake region lost a heritage gem recently with the passing of Philip Ernest Tetzner, owner of Tetzner's Dairy in Washburn, Wis. Philip, 91, died March 30 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. The son of Ernest and Lillian Tetzner, he grew up on the family farm and even got his driver's license at age 12 to be able to deliver milk locally. Phil served on the Washburn Town Board for 48 years as a supervisor, chairman, clerk and assessor. In 1993, the Wisconsin Agriculturist magazine recognized his accomplishments in farming by naming him a Master Agriculturist. Philip served on the Midland Cooperative board for 27 years. Personable and humorous, he also was known for his flock of geese and small herd of goats, which he fondly termed his "Triple G: Grandpa's Geese and Goats." Lake Superior Magazine's Bob Berg interviewed Philip about the diary for a story on local food producers and sellers. "Chatting with him is as memorable as the dairy’s $1.50 handmade ice cream sandwiches, whose ingredient list starts with cream and whole milk from cows within shouting distance," Bob wrote. "Phil is the third of the five generations who have operated this farm. His parents took over in 1914, after his grandfather ran it for 20 years.' Phil took over the operation at age 18 after his father died; it was the same year he married his wife, Beverly. Family members continue to run it. Phil told Bob, 'My mother used to bottle milk by hand. I can remember when I was little, probably about 5, I’d put the caps on. I really couldn’t do it very good.' In this photo, Phil (in center) poses with lifelong customer Tim Bowles and Phil's daughter Jackie Tetzner in the small Tetzner’s Dairy store. BusinessNorth posted a story by author Catherine Lange who spoke with Philip for her book Why This Place. Philip is survived by his six children, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with other family members. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday (April 8) at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 9) at the Messiah Lutheran Church in town.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, April 9: Hoppy Easter at the Calumet Theatre brings Easter a little early with a free egg hunt, crafts, visits with the Easter Bunny, free hot dogs & cookies and cuddly bunnies from Hoppily Ever After, a non-profit rabbit rescue in the Upper Peninsula.

Thursday, April 14: Anishnaabekwe writer, educator, and activist Lesley Belleau from the Ojibway Nation of Ketegaunseebee (Garden River First Nation), outside Bawating and Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, will speak at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie at 3 p.m. Lesley is the author of the short fiction collections The Colour of Dried Bones (Kegedonce Press) and Sweat (Your Scrivener Press) and most recently was the winner of the Pat Lowther Award for her poetry collection Indianland (ARP).

Minnesota

Saturday, April 9: Join otters Agate and Ore at their birthday celebration in the Great Lakes Aquarium from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There will be otter themed cake, crafts and special programming. Birthday guests are asked to bring something from the otter wishlist. Among the items wished for (which might tell us a lot about the otters) are Blue Buffalo Wilderness Canned Cat Food (Salmon flavored), clean fleece/ tie blankets, microfiber rugs, non-toxic Crayola finger paint and Dawn dish soap.

Saturday, April 9: “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” at the Essentia Wellness Center in Duluth gets the marathon training on track, answers questions about nutrition for runners and lets you network with like-minded people. The half-day event starts at 8 a.m.

Thru Sunday, April 10: It's Mountain Meltdown - the final days of the season (despite the snow) at Lutsen Mountains. Enjoy six bands at Papa Charlie's and lots of last-minute ski and terrain runs.

Thursday, April 14: Join nationally known photographer, author, filmmaker (and Duluthian) Dudley Edmondson to learn more about how you can slow down and take in all that nature has to offer along the Superior Hiking Trail corridor. He will cover birding and spring wildflower identification on the trail.

Thursday, April 14: Join the Minnesota Ballet's "Flirty Dancing" fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m. in The Depot Great Hall in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Saturday, April 9: Artists Squared Gallery in Washburn is hosting “Vincent,” a show highlighting the art of talented young artists who are students of local artist Betty Sitbon. Her students used the paintings of Van Gogh to inspire their art during her summer camp 2021 and joyfully created a variety of colorful pieces. There is no fee for the gallery and part of the sales of their work will be for the artists and part will be used for scholarships to next year’s camp. The opening reception will be Saturday, 4-6 p.m. and the exhibit will stay up through May 7.

Wednesday, April 13: The next River Talk will host Alexis Grinde with the Natural Resources Research Institute in Duluth and Cole Wilson with the University of Wisconsin-Madison as they present, “Black ash and birds: conserving critical habitat in the St. Louis River Estuary.” Black ash tree wetlands in the St. Louis River Estuary are unique forests that support diverse bird species. Alexis and Cole will discuss current research revealing how birds use these habitats and the possible impacts of ash tree death caused by the invasive emerald ash borer. The virtual Zoom presentation, sponsored by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Wisconsin Sea Grant Program, is free.

Ontario

Friday, April 8: BrianT & The Sinister Hearts make their stage debut at the Marconi Cultural Events Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. The local band includes Brian Tremblay, Scott McLurg on drums, Robert Brown on bass and Lynn Eckroth on backing and lead vocals.Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12: Explore supply chain capacity and sustainability on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System during this virtual speaker event from 10-11 a.m. ET. hosted by the Port of Thunder Bay. "2022 Open of Navigation" features keynote speaker Gregg Ruhl, president and CEO of the Algoma Central Corp. Register online.

Photo & graphic credits: Konnie LeMay; National Weather Service; International Lake Superior Board of Control; Bick Smith; Ojibwemotaadidaa Ojibwe Immersion Academy; Brian Mclaren; Bob Berg; Lake Superior State University/Great Lakes Aquarium/Wisconsin Sea Grant/ National Lake Superior Estuarine Research Reserve