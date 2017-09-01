Around the Circle This Week: Sept. 1, 2017

× Expand American Red Cross Northern Minnesota Region

Helping hands & hearts for Texas: Our neighbor-engaged communities are stepping up to help Texas, the Duluth News Tribune reports. In this photo, Marilyn Cluka of Barnum and Bonnie Peterson of Two Harbors arrive in Austin, Texas, to help with those seeking refuge.

Others are making room locally for pets abandoned or displaced, according to WDIO TV.

As local people consider what they might do to help, Director Dan Williams of the American Red Cross Northern Minnesota Region in Duluth cautions that sending “stuff” may not be the best course of action. Storing and sorting too many items – food, clothing, furniture – can become its own burden on volunteers early on in a crisis. He recommends donating cash if you’re able. Blood donations are also welcome to replenish national supplies disrupted by the storms.

To avoid unscrupulous scams regarding aid to hurricane victims, we highly recommend starting with your regional Red Cross – for northern Minnesota & Douglas County in Wisconsin, for the Upper Peninsula, for northern Wisconsin, or the Canadian Red Cross, which is also seeking aid for victims of the British Columbia Fires, in Thunder Bay or Sault Ste. Marie.

When will those colors turn?: In parts of the Big Lake neighborhood, isolated trees already have transformed some leaves to yellows and reds. According to a 2017 national fall foliage map at SmokyMountains.com, most of the Upper Peninsula and the Arrowhead of Minnesota (and likely the Ontario shore) will be peaking by mid-September and Wisconsin’s shore follows about a week later. If the prediction is correct, much of the peak will be over by October 1. Use the navigation bar below the map to see how the color progresses during the next few months. (Remember these are just predictions.)

× Expand Northland College

Looking good on the field: Northland College's Ponzio Stadium was recognized in August by the American Sports Builders Association as one of the best single field facilities in the country. The one-year-old stadium was designed by Rettler Corporation in Stevens Point.

Mackinac Bridge to close for Annual Bridge Walk: Each year, 30,000 to 60,000 people from several states and countries take part in the Annual Bridge Walkacross the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day. This year, for security reasons, the bridge will be closed to most vehicles from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the event. Only buses used to transport walkers to the starting point and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the bridge during the 5-mile-long Labor Day walk. The bridge walk begins in St. Ignace at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge and ends in Mackinaw City at the south end. And while there’s no fee or registration to take part, most everyone will need to take the bus back to the starting point for a $5 per person charge. Walkers will start across the bridge at 7 a.m., but the event gets under way at 6:40 a.m. with the start of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness Jog, followed by greetings from Gov. Rick Snyder at 6:55 a.m.

To help prevent traffic jams, the Michigan State Police are asking motorists to avoid I-75 north from 6:30 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Labor Day, reports Mlive.com. The closure has been announced for several months.

Sault police call for backup: And their moms came through for them. SooToday reports Constables Emily Coccimiglio and Michelle Johnson called in their moms to help make pasta sauce at a special event at the Boston Community Hub. It gave them an opportunity to be seen as everyday people, the officers said.

Photo credits: American Red Cross Northern Minnesota Region; Northland College; Mackinac Bridge Authority