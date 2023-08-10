Around the Circle This Week: August 10, 2023

A Boatload of Persians: The Port of Thunder Bay decided to help folks understand the true capacity of a modern freighter with a recent contest asking its Facebook fans to guess the number of delicious Persians – a Thunder Bay iconic pink-infused dessert pastry – it would take to equal its heaviest load of the season so far. That would be the 31,064 metric tons (about 34,242 U.S. tons) of grain carried away by Algoma Central Corp.'s Capt. Henry Jackman. "If the Capt. Henry Jackman was loaded to the same weight, but with persians, how many persians would that be?" the port asked. The answer was recently revealed Helen Otterman as winner with a guess of 310,000,000! "Helen was really close to the actual answer of 313,777,778!" the port notes. What does Helen win? A dozen Persians, of course. That's just 313,777,766 Persians away from a Jackman load. Nice figuring, Helen.

Remembered Still: Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society, leads the honoring ceremonies for the last survivor of the Union Army during the Civil War on Saturday (Aug. 12). Private Albert Henry Woolson died Aug. 2, 1956, at age 106 in Duluth. “Albert Henry Woolson had outlived over 2 million Civil War Union Army comrades when he died in Duluth,” the Minnesota Historical Society notes on its website page for him. “When he died in 1956, Woolson was buried with full military honors. Over 1,500 people attended the funeral in the Duluth Armory, including Senators Hubert Humphrey and Edward Thye and Governor Orville Freeman. Ulysses S. Grant III, a grandson of the Civil War U.S. Army general, was honorary pallbearer.” On Saturday, military honors will be given at 11 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, followed by a wreath-laying event/reception at Woolson’s statue in the St. Louis County Depot at 1 p.m. (The Duluth statue is seen here in a photo by Bob Berg). Albert Woolson was born in New York state in 1850. His father, Willard, had enlisted in the Union Army and was mortally wounded at the Battle of Shiloh. Willard was cared for at the Army hospital in Windom, Minn., before died. On Oct. 10, 1864, Albert, then 14, enlisted into Company C, 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery as a drummer boy. The Company never saw action, and Albert was mustered out of the Regiment on Sept. 7, 1865. Albert Woolson married twice and raised a family that included his son, Albert Jr., who served in the Spanish-American War. They lived in Mankato, St. Peter and Windom before moving to Duluth around the turn of the century. At his death in 1956, he was known to be the last living Union soldier and widely recognized and the last veteran of the Civil War from either side. Another statue (also seen here) of Albert, besides the one at The Depot, was placed to remember him and the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). He posed for famous sculptor Avard Fairbanks, who created the statue, and it was dedicated there in September 1956 after his death. The Veterans Memorial Hall website also has a page with information about Albert and a story about him reprinted from Life Magazine. For Saturday's event, the Veterans Memorial Hall is partnering with the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the David Wisted Post #28 and Battery “I”, 1st Regiment of U.S. Light Artillery.

Another Remembrance: Tributes from around the region have been posting after the passing of author/editor Shawn Perich, founder of Northern Wilds and an advocate for enjoying our north woods. "FAREWELL, MY FRIEND," posted author/photographer Michael Furtman (who took this photo of Shawn with a northern pike). "I will miss you. You brought great joy to the lives of many … You brought smiles to your friends, when you "showed us how it's done" by catching a pike on a fly rod, or tracking a big buck, or merely telling us one of your many stories." Shawn was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021 and died last week on Aug. 3. Born in Duluth on July 16, 1959, to Dan and Terese Perich, Shawn graduated from Denfeld and the University of Minnesota Duluth. "Shawn always knew he wanted to be a writer and never lost sight of that goal," his obituary notes. "In his writing and editing career he worked for Fins and Feathers magazine, Game and Fish Publications, the Cook County News Herald and Minnesota Outdoor News." He started Northern Wilds with business partner Amber Graham and wrote many books alone and in partnership with others, including several fly-fishing guides such as the much appreciated Fly Fishing the North Country. "Brook trout were his favorite. The tighter and more remote the stream, the better. That was Perich’s philosophy," wrote his friend Joe Friedrichs for WTIP radio in Grand Marais. "Perich’s lifestyle was built around hunting and fishing." Shawn also had time for helping, and with his life partner, Vikki Elberling, joined the Hovland Volunteer Fire Department when they moved to Hovland. He retired several years ago as chief of that department. Shawn also spent 20 years on the Minnesota Forest Resource Council after his appointment by Gov. Jesse Ventura. Visitation will be Aug. 19, starting at 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth.

Celeb Sighting: Director James Cameron was spotted at the Boat Club Restaurant & Bar in Duluth this week, restaurant owner Jason Vincent posted. “Add another name to the list of celebrity Boat Club Restaurant diners. … James Cameron dined with us tonight! He’s visiting his friend, Jessica Lange, and checking out possible movie locations. He loved our clam chowder and said it was the best he’s had since Sundance.” Cameron should have enjoyed a peek at Lake Superior, too, having been underwater at the Titanic (as well as director of the film) and of his recent “The Way of Water” in the Avatar series. Maybe Sigourney Weaver could also put in a good word for the Big Lake scenery. (She’s seen here with James in this Dick Thomas Johnson photo at a Toyko press conference for the new Avatar movie.) Sigourney spent time in Wawa, Ont., for the filming of Snow Cake, in which she starred with Alan Rickman. Check out the other celebrities our shores have hosted (at least up to 2015) in this short story we’ve posted on www.LakeSuperior.com. If you want to hang out with some performers sometime soon, check out the Boat Club's Stand-up Comedy on Aug. 18 in the the Fitger’s Comedy Lounge. Comedians Rudy Pavich and Larry Reeb take the stage for a rip-roaring night out, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Blues Muse: Gather up your Blues muse and head to Bayfront Festival Park this weekend for the 34rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival – one of the first iconic festivals that brought crowds to the Duluth waterfront. The fest spans Friday-Sunday (Aug. 11-13) with 17 groups, including headliners Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio (Friday evening); Charlie Musselwhite (Saturday) and Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier (Sunday). "During it's 30+ years, a lot of folks have appeared at the fest. "From Buddy Guy to Jonny Lang, Little Richard to Delbert McClinton, Robert Cray to Wilson Picket and Blues Traveler to Solomon Burke, nearly 500 artists in all have graced our famous stages," says the festival website.You get a personal invitation from Ronnie Baker Brooks in a video on the festival Facebook page. "Hey, Blues fans," he says. "The band and I are looking forward to coming back to the Bayfront Blues Festival on Aug. 12. We start at 7:15 p.m. It's right in the Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, Minnesota, right on the shores of Lake Superior – great setting for a festival. I know there's a lot of great bands; I'm so happy to be part of it. Come on out, y'all. It's been a long time. Lookin' forward to seeing your face in the place."

More Luminous Music: The newly formed Northerly School of Music in downtown Duluth starts its Living Luminaries Summer Series with a concert and conversation with Dakota Dave Hull, 6-8 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12). Says Scott Alarik of the Boston Globe, “Hull is something of a guitar god in his native Midwest, where he's been dazzling audiences for over 30 years with his lush finger-picking and quicksilver flat-picking. He is also a sly raconteur with an encyclopedic knowledge of vintage American music.” Dave just came out with a new album, "Better Late Than Never" with classic American Guitar-Banjo songs. The music school, owned and operated by musician/music teacher/instrument repairer Kyle Orla of K.O. Stringworks, plans an ongoing project celebrating classic performers. "We are lucky enough to host a few of the most influential and innovative musicians for an intimate concert and conversation," the school site notes. Capacity is extremely limited and tickets can be ordered online. Watch the website for other upcoming concerts.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday & Wednesday, Aug. 12 & 16: The monthlong Emberlight Festival continues in Ironwood. Celebrate the culinary arts at Miners Memorial Heritage Park Saturday in Ironwood. Chef Joel Sardinha from Suffolk Street Eatery will be cooking al fresco using fresh ingredients sourced from local gardens, farmer’s markets and farms. The event will feature use of a wood-fired clay oven, as well as grilling and stove-top techniques. And there will be samples. Also, Emberlight’s Performance Infusion series provides audiences an understanding of what makes artists love and pursue their work, and what it takes to bring their ideas to life. The infusions unite nature and craftsmanship by bringing accomplished artists and curious audiences together in the heart of Art in the Park at 1 p.m. Then on Wednesday (Aug. 16), take in a Close Up: Ann and Madeline at Theatre North in advance of the musicians’ Aug. 19 performance. Emberlight Creative Producer Cindy Franck will guide a conversation between the soprano and pianist as they share the beginnings of their classical music careers, the repertoire they most enjoy performing, how they’re building 21st century classical music careers, and why classical music is still relevant in the digital age. Audience questions will be welcomed and encouraged.

Saturday, Aug. 12: The 24th annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic – Michigan's largest, mass start, point to point mountain bike race – hits the Marquette trails at 8 a.m. Races cover all ages and skill levels, from the pros to the Average Joes. Adult Races: Hard Rock - 48 Mile (Point to Point, Mass Start); Soft Rock - 28 Mile (Point to Point, Mass Start) or Shore Rock - 10 Mile. Youth Races: Junior Rock - 4 mile; Little Rock - 1 mile and Littlest Rock - 50 yard. On Friday, there will be an expo at the Lakeview Arena, where there will also be a spaghetti feed sponsored by the Negaunee Lions Club.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13: The 62nd annual Eagle Harbor Art Fair is on the grounds of St. Peter's By the Sea Church and the Rathbone School in Eagle Harbor. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. More than 70 artists will be on hand, including the three featured artists – fabric artists Millie Little, Dolly Luoma and Jeanne Rosemurgy.

Saturday & Wednesday, Aug. 12 & 16: The summer season at Calumet Theatre continues with a Time Traveler Moody Blues Tribute concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and then with Tapestry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Eisenhower Dance Detroit presents U.P.rootEDD at 6 p.m. in the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Marquette. The short performance by the professional dancers will be followed by a Q&A session.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13: Enjoy the spectacular Grand Portage Rendezvous Days at the Grand Portage National Monument. The weekend-long event kicks off with the Stone Bridge Singers Drum Group welcome at 10 a.m. on the Great Hall Lawn. Boat building will be an ongoing demonstration, plus free one-hour guided tours through the historic 18th century rendezvous encampment with costumed folks. A pow wow sponsored by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe continues throughout the weekend. Archeological site tours happen on Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. & 1 p.m.). Find the full packed schedule online.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12: It’s two nights of improv at Zeitgeist in Duluth. On Friday at 10:30 p.m., enjoy Long Form Surprize by the Renegade crew, a form of improv that relies less on audience participation and more on character and story development to create comedy. Then continue the improv and the long form 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the Seasonal Comedy Booster with The Antibodies, Duluth’s newest long-form improv team.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Naturalist Larry Weber, author of 365 Days of Northern Nature: Backyard Almanac, gives an author talk at 6-7:30 p.m. in Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13: Chik-Wauk Museum & Nature Center hosts two interesting events this weekend. First, the University of Minnesota Duluth Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium brings its Dark Sky Caravan to the center from 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Then on Sunday, hear Mark Neuzil, a journalism professor at the University of St. Thomas, present “Canoes: A Natural History in North America,” starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour comes to the DECC's Symphony Hall in Duluth at 7 p.m. with its "We Can't Make This Stuff Up!" theme.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Take it With You returns to Zeitgeist with “A Fairy Tale – Part 1”! an an hour-long, originally scripted, live radio theatre podcast complete with versatile voice actors, all original music, and old-school foley sound effects. Starts at 7:30 p.m. in Zeitgeist Teatro in Duluth.

Next Wednesday, Aug. 16: Glensheen Concerts on the Pier features Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold, Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. for the free concert. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: The William A. Irvin museum ship hosts its Family Day to celebrate its new “Seek & Scavenge” book, an I-spy style book narrated by Susie the Seagull. Kids (and kids at heart) who complete the tour are given complimentary Irvin paper hats and, on Family Day, also get a free book (usually it’s $2). Plus there will be face painting, Duluth-themed coloring pages and balloon seagulls to spot throughout the ship. Tours run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (with the last tour out at 4:30 p.m.)

Next Thursday, Aug. 17: Check out Kids, Cops, and Cars from 1-4 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. This event will showcase multiple law enforcement and first responder vehicles to be explored. There will also be K-9 demonstrations, tug-of-war, ice cream treats and other activities. Fun and free.

Wisconsin

Friday, Aug. 11: The All of Us Research Program done by the National Institutes of Health will be in Hayward on Friday for a special enrollment event. Learn how you can be included in shaping the future of health care for you, your family, your community and generations to come. Find out about the opportunity to receive health information back in the form of genetic and hereditary DNA information. Learn more and enroll at the Marshfield Clinic site online.

Friday, Aug. 11: Come celebrate with the “small but mighty” group of parents and volunteers who raised $50,000 for an installation of new equipment at Cooper Hill Park in Bayfield. The official ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. with activities until 5 p.m., including a performance by the improv group Lost in the Woods.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Chequamegon Food Co-op of Ashland hosts its Farm/Producer Tours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., taking the northern route of the Bayfield Peninsula. On the tour are Happy Hollow Creamery in Cornucopia, plus Red Cliff Fish Company and Suri Fina Alpaca Farm in Washburn. Pack a lunch for Little Sand Bay National Park. The tour is free, but registration required by stopping in at the store or calling 715-682-8251.

Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 15 & 17: Bayfield Concerts by the Lake with Rucksack Revolution (Tuesday) and Hoff Stevens (Thursday) in Memorial Park. Starts 7 p.m. both days.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Music in the Parks in Washburn this week features Scott Keever, sponsored by Artists Squared & Artists on the Byway, at Wikdal Park, 6-8 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Aug. 12: The Great Benjamins Circus returns to the GFL Memorial Gardens at Sault Ste. Marie. John Davenport and his brother Jairo, third generation circus performers, have created the “Great Benjamins Circus” with Clowns, Acrobats, Aerialists, and Daredevils from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Thunder Bay's summerlong Live on the Waterfront series continues with performances at Marina Park by local musicians Jessica Hayes and Chris Talarico plus Zach Zoya from near Montréal. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16-20: Fringe North Festival in Sault Ste. Marie starts with a full slate of activities next Wednesday and runs through the week. The multi-arts fest features a range of creative events – from theatre to dance to puppetry to animation, music and more – mainly at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum with two unique pop ups around town. The opening ceremony cabaret takes place Wednesday and will be streamed on the Fringe North SSM YouTube channel. See the full schedule online.

Go Figure: It's a little hard to track the events, since they happen daily and nearly spontaneously, but the Sub Superior Underwater Music Festival is underway until Aug. 19. The experimental music festival takes place in and around Duluth. Organizers (which includes founder Robot Rickshaw (aka musician, composer, and performance artist Troy Rogers) say this: "It is a festival that engages with the unique sonic nature of Lake Superior and offers

attendees and participants opportunities to listen, see, touch, and feel our great mother Superior in new and unusual ways. The events schedule happens each day and you can find what's up that day on the group's social media. "The best way to approach Sub Superior is to prepare for a day at the beach. Bring a beach chair, your own food & beverage, whatever you need to enjoy some time at the lake."

