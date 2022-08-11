Around the Circle This Week: August 11, 2022

When Lake Superior Waves: Photographer/diver/surfer Christian Dalbec from Two Harbors, Minn., loves catching a few waves on the Big Lake … often freezing them in time. Just this morning he posted "Green Glass," a smooth-as-glass view of a wave near Split Rock Lighthouse. Wonder where to catch a few waves today? It should be mild, wave wise, on the western end of the Lake with the National Weather Service Duluth's marine forecast predicting 5-10 knot winds (6-11 mph). The National Weather Service Marquette's marine forecast predicts 10-20 knot winds around the Marquette and Grand Marais, Mich., area – that's about 11-23 mph. That should kick up a few "hello" waves. You can check out the up-to-the-minute results of the NOAA buoys around the Lake online, too. But there is one scary part to the forecast in parts of the Upper Peninsula … brace yourself: "Patchy frost possible tonight." Looks more like lows in the 40s in the western part of the Lake neighborhood.

Help Wanted: Interlake Steamship Company has been advertising that it's hiring, and we love that this shot in Duluth leads the images on its Career Center page. According to the site, the company has 10 openings, from payroll specialist to entry-level deckhand to chief steward to licensed engine officer. Job salaries range from about $42,000 a year and up. Great Lakes Maritime Jobs website, created by the Great Lakes Commission, has information about the work on the boats. They also link to our story, "Is a maritime career waiting for you?"

A Marquette Fest: The Festival of Sail has moved east. This weekend the Pride of Baltimore II (seen here in a photo by Roxanne Distad), the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Spanish visitor, Nao Trinidad, will be in the "Queen City" all weekend. So will the World's Largest Rubber Duck. You can also expect ship tours, educational programming, entertainment, food & beverages plus local vendors with great stuff. Watch Travel Marquette for photos and updates.

Return of the Rendezvous: After a two-year hiatus, two major events on the Grand Portage Ojibwe reservation – the Grand Portage Rendezvous Days & Celebration Pow Wow – welcome guests once again this weekend from Friday-Sunday. The Rendezvous Days on the grounds of the Grand Portage National Monument pack cultural events from the 1800s to 1900s, including Stonebridge Singers and drumming, historic encampment and archeological site tours, as well as music, dancing, craft demonstrations and hands-on workshops. The full schedule is online. The Rendezvous Days Pow Wow Celebration will be on the community Pow Wow Grounds and will feature dancing, ball games, drumming, food and family fun. The schedule can be found on the Facebook page of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which hosts the three-day event.

In Training: You might call the Thomas the Train weekends at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth sessions for railroad nerds in training. This is the second and final weekend for the annual visit from the famed engine that features North Shore Scenic Railroad rides on a train pulled by Thomas. The special Day Out with Thomas event centers on children with live magic shows, mini golf, photo ops with Thomas, Sir Topham Hatt and other characters from the television show, inflatable obstacle course, slide and bounce house, a play pod and lots more. It all happens Friday-Sunday.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, Aug. 11: Take in three artist receptions in one night at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. From 6-8 p.m., there will be opening receptions in the Deo Gallery with Taimur Cleary's "Practice as Prism," in the Lower Level Lobby Gallery with Sara Reynold's "Flora," and in the Huron Mountain Club Gallery with Katherine Sirvio's "From Where I Stand." You'll have a chance to chat with the artists about their work.

Today, Aug. 11: English, Irish and Friends brings to Copper Harbor's Performances in the Park singer Gail English (a Best of the Lake winner) and guitar player Mike Irish along with Scott Veenstra on bass and Drew Kilpela on trombone. Gail and Mike have performed together for years and welcome a change again to be on stage at Donnie Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor. Gail started singing in the 1970s and Mike was director of Michigan Tech’s Jazz Studies and its Lab Band before he retired.

Minnesota

Today, Aug. 11: Lake Superior Community Health Center hosts at 2-hour Duluth Block Party this evening, starting at 5 p.m. to celebrate National Health Center Week. Enjoy free food, live music, health screenings and a rummage sale.

Saturday, Aug. 13: Listen to live music, wander through artist and vendor booths, sample great food, bid on silent auction items and take in the art projects, demonstrations and kids games, all at the Tori Finnish Marketplace & Music Fest hosted by the Finland Historical Society. There will also be a chance to tour the Finland school and museum and buy into a cash raffle, all to support the society.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14: Two Harbors hosts two art opportunities this weekend. Under the Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival will run 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Eighth Street and Highway 61. Art in the Park at Lakeview Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The free community event offers crafts, a watercolor class, bingo, face painting, a free lunch and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

Wednesdays-Sundays, Aug. 12-21: Get a Clue or two at the Duluth Playhouse performances of "Clue" in the NorShor Theatre. The stage play is based on the Paramount Pictures movie, which, of course, was based on the Hasbro board game. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday with selected 2 p.m. performances. ASL Interpretation will be at this Sunday's matinee. This weekend will also bring the final performance on the Family Theatre stage in the The Depot by the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre, which will be moving to the NorShor. The youth theatre performs "Disney's High School Musical" at 2 p.m. in The St. Louis County Depot on Sunday (Aug. 14).

Wisconsin

Today, Aug. 11: Enjoy tonight's Concert by the Lake at the Bayfield waterfront. At 7 p.m., the Brothers Reed perform folk/bluegrass/Americana. Expect some good nature sibling ribery, too.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield offers up some foot-stompin' good concerts this weekend. Friday see Pickin' on Rock led by Molly Otis & Ed Willett giving a bluegrass/alternative styling to classic rock tunes. On Saturday, Chautauqua founder Warren Nelson joins the Blue Canvas Orchestra musicians and special guests Ron Lundquist, Rex Loker, and Dave Nordby for Warren Nelson & Friends. On Sunday, Artrageous presents the fusion of live art, music, imaginative movement, vocal performances, and comedy.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14: Join the Nipigon Blueberry Blast Festival, a family gathering featuring live music and blueberry-themed foods, goods from local artisans and crafters, children and adults events all weekend. Even pick and eat fresh blueberries yourself. Among those performing this weekend will be the Dorian Band on stage at 7 p.m. Friday in the Nipigon Legion, where there will also be a pancake breakfast – with blueberries, of course – on Saturday morning. Music groups will be featured from just after lunch until closing time on Saturday and Sunday. There also will be foraging demos for berries and wild mushrooms.

Sunday, Aug. 14: The De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, called "the best bushplane ever built," deserves a celebration of its 75 anniversary and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is happy to oblige. Learn about "the plane, the myth, the legend" during the activities and events from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be games, food, speakers, workshops (including model plane building) and more.

Save the Dates:

• Next Thursday (Aug. 18) is Family Day on the National Park Service's Ranger III in Houghton, Mich. Free cruises for families take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Portage Lake, but advance registration required.

• Aug. 25-27: The Michigan Paranormal Convention in Sault Ste. Marie draws national celebs and lots of fun folk and activities. It almost always sells out … so if you want to go this year, sign up soon. Or it may already be too late ... bwahahahahah.

Photo & graphic credits: Christian Dalbec; Interlake Steamship Company; Roxanne Distad; Travel Marquette; Grand Portage Rendezvous; Lake Superior Railroad Museum; Peter White Public Library/Tori Finnish Marketplace/Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua/Nipigon Blueberry Blast Festival