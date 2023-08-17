Around the Circle This Week: August 17, 2023

Tug Beneath the Waves: Even a quiet Lake Superior day demands vigilance because things can quickly go south – as the crew of the tug Satellite discovered on a calm June 21, 1879. "The Satellite had four barges in tow when she ran into difficulties," according to the Great Lake Shipwreck Historical Society. "One account suggests that she suffered a mechanical problem, while another says that she struck a floating log and started taking on water. Regardless of what happened, the Satellite went to the bottom of Lake Superior and has not been seen for 142 years. There was no loss of life." Last summer on a voyage in search of out famed two lost French minesweepers and with Discovery Channel's Josh Gates of "Expedition Unknown" on board its RV David Boyd, the GLSHS crew identified a submerged wreck in about 300 feet of water below them. GLSHS Director of Marine Operations and the Boyd's captain, Darryl Ertel, sent the society’s ROV – remotely operated vehicle – to the target. The ROV found a wooden wreck, definitely not a steel-hulled minesweeper. The Satellite had been rediscovered. "She was considered one of the most beautiful vessels on the Great Lakes at the time of her loss," notes the GLSHS's website. "The Detroit Press and Tribune wrote, 'It is said that her cabin and upper works were the most elaborate put upon a craft of her kind.' If the Satellite looked anything like her sistership, the Sweepstakes (pictured), that would have been a sight to see!" Turns out if you want to get a lot of attention about a wreck find – have Josh on your ship. When the episode "Great Lakes Vanished Warships" aired on "Expedition Unknown" (you can watch it on Discovery), reports could be found in The New York Times, CBS News, the Detroit Free Press and local television, like MLive. GLSHS, of course, has had a long string of discoveries in recent years. And setting out to find one thing – minesweepers – and instead revealing another – a tug – is no surprise, says the society's executive director, Bruce Lynn. "You’re looking for one thing, and you find something else." This summer season of wreck hunting has been testy for the Boyd, he adds. "It’s been kind of a strange year – we’ve had dry weather, we’ve had rains, high winds followed by weeks of decent weather." It sounds, though, like another wreck announcement may come after a winter of reviewing videos. We'll wait and see. Meanwhile, the GLSHS's museum at Whitefish Point has done well this summer, on track as one of its busiest visitation seasons. Two exhibits will likely be updated before the museum closes for the season on Oct. 31, including placement of Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat, CG 36381, restored after years of work and an exhibit connected to the A.A. Parker, the location of which it discovered in 2001 near Grand Marais, Mich. (Becky Schott has some spectacular images of the Parker.) The society's 45th Membership Meeting & Dinner is 5:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 18) at Whitefish Point and will feature a special tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot.

Wildfire Dangers: On Wednesday, the Michigan DNR announced that its firefighters and local partners were working to suppress a wildfire, estimated at 35 acres in size, in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township. The Goose Marsh Fire (in photos here), as it was called due to its proximity to a nearby marsh, was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. It was burning in a sandy, difficult to access pine forest. No structures were reported as threatened and the fire was contained. Several bulldozers, large water units and all-terrain vehicles were being used to access and fight the blaze. Fighting the fire, the cause of which is under investigation, were the DNR plus firefighters from the Whitefish Township Fire Department and Hulbert Township Fire Department with assists by the Whitefish Township EMS, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Bay Mills Police Department and Chippewa County Central Dispatch. This Michigan DNR Wildland Fire map from Wednesday shows live blazes in red plus a number of 2023 fires from earlier in the year in gray.

In Ontario, meanwhile, 37 active blazes dotted the northwestern portion of the province, including one west of Thunder Bay considered under control, two under observation near Nipigon and two under control near Chapleau not far from Wawa.

Walt Polley 1894 Hinckley Fire This memorial to the victims of the 1894 fire stands near “The Pit,” a portion of a gravel pit beside Eastern Railway line where about 100 found refuge from the flames in the water pooled there.

Historic Fires: Looking at the devastation of the Maui fires, Harm Venhuizen of The Associated Press reported on the most deadly wildfires in U.S. history and two among them are within our extended Big Lake region. The Cloquet and Moose Lake fires of Oct. 10, 1918, claimed the lives of 453 people and destroyed 38 communities, including the towns of Moose Lake and Cloquet. Morgan Wolfe for KARE11 TV did a story remembering the Cloquet fire. In 1984 around Hinckley, the well-traveled route to Lake Superior from Minnesota's south, claimed the lives of 418 people in a Sept. 1 fire. In 2014, Donn Larson did a story for Lake Superior Magazine about those fires called "The 1894 Hinckley Fire Still Echoes for Families Today." The story included this photo by Walt Polley that shows a memorial to the victims of the 1894 Hinckley fire that stands near “The Pit,” a portion of a gravel pit beside Eastern Railway line where about 100 found refuge from the flames in the water pooled there. Those 1918 and 1894 fires in Minnesota rank 2nd and 3rd for the number of lives lost in a wildfire. The deadliest wildfire on record so far was in Peshtigo, Wis., Oct. 8, 1871, Harm reports. The death toll was estimated at 1,200 to 2,400 people.

Fun-Gee Whiz: We're sharing a Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore post from a while back about the park's fabulous fungi. The post came with these photos by D. Sharp, M. Moening and H. Bradburn of the National Park Service which show, from top left, small, white, tendril-like fungi reaching out of moss; a clump of yellow slime mold clinging to a log; a bright orange mushroom being eaten by a slug; and several large bright orange and red mushrooms emerging from a log. Along with the photos, the park folk posted: "Decomposing? *Paris Hilton voice* That's hot. With names like dead man's fingers and dog vomit slime mold, decomposers may not sound like the hottest things out there, but they sure can get hot! Decomposition is not only critical to nutrient cycling (AKA, the reason the entire planet isn't littered with dead plants and animals), but many of the microorganisms involved in decomposition also produce heat So, next time you see some fungi on a rotting log, tell them that they are, indeed, hot!" What to see more marvelous mold and more? Check out our story by naturalist/photographer Sparky Stensaas, "Finding Fabulous Fungi."

Enjoying the Fringe: Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.'s Fringe North Festival continues full steam through Sunday (Aug. 20), featuring multi-arts experiences, in-person and virtual, through the Sault Ste. Marie Museum. Stay and play activities take place on Saturday and Sunday, plus there are visual artists showcases throughout the museum. Enjoy theatre, dance, puppetry, animation, music and more creative endeavors. From where does all this Fringe focus hail? The local fest began in 2016, but according to the Fringe North website, the history goes back much farther: "The Fringe theatre movement started in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland – they’re still home to the world’s largest fringe festival! The first Canadian Fringe was held in Edmonton in 1982. Since then, the movement has spread across the continent – the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals currently boasts 30 member festivals across Canada and the United States, and the World Congress of Fringe Festivals boasts 250 festivals worldwide."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20: Twice a year, residents and out-of-state visitors legally can ride Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails and routes, as well as the state’s six scramble areas, without an ORV license or trail permit and this is a Free ORV Weekend. Pick your ORV trail area on the Michigan DNR's Upper Peninsula trail map. (All other ORV rules and laws still apply.)

Saturday, Aug.19: Pasty Fest 2023, dedicated to the iconic Yooper dish, will be hosted from noon-4 p.m. in historic Downtown Calumet. Celebrate this Cornish influence in the U.P. with a Pasty Eating Competition; Pasty Art Prize; Pasty Bake-Off; Pasty Olympics, plus a car show, a bubble machine, a farmers market and craft vendors, outdoor live music throughout the event. The day tops off with a 7:30 p.m. concert by Pam Tillis at the Calumet Theater.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Enjoy the "Classic Cars on Third Street” outdoor show in Marquette. Stroll among the classics, from muscle cars to luxurious cruisers, starting at 10 a.m. The car show was started by the parents of Jessica Drummond, murdered in 2015, and all proceeds from this event will benefit the Women’s Center of Marquette County. The car show will take place in Downtown Marquette on North Third Street, between Michigan and Park Street.

Sunday, Aug. 20: 2023 Emberlight International Film Festival presents “Personal Documents” starting at 4 p.m. in Theatre North, Ironwood. The showings unveil a treasure trove of intimate documentaries. “Marsh Clouds: The Oysters of Harris Neck” explores family legacy amid oysters and history. “Kaleidoscope Guy” delves into an artist’s vibrant stained-glass journey. “The Iron Town” narrates the tale of a mining community’s endurance. “Born in the Barn” traces a basketball dynasty’s roots, while “Foot Print Shop” is a quirky exploration of mother-daughter conversations. “Superior Snow” captures the poetry of Lake Superior’s winter. The Sunday films are just a part of the Emberlight Festival still ongoing in Ironwood until Aug. 26. Check out the full schedule of performance and film options.

Minnesota

Tonight-Sunday, Aug. 17-20: Will Arbery’s "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, takes The Depot Theatre stage in Duluth for four performances – 7 p.m. tonight-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The production is brought by That Old Hillside, The Depot Foundation and the St. Louis County Depot.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Relive the magic of Jurassic Park on the big screen accompanied by a live performance, 7 p.m. at the DECC, of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra providing the famous John Williams’ soundtrack. The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. This epic film is "sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making," say organizers. Enjoy Jurassic Park as never before – projected in high definition with a full symphony orchestra performing John’s iconic score live.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Rise Up! Reggae Dance Party at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Gitchi-Gami Trail Association's 23rd annual North Shore Ride & Roll starts at Gooseberry Falls State Park at 9 a.m. The ride day features recreational rides of 50+ mile, 34-mile, and 28-mile route options, as well as an 8-mile family ride on the trail.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20: Don’t miss the free Art in Bayfront Park on the Duluth waterfront. More than 100 artists fill Bayfront Festival Park with juried works from jewelry to painting to photography to ceramics to metalwork to glass and more. Plus tap into the Culinary Arts Market, Art in Action demos and all the food and beverages to enjoy. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20: Enjoy two days of Happily Ever After at the Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth. The weekend event celebrates romance books for the perfect Blind Date with a Book that features quizzes, games, chocolate and two different authors. Julie McElwain comes noon-2 p.m. Saturday to sign her Kendra Donovan series and Heidi Shertock visits 1-3 p.m. Sunday to sign her debut novel, Unorthodox Love.

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Glensheen Concerts by the Pier with New Salty Dog. Music starts at 6 p.m., but come early for lawn games and food trucks.

Thursday, Aug. 24: Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos (Dave Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld) play at Split Rock Lighthouse starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Thru Aug. 28: The Superior Douglas County YMCA is hosting its 2nd Snack Drive for local schools. Healthy, non-perishable snacks can be donated at the YMCA. On the list are: fruit cups, individual boxes of raisins, cheese & cracker packets; individual bags of Goldfish or animal crackers; fruit chews, cereal or granola bars, etc.

Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 22 & 24: Bayfield Concerts by the Lake with Molly and the Danger Band (Tuesday) and Buffalo Galaxy: Exploring Deep-Space with Light-Speed Bluegrass (Thursday) at Memorial Park. Both begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 22-23: Descendants of a founder of Bayfield will join a two-day celebration honoring Robinson Derling Pike. There will be an ice cream social at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and then the officially "Captain Pike Day" will be declared by the city on Wednesday, when the Bayfield Heritage Association will present "The Life of R.D. Pike" with photos and stories at 7 p.m.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20: It's all about Pooh at the 35th annual Winnie's Hometown Festival. The three-day, family-friendly event centers on activities designed specifically with children in mind. Join in the dances, parades, historical re-enactments, live entertainment, community meals, a tradeshow and more. Or mosey over to the Winnie-the-Pooh statue to take a selfie with the Pooh. Look for event details on the Facebook discussion page. The festival celebrates the fact that the real Winnie, a black bear cub, was purchased in White River by a young WWI lieutenant, Harry Colebourn, training to be a veterinarian and on a railway stop. Harry named her Winnipeg and she became the company mascot, traveling all the way to London before the troops were sent to France. Winnie was gifted to the London zoo, where Winnie-the-Pooh author A.A. Milne and his son Christopher visited her … and, as we all know, became inspired by her.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20: Celebrate First Nations culture at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay at a free Anishinaabe Keeshigun weekend filled with entertainment, artisan vendors, hands-on activities and demonstrations that highlight Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology. This year’s event will also include a pow wow and a community feast open to all.

Next Friday & Saturday, Aug. 25-26: The inaugural Sault Rainbow Weekend will feature two special opportunities next weekend. On Aug. 25, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train will become the Rainbow Train with live performances, culinary delights, signature drinks and an array of fun activities. The Rainbow Train features three distinct cars, each catering to diverse preferences: the Party Car for music and a fully licensed bar and music; the Family Car dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for families; and the Quiet Car offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere. The next day, Aug. 26 at 7.30 p.m., embark on a two-hour boat journey aboard the Miss Marie Lock Tour, transformed into the Rainbow Boat. The main deck will feature a dance floor with a DJ spinning tunes and a world-class drag show. Food and drinks available.

Knowing Your Ships: One of our favorite folk, Roger LeLievre, publisher of the annual Know Your Ships guide, is making a tour of our region for book signings and chats. Tonight (Aug. 17) Roger will give a talk, "Behind the Book: The Know Your Ships Story and the challenges of being an Independent Author and Publisher," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, Wis. From noon-3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 18), you'll find him in Minnesota at Split Rock Lighthouse gift shop for book signings and on Saturday (Aug. 19), from 11 a.m.-noon at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, where he will give his talk, “How I Became the Luckiest Boatnerd In The World."

Photo & graphic credits: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society; Michigan DNR; Chippewa County Sheriff's Office; Michigan DNR; Walt Polley; Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore; Fringe North; Pasty Fest/DSSO/Buffalo Galaxy/Winnie's Hometown Festival