Around the Circle This Week: August 18, 2022

× Expand Bridget Byrne, National Park Service

Island Fire: A fire was detected Aug. 13 (Saturday) on Mt. Franklin on the northeast end of Isle Royale, and, according to the latest update, progress was made, but the fire is not yet considered contained. About 6 acres have been affected by the blaze, and the Park Service closed more than a dozen camp sites or trails. On Tuesday, the National Park Service reported, "Over the past two days, favorable weather conditions slowed the spread of the Mt. Franklin Fire, allowing firefighters to lay hose line around the fire’s perimeter." Some trails that had been closed because of the fire have reopened, the NPS notes. Some visitors from the Three Mile and Lane Cove campgrounds were evacuated. "As to the cause of the fire, NPS posted this: "Investigators are seeking information about an illegal fire and associated camp on the Mount Franklin Trail the evening of August 12 and into the morning of August 13." A tip-line link was included and no names of those reporting are needed.

Loss of a Firefighter: Showing how dangerous are wildland fires, we sadly note that a wildland firefighter originally from the Upper Peninsula was killed by a falling tree last week (Aug. 10) while battling the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Ore., in the Willamette National Forest. Collin Hagan, 27, was originally from Twin Lakes, southwest of

National Forest Service

Houghton, Mich. He was with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew, a Colorado-based federal firefighting team that mobilize in the most rugged conditions. “Watching Collin grow up to become a young man with such a passion for the outdoors, adventure and wildland fire was an honor and privilege,” Dan Laux, fire section chief in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division, said about Collin. “His life was an inspiration to so many and he will be dearly missed.” Collin graduated from Jeffers High School in Painesdale, going on to earn an associate degree in forest technology from Gogebic Community College and a bachelor’s degree in forest management from Michigan Technological University. Before joining the Craig hotshot crew, Collin worked as a field forester and for other firefighting teams in Oregon and Montana. According to a notice from the Forest Service, "He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hockey and skateboarding. Family and friends remember his easygoing demeanor and sense of humor, and as a person who thought of others first." There was a memorial service, in-person and live-streamed today at 5 p.m. ET at Michigan Technological University in Houghton.

× Expand David Schauer/Chamber of Marine Commerce

Portable Goods: The Chamber of Marine Commerce put out its update on maritime shipments today. For the Twin Ports, it notes: "Led by a sizable iron ore rally, total tonnage through the Port of Duluth-Superior topped 3.8 million short tons in July, the port’s largest monthly total since August 2021. More than 12.6 million tons of waterborne cargo transited Duluth-Superior from mid-March through July 31, which was 13.4% below the five-season average, but also trending positively, with the gap narrowing nearly 5% month over month. Some 2,537,800 tons of iron ore departed Duluth-Superior in July. This hefty haul lifted the port’s seasonal iron ore total over 7.7 million tons. A companion in taconite processing, limestone also enjoyed a robust July, with 494,096 tons arriving in the port.“ The press release quotes Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority: "July showed signs of a rebound from what was a slower first half of the maritime shipping season. Demand is strong for many of our port’s key cargoes, so we’re expecting tonnage totals to draw closer to the five-season average through the fourth quarter. Hopefully it’ll be a second-half surge, driven by these favorable market forces.” In the photo here taken by David Schauer on Aug. 1, the Duluth Cargo Connect crew unloads mining shells from the Heerengracht at the Clure Public Marine Terminal. The shells sailed to Duluth from Europe and were destined for delivery to Minnesota’s Iron Range.

× Expand Hannah Stonehouse Hudson

Where's Hannah?: An interview with former Bayfield-area photographer and outdoorswoman, Hannah Stonehouse Hudson, showed up in the most interesting place this week. "ShoutoutLA" featured "Meet Hannah Stonehouse Hudson | Motivational Speaker & Transformation Strategist" about Hannah, who now lives in Fargo, N.D. and operates Time. Grace. Space. She continues to work with outdoor programs and with humane societies. Hannah, as

Hannah Stonehouse Hudson Floberg

you may recall, did a story for us about "Going Viral" with two of her images taken in Lake Superior. One is the well-traveled image above of her friend with his aging dog in Lake Superior and the other (which you can see on our website) of a bear walking on the ice near a Madeline Island Ferry boat. We gave Hannah a call to catch up with her, and she says she still keeps ties with Bayfield and the Big Lake. For her interview with ShoutoutLA (which does profiles of people around the country), she explains how she got started in her photography business and how her famed Big Lake dog photo netted her photo shoots around the country. She talks, too, about losing her husband to an ice-fishing accident on the Lake, battling through breast cancer and now, recently, marrying Sam Floberg (that's him in the photo with Hannah) … making her Hannah Stonehouse Hudson Floberg (on Facebook at least). Given her life experiences, and the positive outlooks she brings to life, it's no wonder she's added "motivational speaker" to her resumé.

× Expand Saildrone

Drone Alone: Two Saildrone Explorer units (aka uncrewed surface vehicles) were launched last week onto Lake Superior from the U.S. Geological Survey's Kiyi research vessel out of Ashland, Wis. The USVs are aiding a large-scale, multi-partner mission "supporting the sustainable management of the $7 billion per year Great Lakes fishery," Saildrone said in its announcement. Led by the U.S. Geological Survey, the saildrones' 25-day mission of

U.S. Geological Survey

hydroacoustic fishery surveys brings together state, federal, tribal, Canadian provincial, private, and non-profit partners using advanced fishery research approaches to enhance fishery assessment methods. The data collecting locations are noted on the USGS map. According to the company, "The 23-foot Saildrone Explorer carries sensors to measure fish distribution and density data around the clock. The saildrones, which have a zero operational carbon footprint and operate virtually silently, will enable USGS scientists to better understand the effects of large vessel engine noise on fish sampling and catchability. They will also provide supplemental data on the abundance of rainbow smelt, an invasive prey fish species that has become thoroughly integrated into Great Lakes food webs." Says the USGS of the mission: "One of the LRAUVs will also be used to detect fish near the water surface, where they cannot be detected by crewed vessels. The other LRAUV will be filtering water samples for fragments of DNA left behind by fishes in the vicinity. These so called “environmental DNA” or “eDNA” samples will be used to estimate relative abundances of prey fish species and compared to mid-water trawl samples from the crewed vessels." Last year two USVs were launched from Holland, Mich., and sailed up Lake Michigan to the Straits of Mackinac and down Lake Huron before being recovered in Port Huron. The goal is better management of the Great Lakes, which Saildrone notes as "one of the most ecologically diverse ecosystems on Earth, home to nearly 139 native species of fish. Commercial, recreational, and tribal fisheries support more than 75,000 jobs." More fisheries info can be found on the Great Lakes Fishery Commission website.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21: Great foods, great artisans and great entertainment make great memories at the Wild Blueberry Festival in Paradise. There's a Blueberry Brunch, Pie Building, Bake Sales and plenty of local vendors to visit. Saturday, Aug. 20: It's called the "Keweenaw's tastiest celebration." This Saturday you can join the 18th annual Pasty Fest in Calumet. Events include the annual best pasty competition, food vendors (of course multiple pasties!), a parade, eating competition, and activities for all ages. “We have added additional items for families to enjoy including a bounce house, which will be in the 400 block of 5th Street, right next to the community garden,” says lead organizer Leah Polzien. “There will also be additional kids games, like bean bag toss, rutabaga bowling, and photo op stand-in board in the 300 block of 5th Street which is being hosted this year by Frozen Farms Company.” While you're in town, check out the Great Deer Chase Mountain Biking Race, a fundraiser for the Swedetown Trails. There are 15- and 30-mile options. Sunday, Aug. 28: Plan now for the next Stargazing: Night Sky Photography Workshop in the newly designated Keweenaw Dark Sky Park. Photographer Nate Bett leads the New Moon Photo Workshop, organized through the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge. Reservations are required and space is limited.

Minnesota

Now thru Saturday, Aug. 20: Proctor's weeklong Hoghead Festival continues for the 47th time. There will be a parade plus golf and softball tournaments, kids games, food vendors, a pet parade, street dance, car show, museum events and fireworks. The annual event is sponsored by the Proctor Lions Club. Hoghead, in case you didn't know, is a slang term for a train engineer, as MIX108 explains. Railroads play a prominent role in Proctor's history (as one might suspect with a high school team called the Rails). Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21: More than 100 artists converge on the Duluth waterfront for the annual Art in Bayfront Park. The free event in Bayfront Festival Park features juried works of jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metalwork, glass and more creative items. Plus enjoy the Culinary Arts Market. Wednesday, Aug. 24: The St. Louis River Alliance is hosting its Annual Canoe Trip from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. This community event is a great opportunity to explore a loop of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail in the safety of a group. Register by Friday (Aug. 19).

Wisconsin

Sunday, Aug. 21: Ever wondered where local produce comes from? Join the Chequamegon Food Co-op for some south route farm tours. You'll visit Hermit Creek Farm, Great Oak Farm and Hidden-Vue Farm. Meet at the co-op in Ashland at 9 a.m. and car-caravan to each farm. Kids are welcome with supervision. If the weather is good, you'll be out in the sun for much of the day, so bring sunscreen, water, hat, plus food for lunch. Registration required. Wednesday, Aug. 24: The St. Louis River Alliance is hosting its Annual Canoe Trip from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. This community event is a great opportunity to explore a loop of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail in the safety of a group. Register by this Friday (Aug. 19) and meet Pokegama Bay Boat Landing in Superior on the day of the event.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21: Celebrate the loveable Winnie the Pooh's "birthplace" in White River during the 34th Annual Winnie's Hometown Festival. There are three days of community events, beer gardens, tournaments, Winnie's Market & Trade Show, a funland, a dance, fireworks plus a fishing derby and double-feature drive-in movie. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21: Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay hosts the annual Anishinaabe Keeshigun. Enjoy the traditional dancing, drumming and singing. Sample traditional foods, including bakwezhigan (bannock), popped manoomin (wild rice), smoked fish and strawberry drink. Play traditional sports, such as baggataway (lacrosse), double ball and atlatl (spear throwing). Watch artisan demonstrations, including canoe building and wood carving.

Photo & graphic credits: Bridget Byrne/NPS; National Forest Service; David Schauer; Hannah Stonehouse Hudson Floberg; Saildrone; U.S. Geological Survey; Nate Bett/Hoghead Festival/Chequamegon Food Co-op/Winnie's Hometown Festival

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay