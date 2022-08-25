Around the Circle This Week: August 25, 2022

Finding Rest: After the desecration of grave sites and the forced eviction of an Ojibwe village more than a century ago, lands of Wisconsin Point in Superior have been returned to the Ojibwe people. Last Thursday, tribal, state and federal officials signed the lands back to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The celebration and ceremony transferring the sacred lands was held on the Fond du Lac reservation. An exhibit of images from Wisconsin Point were displayed. Among those attending were Fond du Lac Chairman Kevin Dupuis, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Superior Mayor Jim Paine, Superior City Council President Jenny Van Sickle and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. Jenny, the first Indigenous president of Superior's City Council, told Quinn Gorham of KBJR6

that while this does not fix the past, it sets a better future. “Taking responsibility is difficult and not something we can do all the time, but something we can always work towards." Since before the arrival of Europeans to the area, Wisconsin Point hosted an Ojibwe community and burial sites. Many – though not all – remains in the site were removed about 1918-19 after U.S. Steel expressed an interest in building an ore dock there. Later the company decided against the location as too sandy to accommodate the docks, according to a history piece posted by the Catholic Diocese of Superior. Less obvious grave sites were left on the point and later a stone marker was placed and members of the Fond du Lac Ojibwe maintained the site. The removed remains, including those of Chief Joseph Osaugie, were placed on a hillside along the Nemadji River, part of the St. Francis Xavier cemetery. Descendants of Chief Osaugie (at the table in the photo) attended. Superior Mayor Jim Paine posted of the ceremony and celebration, "Moments ago I presented the deeds returning the Wisconsin Point cemetery and Nemadji burial site to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. It may be the most important thing I’ve ever done. Over a century ago, the City seized the cemetery from the Indigenous peoples of the Point, exhumed the bodies, and placed them in a mass grave by the river, where erosion stole away most of the remains. But now, thanks to the patient work of the Fond du Lac leadership, St. Francis Church, city staff, and especially the unstoppable Councilor Jenny Van Sickle, these people have come home. The Governors of Wisconsin and Minnesota, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Deputy Secretary of the Interior, and countless local elected officials and indigenous leaders came to pay their respects as we all made history. I’m a bit overwhelmed at the magnitude and significance of it all but I mostly just feel humbled and grateful." Tribal Chairman Kevin Dupuis told WCCO, "The things they fought in the past, it's not a new fight. We just picking up where they left off and our job is to secure something here in present so we have a future for the unborn and that should be for everybody."

Say What??: Michigan Technological University doctoral student Ryne Rutherford made quite the discovery recently … which made a lot of media headlines. Ryne discovered new-to-the-U.P. cacti growing in the heights of the Huron Mountains. Megacast did a video interview with Ryne, who says this isn't the first time cacti have been found in Marquette County's granite glades. Ryne explains his study by noting, "basically I'm doing an ecological study on granite bedrock glades in the Huron Mountains and my study includes insects, a lizard, lichens, and plants. It consists of a study of the microclimate on rock outcrops and the impacts of human recreational use on granite bedrock glades." There are places in the U.P. where the landscapes and climate conditions more resemble those out West, he says, "and in a couple of places, there are cacti." A small species – the fragile prickly pear – was known, but this most recent discovery may be the first example of the eastern prickly pear cactus found in the Upper Peninsula. Other stories on the discovery were from Liliana Webb of the Detroit Free Press and Sheri McWhirter of MLive. Ryne tells Sheri that the eastern prickly pear has been spotted near Lake Michigan, but not in the Upper Peninsula.

Sharing Space: The wild rice harvest and the waterfowl hunting season will again overlap this year in September on the same waters, the DNRs in Wisconsin and Minnesota have noted in advisories this week. Wisconsin has newly "date regulated" four bodies of water with specific harvesting dates. Those are Chippewa Lake in Bayfield County; Island Lake in Vilas County; Minong Flowage in Douglas County; and Pacwawong Lake in Sawyer County. A full list of wild rice waterbodies and regulations for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan can be found on the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission Manoomin (wild rice) site. "Taking precautions and keeping an eye out for other people in and near rice beds can keep everyone safe as they enjoy their time outdoors," the Wisconsin DNR notes. In Minnesota, wild rice waters on the reservations of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation are closed to early hunting seasons for teal and geese. "Since wild rice is ripening at the same time as Minnesota’s early waterfowl hunting seasons, over-water waterfowl hunters are urged to be aware of and cautious about wild ricers no matter where they hunt," the Minnesota DNR notes. Inland, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa released an update Wednesday on the Nett Lake wild rice harvest forecast, anticipating harvest by the second week of September.

All Access: The beaches of Thunder Bay have a new ally for folks needing an extra lift on sandy terrain. The city has posted a photo with the Sleeping Giant in the distance and the new floating beach wheelchairs up front. The chairs are available at Boulevard Lake and Sandy Beach. "We are excited to offer all visitors access to our beaches, as well as the water," the Community Aquatics posted. "The float-able armrest and special tire feature allow easy transport from the beach into the water. One can float in the chair or easily slide off into the water. If you are interested in using our beach wheelchairs, please ask a lifeguard for assistance."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Monday, Aug. 29: Peter White Public Library in Marquette hosts a night of surfer rock with the band Ramble Tamble. Set up your umbrella and beach chair, slather on some sun screen, and hang 10 on the Front Street steps of the library.

Today, Aug. 25: Come join local musicians Steve Brimm and Erika Vye playing, as they say, “Mostly Americana influenced songs you don’t know by heart but should.” They take the stage tonight at 7 p.m. in the Donnie Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor for the weekly Performances in the Park.

Minnesota

Thru Saturday, Aug. 27: These will be the last few days of the Grand Marais Art Colony's 7-5 Exhibition, part of its 75th anniversary celebration. Stop by Studio 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Saturday to see the works of seven incredible artists – Leslie Smith III; Danny Saathoff; Mika Laidlaw; Tony Ingrisano; Jonathan Herrera Soto; Magdolene Dykstra and Mary Brodbeck. Each has five pieces in the show.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28: Esko hosts the 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Show with all things farm-related. There will be a petting barn, tractors (and a tractor pull) parades, harvest competitions and plenty of family friendly activities, food and fun. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. First prize at the raffle is a 1950 John Deere MT or a John Deere 110 Riding Mower from Moose Lake Implement.

Fridays: Renegade Improv is back on stage, 10:30 p.m. Fridays at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone in Duluth. Improv, of course, can be dangerously funny. Enter at your own risk.

Thru Sept. 2: Don't miss a ride on the Murder Train Express, pulling out of The Depot in Duluth for one more week. The North Shore Scenic Railroadʹs Elegant Dinner Train promises a meal, mirth, merriment and mayhem on its "disoriented express." The trains leave the station at 6 p.m.

Wisconsin

Today, Aug. 25: Head down to the latest Porchfest concert at the SS Meteor Whaleback Museum Ship in Superior to enjoy Hodag and Hooch starting at 6 p.m. You can also enjoy free tours of the Meteor and mocktails in the bar. Mystery Mobile Catering and Concessions will be on site.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27: The dragons have returned to Superior. The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival will liven up Barker’s Island with opening ceremonies Friday evening and a full day at the races for the special dragon boats and the teams paddling them. Upwards of 90 teams of 20+ paddlers participate. There will also be vendors, food and outside fun.

Saturday, Aug. 27: Reel Livin’ Resort & Campground is sponsoring the 2nd annual Kilt Golf Outing & Fundraiser, held at the Spider Lake Golf Resort Course. This year Golfing for Gavin in Hayward will help with medical expenses for Gavin Gochenaur, injured while on a family skiing trip. Currently he has no sensation or movement below his neck and shoulders except for a little movement in one bicep. The family needs medical equipment and funds for other expenses. For the Saturday event, there are golf competitions plus a raffle for great prizes like Brewers tickets including tailgate party passes, fishing pontoon for a day, and fishing guide. beautiful hand carved bench and coat rack, bags set, and custom fire pit. Find details online.

Friday, Aug. 26: Enjoy a safety conversation with "everyone's favorite redneck" – Hurbert Rowland – along with Kristen Almer at Heartwood Resort in Trego. ATV/UTV Safety Presentation starts at 4:30 p.m.

Ontario

Today, Aug. 25: Star Wars fans converge on the Sault Ste. Marie Museum from 4-6 p.m. for its Night @ The Museum: Lego Star Wars. Enjoy the massive collection of Lego Star Wars sets on display from The Brickspace. These sets cover almost the entire Star Wars saga and go as far back as the theme's launch in 1999. Battle your way throughout the galaxy with SvennyMCG who will have some classic and modern Star Wars games on site. Or nibble Star Wars-themed donuts and beverages while supplies last. There will also be giveaways throughout the night. You are encouraged to dress up in your favourite Star Wars cosplay for a chance to win cool Lego Star Wars prizes. This event celebrates the 45th anniversary of Star Wars, the 90th anniversary of the Lego Brick and the 2nd anniversary of The Brickspace!

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28: Ribfest, one of Thunder Bay's most popular and tastiest festivals, pairs the saucy creations from some of North America’s very best professional ribbers with talented local food vendors, artisans and live music. It's at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition and proceeds go to Our Kids Count.

Notable: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting three public scoping meetings for Enbridge's Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel project Environmental Impact Statement. A public scoping meeting is specific to the National Environmental Policy Act process where the lead federal agency gathers comments of the proposed project. Two sessions are virtual and one is in St. Ignace. The virtual sessions, limited to 1,000, are Sept. 1 from 5-8 p.m. EST and Oct. 6 from 1-4 p.m. EST. The meeting in St. Ignace will be on Sept. 8 from 3-8 p.m. EST in the the Little Bear Arena. In addition to allowing verbal public comments, the in-person meeting will also provide opportunity for attendees to comment in private to a stenographer and there will be live computer stations to submit comments via the Line 5 Tunnel Environmental Impact Statement website.

Photo & graphic credits: U.S. Indian Affairs; Nedahness Rose Greene Photography; Ryne Rutherford; Bois Forte Band of Chippewa; Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; City of Thunder Bay; Peter White Public Library/Grand Marais Art Colony/Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival/Sault Ste. Marie Museum