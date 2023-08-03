Around the Circle This Week: August 3, 2023

× Expand Trans Superior International Yacht Race

Sail Aways: Saturday marks the 28th start of the biennial Trans Superior International Yacht Race, which runs from Sault Ste. Marie

Trans Superior International Yacht Race The Trans Superior participants locking through at the Soo Locks.

and traverses the full Lake to Duluth. The Trans Superior was first held in 1969 as a challenge between two old friends from White Pine, Mich. – Dr. John Pierpoint and Jack Soetebier. Their friendly challenge turned into a race involving 22 sailing yachts from all over the Great Lakes. That first race was won by Tigress, a New York 36, sailed by George Lyons of Rochester, Mich., in an elapsed time of 84 hours and 2 minutes, according to the race's history on its website. The race takes place every odd year, and many of the sailing ships must first come through the Soo Locks (like in the photo here). You can track the race online. Race HQ is at The Garden in Duluth, starting on Sunday. The final awards will be there on Thursday, Aug. 10, with the first yacht expected to arrive by Tuesday. Ann Klefstad did a story about the race for us in 2009.

× Expand David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center Sharon Day Nibi (Water) Walker Sharon Day beside a woven image of her done by artist Mary Burns.

Still Walking for Water: Starting Tuesday, Sharon Day began a Nibi Walk (Water Walk) around Lake Superior. Sharon was led to the

2023 Nibi Walk the early days of the 2023 Nibi Walk around Lake Superior.

Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award winners, did the first Water Walk circling the Big Lake in 2003. Sharon writes for Minnesota Women's Press about that walk with Josephine and her own subsequent leading of Water Walks, including along the Mississippi. This year's walk returns to Lake Superior and began at the Bad River reservation in Wisconsin. The 33 or so day journey will be undertaken by six women on the full circle – Ojibwe, Lakota, Chicana and white. Four more Ojibwe women will walk two of the four weeks, and 12 Native students will accompany the Water Walkers for a few days at a time. You can track the walkers' progress online (as seen on this map of the walk as of Wednesday). "GitchiGami is the largest freshwater Lake in the world," Sharon writes. "It is worth a walk around its 2,726–mile shoreline to speak to the water spirits. We will tell them that we respect and care for the water and we wish for the lake to be healthy again. As Ojibwe women, it is our responsibility to care for the water, to sing to the water, to make the offerings, and to make petitions to the water spirits. We will walk along the roads that follow the lake

Lake Superior Water Walk 2023

most closely. We may not always see the water, yet we are always carrying the water." You can sign up to walk a day with them. Sharon gave a word of greeting on her stop at the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center near Ashland. She also visited its current exhibit, "Women and Water," by artist Mary Burns that includes woven images of Sharon and Josephine and women active on behalf of water from around the world.

× Expand Thomas J. Spence Mermoose AI photo rendering by Thomas J. Spence

Mermoose: Minnesota photographer Thomas Spence says he prompted his Adobe AI photo generator with these words: "prehistoric dinosaur/moose swimming in crystal clear Lake Superior in front of Split Rock Lighthouse." We think it looks more like a mermoose and that might be more Duluth pier light than Split Rock Lighthouse, but hey, still a darn cool creation.

× Expand Aerostich

Not So Boring: Aerostich fills August with its "Very Boring Rally" events celebrating 40 years in business. Says the company about its roots: "Aero Design & Mfg. Co. Inc. was formed in 1983 to develop a completely new type of textile-based gear for motorcyclists. We

Aerostich Aerostich 2023 Not So Boring Rally Space shuttle pilot and motorcycle enthusiast Duane "Digger" Carey

wanted to invent a lightweight armored garment offering convenience, comfort, and high levels of protection in bad weather and crashes – all combined in a coverall-type suit made for everyday motorcycle use. That garment was (and still is…) named the Roadcrafter suit." This Sunday (Aug. 6), space shuttle pilot and motorcycle enthusiast Duane "Digger" Carey (in photo) will present "Riding to the Stars: From Minibikes to Mach 26" at the Aerostich plant in Duluth at 11 a.m. Then next Friday (Aug. 11), the Rider of the Month Meet-up starts at 2 p.m. Other rally events for the month include "Longhaul Paul" Pelland with a talk "Junk in My Trunk: Roadside repair tales, tricks and tips from a long distance rider who once made a pushrod out of drill bit!" at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 (Paul, who has MS, has been an advocate and champion for finding a cure). Author/motorcycle safety expert Pat Hahn gives two talks Aug. 18: "Three Degrees of Separation" at 2 p.m. and "The Risk-Averse Rider's Guide to Safe Cornering" at 2:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, Robert Higdon, who writes for Motorcycle.com, addresses "Why people ride bikes, and why they stop" at 11 a.m., and long-distance riders Voni and Paul Glaves speak at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 (Voni is one of two women who have ridden over a million miles on a BMW motorcycle, supported by husband/mechanic Paul). The rally month wraps with Andy Goldfine (aka Mr. Subjective), founder/owner of Aerostich, speaking about the company at 11 a.m. Aug. 26.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6: The Alger County Fair in Chatham this weekend features a full-fun range of events, along with fair favorites including speed events in the new horse arena and the livestock barns. New this year is a Hay Bale Toss on Friday and Trivia Night on Saturday. Plus there will stage shows and live music, not to mention a Run with the Cows at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Head to the Peter White Public Library in Marquette to try out some new board games, building a model or play Dungeons & Dragons. It's the library's Game Fest, running 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming features "Chefs in the Garden," starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate the farm's 10th anniversary. Chef Austin from Humble Turnip, Chef Andrew from Iron Bay, Chef Rachel of Strega Nona and Chef Carrie of Bird and Toad, will be collaborating with Everyday Wines, Cognition Brewery, Velodrome and Barrel + Beam to bring you a dining experience unlike any other.

Minnesota

Today-Saturday, Aug. 3-5: City on the Hill Music Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, including performances by Skillet Music, CastingCrowns, Crowder Music, CAIN, Riley Clemmons, Leanna Crawford, Maddie Rey and Stephen Stanley.

Today-Saturday, Aug. 3-5: Spirit Valley Days in Duluth brings the 44th year of the neighborhood celebration. A parade tonight (4-7 p.m.) takes place on Grand Avenue, which is where there will be a car/bike/big rig show 4-7 p.m. Friday and a craft/vendor/food truck show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, followed by an I Survived the 80s Party, 5-10 p.m. at the Valley Youth Center.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5: Northern Lakes Arts Association presents its final "Broadway in the Boundary Waters" perfomance at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater in Ely with its Gala Concert at 7 p.m. Friday and a pay-what-you-can performance 7 p.m. Saturday.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6 & 11-13: The Lake Superior Railroad Museum and North Shore Scenic Railroad take their most popular event of the year on the road (or should that be on the tracks?) A Day Out With Thomas will be in Two Harbors this year. Families can take a ride with their favorite tank engine, Thomas, meet the controller of the railway, Sir Topham Hatt, take an extra ride with Thomas' friend Percy, bounce in the inflatables, journey the obstacle course, enjoy live magic and music, try lawn games, explore the play pod, get a temporary tattoo – and that's only a sampler.

Fridays thru Aug. 25: Free outdoor movies continue in Leif Erikson Park, this week with School of Rock, followed by Despicable Me (Aug. 11), Minions: The Rise of Gru (Aug. 18) and DC League of Super Pets (Aug. 25). Sponsored by Downtown Duluth.

Friday, Aug. 4: The Large Lakes Observatory’s research vessel, Blue Heron, will be docked by Pier B Resort in Duluth tomorrow for free tours. At 1:30 p.m., Dr. Cody Sheik will do a presentation on “Microbial Life in Lake Superior: Exploring Tiny Organisms in a Large Lake.”

Saturday, Aug. 5: Larsmont's annual Fun Day & Picnic brings the community together at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Larsmont Trading Post will cater a complimentary sandwich and salad lunch, but bring a dessert to share. There will be a silent auction and games.

Saturday, Aug. 5 (& Thursdays in August): The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's final Bridge Session of the season brings Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Singers to the St. Louis County Depot at 7 p.m. Saturday. Remember, too, every Thursday through the month you can join the 5 p.m. Beer Garden at Great Lakes Aquarium with music provided by the DSS0.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Piragis Northwoods Company in Ely hosts author/historian Timothy Cochrane for a book signing, 1-3 p.m., with his new Making the Carry: The Lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater.

Saturday, Aug. 5: AICHO Galleries in Duluth hosts a reception for "Indigenous Expressions: Love, Culture & Reinvention,” 5:30-7 p.m. The exhibit runs through Sept. 29 and features digital artwork and poetry by Tashia Hart, Red Lake Ojibwe tribal member; beadwork by Chenoa Williams, Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal member; and canvases by Sam Zimmerman, Grand Portage Ojibwe direct descendant.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: It's Jamboree Day at the Central Hillside Farmers Market, 2-5 p.m., in Duluth. Grab a drum or any noise making item and play along! Feel free to bring your own instrument and join the fun. Or Grab a sample of vendor made jam and purchase your favorite kind! There will also be fun jam recipes to take home and try. (Tuesday market continues through Sept. 26).

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Split Rock Lighthouse is partnering with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium to host Dark Sky Night. The evening will begin with a screening of the documentary Northern Nights, Starry Skies with Travis Novitsky. This hour-long film celebrates the star-bright sky, and will cover topics such as dark sky places, Indigenous star knowledge, and our stewardship of the night sky. Following the documentary, staff from the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium will set up telescopes for guests and give live tours of the night sky. This free event is part of the planetarium’s sixth annual Dark Sky Caravan.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Glensheen in Duluth hosts another of its Concerts on the Pier with Jeremy Messersmith, 6:30-8 p.m.

Thursdays & Saturdays thru Aug. 31: Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth hosts live music. Saturday’s show features four Hip Hop acts – Capaciti, Professor Fresh, C-Silence and DJ Jaze. Find the full month’s schedule online.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Aug. 5: Brave souls will be taking to the water on Saturday to swim in the open waters between the Bayfield

Ron Santini Point to La Pointe Open Water Swim

Peninsula mainland and Madeline Island for the annual Point to La Pointe race. "Swimming to Madeline Island has been a storied feat around the Bayfield area for decades," note race organizers on the website. "Starting as a community swim for 24 people in 2006, the Point to La Pointe has grown into a thriving race that sells out annually." Nearly 600 swimmers will undertake the bracing experience, starting at 7:20 a.m. At 10:05 a.m., any remaining swimmers will be pulled from the water. Awards are 11 a.m. at the La Pointe Elementary School on the island. While you're on the island, hang out for the 1 p.m. performance by Prudence Johnson at the Bell Street Gallery & Artbar.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5: Enjoy Billings Park Days in Superior. There are rummage sales, a car show, live music, fireworks, a craft show, a "world famous one block parade" (10 a.m. Saturday), Jimmy's vs. Charlie Brown's Bean Bag Tournament (noon Saturday) and a smooch-a-pooch dog show (11:30 a.m. Saturday). Join in the fun for free.

1st & 3rd Saturdays thru October: The Maker’s Market in Hayward is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. just past the Walmart on State Road 77.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Art Beat of Hayward stages an opening reception for the works of Lyssa Lovejoy, Jared Lunning & Molly Pagenkopf at 3-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 8 & 10: Bayfield Concerts by the Lake with Hijinx (Tuesday) and Sean & Ian Okamoto (Thursday) at Memorial Park.

Ontario

Saturday, Aug. 5: Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior hosts a Lighthouse Carnival Fundraiser at Prophry Island Lighthouse. The event features entertainment, food, lighthouse tour, film screenings and an ecological exhibit. Get tickets for those with their own boats or for charter transportation.

Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 8-10: Badanai Theatre Co. performs "The Marvelous Wonderettes – Caps & Gowns" at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Paramount Theatre in Thunder Bay. You can buy tickets online.

Photo & graphic credits: Trans Superior International Yacht Race; David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center; Thomas J. Spence; Aerostich; Alger County Fair/Lake Superior Railroad Museum/Billings Park Days/Badanai Threatre Co.

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay