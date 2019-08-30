Around the Circle This Week: August 30, 2019

× Expand U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Soo Locks A shot of the current Soo Locks and a modified image showing how a new Poe-sized lock might look.

Locked Out: For seven hours Monday, the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was shut down as divers worked to repair a problem with the gate on the 1,200-foot-long, 110-foot-wide and 32-foot-deep lock. An Associated Press story posted by Michigan Radio, interviewed Beverly McCready of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Soo Locks. According to that story: "The concrete had eroded on a sill beneath one of the lock's gates. Crews are installing concrete and steel plates as a stopgap measure and will do a complete fix this winter." However a later story by Alicia Shea of 9&10 News, indicated additional work may be needed sooner. The current 50-year-old Poe Lock is the only one of the two remaining active locks capable of handing most lake and ocean-going freighters to and from Lake Superior. The Lake Carrier's Association noted that 90 percent of all cargo in 2017 through the Soo Locks used the Poe. Besides its regular winter maintenance, the busy Poe Lock has more frequently had to shutdown during the shipping season for repairs, including a one-day shutdown in October last year, also a gate issue, as reported by Connor Hansen of UpNorthLive. The incident re-emphasizes the need for a new lock (envisioned in the "rebuilt locks" image here), the $ 1 billion construction of which is scheduled to begin next year, though its earliest completion likely would be 2026. In a study of an unexpected shutdown of the Poe Lock, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security noted significant economic disruption (shown, in part, in the image here) affecting up to 11 million jobs after six months. At the time of this week's closer, at least two freighters awaited passage, including the Hon. James L. Oberstar. That freighter was renamed in 2011 for the U.S. representative from Minnesota and former head of the House Transportation Committee, who was considered a driving force behind getting a second Poe-sized lock, according to the American Maritime Partnership at the time of his death in 2014.

× Expand Impact of Poe Lock shutdown The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did a study of the effect of an unexpected, long-term shutdown of the Poe Lock.

× Expand SooToday Safety on the Water Before Labor/Labour Day, the U.S. Coast Guard reminds those playing on the water to stay safe.

Have Fun, Be Safe: Darren Taylor of SooToday took a little ride with the U.S. Coast Guard (in photo) stationed at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and brought a message to enjoy the Labor/Labour Day weekend with safety in mind. “We would like to inform the public this has been an extremely challenging year throughout the Great Lakes,” USCG Sector Sault Ste. Marie Chief Ben Conner told Darren. “As a result of high water levels, and water that’s always cold, and unfortunately people not wearing their life jackets, there have been over 70 deaths in 2019 throughout the Great Lakes, as far east as Buffalo and as far west as Duluth.” Of those Great Lakes deaths, Darren reported, 80 percent did not have life vests. So "buckle up" this weekend on the water.

× Expand Travel Marquette Michigan Marquette Waterfront view of Marquette

What They Say: This week our Big Lake region got two plugs in print. As Brian Cabell of Word on the Street notes, Northern Michigan University grad Layla Khoury-Hanold did a lovely piece in the Chicago Tribune encouraging folks to sample NMU's hometown of Marquette (in photo) – literally sampling the thriving foodie culture there. "Marquette’s natural splendor has helped it reinvent itself from a former mining and college town into a bona fide tourist destination," Layla writes. "Its biking, hiking and ski trails, stunning waterfalls and crystal clear waters have made it an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. And the vibrant downtown and burgeoning arts scene have helped cement its reputation for small town charm. All of this has made Marquette fertile ground for a new crop of restaurants and food and beverage producers." Meanwhile reporter Christa Lawler in today's Duluth News Tribune gives advice on how to "Be your Duluthiest Duluthian: Tips for fitting in." She advises embracing all the city's recreation and attraction opportunities while adapting to the various seasons and marveling at the Lake's moods. "Embrace your degrees, whether they are above or below zero. That said, always carry a jacket. And a rain jacket. Maybe a full change of clothes. It’s unpredictable." What is predictable is that we enjoy an amazing landscape on all our shores.

A Sad Departure: We sadly note the death of our next door neighbor – Rick Boo, who was co-owner of Carmody Irish Pub and Brewing in the building next to ours and the force behind Carmody 61 in Two Harbors. Bumping into Rick on the sidewalk always meant receiving a smile and a friendly hello. CBS3 did a tribute quoting many of Rick's friends at Carmody's, where they gathered to remember him, saying that chatting with Rick could turn around a bad day. In a story about Rick, Christa Lawler of the Duluth News Tribune notes his longtime support of the local music scene, including playing a critical role in the blossoming of the Homegrown Music Festival that showcases local talent. Rick, 60, son of former Duluth Mayor Ben Boo, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

× Expand Minnesota DNR Pollinator Poster A pollinator poster from the Minnesota DNR

Bee Nice: Yesterday at the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota DNR hosted a bee-utiful event, celebrating the designation this spring of the rusty patched bumblebee as Minnesota's state bee (passed by the Legislature, signed by the governor in May). “Our state is one of only 10 where the rusty patched bumblebee is still found, after being lost in 90 percent of its historic range,” DNR invertebrate ecologist Jessica Petersen said in a release about the event. “The

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Rusty Patched Bumblebee Minnesota's state bee is the endangered rusty patch bumblebee

designation raises awareness that many pollinator species are in decline, and some of our Bombus affinis (in photo) is a stocky little bee with a distinctive rusty patch; it's on the U.S. and Canadian endangered species lists. The rusties once hung out around Lake Superior's western point, but it looks like they don't range in our Big Lake region any longer on any shore. If you do spy one in your garden, and here's an identifier sheet to view, reported it to Bumble Bee Watch. Why the big buzz about a small bug? According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, "As pollinators, rusty patched bumble bees contribute to our food security and the healthy functioning of our ecosystems. Bumble bees are keystone species in most ecosystems, necessary not only for native wildflower reproduction, but also for creating seeds and fruits that feed wildlife as diverse as songbirds and grizzly bears. Bumble bees are among the most important pollinators of crops such as blueberries, cranberries, and clover and almost the only insect pollinators of tomatoes. …The economic value of pollination services provided by native insects (mostly bees) is estimated at $3 billion per year in the United States." Food security, grizzly bears and, perhaps most importantly, tomatoes – these are good bees. Learn more on Minnesota DNR's Pollinator Page, where you'll find a downloadable booklet on pollinator-friendly plants, a poster on roadside pollinators and a load of other resources and volunteer opportunities. In Michigan, check out this rusty patched bee page or this bee page for Wisconsin and this one for Ontario (though the rusty patched bumble apparently never frequented Lake Superior northern shore). Fun thing we learned while research this story: If you want to hear some wildlife sounds and a calling loon, phone the Minnesota DNR and ask to be put on hold – so much better than elevator music.

× Expand Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce Madeline Island Food A wide range of food options make for a tasty visit to Madeline Island

Island Yummy: Food blogger Michele of "Bacon Fatte" pulled together a tasty tour of Madeline Island's culinary offerings sent out by the Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce (along with this photo). Her Food Lover's Guide to Madeline Island will give you a mouth-water reason to hitch a ride on the ferry. Michele, who has spent 13 years of summers boating in Bayfield and on Madeline, proudly notes that she makes no apologies for enjoying bacon, butter or booze. Add bread to that and we're all in.

× Expand Sundew Facebook Sundew sidekick A truck pontoon is the "chase car" for the retired USCG cutter Sundew, now owned by Jeff Foster of Jeff Foster Trucking

Keep Truckin': Of course the head of Jeff Foster Trucking (that would be Jeff Foster) would have a "chase boat" for his retired U.S. Coast cutter Sundew that is a truck on water. We just had to show off the truck pontoon spotted on the Sundew Facebook page and docked here not far from the retired cutter at Pier B resort in Duluth.

× Expand MIO Furniture Monkey on the cover The MIO furniture catalog features a family reading a Swedish version of Monkey with a Tool Belt by Duluth author/illustrator Chris Monroe

Well, I'll Be a Monkey's Swedish Uncle: Chico Bon Bon, Duluth artist/author's Chris Monroe's famous Monkey with a Tool Belt, made a surprise appearance on a Swedish furniture company's catalog recently, noted by a fan of Chris' work. "How nice to see the family on the

Lerner Books Monkey with a Tool Belt A Swedish edition of Monkey with a Tool Belt, by Duluth author/illustrator Chris Monroe

cover is reading a Monkey with a tool belt book," Monica shared on the Chris Monroe Fan Page. Chris came up with the actual Swedish edition book on the MIO furniture catalog and posted a picture. There are at least five books in Chris' series so far published by Lerner in Minnesota. Silvergate Media and Brown Bag Films are producing an animated series based on the books that debuts on Netflix in 2020. Silvergate also made a deal with China-based Wanda Kidsland to manage TV distribution, tie-in publishing, consumer products and live attractions for Chico Bon Bon in China. The books, so we hear, are already in Chinese and Japanese and probably a few more monkey-loving languages. That Chico has some long legs.

