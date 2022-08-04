Around the Circle This Week: August 4, 2022

Back on Track: After a long hiatus – and a change of owners – the Agawa Canyon Tour Train departed Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for its first tour of the season on Monday. The train traverses scenic country on its way to Agawa Canyon, where it stops for 90 minutes to let passengers enjoy one of several trails or a climb of 300 stairs and gravel paths for a panoramic view above the tracks on the Lookout Trail. Other nearby attractions include Black Beaver Falls (in this photo) and Bridal Veil Falls. Passengers can order a box lunch for the trip one day ahead of time from the Blockhouse Pub, which is also in the train station building. The train leaves at 8 a.m., travels four hours to Agawa Canyon Park for that 90-minute stop and then returns for arrival back in the Sault by about 6 p.m. Watco out of Kansas now owns the line, which is its first passenger service. Watco describes itself as “a single-source transportation services company that integrates rail, water, road, and air to solve any customer supply chain challenge.” Agawa Canyon tours continue until Oct. 10.

Check It Out: In Marquette, Stella Larkin features more than mere furnishings at her RustiCo Furniture shop. Stella (seen here) and her artwork (also seen here) recently earned the Audience Choice Award at the North of the 45th juried exhibition at the DeVos Art Museum on the Northern Michigan University campus. In her shop, Stella features her works and those of other artists. The shop, open since 1993, offers custom rustic furniture and décor such as log and driftwood furniture. mirrors, beds, lamps, coat racks, table sets, bar stools, pub tables or log railings for your home or deck.

It'll Be Just Ducky: Add one tall duck to those tall ships and other honorable vessels at the Festival of Sail Lake Superior this weekend in Two Harbors, Minn. The "World's Largest Rubber Duck" went up this week at the Two Harbors waterfront, where it will reside Thursday-Sunday. (It's at a different festival in this photo.) The 61-foot-tall, 50-foot-diameter duck was launched in 2014 and is owned by Craig Samborski, whose Draw Events organizes these festivals of sail. It has a 75-foot wing span and weighs more than 11 tons. The duck gets around and has its own website showing its upcoming appearances, should you want to learn more or order a face mask that's just ducky.

Meanwhile, things are getting festive in Two Harbors. Lake County Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Jones says she wants everyone to know "how excited we are for everyone coming here." After the planning and logistics done for the event, she expects great traffic flow, aided by the added free shuttle service from parking lots. Many of the local pubs, restaurants and stores plan specials during the festival, so take time to walk around town (it's only a few blocks) and visit these establishments. Also a reminder that you can purchase one ticket to see all of the Lake County Historical Society sites, including the Two Harbors Light Station, the D&IR Railroad Depot Museum next to the waterfront and the house where 3M got its start. All of these are within easy walking distance of the waterfront. For last-minute festival goers, there are still tickets available (a limit of 6,000 are sold for each day). Even some local lodging remains available (with places to park!), and Lovin' Lake County lists options where you can call and check vacancies. Want to sneak a peek at waterfront action? Lovin' Lake County has a webcam at the boat launch across from the ore docks. If you want to extend the party, Harbor Rail Pub in town plans an after party, 6-9 p.m. Sunday with 4ONTHEFLOOR performing on its rooftop.

Visit Us: Along with those great ships – like the Nao Trinidad, which David Johnson captured when it pulled up in Grand Marais, Minn., during a storm on Tuesday and the U.S. Brig Niagara from an earlier visit by Roxanne Distad. You'll find Lake Superior Magazine Publisher Beth and Editor Konnie at the festival all weekend, hanging out near the breakwall. Do stop at our booth to say "Howdy." We've got lots of great merch, plus are giving away a 10% off coupon for our Canal Park Gifts shop to use on your way home. We also have the "official program" for the festival. We hope you'll be able to stroll and enjoy all 100 vendors, plus the pop-up entertainers who will be there. Actor/singer Tom Kastle will perform in Two Harbors, but also later in Marquette (see below).

Up the Shore … After enjoying the festivities in Two Harbors, we recommend catching the attractions and action other Lake County communities. Split Rock Lighthouse will be open, Beaver Bay and Silver Bay feature nifty shops and Knife River is hosting a Mini-Festival of Rail & Sail during the Festival of Sail, showing off its Knife River Heritage & Cultural Center attractions, like the Leif Erikson viking ship built in Norway and sailed to Duluth in 1926. It's out of its shrink-wrap for the first time in five years after being orphaned from Duluth's Leif Erikson Park. It will have a "forever home" in Knife River. Plus there will be tours of a restored 1966 SOO Line caboose, courtesy of the North Shore Scenic Railroad and a new diorama of the Knife River railyard and a railway velocipede (it's a handcar, not a Jurassic Park extra). Add brats and dogs in lefse or a bun plus Viking shirts and gifts and we're calling it a festival, too.

Up Next: Don't miss the Festival of Sail Marquette, Aug. 12-14, welcoming the Nao Trinidad, U.S. Brig Niagara and Pride of Baltimore II – and the World's Largest Rubber Duck – to Mattson Lower Harbor Park. See a full schedule of events as they develop and buy tickets online. Family-friendly activities include entertainment (like actor/musician Tom Kastle), vendors and the chance to get on board the ships or even to trek away on a day sail and educational programming about the vessels.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Aug. 6: The Erickson Center for the Arts in Curtis presents its 5th annual 906 Festival from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The festival celebrating the Upper Peninsula (that 906 area code) features live music, art and retail vendors, a beer and wine tent, entertainment in the Park all day plus family games and activities, non-profit organization booths and demonstrations. Plus Peterson Chainsaw Carving all day, along with Copper Celts & Kivajat Finnish-American Dancers, Goodale's Ice Cream Eating Contest and a cornhole tournament. Winners of the 906 Photography Contest will be announced. Among those to see at the 906 Festival with be U.P. author Michael Carrier, whose Jack Handler thriller series centered in the Upper Peninsula.

Today, Aug. 4: Powers of Air is Copper Harbor’s progressive classic rock band and will be the featured group at 7 p.m. tonight for the Performances in the Park in the town's Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The group united in 2014 with three founding members: Ron Corey on keyboards, Jim North on all the guitars and Amanda Wais on lead vocals and percussion. They are now a five-piece band, adding Forrest Fill on the drum set and Joseph Peter Doyle III on bass guitar.

Today, Aug. 4: Author/diver/maritime historian Brendon Baillod reveals "Ghosts of Gitchee Gumee: Tales of Keweenaw Shipwrecks" at 7 p.m. today in the Eagle Harbor Community Building. Brendon delivers stories of local harrowing and iconic shipwrecks, including some you’ve never heard of! With high definition sidescan sonar imagery, Baillod will reveal shipwreck remains on our Lake’s floor, and review ships still missing in Keweenaw waters. The event is hosted by the Keweenaw County Historical Society.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6: Head to Ashmun Street for the Downtown Sidewalk Sales in Sault Ste. Marie. Find hidden gems, great deals plus enjoy entertainment, pop-up vendors and food.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 4-7: Iron County Fair in Iron River has delivered since 1896 all you'd expect of a county fair – food, rides, critters and family memories,

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7: Farm Block in Allouez is a weekend camping and music reunion that is also a fundraiser for The Dan Schmitt Gift of Music and Education Fund. The fund, focused on the Keweenaw and Kalamazoo, has a mission to provide free instruments and music lessons, after-school music programming and outdoor education opportunities "emphasizing food independence, environmental sustainability and a connection to the natural world."

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, Aug. 4-7: For the 93rd year, Grand Marais puts on one of its favorite parties – the Fisherman’s Picnic. The hosts, the Grand Marais Lions Club, opens its ever popular fishburger stand to enhance the activities for all ages, games, live music, fireworks, a parade, more food and more fun ending with a $10,000 raffle grand prize. You can also check out the story we did when the festival was a mere 90.

Today, Aug. 4: Duluth and Superior Police and Fire Departments will face off in a 13th annual BADGES + BALL + BBQ softball game for charity at Wade Stadium. Besides fun on the field with the two “rivals,” pick up some BBQ raffle tickets for a chance at great prizes (there’s even a kids raffle) plus emergency service vehicles will be on view. Put on through the Northern Lights Foundation, the event raises money for raising funds for local children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Friday-Saturday: Aug. 5-6: It’s one sweet meet when the Oldenburg House in Carlton presents its two-day Honey Bee Festival with lots of live music (including Terrence Smith and the Hive Jive), a Saturday bicycle SWARM, plus honey-infused food and drink, pollinator-inspired arts and crafts, bee-backing information/advocacy presentations. The SWARM bike trek along the Munger Trail to the Oldenburg House sets off Saturday morning from Wussow's Concert Café in Duluth, Carlton Bike Rental and Repair in Moose Lake and TJ's Country Corner in Mahtowa. (You must register in advance.) Find a full schedule and purchase one- or two-day tickets online.

Saturday, Aug. 6: The AICHO Indigenous Food & Art Market runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Central Hillside Community Center Parking Lot in Duluth. SNAP benefits matched with $10 market bucks. The market showcases Indigenous, Black and other artists and producers of color.

Saturday, Aug. 6: It's a Bog BioBlitz! Friends of Sax-Zim Bog host this annual summer event at the internationally renown birder

haven – the Sax-Zim Bog near Meadowlands. Say organizers: "In its 10th year, the BioBlitz continues to grow with the addition of new field trips and experts, documentation of species in new areas of the Bog, and increased attendance by naturalists and curious outdoors folks alike. Because we have reached such a milestone, expect a few new things from the structure of the event and field trips offered!" Wonder what happens at a BioBlitz? Check out this video from last year.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7: Duluth Bike Festival invited everyone – cross-country spandex warrior, free-ridin' adrenaline junkie or a family craving adventure – to experience Duluth as a bike paradise with more than 85 miles of urban mountain bike trails and endless opportunities for road bikers. Activities are centered at Spirit Mountain and the festival is sponsored by Kraus-Anderson.

Sunday, Aug. 7: The 35th Brewhouse Triathlon takes place at the Minnesota Power Pavilion at Island Lake outside Duluth. A swim is followed by a beautiful bike on newly paved roads, and the run combines asphalt and gravel roads with plenty of aid stations. Olympic and Sprint Distances, including a 250m exhibition swim wave. There is the triathlon for adults and the Root Beer Kids Triathlon, too. The event is sponsored by the Lakewalk Surgery Center in Duluth.

Wednesdays & Saturdays, Thru Sept. 3: Twice a week at 1 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, children and adults can enjoy Ojibwe Storytime at the St. Louis County Depot. In the family-friendly Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery, which hosts original artworks and artifacts, St. Louis County Historical Society assistant Abby Johnson will read Indigenous-oriented stories geared for ages 2-12, but enjoyed by all. (A great half-hour lunch-time break for those in downtown Duluth.)

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Enjoy a festive evening out – and outside – when the Lyric Opera of the North takes you from Duluth on a short road trip to the Historic Scott House in Carlton for its Summer Sparkler concert. MidCoast Catering is packing up a picnic-y dinner before the concert. On stage will be singer-songwriter-guitarist Paul Lawrence and fiddler Kailyn Spencer for folk to country to blues, plus pianist Bill Munson and singers Sarah Lawrence, Georgia Jacobson, and Cal Metts offering up their favorites from American musical theatre. You can ride a bus making several stops in Duluth or find your own transportation. Meals must be ordered by this Friday (Aug. 5).

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Aug. 4-7: The Port Wing Plein Air Painting Festival encourages the artist in everyone. The exhibition will be Saturday from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Port Wing Town Hall and Pavilion. See the full festival schedule online. But the fun doesn’t stop on Sunday. Connected with the festival, the town puts out 22 yellow BertonBoxes – free, completely stocked, ready for painting community plein air painting stations around town until Aug. 14. Artists are requested to leave their canvases for the exhibition.

Today, Aug. 4: Concerts by the Lake continue this evening at 7 p.m. in Memorial Park. Molly and the Danger Band take the stage with original, rock, country jazz, bluegrass, Celtic, Americana, classic covers & traditional.

Friday, Aug. 5: Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin, an Indigenous-owned farm operated by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, offers “First Fridays” events. From 1-3 p.m., there will be a Medicine Bed Work Day when visitors can help care for the Medicine Beds plantings, choosing from a variety of projects to fit all ages and abilities. From 3-4 p.m., the Food Sovereignty Garden Gathering features conversation and tea in the garden. If people are interested, farm tours are offered. Everyone welcome and these events recur the first Friday of each month.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7: At Live from the Rock Folk Festival, Red Rock celebrates and showcases music during a jam-packed – and jammin' – weekend at Pull-a-Log Park. There's also a Family Zone with a variety of activities, including a Parks Canada workshop on Lake Superior birding or try a self-guided walking tour of the town offered by the Red Rock Historical Society.

Saturday, Aug. 6: What’s not to love about a showdown with competitors named Anger Management, Rat Nasty, Psycho Pat and Loud & Dirty? It’s just what you’d expect to enjoy at the Monster Madness Tour: Xtreme Monster Trucks & Freestyle Motorcross featuring monster truck racing, wheelie, best trick and monster truck freestyle forms. Enjoy it all at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie. Pit Party starts at 1 p.m. and the action starts at 2:30 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Watco; DeVos Art Museum; RustiCo.; Festival of Sail Lake Superior; David Johnson; Roxanne Distad; Knife River Heritage & Cultural Center; Festival of Sail Marquette; 906 Festival/Fisherman's Picnic/Monster Madness