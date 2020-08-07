Around the Circle This Week: August 7, 2020

Quite the Tall Trip: The Huron Jewel, a 78-foot, gaff-rigged schooner designed and built by owner Hugh Covert, has been sailing across Lake Superior for the first time to warm welcomes on its way to Duluth. Julie Covert, co-owner of the Drummond Island Tall Ship Company, called us a week or so ago to say that with the COVID-19 shutdowns, the small company had not

been able to do any tours in its home port, but already had taken interns on board to learn sailing skills. So the crew decided on a Lake Superior cruise, she says. They've made Michigan stops in Grand Marais, Munising, Marquette (in photo), Houghton/Hancock and Ontonagon. They arrive Friday at Madeline Island in Wisconsin, hosted by the Madeline Island Yacht Club. On Sunday, they'll set sail for Duluth and hope to tie up Sunday and Monday near the Canal Park waterfront (details in discussion as we print; watch the company's Facebook page). To cover some costs for the crew, they've been giving free dockside tours of the boat (with donations welcome) – allowing only family groups or individuals and respecting mask mandates. But the captain does like showing off his handiwork – the two-masted schooner has a rig height of 60 feet with 1,700 square feet of sail and reaching an estimated speed of 10.3 to 14 knots. It's draft is 4 feet, 4 inches with the centerboard raised or 9 feet with the board lowered and it has a beam of 14 feet, 8 inches. You can see photos of Hugh's work building the schooner online.

We made contact with Hugh and Julie this morning to answer some questions about their schooner and trip:

LSM: What possessed you to build a schooner and how long did it take?

Capt. Hugh: “As a tall ship captain, I wanted to drive a ship closer to home. In 1998, as I was finishing building Gypsy Meltdown, my 40-foot New Haven Sharpie … I was already realizing that if I built a schooner I could sleep more family and friends and go farther distances."

LSM: What is Huron Jewel's personality now?

Capt. Hugh: “She is nimble, light and airy, giving a fine sailing experience. She's a pleasure to sail without being a burden. She’s a great example of how a traditionally rigged vessel is still a viable way to get around.”

LSM: How has the sailing been on Lake Superior?

Capt. Hugh: "Sailing the Third Coast has been very picturesque and enjoyable the entire way, with varied scenery and lots of cool places to see with Pictured Rocks, Keweenaw Waterway, lots of lighthouses, and wonderful rock and bluff formations. This is my first sailing on Lake Superior. Even though our trip thus far has been mostly upwind and we have done a lot of motor sailing, the weather has been enjoyable. Today we’re getting some good sailing in!"

LSM: What has your reception been across the Lake? Do you have one or two experiences that will stand out?

Julie: "We’re having a great time sailing into different towns to put smiles on people’s faces by bringing a tall ship to their backyard. We appreciate the city of Marquette hosting us for two nights and a day. We had folks of all ages, from 4 years old on up, who were curious about the schooner. Some people were lifelong sailors and others had never been on a sailboat. One little one insisted that Hannah, one of our deckhands, go below and wave to him out the port light. As we came through the Keweenaw Waterway on our way to tie up at the city wall at Houghton, we sailed past the local Wednesday night sailing regatta. Some of the members gave us a warm welcome, and we enjoyed answering all their questions. We’re hoping to stop back in at Houghton on our return trip east."

In the Shop: The Stewart J. Cort headed into Fraser Shipyards this week, the first time the 48-year-old Interlake Steamship Co. freighter has made a trip to that shipyard, according to photographer and history buff Scott Bjorklund, who took this pic. This is the third 1,000-footer in the shipyards, which traces its history to 1889 when Alexander McDougall moved his whaleback shipbuilding operation from Duluth to Superior. The other 1,000-foot freighters worked on at Fraser were the Lewis Wilson Foy (today's American Integrity) and the James R. Barker. The Cort arrived in Superior early Monday morning for some repairs. The Duluth Harbor Cam posted a video of the boat entering the Duluth Ship Canal and signaling to the Aerial Lift Bridge.

Up 3 More: Lake Superior's water level rose 3 inches in July, about 1 inch more than the average rise for the month, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lake Superior International Control Board. At the beginning of August, the Lake was just 3 inches below its record high for this time of year; that record (603.28 feet) was set in 2019. It remains 10 inches above its long-term average for this time of year.

Tourism Sans Tourists: Early in July, Sunset Country Tourism sponsored an 8-minute video expressing the concerns of lodging and outfitter owners about what looks to be a year without any business. Those fly-in and other recreational tourism-based operations get more than 90

percent of their visitors from the United States. “Most of us will have gone nearly 20 months before we make any money again,” one resort owner said. “How many business can live that long with no income?” The video is not advocating for a quick opening of the U.S.-Canada border, still closed to non-essential travel, but they are seeking government aid beyond additional loans to support them during the pandemic. The video quotes many business owners and shows operations across Sunset Country, which is located along and near Lake of the Woods. The Canadian government has pledged $70 million to encourage domestic tourism, but because of internal travel restrictions early in the pandemic and other hesitations within the country, this has not replaced the U.S. visitors who usually sustain the area’s resorts. Shawn Perich of Northern Wilds did a story about the dilemma.

Kitchen Guest: Lutsen Resort has gained a talented guest chef with Nathan Hingos, proprietor of the Crooked Spoon in Grand Marais. The Crooked Spoon was one of three downtown Grand Marais businesses destroyed by fire earlier this year. Nathan has been whipping up some pretty tempting looking dishes at Lutsen Resort. “We are thrilled to have him make an appearance with us,” the resort posted. Nathan’s still in the kitchen … should this online menu draw you nigh.

Big Lake Protection: If you've gotta wear a mask, make a Big Lake statement, we say. The Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, as part of a membership drive promotion, has created a prize package that includes two face masks featuring Great Lakes freighters in photos by David & Gus Schauer. The Stay & Away package also comprises tickets to many Duluth attractions such as the Vista Fleet, the Great Lakes Aquarium, the North Shore Scenic Railroad plus your choice of one in-print book published by Lake Superior Magazine. All current members of LSMMA will be in the hat for the Nov. 7 drawing for the prize package. The association is active in promoting and preserving the Lake's maritime heritage. It supports the free Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with artifacts and funding. It helped to create and continues to support the Lake Superior Maritime Collection housed at the University of Wisconsin-Superior's Jim Dan Hill Library. It also mounts the popular Gales of November program, which sadly had to be cancelled as a in-person event this year, though plans are in the works for some virtual presentations.

Moose Measure: Another group is also promoting social distancing in a nifty way. The delightful "One Moose Apart" graphic created through Visit Cook County for its safety campaign is being used to raise money via a T-shirt – available for ordering until Aug. 11 (that's Tuesday!). So far more than 415 shirts have been ordered, says Kjersti Vick, Visit Cook County's marketing manager who came up with the moose apart concept brought to life by Giant Voices. "It's going like crazy," Kjersti says of the promotion and fund-raiser. "We thought we'd sell maybe 100 T-shirts." The proceeds of the sale, up to $6,000 now, will be distributed about Cook County non-profit agencies helping families and others through this trying time. As heartening as the sales themselves have been the messages left by those donating through their purchase, she adds. " My second home each summer and my favorite place in the world!" wrote Katie Jones, who bought a T-shirt and donated extra. Kjersti says there has been interest in the One Moose Apart campaign from as far away as Texas.

Even New Yorkers Love Moose: The New York Times has been running a series called "The World Through a Lens" letting its photojournalists take us around the world when travel is restricted. Last week, the Times posted a story by Tony Cenicola about his 2018 camping trip to Lake Superior. In "On the Lookout for Moose on Michigan's Isle Royale," Tony writes about his thrill at an encounter with a moose. "It was late afternoon when I arrived at my campsite for the night, at the Rock Harbor campground. I wasn’t even done setting up my tent when a bull moose appeared with a full rack of antlers. He was just wandering through, foraging for food in the underbrush. I could feel the adrenaline race through my head as I started shooting pictures of him from no more than 50 feet away." Tony's reporting features photos from the island national park, too. With the island ferries not running this year and Rock Harbor Lodge closed, it's nice to see beautiful views of the park and its many critters. The National Park Service did announce this week that, in partnership with the Rock Harbor Lodge it is extending diesel and gasoline sales at Rock Harbor until Aug. 25 and at Windigo until Sept. 26.

Sad Passings: It is with sadness we note the passing of two people who were important promoters of their communities and lovers of Lake Superior.

David “Buck” LeVasseur (seen in these two photos) died July 28 at age 70 in his hometown of Bay City, Mich. He was born June 3, 1950. After high school and getting a broadcasting degree at Delta College in University Center, he moved to the Upper Peninsula, working at TV6 for three decades. He created the popular half-hour weekly show “Discovering,” covering the people, history and outdoor activities in the U.P. Buck was the host, producer, reporter and videographer. Frida Waara, a board member with the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame in Ishpeming, calls Buck “our legendary outdoor filmmaker. Buck changed our lives, made us all grow deep roots about why we love where we live.” In Buck’s obituary, it notes “This No. 1 rated show brought Buck great joy. … He loved covering all the U.P. had to offer and was especially proud of his story regarding the Great Moose Lift (relocating moose from Canada to the U.P.). Although he was not a native "Yooper," Buck was U.P. through and through, dedicating his life to the storytelling, preservation, history, and outdoor enjoyment of his favorite place on earth, Michigan's Upper Peninsula.” Buck was honored with the Conservation Communicator Award by the Michigan United Conservation Club. “Most of all,” the memorial continues, “Buck loved the wonderful and kind people of the U.P. Throughout life, Buck was known for his love of the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and old Cowboy movies. His wonderful stories and larger-than-life personality will live on in the hearts of his family and friends for years to come.” In 2013, Buck was himself interviewed on Discovering. Memorial contributions may be directed to U.P. Whitetails Association, Inc., P.O. Box 268, Gladstone, MI 49837. Buck's family will receive visitors on Saturda (Aug. 8) from 4-5 p.m. followed by an outdoor memorial ceremony outdoors at Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bay City. A Life Celebration Reception will continue outdoors following the ceremony until 8 p.m. Buck’s sign-off will be part of his legacy: "Until next week, this is Buck LeVasseur, saying get out and enjoy the great outdoors!"

Donn Larson has long been a great friend and advisor to Lake Superior Magazine and also a quiet influence for the growth and well being of his hometown, Duluth. He was a thoughtful, intelligent mentor with an abundantly positive attitude of all that could be achieved by those of good intentions paired with fortitude and creativity. Donn died July 30 in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born June 6, 1929. Donn was attracted to media early in life, working on the

school newspaper in high school (during which time he became an Eagle Scout) and at the weekly newspaper for Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter while he earned his degree in English. He always enjoyed camping and canoeing and toured Europe by motorcycle in the summer of 1950. His first job was as a copywriter at KDAL radio in Duluth. He attended the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps School and worked on the staff and faculty after receiving his agent’s accreditation. On his return to Duluth, he worked as manager of station operations for the fledgling KDAL-TV, where he met Donna Sandstrom. They married in 1955 and honeymooned on Isle Royale. They lived 62 years on Park Point before moving in 2017 to Ecumen Lakeshore. He joined the advertising agency H.E. Westmoreland Inc. as a writer and producer. Donn and Donna had a love affair with Lake Superior and were avid powerboaters. For 45 years, they had a beloved seasonal cottage at Cloud Bay, just across the border in Ontario. Donn held a Coast Guard Captain’s License and was a member of the Duluth Power Squadron and the Great Lakes Cruising Club, which recognized his service as a Port Captain with the 2012 William J. Kivell Memorial Award. Donn’s varied career centered on public relation after he partnered with James L. Hill to buy the ad agency, forming Westmoreland, Larson and Hill Inc. Donn was also active in his community. He served two terms as a city councilor-at-large and on many boards, including as a charter member of the Lake Superior Center (today’s Great Lakes Aquarium). Charter chairman of the Environmental Learning Center (now Wolf Ridge) and on the Duluth Arena-Auditorium Administrative Board, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association. He was a director of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the Duluth Art Institute among many, many civil service organizations. He also was a member of several social organizations including the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). In 2016, Donn was honored at the Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Donn and Monnie Goldfine collaborated on the book, The Will and the Way, extolling and examining Duluth area achievements. That would be followed up with a second volume in collaboration with former Duluth mayor, Don Ness. Donn, a frequent contributor to Lake Superior Magazine, wrote many personal columns including one about his love of Cloud Bay. He continued his writing up until his death, doing book reviews for the magazine. A socially-distanced Visitation will be held on Aug. 21 from 3-7 p.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth.

Photo & graphic credits: Drummond Island Tall Ship Company; Scott Bjorklund; Sunset Country Tourism; Lutsen Resort; David & Gus Schauer/LSMMA; Tony Cenicola/New York Times; Skorupski Family Funeral Home; Donn Larson Facebook