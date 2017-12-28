Around the Circle This Week: Dec. 29, 2017

Wither the Weather?: Let’s face it, even though we have some of the most challenging weather, we love to talk about it, especially when elsewhere around the country they are calling us crazy to live here. That certainly was the case this week as sub-sub-zero temperatures got a sea-smoke scene at the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge into the news at the BBC (more than 630,000 views) and CBS This Morning (which also featured our sea smoke at this time last year) and ABC World News Tonight. The NASA MODIS satellite image (seen above) showed just how covered with snow and sea smoke the Lake became on Dec. 27. Facebook also was aflurry with local weather ohmygoshing and even Duluth Mayor Emily Larson got in on the act, posting (as you see here) the Wednesday temperature in Duluth (-17°F) and in Antarctica (0°F). Both places were sunny. Cold temperatures postponed several events, including the Lappe Nordic Ski Centre’s annual Boxing Day race in Thunder Bay, but it did not deter T-Bay shoppers from getting in on good Boxing Day deals, reports Heather Peden of the Thunder Bay Chronicle-Journal. “It’s maybe not quite as busy as normal, but -40 will do that,” Peter Tofinetti, part-owner of Fresh Air Experience, told Heather.

Not all of our interesting weather is just extreme cold. Last week, The Weather Channel showed how “mine-effect” snow formed south of Ishpeming, Michigan, as the Tilden Mine released steam. The principle is similar to Lake Superior generating lake-effect snows as warm moisture rises into chilly air. Meanwhile in parts of the U.P. this week, snow made more news. MLive noted the 72 inches of the white stuff that fell in the Porcupine Mountains from the weekend to Wednesday.

A Wintery End to the Season: The frigid temperatures affected maritime traffic this week, too. Jim Sharrow of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said that the freezing cold caused an abrupt end this week to the shipping of limestone, which is wetted down in the loading process. The cold temperatures also affect train movements that deliver cargo to the docks and loading equipment like conveyor belts, slowing the process in these final weeks of the maritime season. By law, the Soo Locks close on Jan. 15, but that date is based on the average year when we usually hit something termed the "500 Freezing Degree Days" about Jan. 8. This year we likely will reach that figure by Dec. 31, which may cause troublesome ice on the St. Marys River. (The Freezing Degree Days formula is a complex one, explained by Jim on our website.) The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alder, home port in Duluth, was in Thunder Bay late last week for a little ice breaking (you can see the Sleeping Giant in this photo above taken by Lt. Kubasch from the Alder). On the open Lake, an accumulation of 5 or 6 inches of ice does not cause concern for the freighter traffic, though 18 inches and more can hinder the boats, Jim tells us. However, ice in the harbors, where the freighters need to maneuver slower, can mean the aid of an icebreaker or a tug will be required. The Duluth-bound James R. Barker required the icebreaking aid of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay before making it into the Poe Lock. Jim speculated that some freighters may just go to winter berths early rather than risk being stuck in icy traffic along their routes.

Cold Weather, Warm Hearts: Many local folk on social media have been following the outdoor exploits of photographer/ videographer/vagabond Chris Davis from Texas. Chris is in the second year of a three-year, 300,000-mile odyssey with his dog, Lucky Mofo, to record the Milky Way at different places around the United States and Canada. Naturally his trajectory landed him by Lake Superior’s shores these last two wonderfully wintery weeks. He started in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, but it had too much lake-effect snow to get a good night sky shot, though he did capture a nice Taquamenon Falls shot (seen above) despite the challenges (“I didn’t have snow boots yet; I didn’t have winter gear,” Chris tells us.) His friend suggested Minnesota’s North Shore, so he headed west. This week he’s been posting on Facebook, and it’s great to hear he’s not only found impressive images, but also experienced some North Woods nice, praising people in both the U.P. and Minnesota. A Grand Marais, Minnesota, dentist helped on her off time when he developed horrible tooth pain, and a mechanic who saw him with his truck’s hood up on Christmas Eve stopped to help, even taking him to get fuel additive and to explain the care and feeding of a Chevy Duramax truck in sub-zero temperatures. “Pretty much everyone I know thinks that I am insane for coming up to Minnesota during December," Chris posted. "I am from Texas, and we just don't have real winters there. If it snows, then it usually melts within a day or three. I have always wanted to experience a real winter, so, here I am. I came vastly underprepared. I had to buy boots to keep my toes from freezing solid, a ton of thermals, a good jacket, more pants, wool socks, a neoprene face mask, a Russian looking warm hat, better gloves, Yaktrax and goggles. … I have gotten a little tougher from being up here, but I keep hearing, ‘It’s not even winter yet.’ You folks are definitely hardcore to be able to live through these crazy winters.” Which is why Chris, who’s developed a love for our Big Lake region, intends to come back in spring. Keep warm, Chris, and we’ll follow you on The Davis Effect.

Going Deeper on the Apostles: Outdoor writer Chelsey Lewis of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week revealed her favorite stories of 2017, and the one she did on the human history of the Apostle Islands topped her list. “But the Apostles are so much more than a pretty Instagram photo. And the tourists who come today are just a small part of the islands’ deep human history,” she wrote. She toured Sand Island with Bob Mackreth, former Apostle Islands National Lakeshore historian, as guide.

One, Two, Three Chickadees: Lake Superior area birders have been undertaking the Audubon’s Christmas Counts, which generally occur between mid-December and early January. At Sax-Zim Bog near Toivola, Minnesota, naturalist Sparky Stensaas listed the one-day tally of 37 species on his Facebook page. Showing that their names match their populations, the highest counts were for Common Redpolls (350) and Common Ravens (98). New to the count at the bog were Wild Turkeys, four of them. You can also check out the postings from the keepers of Thunder Cape Bird Observatory, the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists; they did their count on Boxing Day (Dec. 26). The Thunder Bay Chronicle-Journal reported that the count day was the coldest in 78 years, perhaps accounting for the lowest count in 25 years – about 30 species instead of the average 50 or so. At Whitefish Point Bird Observatory up from Paradise, Michigan, the count had to be postponed a couple of times, but it’s on for Jan. 5.

Loss of Two Leaders: Two community leaders recently died in the Marquette area. Tom Baldini, 74, elected mayor of the city last month, died unexpectedly after a stroke Saturday (Dec. 23), reports ABC10UP. Tom was a prominent figure in the city, state and nation. Among Tom’s many accomplishments were teaching high school and later serving as a school assistant superintendent in Marquette, serving the governor as Special Assistant for U.P. Affairs and nomination by President Bill Clinton as the U.S. chairman on the International Joint Commission. Until December 2016, he was a member of the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees, appointed by the governor. Memorial funds can be sent to a scholarship being established in Tom's name with the Marquette Area Public Schools Education Foundation.

Also passing on recently was Dan Hornbogen Jr., 90, a lifelong avid skier and a driving force behind many of the hiking trails around Sugarloaf and Hogback Mountains near Marquette. At age 69, Dan joined an expedition from Resolute Bay in Canada to the North Pole. He also worked on many service clubs and conservation boards in Marquette, including the Middle Island Point Campers Association (he lived on Middle Island Point). The family suggests any memorials to the Marquette Regional History Center, the Peter White Library or the Lake Superior Hospice.

Happy Hippies, Too: Earlier this month Kelly Smith of the Star Tribune did a nice story on the relatively new Hungry Hippie Hostel in Grand Marais, Minnesota, opened by Kate and Jeremy Keeble in February 2016. The hostel in a renovated barn has already proven popular, hosting 4,500 guests since opening, ranging in age from 20 to 80 and in places from the Twin Cities to France. “We like turning old buildings into fun lodging,” Kate told the newspaper.

What Makes It Soo Great: ChristiesRV has created an infographic to show 20 reasons why the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is such a great place. Among the citations: An average 10-minute commute from home to work, 23+ kilometres of walking/biking trails in the city and a high abundance of alternative energy with hydro, wind and solar power generation.

Power to Puerto Rico: Minnesota Power is joining a coalition of Edison Electric Institute members sending 1,500 additional workers to help plug Puerto Rico back into electric power. Much of the U.S. territory remains without power three months after Hurricane Maria. The Duluth-based company will send 20 lineworkers and support staff, along with a lineworker from another Twin Ports company, Superior Water, Light and Power. Some of the workers left this week with trucks for Alabama, from where they and the trucks will be transported to the island. Others from the region also have gone to help. National Guard members from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing and a fuel-hauling truck driver, Wade Grenke from Jeff Foster Trucking in Superior, are on the island. (A Facebook update on Wade mentions he is now texting his division manager in Spanish.)

Photo & graphic credits: NASA MODIS Satellite; Emily Larson on Facebook; Lt. Kubasch/U.S. Coast Guard; Chris Davis; Sparky Stensaas; Michigan Tech; Tom Buchkoe; ChristiesRV; Minnesota Power.