Around the Circle This Week: December 10, 2021

Logo Ideas: Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright, who will be in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar (WLB 206) when the 225-foot Juniper-class buoy tender comes to Duluth in the spring, has put a call out to the SPARS to help imagining a new logo for the cutter, previously stationed in Alaska. "Our crew is re-imagining the cutter's logo upon her move to her new homeport in Duluth, MN. We would like to tie our logo back to the SPARS to honor the historical connection between the cutter and the SPARS. Please provide a recommendation on something identifiably different and significant that we can add to our logo." The current logo for the cutter, now undergoing refit and maintenance in Baltimore, acknowledges it as "The Aleutian Keeper." The SPARS were the original USCG Women's Reserve named for the Guard motto "Semper Paratus, Always Ready." The Facebook discussion that followed the commander's request produced grand shots from the era when the SPARS formed to take over Coast Guard stations needing staff as male recruits headed overseas into World War II. Suggestions included incorporating the distinctive hats or tracking down a recruitment poster from the era.

On Our Favorite Topic: What's the weather going to be like this weekend? (And yes, it's our favorite … and safe with all strangers … topic Up North.) We're seeing winter storm warnings throughout Michigan's Upper Peninsula and winter weather advisories for the Keweenaw Peninsula. Expect wet, heavy snows (up to 18 inches around Gwinn) from this evening into mid-Saturday with blowing snow especially near Lake Superior (no surprise there). Gale warnings are in effect on the eastern half of the Lake. This brings up a favorite Facebook post seen today: "In Michigan, we play a game called 'Are we on the road'?" Be careful out there. Minnesota's shore will be generating that snow, but not experience much, according to the weather service. In Wisconsin, the Bayfield Peninsula is the eastern start to the winter weather advisories with Hayward in the storm warning zone. In Ontario, the western shore is expecting mainly sunny days for the weekend while on the eastern shore, the forecast calls for flurries with periods of snow mixed with rain (aka iffy driving).

Move Over, Cohen Brothers: Most of us have heard of the brothers Cohen from Minnesota and the wacky, wonderful films they produce. Now some two Upper Peninsula brothers, Anders and Davin Lindwall from Iron County, smack dab in the U.P. between Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Erika Sauter for Rural Insights talks about the brothers' film, "God Loves the Green Bay Packers," based on the writings of Wendell Berry, according to IMDb. The plot is described as "A young struggling musician living with her grandparents on a dying family farm must attempt a Hail-Mary play, to save their life's work and the legacy of four generations." According to Erika, "The Lindwall brothers are making history as the first Iron County natives to produce a major motion picture. Both got their start in film and photography from multi-media teacher, Lee Rometti, who is still teaching those classes at the local high school today." Rachel Hopmayer of NBC26 also did a video interview with Anders, who called it a story about people coming together. The film stars Craig T. Nelson of "Coach" and "The Incredibles" fame as the main character. Also among the cast are Charlie Berens, M. Emmet Walsh, Madison Lawler and, Erika adds, "retired Packers defensive back, LeRoy Butler, who is credited with inventing the 'Lambeau Leap.'" The plot is set in northeastern Wisconsin snd was shot in Door County. They hope to release the film in 2022. Learn more about their production company, Childe, which has worked with the likes of Nike, Merrell, National Geographicand Coca Cola, and about Anders' directing gigs online.

Out of the Blue: In September, the Great Lakes Commission released its Great Lakes Blue Economy action plan. The plan stemmed from a 2019 workshop of leaders that grew out of an economic impact survey assessing the potential benefits of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from 2010-2036. The study concluded that every $1 spent through the initiative would produce $3.35 of additional economic activity through 2036; would generate $1.62 in additional economic activity in tourism-related industries through 2036 and would produced quality of life improvements worth $1.08 to residents in coastal communities.The new action plan bullets the foundations for the Blue Economy from water quality and quantity to modernized infrastructure and workforce development and suggests a series of "building blocks" to grow the Great Lakes economy. "It is intended both as a roadmap for collective action and a challenge to regional leaders to take strategic action to leverage the economic potential of the Great Lakes and our abundant freshwater resources," the report summarizes.

A New Home for Research: Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., announced the opening this week of its new freshwater research center. "State-of-the-art laboratories for campus constituents to conduct freshwater research, hands-on exhibits for community members to learn ways to protect natural resources and wall-to-wall windows for uninterrupted views of the St. Marys River as the backyard-backdrop highlight Lake Superior State University’s new $14.2 million Richard and Theresa Barch Center for Freshwater Research and Education (Barch CFRE)," the press release notes. "Grand opening tour stops include a cutting-edge mesocosm laboratory, an experimental system in which to perform a broad range of scientific investigation spanning aquaculture to contaminants to invasive species. There also is a Great Lakes Discovery Center, free and open to the public, with real-world interactive displays on the ecology of the Great Lakes, and a Discovery Lab that will host K-12 and undergraduate classes in the near future, including a Career and Technical Education program in natural resources for high schoolers. The complex additionally contains office space for key external partners, such as Michigan Sea Grant, an initiative of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with the mandate to enhance sustainable use of the Great Lakes; and the upcoming U.S. Coast Guard National Center of Expertise for the Great Lakes that will focus on oil spills in freshwater environments." Construction on the center began in 2019. About the grand opening, LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley says, “Because Lake State is surrounded by three Great Lakes and the five comprise the largest freshwater system in the world, we’ve made their stewardship a priority for faculty and an opportunity for students since our beginnings in 1946. Due to the generosity of lead donors Richard and Theresa Barch, Lake State now has a top-notch repository that equips our graduates with the knowledge and skills to craft a life of meaningful employment while augmenting the quality of life of the Great Lakes region, per our mission. Put simply, Barch CFRE is innovative and transformative, reflecting ecological sustainability, student learning, operational excellence, and community alliance, which are pillars of our strategic plan.”

Ignore the Snow: OK, don't ignore the snowy conditions on some Lake shores (drive carefully!) but do try to get out and about for a few holiday-connected activities. Here are options:

Bayfield, Wis., welcomes Santa on the Madeline Island Ferry … if conditions allow … at 11:45 a.m. Saturday and he'll hang around the waterfront until about 1 p.m., listening to Christmas wishes and giving out goodies to kids. If he can't make it on the ferry, you can watch this short video of his arrival in 2017. While in Bayfield, it's the last weekend to shop at The Apple Branch store at Sunset Valley Orchard which closes for the season at 4 p.m. Sunday. Eckels Pottery and Fine Craft Gallery is hosting an open house 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. And a reminder that Manypenny Bistro will be serving up free lutefisk meals on Wednesday (Dec. 15) from 4-8 p.m. with a tradition honoring Ed and Mary Rice.

Down the road in Washburn, Wis., the Washburn Cultural Center offers its annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with 24 local vendors offering art, crafts and goods. Later in the week, artist/photographer Jamey Penney-Ritter of Bemused Design & Photography will join in the Shop Local Late on Wednesday (Dec. 15) from 5-8 p.m. Says Jamey, "This is a great time to try out the new Washburn Chamber Bay Bucks. Bay Bucks are e-gift cards that you can use at participating businesses." Jamey, whose photos have appeared in Lake Superior Magazine, did this Lake Superior medallion.

Photo & graphic credits: Katie Barron; U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar; National Weather Service; Davin Lindwall; Great Lakes Commission; Madeline Island Ferry Line; Jamey Penney-Ritter/Bemused Design & Photography