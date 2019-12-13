Around the Circle This Week: December 13, 2019

A Coast Guard De-Icer: The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie announced commencement Wednesday of Operation Taconite in response to expanded ice growth in the commercial ports of western Lake Superior. As one of two ice-breaking operations that support the Great Lakes, Operation Taconite encompasses Lake Superior, St. Marys River, Straits of Mackinac, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, northern Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. According to the Coast Guard, “Ice breaking operations are based on the following order of priorities: search and rescue and homeland security; urgent response to vessels; exigent community services, which includes ice breaking for flood control and to assist icebound communities in immediate need of food, fuel for heat or energy, and medical assistance; and facilitation of navigation. In the coming weeks, various commercial waterways may close after due consideration is given to the protection of the marine environment and the safety of island residents who, in the course of their daily business, use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.” This photo by Daniel R. Michelson shows USCG cutter Katmai Bay, a 140-foot ice-breaking tug home ported in the Sault, escorting the Calumet through Lake Michigan near Lansing Shoal in February of 2014, part of that year’s Operation Taconite.

Down, But Not Done: Near-record seasonal high water levels continued for Lake Superior and for Lakes Michigan and Huron despite decreases for November. Though seasonal declines are expected to continue for December, "there will continue to be a significantly increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damages over the next several weeks and potentially through the winter. The International Lake Superior Board of Control advises all those that may be affected to prepare for potentially severe coastal impacts, especially during periods of strong winds and high waves," according to an International Lake Superior Board of Control release from Charles Sidick, Watershed Hydrology Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District. The water level in Lake Superior dropped 3 inches over November, 1 inch more than the long-term average for the period. The Big Lake is 3 inches below the record beginning-of-December high level set in 1985, 13 inches above its 100-year average and 2 inches above its level of a year ago. The graphic shows water levels, the planned outflow releases through the St. Marys River gates and how releases compare to the long-term average and to the approved 2012 plan for outflows.

Tracking Murky Waters: What does the future hold for Lake Superior as it enters a "new normal" under changing climate? The Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation this week released a white paper talking about the increasing severity of Lake Superior storms and the water quality issues that follow. The report by the center, based at Northland College in Ashland, Wis., indicates the high-intensity storms on the Lake's south shore "are leading to more erosion, more damage on shore and even algae blooms as Lake Superior enters a new climate normal. That combined (with) this region’s clay soils and past land-use practices may be bringing changes to what we’ve always considered the cleanest and purest of the Great Lakes." Matt Hudson, associate director of the Burke Center, said in releasing the report, “We weren’t even thinking about super storms and algal blooms in Lake Superior until a few years ago. Since 2012, we’ve been served a new reality and a new set of challenges.” According to a story posted on the Globe Newswire, the white paper is the result of a daylong Water Summit at the college in September to discuss water quality concerns with the International Joint Commission. That bi-national organization is charged with assessing water quality goals set out in the 1972 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. The Burke Center convened a mix of experts from city and tribal governments, state and federal agencies and academia. The south shore region considered stretched from Duluth to Houghton, Mich. That region experienced 500- or 1,000-year storms in 2012, 2016 and 2018, resulting in flooding, blown-out bridges and culverts, sewer-system overflows, agricultural runoff and more than $150 million in damages. In the photo here, a 1,000-year-storm event in 2016 inundated U.S. Highway 2 and the Bad River Indian Reservation east of Ashland.

Weather Wanderer: Our own Lake Superior Gift Shop minder, Bekah Rush, found herself on Fox21 news when she stepped outside to do an errand. Asked by reporter Viktoria Capek why she would be braving the weather on a day when the high temperature (reached in the evening) was about 0° F (yes, that's a high of zero), Bekah declared, “I get a lot of phone calls from people around Lake Superior that want to know what the weather is doing immediately." Tongue firmly in cheek, she added that she takes it upon herself to test the weather personally. Here's a link to that report, which also talks about ways to protect your skin from the big chill. (And do not fret – we do not require Bekah to go outside to check the weather. She's just quirky that way.)

Breaking Good: When you're planning your holiday movie line up this weekend, check out Christmas Break-in streaming on Netflix. Portions of the movie starring Danny Glover, Denise Richards, Cameron Seely were shot in Duluth. In the show, a girl stranded at school over the holiday break is on the scene when thieves fleeing police hide there and kidnap the janitor. You can guess who saves the day. Marshall School, on the hill in Duluth, stars as the school, as reported by Perfect Duluth Day, which also links to a trailer.

On the Waterfront: At a press conference this morning, the Thunder Bay Art Gallery announced its planned Waterfront Gallery received an Award of Merit from Canadian Architect magazine. The 37,500-square-foot gallery was designed by Patkau Architects of Vancouver and Brook McIlroy of Thunder Bay, Toronto and Winnipeg. The design (imagined in the two renderings here) was influenced in consultation with local Indigenous community members and elders and is based on the flood story in which the continent is reborn as Turtle Island on the back of a turtle. "For the jury, the design for the new Thunder Bay Art Gallery exemplified how meaningful dialogue with Indigenous peoples might inform compelling architecture," Canadian Architect noted in reporting the honor. "The form of the gallery and its relationship to the site is driven by an Ojibway myth, emerging from the waterfront site like the continent emerged on a turtle’s back in an ancient legend." Construction will start on the structure next summer, and it may open by late 2022, when the Thunder Bay Art Gallery will move into its new space. Another announcement today was the donation of $800,000, the largest individual donor to date on the $33 million project. Thunder Bay ceramic artist and educator Jake Black pledged the money and delivered the first $200,000 of four annual installments. To recognize his contribution, the largest exhibit space in the new gallery will be called the Jacob Black Gallery. "I’m happy to be able to leave this legacy because my life has been enriched by my love of the arts," he said. "The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is a big part of this and provides opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to both participate by making art, and to enjoy the art of local artists along with the many artists from across Canada that the Gallery brings to our city.” Another significant donation of $250,000 from the John Andrews Foundation was also acknowledged this morning. About 90 percent of the needed funding has been pledged.

Cold Temps; Warm Welcome: The temperatures were sub-zero Wednesday (especially with the windchill), but the receptions our editor and retired managing editor got on Madeline Island and Bayfield were very warm indeed … and for good cause. They delivered the 2019 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Awards to the Madeline Island Ferry Line and the Apostle Islands Cruises. You may remember those services as winners from our October/November announcement of the annual awards. On the island, Site Director Keldi Merton opened up the Madeline Island Museum for the occasion, and the visitors got the chance to see the amazing renovations and spectacular center showpiece focused around modern and historic birchbark artwork (put it on your list to visit next year). With the help of Sharon Zanto, executive director of the Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce, the award was presented there to Gary Russell and Robin Trinko Russell (in photo), owners of the Madeline Island Ferry Line. The ride on the ferry cruised through mystic sea smoke, eventually punctured by patches of brilliant blue sky. Back on the mainland, Superintendent Lynne Dominy’s staff at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore opened the headquarters building for the award presentation to their main concessioner, Apostle Islands Cruises. Co-owner Dan Boucher drove over from his other home in Munising, Mich., and was joined by many crew members as well as community members. David Eades, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau, helped in the presentation. Afterward Dan posed with some of his crew, in this photo, from left: Gordon J. Ringberg, captain and mayor of Bayfield; Dan Boucher, co-owner; Bryce Albrecht, manager; Sherman Edwards, captain; and Jennifer Albrecht, deckhand.

And a Boutique to Boot: Generally this time of year the Madeline Island Museum is not open, but we learned on our visit that Saturday the museum hosts a grand Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Among those featured in the museum will be Big Bay Creations and MoM E. Hugs (reusable hot or cold aromatherapy pads) along with the work of Island Carvers (in photo), plus weavers and other local artisans. And, of course, the great items on sale at the museum store (check out the supersized Sport, based on the book about the sea-faring dog). So on Saturday, see Santa in the morning when he arrives at the Madeline Island Ferry Line dock (11:30 a.m. in Bayfield), then take the ferry over for festive shopping on the island. Only buy a one-way fare, though – your ticket home is free with proof of any purchase made on the island. But hang around a little while. After the boutique, you can enjoy the annual Tree Lighting and Sing-A-Long at the pergola on the ferry dock.

