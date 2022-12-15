Around the Circle This Week: December 15, 2022

Up Close & Personal: No, these images are not intriguing pieces of abstract art. They are shots from the wee hours this morning at various northern Minnesota outdoor cams monitored by the National Weather Service. Several times "official" blizzard conditions were declared at the Duluth airport this morning when wind gusts exceeded 35 mph and visibility was less then a quarter mile. So far, it seems, Duluth has already had 20 inches of snow (with more falling). With four, maybe five, more months of winter, that puts the city well on the way to at least making our 80 inches of average snow annual snowfall for the season. Of course, an average of only 80 inches makes residents of Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula chuckle. The Keweenaw averages 270 inches and, consequently, has lots of winter sports options. Maybe that's why when the NWS Marquette reported the current storm shifted a bit north, taking more of its snow to the Keweenaw, the peninsula's visitor bureau posted: "Time to do your best snow dance. The winds have changed and a winter weather system is quickly on its way to the Keweenaw! ❄️🕺" Visit Keweenaw's Executive Director Brad Barnett and other transplants to the peninsula talked about their growing love of the season of white in our story "You're Gonna Love Winter." Might be worth reading just before you head out to fire up the snowblower to remind yourself it is a great time of year. Up in Thunder Bay, the storm was expected to rev up today and Friday, according to a story by Leith Dunick for TBnewswatch. "Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the city between Thursday and early Friday morning, with easterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour in effect. The wind is expected to be at its strongest near the shores of Lake Superior."

Meanwhile … here's a weather warning most cities don't need to issue, but Duluth did on Wednesday: "The City of Duluth is asking residents to be aware of the hazard of falling wet snow from the upper span of the Aerial Lift Bridge today and through the duration of the storm. The snow that is sticking to the upper span of the bridge may fall down in clumps or sheets without

warning to the sidewalks and roadway below, creating potential hazards for travelers and pedestrians. Residents are asked to avoid walking across the bridge when possible, and to be aware of the falling wet snow possibility while driving across the bridge." On the Bong Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Ken Hayes of B105 radio reported about a couple whose windshield was shattered by falling ice on Wednesday. "Jeremy (Carlson) was driving his 2009 Chevy Silverado back from Duluth on the Bong Bridge. The roads weren't that bad, and there weren't very many cars on the bridge. All of a sudden his windshield was hit by a thick sheet of ice," Ken reports. The station also posted this photo Jeremy took. Jeremy was on his way back to Foxboro, Wis., from a necessary veterinarian visit for his dog, Toby, in Duluth. After the falling ice, Ken adds, "Jeremy was able to drive right over to a local glass shop in town, Superior Glass. They had the windshield replacement ready and he was on his way back home by the afternoon. Oh, and by the way, the dog Toby is doing just fine. A happy ending to a stressful day."

More Wild Weather: The International Joint Commission posted a story and video reviewing the 2022 spring flood in the Rainy Lake-Lake of the Woods watershed, part of the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board August listening sessions in Fort Frances, Ont., and International Falls, Minn. During the sessions, according to the IJC, meteorologists said basin residents can help watch for future floods by getting involved in snowpack measuring as citizen scientists. “The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Environment and Climate Change Canada and other organizations sponsor what’s known as the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) program, a community-based network of volunteers who measure and report precipitation across Canada and the United States. The program teaches volunteers to measure and log precipitation on their own property using simple tools. The data is compiled online and made available to climatologists and flood forecasting agencies.”

Scuba Santa & More: Many of the region's attractions have special displays and fun activities during the holiday season. We like the idea of Scuba Santa at the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth and Zoo Lights at the Lake Superior Zoo involves real cuties, like this amphibian, and giant blow-up, lighted critters to view (it's so much fun, even the bears Tundra and Banks come out of hibernation - OK, they don't fully hibernate because they are fed regularly, but still). Or over in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, this Sunday will be the last of the special Holiday Sessions for the Bushplane Kids Club.

Thinking South?: Many of our migratory snowbirds (and we're talking people here) have already headed south for the winter. Photographer Craig Blacklock isn't a snowbird, but he did head to Florida recently for the opening of his photo exhibit at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre. Says Craig about bringing the Big Lake to Florida with his new book Light Waves, "I led one of the last two workshops to be held at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre before the pandemic, and this was the first big public event since the pandemic. … They were very appreciative, with lots of nice comments and questions. Most of the comments were about how soothing or energizing … the images made them feel. That has been the overwhelming response. Not so much about the subject matter as the emotional reaction the images evoke. I was told some folks just come and sit for long times on the bench in the center of the exhibit. I started my lecture with a tour around Lake Superior with my traditional landscape images, as a way to explain where all the colors and content of the Light Waves photographs originated." Back in Minnesota, Craig will be book signing at Excelsior Bay Books from 1-3 p.m. Friday (Dec. 16) and at Smith + Trade Mercantile in Stillwater from 1-3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 17).

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Make sure you check that the storm hasn't altered times and dates before you go:

Michigan

Today, Dec. 15: The Art Drop Shop & Studio hosts its Artist Hours: Holiday edition tonight from 6-8 p.m. in Marquette. There will be a talk about holiday traditions around the world, followed by a project or two to complete.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17: Enjoy some social time and a movie at Calumet Theatre. The social hour starts at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. with a showing of "The Late Show: The Man Who Invented Christmas," the story of how Charles Dickens came to write his Christmas classic. Then on Saturday, head out to partake in Christmas in Calumet with horse-drawn sleighs, sledding and skating with Santa, Norwegian paper crafts and cookie decorating, plus Street Music from Benji Brotherton & Friends.

Minnesota

Tonight-Sunday, Dec. 15-18: A little snowstorm isn’t stopping the performance of “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol,” sponsored by Boat Club Restaurant & Bar in Duluth. The 7:30 p.m. performance tonight is on, reports the Boat Club. Those with tickets who can’t dig out in time can transfer to any of the three remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call the box office before tonight to arrange a change.

Friday, Dec. 16: The opening reception for "Our Neighbors: Paintings about Minnesota's threatened and endangered animals” starts at 5 p.m. in the Zeitgeist atrium in Duluth. The paintings by Adam Swanson will be on display and there will be a presentation by Monarch butterfly Conservation Specialist Samantha Smingler at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: The Cook County Snowmobile Club-Ridge Riders hosts a membership party at the new Up Yonder in Grand Marais starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Music will be by The Northwoods Band and there will be a raffle. Don’t forget to sign up to become a member and support the Cook County trail system.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Beats By Girlz is celebrating 10 years as an organization and the Duluth chapter is hosting a “World Tour” celebration and fundraising event from 6-10 p.m. at Bent Paddle Brewing. There will be live performances from past and present BBG students followed by Minneapolis based singer, producer and dancer, XINA. There will be food from Tbsp. Waffles and a raffle featuring local items and a bunch of music tech software and subscriptions from industry partners Moog, Roland, Output, Melodics, iZotope, Splice, Sweetwater and more!

Saturday, Dec. 17: Castle Danger Brewing in Two Harbors will host its first outdoor Winter Market on Saturday starting at noon. Local vendors will set up outside on the patio. Products range from gear to beer to bakery goods and artworks.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Minnesota author Paul Radomski visits two Duluth shops with his new book, Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark. He will be at Zenith Bookstore from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a book signing and then at the Bookstore at Fitger’s from 4-6 p.m. for a talk and book signing.

Saturday, Dec. 17: The St. Louis County Depot hosts the Great Hall Marketplace from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with over 60 artists and makers offering their works. Duluth Art Institute will features an artist pop-up and there will be traditional carols from Arrowhead Chorale and other musical performances. Food offered onsite plus a raffle for a prize basket. The event is free.

Sunday, Dec. 18: Enjoy World Cup action with friends, old and new, at the Dubh Linn Irish Pub in Duluth. The pub opens for family-friendly gathering at 8:30 a.m. with the game starting at 9 a.m. Food and beverages will be available.

Wisconsin

Friday, Dec. 16: Friday is the day to turn in your Shop Hop Passport at the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau as part of the Hometown Holidays celebration. Tonight and Friday morning you can keep filling your passport at stores and galleries, collecting signatures with every purchase of $5 or more. Then on Monday, Dec. 19, there will be a random drawing with entered passports to win one $100 shopping spree with Bayfield Area Chamber gift certificates or one of three $50 shopping sprees.

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 16-17: It's a weekend of competitions at Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff. Friday is the Legendary Cornhole Tournament indoors in the Event Center with the top 10 teams winning prizes. Friday evening at 8 p.m., Elijah Adam and Kevin Soulier perform as part of the resort's Winter Music series. Then on Saturday is one in the series of cribbage tournaments scheduled all winter.

Ontario

Today-Saturday, Dec. 15-17: The Sault Community Theatre will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a 1950s-style on-stage radio play on Saturday and Sunday. You get to watch the “radio” magic as actors voice multiple roles and sound effects. Performances are 7:30 p.m. tonight-Saturday with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 17: The Thunder Bay Museum transforms into the Shire of Mare Amethystinum Mote, the local TBay branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism. The 4-9 p.m. event is free, though donations to the museum are welcome. Activities will include a potluck dinner and socializing. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share, and the event is bring your own beverage (which the organizers say is “discreetly wet”). Organizers also remind you to choose a dish that’s mindful of members’ dietary restrictions including gluten, lactose and strawberries, and they add, “Those bringing dishes are encouraged to bring a printout of the ingredients.” Attendees are encouraged to wear garb from the age of chivalry.

Sunday, Dec. 18: The Chamber Singers of Algoma will be performing 3 p.m. at the Precious Blood Cathedral in Sault Ste. Marie. Members of the choral group come from both sides of the international border for the group, founded in 1985. The 2022 Christmas show will feature several new pieces of music and soloists Christine Horst, Juliana Regan, Louisa McGlashan, Stephen Gagnon-Ruscio and Mister Tahti, reports SooToday.

