Around the Circle This Week: December 31, 2021

A Historic Loss: Just before Christmas on Dec. 22 came horrible news of a treasure lost to fire in Thunder Bay. The Finnish Labour Temple, once home to the popular Hoito restaurant, suffered a devastating fire. Alan Forbes took this photo and some video at the scene. In reporting the blaze, Matt Vis for the CBC called the building "one of the most recognizable and historic landmarks" and mentioned its designation as a national historic site. Parks Canada lists its designation as July 19, 2011, and features photos from the Lakehead University archives of the then-new building in 1910 or 1912 and of a crowd there during a labour demonstration in the 1930s. In an update after the fire, Gary Rinne of TBNewswatch spoke with Brad McKinnon, who recently acquired the structure after the Finlandia Association had some financial troubles connected with the building's earlier renovations. Brad told Gary he'd like to rebuild the structure, including the traditional façade, dependent on the insurance settlement amount. "Going forward I will use all the resources available to me, from friends, family, the insurance company, personal finances ... to rebuild the Finnish Labour Temple, [and to] bring the Hoito back on the exact spot it is now. ... That's my goal," Brad noted on Monday. A group had been working with him to restore the Hoito restaurant to the basement of the building. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Something Whitefishy: The Wisconsin DNR will hold a public hearing and comment period on proposed permanent rule FH-02-20 relating to lake whitefish commercial harvest in Lake Michigan and Green Bay, and electronic harvest reporting for all Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers. The virtual hearing will take place Jan. 4 at 6 p.m via Zoom. This rule revises the total allowable commercial harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan to reflect lake whitefish population abundance and distribution. It also establishes how the harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan will be divided between the three zones of Lake Michigan, and implements a system for Zone 2 to prevent overharvest in either Green Bay or Lake Michigan while still allowing commercial fishing throughout the zone. The rule also creates a new restricted area for trap nets set for whitefish in southern Green Bay. In addition, it would require commercial fishers in Lake Michigan and Green Bay to report the location and name of trap nets set for whitefish. This rule requires daily electronic harvest reporting for all Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers, with an option for fishers to record the information on a paper form before submitting it electronically by the end of the day. An impact analysis has been done.

Waterfalls in Winter: Tahquamenon Falls State Park near Paradise, Mich., posted a photo of the famed Upper Falls with this note: "We are often asked if the falls freeze during winter. The Upper Falls usually has open water, with beautiful ice formations that build from the river up toward the waterfall. During very cold stretches, the ice may build up to cover most of the waterfall, but rarely does it freeze completely." Bob Berg did a story about some of the Upper Peninsula’s cool frozen falls for Lake Superior Magazine.

Fighting Like ... Cats & Dogs: Here’s a throwback to a 2019 compilation of trail cam videos from the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The video shows several encounters and tiffs between coyotes and bobcats. The band’s natural resources department offers multiple intriguing animal images and rarely seen encounters on its Facebook videos. Bobcat vs. Coyote returns many times as a theme, but there is also a winter video showing Wiisagizi maa'ingan (Coyote) and Maa'ingan (Wolf) – a vivid example of size differences.

Renewed Life: Supporters of reviving the Duluth Armory recently announced a $25 million historic rehabilitation and redevelopment of the 106-year-old building that has gone from housing armaments to hosting musical heroes to near demolition and back. The Armory Arts and Music Center and Sherman Associates announced the plans at a gathering of community members. “After many years of delays and under the threat of demolition, the Armory building will have a new lease on life and once again be a centerpiece of the region,” the press release declared. “Under the partnership agreement, the building will be developed as an important community space for economic and entrepreneurial development, arts and culture and as a place for history to come alive for future generations. Features of the new armory will include a vibrant mixed-use commercial space, the restoration of the historic Duluth Armory stage, and exhibit spaces celebrating both the cultural and military significance of the building and its role in the lives of Duluth citizens.” Mark Poirer, executive director of the Armory Arts and Music Center, called it an exciting step for the city and the center. “For too long, this iconic building has sat vacant. Thanks to the dedication of community members and our partners the Armory will once again serve as an exciting hub of economic development, entertainment, and opportunity for Duluth, much as it had in the past. I’d like to thank George Sherman of Sherman Associates for believing in this project and agreeing to lead our partnership to make our vision a reality. … We are asking Governor Walz and the state Legislature for $7.5 million to match our other sources of funding for the project.” For his part, George added, “I’ve long had a great love for the city of Duluth. Our company had great community partners and such a wonderful outcome with the development of the NorShor Theater. When the opportunity came up to partner on another critical project in the city, we were thrilled.” According to a story in BusinessNorth, the building originally served as a training facility for military units in World War I and World War II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars. It also hosted music history, including such luminaries as Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Louis Armstrong, celebrities such as Bob Hope and Liberace plus statesmen like Harry Truman. While local music legend Bob Dylan never played the Armory, he did see Buddy Holly perform there just three days before Holly’s death and has credited that concert as a significant event in his musical life.

Speaking of Bob: This year a few other significant events happened connected to Bob Dylan himself. First, the Hibbing Dylan Project, in the town where Bob Zimmerman (aka Bob Dylan) grew up, completed its art installation honoring the hometown boy. It features a bronze chair, set against a steel backdrop etched with lyrics from Bob Dylan’s songs. The second was Bob’s 80th birthday this spring and to commemorate the significant anniversary, Stereogum published an intriguing article asking 80 eclectic artists to choose their favorite Bob Dylan song.

All Abuzz about Honorable Mentionings: : Several noteworthy honors connected to our Big Lake Neighborhood have come to our attention:

Megan Naglich won gold in the School of Art & Design Senior Exhibition competition at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. The exhibit is at the DeVos Art Museum on campus. Megan’s series “Little Miss Buzz Kill” focused on the ever-powerful mosquito using humor to draw attention to a dangerous, though tiny, force. “Throughout all records of life on Earth, no living organism has killed more humans or altered the course of history more than the mosquito. This series of sculptures uses humor to inform the viewer of the longevity, resilience and power of the mosquito as the world’s deadliest predator,” Megan writes of her series. Check out the video showcasing Megan’s take on the little bug with a big impact.

Early this month in a ceremony at Duluth’s City Hall, Assistant Chief Clint Reff with the city fire department was given the 2021 Clarence Maddy Award. The award, named for a former chief administrative officer, is presented annually to an employee who goes above and beyond the standard job description and provides valuable services to citizens and colleagues. Clint, only the second African-American hired to the fire department, is retiring after more than 25 years of service. Dan Kraker of MPR News did a nice interview with Clint about his service and the department's need to diversify. Through his union, Clint's helped to create a scholarship fund to encourage people in underrepresented groups to become firefighters. It's named for the first Black firefighter hired at the Duluth Fire Department – Ernie Butler – and the first woman – Pamela Wutz.

Back in March, Michigan Humanities named The Women of Copper Country as its 2021-22 Great Michigan Read, but the book groups and readings continue. The novel by Mary Doria Russell revolves around Annie Clements as she stood up for the miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes. Michigan Humanities has $750 grants available to groups organizing Great Michigan Read programs. Mary is an award-winning author living in Cleveland.

Love Always Wins: A hospice might not be the usual location for a wedding, but for Michael and Tiffany Dyke, the right time (now) dictated the right place (Ball Hospice House, Hospice of the EUP in Sault Ste. Marie). Sara Eisinger of SooToday brings this beautiful story of two people who fell in love after a long-distance link up through friends on Facebook – she in Colorado, he in Michigan – followed by both moving to Sault Ste. Marie. Michael has been diagnosed with a terminal condition and is living in hospice. The November ceremony included very special touches, Sara writes. “The girls who work here took right over,” Michael told her. “The wedding table was all setup. They did all the decorating and prepared the food.” After the ceremony, “the girls” told the couple to go outside because their ride was there. “I looked out and the whole street, from one end to the other, was filled with tow trucks and police cars," Michael said. “So, we jumped in. We rode around town, waving at people on the side of the street. Some had congratulations signs made up.” Maxx Anderson, a long-time supporter of the hospice, helped in organizing the wedding. “We all just got on their dream with them,” Maxx told Sara. In a year-end appeal letter, Maxx wrote: “Love always wins; live your life while you are LIVING and toast to the memories that you have experienced. While grief may seem to be everlasting, it is many times the regret of what we did not experience together that is greater than the physical loss of our loved ones.”

