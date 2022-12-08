Around the Circle This Week: December 8, 2022

Top Notch: An Upper Peninsula resort joined places in Colorado, Alberta, Idaho and other mountain regions on USA Today's Top 10 Ski Resorts list this year. "Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think skiing, but Mount Bohemia is a hidden gem for extreme mountain sports," reports USA Today. "Located on the Upper Peninsula, this resort features some of the longest runs, highest verticals and deepest powder in the Midwest, with 273 inches of average annual snowfall." A panel of experts nominated their favorites based on "mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access and so much more." Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman said of the repeat honor: “It’s such an honor to have been chosen as the third best ski resort in North America. We believe that what makes Mount Bohemia so special is our commitment to creating an atmosphere unlike anyplace else. It is important for us to stay true to our roots; the Bohemia lifestyle is all about fun, adventure and wilderness. We strive to bring this to our customers everyday with ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder, and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist.” Weekend ski warriors heading to the popular mountain, though, need to know that sales of this year's season passes ended at the beginning of December and day-pass users cannot ski the mountain on Saturdays until after 2 p.m. Opened in 2000, Mount Bohemia’s 620 acres does feature Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet, and it also has Michigan’s longest run, Ghost Trail, which is almost 2 miles long. USA Today's top choices, in order from No. 1, were: 1) Sunshine Village - Banff, Alberta; 2) Winter Park Resort - Winter Park, Colorado; 3) Mount Bohemia - Lac La Belle, Michigan; 4) Brundage Mountain Ski Resort - McCall, Idaho; 5) Lake Louise Ski Resort - Lake Louise, Alberta; 6) Deer Valley Resort - Park City, Utah; 7) Copper Mountain Ski Resort - Copper Mountain, Colorado; 8) Revelstoke Mountain Resort - Revelstoke, British Colombia; 9) Stowe Mountain Resort - Stowe, Vermont; and 10) Sun Valley Resort - Sun Valley, Idaho.

Safe Shopping: Duluth Police officers (including Officer Jeremy O'Connor and his K-9 partner Kallie seen here), this week offered up this holiday safety jingle a la "The Night Before Christmas." The video gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of scammers, porch pirates or package-snatching car thieves. Maybe not the most cheery of thoughts, but great tips to make sure the holidays are merry.

Legally Icy: We got a kick out of the story posted by Joe Dredge for WROK News Talk radio this week in Rockford, Ill. Joe notes that it is "legal" to drive on the ice road from the mainland in Bayfield to Madeline Island in winter – imagine that! Noting that most travel to the island is by boat or ferry, Joe adds, "However during the winter months there's another way to get to the idyllic island. If you've ever been ice fishing before you know how much weight a frozen over lake can handle. They take advantage of that in northern Wisconsin and open up an ice road every year that you can take to Madeline Island. … There are many ice roads across the country during the winter, but this one that connects mainland Wisconsin to Madeline Island is the only one that is recognized by an official map." Of course, we know whether there's an ice road depends on the weather ... and meteorologist Woody Unruh of the National Weather Service in Duluth tells us that it might be possible this year. "It's the third La Nina year, which tends to favor cooler, wetter conditions." The forecast for up to a 40% chance of below normal temperatures this winter, "is "one factor that really could help ice road," Woody notes, but the determining factor will be wind. Lots of winds and storms churn up the Lake and make ice formation less likely. So will we have a Bayfield-La Pointe ice road this year? Don't know, but we bet that if Joe knew that when the ferry can't run, the go-to transport is a windsled, that definitely would up the Big Lake "cool" factor. Or how about this, Joe … Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking the Madeline Island Ferry (no ice road yet) from the island to the mainland on Saturday. The Clauses will arrive at the dock about 11:45 a.m., then at noon, families can visit Santa inside the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion and enjoy cookies and light refreshments.

A Moving Presentation: Check out the new video encouraging local holiday shopping at our Canal Park Gifts store in Duluth. The video was created via Northland News through Downtown Duluth's shop local promotion. That's our own Siiri and Bekah showing off the shop. (Oh, and you can always shop online, too, for our local makers options.)

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, Dec. 8: Experience the magic of the holiday season tonight, 6-8 p.m, at the 12th annual Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting. Bundle up to enjoy the illuminated floats, tinsel-strewn trucks and colorful carolers transform Third Street into an enchanted scene from the North Pole. The Marquette Post Office will be collecting letters during the parade, so bring the little ones and their letters for Santa. The parade will travel South down Third Street toward the Marquette Commons, where the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: Chassell’s Old Fashioned Christmas Holiday Market is one of the largest Christmas craft shows/markets in the area. Find homemade items, vendors, bakery and pie sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., plus the Chassell senior class will host a fundraiser luncheon.

Minnesota

Today-Saturday, Dec. 8-10: The Dark Sky Festival is underway in the Grand Marais area. Find the full schedule of events and activities online.

Saturday, Dec. 10: Join the artisans in Lincoln Park for the Handmade Holiday Market. There will be pop-up shops featuring local artists, handmade goods, art and one-of-a-kind gifts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Third Sundays, thru April: Nordic Center in Duluth is hosting a series of fiddle workshops on the third Sunday of each month; the next will be Dec. 18. Learn folk tunes from Nordic Europe, along with their history and cultural traditions. The workshops, taught by Sara Pajunen, are geared toward melody players, but are open to all musicians and listeners with a curiosity about Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Sápmi. Register online.

Wisconsin

Starts Tonight, Dec. 8-17: Enjoy "Dickens on the Deck," an outdoor adaptation of the classic Christmas tale performed at StageNorth in Washburn by The StageNorth Groundlings. Thursday-Saturday performances all start at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Enjoy a night out and get ahead of the holiday shopping during Shop Late, Shop Local in Washburn, 5-8 p.m. Participating shops and restaurants will feature deals and exclusive offers. It's also a great time to try out Washburn Chamber Bay Bucks or purchase the Bay Bucks e-gift cards to let your gift recipients to shop local, too.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Wild Rice Retreat in Bayfield is opening its dining and bar area to the general public on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting this month. As of the past Tuesday, guests can choose a 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. reservation time for dinner. "The menu focuses on intentionally developed flavors with a creative, handcrafted approach. Dinners include salads, entrees, vegetable-focused sides, and signature desserts. Patrons also can enjoy the wine bar before or after dinner. “We strive for a balance between locally sourced ingredients and traditions, paired with global influences and high-quality offerings," says Executive Chef Brian Howe. "Our meals are prepared with heart and soul and we aim to create a nourishing and exceptional guest experience."

Saturday, Dec. 10: The Washburn Cultural Center hosts its annual Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Find goods from 25 artists, artisans and makers from throughout the Chequamegon Bay Area by perusing the vendor booths on the first and third floors and check out the Antique Shop & Vinyl Vault to hunt holiday treasures.

Friday & Sunday, Dec. 9 & 11: Chequamegon Area Choir presents its 50th annual Christmas Concerts this weekend – at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ashland and 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn.

Ontario

Saturday, Dec. 10: The Great Northern Roadshow makes a stop in Sault Ste. Marie from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Join in snowshoe tours, fat biking tours, cultural teachings and more family-friendly activities. Entomica will have an interactive insect display, and there will be science shows from Science North.

Thru Dec. 24: Familiar spirits will haunt the Magnus Theatre stage in Thunder Bay this weekend with performances of "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," a retake on the Dicken's classic as seen through Scrooge's late business partner's eyes. The show starts tonight and runs through Christmas Eve. Evening performances are 7:30 pm. Saturdays, matinees are 2 p.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. There will be a Pay What You Can matinee performance this Sunday (Dec. 11).

