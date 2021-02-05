Around the Circle This Week: February 5, 2021

Icy Conclusion: Freeze up finally came to the Bayfield Peninsula area with Madeline Island Ferry Line's boat service expected to end Saturday. Islanders who wanted to transport their car to leave it on the mainland needed to do so by today. Some can park in the ferry line's lot first come, first served as space allows. It's uncertain whether the ice will form enough to support the ice road from the mainland to Madeline Island, the line's Facebook cautions. That means for now much of the transport between island and mainland, both for people and goods, will be via windsleds. For those unfamiliar with windsleds, which can travel across ice and water, you can watch a 2019 video of the newest windsled in service. (Turn the volume down; it's a bit noisy.) The windsleds did not run in 2020 because the ferries ran all winter. Windsleds Transportation schedules and ice road updates are recorded at 715-747-5400.

Freeze Please: Kevin Dempsey captured this garden of frost flowers that formed on Silver Harbour near Thunder Bay at the end of January. "The booms and cracks are unnerving," Kevin says in his post, "but the ice seemed about 5 inches thick at least." While it appears some ice is forming on the Lake … and this coming week of subzero temperatures will no doubt help it … the general trend on the Great Lakes continues to be away from the usual winter freeze ups. NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory notes that ice cover for Lake Superior so far this winter has been less than 20%. This chart shows the long-term average (1973-2020) ice concentrations on the Lake each month vs. this year so far (the red line). The GERL's most recent forecast for "annual maximum ice cover" on the Lake this year is 31%, well below the 61.5% long-term average for winter. This animation shows the year-by-year ice coverage on the Great Lakes starting in 1973. The benefit of ice coverage on the Lake is complex, notes the GERL site. For example, plentiful ice may help keep the waters cooler in spring and summer, reducing evaporation in the fall. According to GERL, maximum ice coverage on Lake Superior generally occurs in late February and early March, so we'll keep watch on those ice percentages. We know (as you see in the first story) that the residents of Madeline Island also keep a close watch on ice coverage, since the ice road represents a rare period of being able to travel freely to the mainland (if you feel comfortable with your vehicle on ice).

Meanwhile … It looks like Lake Superior water levels continue to drop, as expected, but are still above the historic average and "the risk of high-water impact remains," notes the International Lake Superior Board of Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Big Lake dropped 3.9 inches in January, a month when it usually declines 2.8 inches on average. It is expected to continue declining in February and it started the month 7.1 inches above its long-term average and 8 inches below the same time in 2020. "However, there will continue to be an increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damages over the next several weeks and potentially through the winter," the water levels release notes. "The International Lake Superior Board of Control (Board) advises all those that may be affected to prepare for potentially severe coastal impacts, especially during periods of strong winds and high waves."

High Tech Sculpting: The winners have been announced for the snow sculpting competition at Michigan Technological University. The sculpting is a tradition at the annual Michigan Tech Winter Carnival, which this year has the theme "Our Favorite Cartoons for Snowy Afternoons." These images show Phi Kappa Tau's over-all

winning entry channeling Futurama. The fraternity house in Hancock has won four of the last five competitions. The scuplture scene also won in the men's division. There are three divisions – men, women and co-ed – with three prizes in each plus three in the overall division. Second place in the overall category went to Alpha Gamma Delta and Sigma Tau Gamma for “Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse.” The fraternity/sorority team also took first place in the co-ed division. Third place overall was awarded to Tau Kappa Epsilon for “Looney Toons.” See all winners in the various categories online. The carnival continues this weekend. With appropriate timing, the Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula page on Facebook linked to a story posted by UP Supply Co. with John Oliver telling about his 2010 visit to perform in Houghton during the winter carnival. Apparently experiencing the Upper Peninsula, even for just one day, was, let's say, unexpected for the British comedian. Among our favorite comments on the page with John's story is this one from Steph (and you'll have to listen to John's story to get it): "I love John Oliver and was delighted to learn that he had been at Michigan Tech (I'm an alum) and later included us in his routine. I grew up in the UP and was going back for a visit a few years ago. I decided to support a local car rental business and when I called to request a car I was told 'sorry but Rick Maki has it that week.' Rather than be offended, this type of story reminds me what a rare and wonderful place the UP is, and makes me proud to call myself a Yooper."

Historic Mining: Isle Royale National Park announced this week that the Minong Mine Copper Mining District within the park has been designated a National Historic Landmark. "The designation celebrates the national significance of Indigenous and historic copper mining that occurred at the Minong Mine," says the announcement, adding, "Minong is the Ojibwe term for Isle Royale." The 200-acre designation encompasses the Minong Mine archeological site and the McCargoe Cove occupation archeological site. This photo shows the cluster as it is today, with each person positioned at the center of a pre-contact Indigenous mining pit. The nomination report, authored by Dr. Daniel Trepal of Michigan Technological University, points out that the site "showcases the intimate connection between North America’s most significant Indigenous and historic native copper mining activities. The site has high integrity and combines one of the largest, best preserved Indigenous copper mining landscapes with the well-preserved remains of the largest historic copper mining operation on Isle Royale."

Not Figuratively: You've got to wonder if the universe is having a chuckle at our expense when Duluth's Feb. 6-12 Cold Front February festival must be postponed because of – wait for it – a cold front. Duluth Parks and Recreation, which sponsors the festival along with WDIO-TV, posted this "literally" update alert. The mainly

outdoor festivities were to feature chances for dog sledding (drawn by lottery) at Bayfront Festival Park, a yeti hunt, rental of equipment to try at Hartley Nature Center, a winter-wonderland equipment pop-up at Enger Park Golf Course, a luminary Lakewalk, plus a citywide snow-building extravaganza. But with the National Weather Service predicting windchills starting today at -20° F down to -40° tonight – and with regular old temps tonight a -8° to -18° – postponement proved to be the better part of caution. Weekend events have been put off for a week, but starting Tuesday, the other activities should be on schedule.

Another Plan on Hold: The U.S. Navy announced this week that the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul (LCS -21), scheduled to be in Duluth this May, remains on hold until the ship is available for delivery to the Navy, according to Business North. The story notes: "A recent Freedom class design defect associated with bearings in the combining gear's high-speed clutch has industry and the Navy team pursuing a design fix for ships under construction as well as several of the ships that entered the Fleet. Once a delivery plan is established, the Navy will work with the cities of Duluth, Minneapolis, and Saint Paul to identify a commissioning date that works for all stakeholders."

Doing Winter Right: Three-year-old Brady Henderson, son of Soo Jr. Greyhounds U18 coach Jamie Henderson, exhibits a combination of joy and determination in a short video Jamie posted on Twitter. The video of Brady enthusiastically taking some shots and laps on his family's home ice rink got picked up by Hockey Night in Canada, which tweeted: Is there anything more fun than an afternoon on the ice? 3-year-old Brady doesn't think so 🏒 James Hopkin of SooToday picks up the story from there, reporting that Jamie's phone has been "blowing up" since the posting. “We certainly didn’t expect that kind of response, but you know, it’s kind of neat," Jamie tells James. Brady got on skates just last year and now hits the ice two or three times daily. Many of us may envy his skating skills … and his delight.

