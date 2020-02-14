Around the Circle This Week: February 14, 2020

Too Close for Comfort: One of our favorite photographers, Mike Mikulich, posted this image and some concerns about ice safety on his Facebook page this week. Posted Mike, "I am the proud father of a son who risked his life to save someone who had fallen through the ice. I took this photo a while back from Barker's Island. The fishermen were going about their business when I could hear a rumbling in the background and slowly the Coast Guard cutter Alder materialized through the fog. The fishermen were unphased, even though the ice was heaving, and I thought, 'Well at least the Coast Guard is there to fish them out.' They were unharmed. I hope everyone enjoys all the Northland has to offer, but please don’t take risks that may endanger other lives."

We understand that nervous sentiment and also asked Mike about what happened with his son in 2006. So he sent along this addition to the story: "My son Aaron and his friend Norm Holt were at our cabin in Iron River trying to decide if it was safe enough to go out. They could see a guy off to their left in the next cove fishing. They just decided against going out when they heard the desperate cries for help.They knew right away what happened. The man to their left was gone. And then they could see just his head. Norm ran and got the sled and Aaron ran to get life jackets and some rope. Not finding rope he gather up a couple dog leashes. Smart, but after all he is the Macgyver of the family. With each step they took on the ice, it would bounce. They got close enough to toss him a life jacket and then tied together the dog leashes. After much pulling, with little or no traction, they got him on top of the ice and pulled him closer to shore. He thanked them and said, 'You just saved an old man's life.' They truly did, as there was absolutely nobody else around on the Lake. We are so proud." Now we're proud, too. Thanks for the notes of caution … and for all the great outdoor shots, Mike, like this lynx.

Speaking of Open Waters: "They don’t make the winters like they used to be," Madeline Island Ferry Line owner Gary Russell tells us. For the ferry line, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, that has meant continuous service through many winters instead of shutting down for several weeks while the windsled and then the ice road accommodate the island-mainland traffic. This year once again, the ferries have continued to trek across the water all winter. From 1998 to 2012 in winter, the ferry shut down at least part of the season. Then in 2016, 2017 and now so far this year, the ferries worked sans winter hiatus. One of the ways that's changed business, besides the additional service and crew days, is that maintenance on the ferries has to occur around the on-going schedule. That's a little easier with addition of the LaPointe ferry last year, giving the line five vessels. Wishing you could ride on the ferry? Check out this video with a little ice moving (not solid enough to be ice breaking). The then-and-now photos here show summer and current conditions on Madeline Island, as posted by the ferry line, with an amazing amount of water unfrozen. Of course, last year from late January through a very chilly February, the Lake ended up 90% frozen for a short time in March. We did hit a cold spell this week (read on in this newsletter), but temps should be returning to the mid-30s and 40s by next week.

2019 – It Was a Very Good Year: Duluth Seaway Port Authority announced the 2019 shipping season as its third highest cargo year since 2015. Cargo volume exceeded 33.5 million short tons, and four of the port’s six cargo categories notched increases in tonnage from the 2018 season. Iron ore, although down from its 23-season record high in 2018, remained the port’s top tonnage cargo in 2019, totaling 19.7 million short tons. That topped the five-season average by more than 12%. In terms of increase, general cargo – project cargo, breakbulk and heavy-lift industrial pieces – led the way with a tenfold tonnage increase. Wind energy cargo, like the wind tower parts brought on the yellow Happy River the BBC Volga seen here, paced the surge, according to the port authority. Duluth Cargo Connect enjoyed its single-season record 306,000 freight tons of wind energy cargo to the Clure Public Marine Terminal in 2019. Other bulk cargo, dominated in 2019 by inbound salt, also posted a substantial season-over-season increase, climbing 35 percent. A rare shipment of grain after December – the H. Lee White departed Jan. 2, 2020, with 18,015 tons of spring wheat – pushed grain tonnage to 1.5 million short tons, an 18% increase over the 2018 season and 10% improvement on the five-season average. Limestone rounded out the 2019 percentage gainers, with a 2 percent season-over-season tonnage increase. Tonnage gains were offset by a sharp drop in coal, which posted its lowest tonnage total (8 million short tons) since 1985. “Despite some headwinds, it was a solid tonnage season for the Port of Duluth-Superior, and record-breaking for wind energy cargo,” said the port's Executive Director Deb DeLuca. “Looking ahead, we have reason for optimism in 2020, with the prospect of greater international trade certainty and more project cargo scheduled to arrive. The outlook is mostly upbeat.” Adding more good news for the port this week was announcement of a $10.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. The grant will add fund a 56,000-square-foot, rail-served warehouse at the Clure Public Marine Terminal, adding to the existing 430,000 square feet of warehouse space at the terminal. The Port Infrastructure Development Program grant also will fund rehabilitation of 1,775 lineal feet of deteriorating dock walls at Berth 10 and 11 of the Clure Terminal Expansion.

Winter Over: Six domestic vessels are wintering in the Port of Duluth-Superior, where they will undergo maintenance in advance of the 2020 season. March 25, 2020, is the Soo Locks’ scheduled re-opening date. At Fraser Shipyards are the John J. Boland, Hon. James L. Oberstar, Lee A. Tregurtha; at Midwest Energy Resources Company is the Paul R. Tregurtha; at Elevator M is the Burns Harbor; and at Enbridge is the American Spirit.

More New Digs: We're not the only recently moved organization around Duluth. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation also officially opened its new headquarters space on the seventh floor of the Medical Arts Building. Needless to say, those windows have some great views. The foundation, some readers might recall, earned our Lake Superior Magazine 2017 Achievement Award for its work helping communities to prosper around our Minnesota and Wisconsin neighborhoods. Much of the success has been with Holly C. Sampson at the helm as president and CEO. Holly will be retiring at the end of June after about 30 years, having increased the funds managed through the foundation from $6 million to more than $79 million in 430 funds. Since its 1985 start, the foundation has distributed more than $59 million in grants and scholarships in Minnesota from International Falls on the north, Carlton on the south and Aitkin on the west to Ashland, Wis., on the east. “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this organization and work with so many people dedicated to the quality of life of our region,” Holly said in a release about her pending retirement. “We have touched and improved lives in the Northland. Every day has been exciting, inspiring and rewarding for me.”

Mountain Sold: Brian Cabell of Word on the Street reports this week about the sale of Marquette Mountain, the city's popular ski hill. The new owners are from Wisconsin, Eric and Sarah Jorgensen. As Brian tells us, "Eric is the president and CEO of JX Enterprises, a heavy duty truck distributor." The 330+ acre property has been owned since 1987 by Peter and Lois O’Dovero. According to Christie Bleck of the Mining Journal, the O'Doveros bought the property, then called Cliffs Ridge, out of its receivership. In her story, Christie quotes a press release in which Andrew Farron, Marquette Mountain general manager, noted of new owner Eric, “He’s even quoted in his high school yearbook as wanting to own a ski area someday." That's welcome news for winter skiing and snowboarding and summer biking and hiking enthusiasts in the area. The MM, as it's fondly called, hosted a short-notice party to welcome the new owners last night. The MM hosted another celebration earlier in the week when it named its Ski Patrol "treatment room" after Lolita "Rosebud" Barry who served the mountain with the patrol for 30 years. (That's Rosebud, front and center.)

Needles of Frost: We hit quite the cold spell this week, starting today around the Minnesota north with windchills from -20° F to -35° F. In Duluth, which reached a balmy 0° F for a high on Thursday, we're expecting to hit 14° F today. "Astro Bob" King, photographer-slash-astronomical observer, posted a photo showing the intriguing results of the chill early in the week. "Needles of frost poke from the underside of an ice shelf along the Lester River in Duluth this week," he notes. "Humidity from the water below condenses within the protected cove to build the spiky, fragile clusters. The middle ones are about 1.5 inches long."

A Rare Burger: A Clyde's Drive-In burger in the winter? One can only dream, since the highly popular Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., burger joint opens only seasonally … and this isn't the season. Except for one gotta-have-it annual winter opening … and this is that week. It started Wednesday and ends Sunday (Feb. 12-16). The specially snow-plowed parking lot, as you can see, was packed, and the car hops – brave souls – were there to serve you. Too far away to do more than dream? Then enjoy Jim LeHocky's mouth-watering report on 9 &10 News at least. Jim tells us that despite the drive-ins limited menu this week, the crew expects to serve up 3,200 quarter-pound burgers, 350 Big C three-quarter pound burgers, all covered by 240 pounds of Velveeta cheese and 150 pounds of bacon. Now that's a winter warm-up.

23 & Counting: Looks like the winter deer count is up to nearly two dozen just outside Two Harbors, Minn. That's what a deer-crossing video by Jessica Blaisdell shows … along with the need to be careful on those North Shore byways! We love the road-stop dialogue, too, with the "I've never seen so many deer … and there's more coming out of the woods!"

Photo & graphic credits: Mike Mikulich; Madeline Island Ferry Line; Duluth Seaway Port Authority; Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation; Konnie LeMay; Marquette Mountain; Bob King; Clyde's Drive-In; 9&10 News; Jessica Blaisdell