Around the Circle This Week: February 15, 2019

Very Nice Ice: Artist Ellen Van Laar of ArtsAdventure, whose studio is near Coppermine Point, 85 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, notes on her Facebook page this week that she got a visit from Sebastian Modak (in this photo) of the New York Times for an ice walk. The Times chose the Algoma area ice caves as No. 10 on a list of 52 places around the world to visit in 2019. The CBC’s Justine Cohendet also visited, and she did a nifty video piece on the “ice caves” of the region for the French-language ICI Ontario (which means “HERE Ontario"). All week, Ellen has been posting great shots like this ice bridge here, showing why it has some of the best ice formations.

Here, Kitty, Kitty: When your best time of year is winter, that’s the best time to go sightseeing, as this bobcat apparently decided on a visit, not to Split Rock Lighthouse exactly, but to the suet bag on the bird feeder outside Keeper Lee Radzak’s house. Lee, an accomplished photographer, naturally got a great shot to post to the Split Rock Lighthouse Historic Site’s Facebook page. After being the site manager and living at the lighthouse since 1982, Lee will be retiring this year in April. He and his family were featured in Lake Superior Magazine in 2001 (the children are grown and graduated now) and he earned the magazine's Achievement Award in 2014. His wife, Jane, and their children, John and Anna, often joined in the “interpretive” aspects of modern-day lightkeeping (as in this photo).

Top-Shelf Redo: The Peter White Public Library modernization and makeover is nearing completion in Marquette. Library Director Andrea Ingmire reports this week that the new flooring is in place and the administration, circulation and teen “zones” are up and functioning. Painting touch-ups, electrical projects, additional top-floor lighting and updating the elevator remains to be done. Meanwhile, the task of shuffling books to the reconfigured shelves is under way. The library’s art collection (like the piece shown here of the library itself) also will soon return, Andrea notes: “We have so much lovely artwork at the library. Many of the pieces were created by local artists or were inspired by the Upper Peninsula. During renovations, we've had to take much of it off the walls. Now is a great time to be thoughtful about where artwork is hung, how it is grouped, and take time to address some of our historic pieces and their conditions. Additionally, we are getting quotes on artwork storage for our circulating print collection. This collection is currently stored in the staff lounge. As soon as we have a better temporary location, we will put this collection back out.” The renovations are expected to be completed next month.

No Cruise Ships Yet: There won’t be any cruise ships trekking across Lake Superior this year, the company that purchased Victory Cruise Lines decided. American Queen Steamboat Company, which does cruises down the Mississippi, has canceled the Victory II cruise scheduled across Lake Superior to Thunder Bay in August, but still has Great Lakes cruises that hull-dip into the Big Lake just beyond the Soo Locks. The company will be considering possible Lake Superior cruises for 2020. Meanwhile, we'll have to be content with visits from tall ships to the Festival of Sail Duluth, August 11-13.

Sad Passing: We were saddened to note this week the passing of Norman Deschampe, longtime tribal chairman of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. First elected to the tribal council at 23 years old, Norman had served on the council for 45 years and had been tribal chairman for 27 years. There was a service on Wednesday for the tribal chairman, who died Saturday at age 65. Nicknamed “Babeboy,” he was known for his wit and rarely had a conversation without a few jokes thrown in. He had served as president of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and numerous other boards, including many years on the board of the Mash-ka-wisen Treatment Center. Under his leadership, the band earned the Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award in 2001. The band donated the land for the Grand Portage National Monument and has a long relationship with the national park site; the 2007 opening of the visitor center there fulfilled a 50-year promise by the U.S. government to the band in connection with that donation. While Norman was tribal chairman, control of the final Susie Island was returned to the band. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; four daughters and two sons-in-law; seven grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Water Level Report: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in its weekly Great Lakes water level update issued today, forecasted Lake Superior at 602.26 feet for Feb. 15. That’s 2 inches lower than a month ago, but is about the same as a year ago. How does that compare with its historic average? The Big Lake is about a foot above the long-term monthly average for February, but 2 inches below its record high for February. The levels of the lower lakes, according to the Corps’ Detroit District office, are from 4 to 10 inches higher than their 2018 levels. Continuing its seasonal decline, Lake Superior is predicted to drop 1 inch in the next month, while Lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie are projected to rise by 1, 4 and 3 inches, respectively. In its January Great Lakes summary, the Corps expected Lake Superior’s seasonal decline to continue into March, then gradually increase until July (see the February lake level chart). “It is worth noting,” according to that report, “that the forecast range includes the slight possibility of reaching, or exceeding, the record high in the early summer months.” One effect of the higher water levels is erosion. The International Lake Superior Board of Control, addressing January conditions in the Great Lakes basin, reported Feb. 1 that the above-average levels in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron, combined with strong winds and waves, have resulted in shoreline erosion and coastal damage across the Upper Great Lakes.

Toasty New Owners: Trenary Toast, produced by the Trenary Home Bakery in Trenary, Michigan, has been sold to two 26-year-olds, reports Brian Cabell of Word on the Street. Marco Dossena and Brianna Wynsma, graduates of Northern Michigan University in Marquette and engaged to be married, have partnered with Marco's mom, Annunciata Cerioli of Miami, to buy the business. “We’ve always loved Trenary Toast,” Marco told Brian. “We eat it for breakfast. And we know what the company means to the UP. That’s why we bought it, and it gives us a chance to stay in the UP and grow roots here.” Trenary Toast was part of our Christmas story, "Delivering a Taste of Home," by Molly Hoeg about what regional treats often get sent as gifts to those who have moved away.

Photo & graphic credits: Ellen Van Laar; Lee Radzak; Minnesota Historical Society; Peter White Public Library; Cavallin Funeral Home; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers