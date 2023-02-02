Around the Circle This Week: February 2, 2023

Count Down: Researchers in the Isle Royale Wolf-Moose Project have been undertaking the winter count of those two animals on the National Park. There are 91 survey areas to cover and Tuesday proved too windy to fly, though, as the project's Facebook page points out, "The high winds combined with temperatures in the singles digits meant that it was brutally cold down on Washington Harbor, but at least those harsh weather conditions resulted in some beautiful views!" About 90% of the survey area has been covered, though specific counts will not be available for a few weeks. While up in the air last week, the researchers noted a wolf that had fallen into the ice, then clawed its way out. It had broken some ice elsewhere to drink. In this photo, according to the Facebook page, "The wolf is seen here leaving the site of its accident, and probably starting to feel the cold penetrate." Later they noted, "Generating some body heat, the wolf ran at a good speed up and down the shore, sometimes running in tight circles. Occasionally it ran onto shore and rolled in snow." The Isle Royale Wolf-Moose study is the longest continuous such tracking of predators and prey; it started in 1959 and its website offers a history of the studies and other interesting information uncovered.

Cold Man Winter?: Nick Cooper's story about a "creepy" face – as Nick describes it – in a recent satellite image of the ice along Lake Superior has been making the rounds after he published it Monday on Mix108 where he works in Duluth. He wrote about open water and sea smoke around the Twin Ports, and then noted, "Heading farther north, however, is where something really weird showed up on NOAA's satellite images of Lake Superior. About 30 miles northeast of Grand Portage on the North Shore, coming out of the bay that Thunder Bay calls home, an ice formation drifted out of the bay." He zoomed in on the figure and wrote, "Pretty wild, right? Here, I'll zoom in even further to give you the full effect. Eyes? Check. Mouth? Check. Depending on how you look at it, the whole ice formation looks like a head, but there's a second head in the image too. If you look at the right side of the head, it looks like a side-profile of a face too, doesn't it? The right eye would be the eye of the side profile, and there's even what looks like a little nose and mouth protruding from the right side of the formation." Good eye, Nick. We're thinking it's Old Man Winter and a friend.

Meanwhile, we're also thinking it should be Cold Man Winter right now. The city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., declared a "Significant Weather Event" this morning with predictions of 2-3 cm (about 1 inch) of snowfall per hour after Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning. Northern Minnesota may see actual night temperatures of -15° F to -35° F with windchills topping those off to near -50° F, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth. The same arctic front will bring Lake effect snow to Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, along with the eastern Ontario shore, reports the National Weather Service Marquette.

Worth the Chill: Astro Bob King in his blog for the Duluth News Tribune outlines what you'll see in the February sky, including the Comet ZTF. Astro Bob used this image from Stellarium and added the comet's trajectory with viewing dates. Says Bob of the Comet ZTF: "Named for the Zwicky Transient Facility in California where it was discovered in early 2022, the fuzzy visitor will be brightest early in the month and then gradually fade." There are other, probably more prominent, sky beings to watch when the nights are chilly and the skies are clear.

On the Big Screen: Zinema in Duluth is hosting two special film showings early next week. The AICHO screening at 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) of "Older than America," directed by Georgina Lightning, features Georgina along with Adam Beach, Tantoo Cardinal, Bradley Cooper and Wes Studi among the star-studded cast in this story of a woman haunted by visions to seek the truth about a residential school. Much of the film as shot on the Fond du Lac Reservation and in the Cloquet area, including some very spooky scenes at the closed and deteriorated sanatorium in Nopeming. Then at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) there is an NAACP showing of the documentary "Attica," which is described as an "unnervingly vivid dive into the 1971 uprising from Emmy winning director Stanley Nelson sheds new light on the enduring violence and racism of the prison system and highlights the urgent, ongoing need for reform 50 years later." On Friday (Feb. 3), Zeitgeist, where Zinema is located, will host an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. for a new exhibit in its Atrium. "The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black History in Duluth" helps to kick off the city's celebration of Black History Month.

Soo 60: The Bon Soo in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., turns 60 in style starting Friday, Feb. 3, through Feb. 11. Enjoy the timeless features such as the Bum Slides, Polar Bear Dip and Pancake Breakfast, plus new entertainment like The Polar Rush Urban Winter Obstacle Course, EDM Sno Bath, The Coldest Canuck Challenge and more. Events take place all around town, from snow carving in Clergue Park to the Bon Voyage closing ceremonies. See the full schedule online and plan what you'll attend.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4: Ever wonder why there are so many "winter" festivals and so few fests named "summer." It's because we need them more and the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival in downtown Negaunee fills that need for fun. It features Friday night's Irontown Rail Jam, Saturday's Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament, activities at the UP Luge Club Lucy Hill, and Saturday's Freeze Yer Fanny Fat Tire Bike Race.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Michigan Technological University's annual Winter Carnival starts on Wednesday, but there is a Royalty Coronation ceremony at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Watch this newsletter for a full carnival update next week. (The theme this year is Tasty Foods for Wintry Moods and we can't wait to see those snow sculptures.)

Minnesota

Thru Feb. 12: The Ely Winter Festival is fully underway with 10 days of celebrating the season. Amateurs can learn while the pros compete in the International Snow Sculpting Symposium today through Sunday at Whiteside Park. The Ely Art Walk also is on now with stores filling their windows with artwork creating a walk-by gallery that lasts through the end of the month. Or check out the hot coca bar, the downtown market or snowshoe tour. Find all of the events online.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Explore the many-splendored aspects of love in an afternoon of operatic and choral favorites with "Certain Kinds of Love" by the Lyric Opera of the North, 3 p.m. in Clyde Iron Works.

Wisconsin

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 4-5: Mt. Ashwabay hosts the Ashwabay Summit Nordic Ski Race in Bayfield. There's a 30k skate race (new this year) plus the 10k classic and 25k skiathlon style pursuit options. The citizen's race is open to the public and starts at 11:15 a.m. with a pie prize. A free kids event – a 0.5K race – will take place at 12:30 p.m. Details and registration online. Then on Sunday you can pick up a free chairlift and Nordic trail pass day to celebration Mt. Ashwabay's 75th anniversary.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: River Talks, hosted by Wisconsin Sea Grant and the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve in Superior, will feature “We’ve got Fleas! Invaders and Nonlocal Beings in Water and Land.” Zach Stewart with Douglas County and Kelsey Taylor with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will offer the 7 p.m. free presentation, on Zoom only. Pre-registration is required.

Next Thursday, Feb. 9: Have a Galentine's Night with gal pals at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield from 5-8 p.m. Bookstore owner/author Julie Buckles and author Cynthia Newberry Martin invite you into their conversation while shopping late, sipping wine and nibbling on nosh. There is a Zoom option for those who can't attend in person, though you're on your own for wine and nosh.

Ontario

Saturday, Feb. 4: Check out the Valentine's Market in the Heritage Building CLE in Thunder Bay from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. More than 70 tables to shop. The first 50 shoppers through the door will get a surprise gift. Admission is free, plus a $250-value door prize.

Saturday, Feb. 4: It's part of the Bon Soo experience, but the Polar Rush obstacle course has also become a must-do or must-see fun event of the season. Whether you run with purpose or walk through the course, all you need is a light pair of boots, some winter wear and a few friends to join you. Start is every 15 minutes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear your Bon Soo button.

Dead Batteries: An Around the Circle This Week reader noted that after the last edition talked about problems in properly disposing of recyclable batteries, tips would be helpful. Dave says he takes his to Batteries Plus. Here's what the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) suggests:

• Regular Alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9 volt) can be placed in household trash. • All rechargeable batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Alkaline, Nickel Metal Hydride, small sealed Lead Acid and others) should be brought to WLSSD’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility for recycling. Many local retailers also provide this service. • Lithium batteries from cameras, calculators, and other electronic devices should not be placed in the trash; bring them to WLSSD’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility. • Button batteries from watches, hearing aids and other small devices contain mercury and silver that can be recycled. Bring them to the WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Photo & graphic credits: Isle Royale Wolf-Moose Project; NOAA; Astro Bob/Stellarium; Zinema, Bon Soo; Michigan Tech Winter Carnival/Ely Winter Festival/Mt. Ashwabay/Bon Soo