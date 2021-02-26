Around the Circle This Week: February 26, 2021

× Expand CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: COURTESY RYAN BOLEN; KARYL CLARK AND TERRACE BAY FIRE DEPARTMENT Top left: Volunteering needs family support, as Schreiber, Ontario, firefighter Ryan Bolen knows, posing here with wife, Kathlyne, and children Noah, 4, Patrick, 7, and Brielle, 5. Top right: Karyl Clark in the drivers seat of the Washburn, Wisconsin, ambulance. In Terrace Bay, Ontario (bottom left and right), volunteer firefighters join in community events (like at Christmas) and regular training.

Help Wanted & Needed: In 2018, Felicia Schneiderhan did a story for Lake Superior Magazine called "Neighbor Helping Neighbor" about volunteer emergency responders from all four shores of Lake Superior. This week, Danielle Kaeding of WPR did a story about the volunteer shortage that is now leaving rural Wisconsin communities vulnerable when a call goes in to 911. According to Danielle, Clam Lake and several Ashland County communities lost their ambulance service at the beginning of this year when the company, Great Divide Ambulance Service in Cable decided it could no longer cover the wide area. Great Divide has paid workers, but volunteers are often the cure for rural emergency response – 92 percent of the state's fire departments were volunteer according to a 2013 survey Danielle quoted – but aging rural populations and greater family commitments make volunteers hard to recruit. Even volunteer EMTs must complete an initial 180 hours of training that can cost upwards of $800. Solutions ultimately may be in the hands of state legislators and the communities themselves.

That's What We Like to See: Don't try calling 72-year-old Paul Thompson at home this weekend. He'll be out on the trail, skiing his 40th American Birkebeiner marathon – but not on the usual trails in the Hayward/Cable, Wis. area. This year, thanks to a "virtual" (or ski on your own) option, he and his wife, Mindy Ahler, will ski their 44 kilometers near Golden Eagle Lodge on the Gunflint Trail in Minnesota instead. “I used to race," Paul jokes. "Now I finish … with a smile.” In Wisconsin, the Slumberland American Birkebeiner has been sending waves of skiers to do their timed races since Wednesday. The staggered starts help meet COVID safety guidelines. Organizers of the famed race have also scheduled the Korte and Prince Haakon races, a series of "virtual" races in multiple ski-savvy states as well as favorites like the children's Barnebirkie and the dog-skijoring Barkie Birkie. A full downloadable race guide can be found online. Spectators can watch skiers online with live-stream cameras or can track skiers and see race results on the Birkie website. Paul, a resident of the Twin Cities, did not want to miss this year, even if he couldn't make it to Wisconsin. Since his first Birkie, Paul has turned ski time into fundraising time. “I’ve been raising funds for hunger and poverty elimination and climate action in all of my Birkies since 1979 (in the two black & white photos here) … now we are beginning to appeal to both conservatives and liberals, as we realize we have more in common than our world views and precious opinions.” This year, in honor of his 40th anniversary, his fund-raising goal is particularly ambitious: “We’ve raised $27,000 toward our $40,000 goal. Each of the following groups will receive $10,000.” Three groups are devoted to climate action (Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Cool Planet Skiers and Returned Peace Corps volunteers for Environmental Action), and another nonprofit, Braver Angels, is working to depolarize Red and Blue America. See a video of Paul on CoolPlanetMN.org.

Unleash the Hounds: Last year at this time, crowds were not restricted (as you can see in the photo) … and neither were the dogs when the CopperDog150 and the CopperDog40. This year, of course, is different, but the dog teams are as excited and today is the day for the releasing of the hounds. Organizers held their options at bay until the beginning of February before approving the race for this year. "An important reason we chose to continue with the CopperDog this year has been to provide a much needed race for our loyal musher community and to provide an opportunity for new musher teams to experience the Keweenaw," they posted. While in-person viewing is discouraged, you can watch the races via live streaming starting with opening ceremonies tonight about 5 p.m. CST. This year is the 12th running of the races, which feature 6- and 8-dog teams. The 150 race (this year 111.1 miles) will go in three stages over three days between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor. This year's teams hail mainly from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. While the sled dog races are happening, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor is hosting Dawg Daze on Saturday with a time-trial skijoring race called the "Perimeter Dog Derby" and a costume contest.

Community Losses: We have several sad and notable losses called to our attention recently.

Daniel Boucher, 61, co-owner of Pictured Rocks Cruises in Munising, Mich., and Apostle Islands Cruises in Bayfield, Wis., died of COVID on Feb. 15. Dan was a Munising native with a grand love of the Upper Peninsula. He majored in engineering at Michigan Technological University in Houghton and went to work as a civil engineer for the U.S. government in the state of Virginia, which is where he and his wife Laurie had their son Zachary. He later returned to his hometown to work as a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial. In Munising, he developed multiple businesses with his high school friend, John Madigan, including the local cruises. They later invested in the Bayfield-area cruise service, too. In 1999, he married Pam Nebel, adding her three sons – Cameron, Keegan and Chase – into his family. "Together they enjoyed many camping trips, vacations, sporting events together," his obituary on the Bowerman Funeral Home site notes. "One of those special events was an annual trip to the NCAA Final Four. Dan often spoke of this as one of the highlights of his year. He often boasted about being a proud member of the 'Never Miss a Final Four Club.'" Through his businesses and in other ways, Dan contributed greatly to his communities, including donations for auctions, raffles and other fundraising activities. "When he wasn’t driving boats in Bayfield, he was in Munising, spending time with his best friend Zach and the rest of his family. Together, Zach and Dan would enjoy countless hours driving through the woods catching up with each other, discussing future plans and vacations to enjoy once he decided to slow down. No matter what Dan’s official role was in any business, he never shied away from the hard work that was required to be successful." A memorial service is being planned for a later date, but memorials in Dan’s name may be made to Munising Public Schools’ Football Program 810 W. Munising Ave., Munising, MI 49862.

Joseph Martin Rose (Moka’ang Giizis-Rising Sun), 85, an elder and community leader with the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe as well as the nearby Ashland area, died Feb. 23. "A member of the Three Fires Midewiwin, Grand Medicine Lodge, 'Joe Sr.' was a teacher, culture keeper, pipe carrier and treasure to his community," notes the Mountain Funeral Home site. "Throughout his life, Rising Sun was a shining beacon for environmental justice. He was known to fight for what he believed in and for what was right. As an environmental rights activist, he traveled great distances to speak in opposition to any potential environmental threat to air or water quality that would negatively affect the waters of Lake Superior, the Kakagon/Bad River Watershed, or Mashkiiziibii - the Bad River Reservation." Thanks to high school athletics, he received a scholarship to Northland College in Ashland, where he studied biology and secondary education. He taught and coached sports in South Dakota and Wyoming and later served as a homeschool coordinator and guidance counselor for Ashland High School. He developed a Native American Studies Program for Northland College and, as its inaugural director, created a culture-based curriculum that emphasized the connection Ojibwe people have with Lake Superior and environmental stewardship. He taught traditional arts to his students, including making of birch bark canoes, ceremonial lodges and a round house. Those courses inspired the Traditional Ways Gathering, an annual summer event he helped to create that celebrated flintknapping, basket making, beading and other skills central to Ojibwe lifeways. He worked with the Northern Great Lakes Visitor’s Center in Ashland to curate its exhibits on tribal history and culture. Throughout his life, he worked on projects connected to language preservation, treaty rights and environmental justice. A walk-through visitation is planned for today, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bad River Community Center with a private family service tomorrow. A celebration of life is being planned for later this year.

Schreiber, Ont., Mayor David Charles Hamiliton, 69, died Feb. 13 in a car accident in Thunder Bay, his home area. He was born in Port Arthur (before amalgamation of Thunder Bay) and lived there until he and his wife, Shirley, moved to Schreiber in 1976. He started work with Kimberly Clark as a sheet metal tradesman and held various management positions with the Terrace Bay Mill before his 2011 retirement. He was involved deeply in the community, including on the board of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 109 for which he was president and zone commander, as a driver for Meals on Wheels and on the town council for eight years, the last two as mayor. "He enjoyed working with the other council members and he felt that Schreiber had the most dedicated and wonderful staff and employees ever," according to his obituary in the Chronicle-Journal. "He also valued the many new friendships he made over these years. Dave loved his camp at Sox Lake and always enjoyed his time outdoors with his son and other buddies, whether it be fishing trips, hunting trips or just relaxing with a cold one." He also loved his role as "Tappa" (Grandpa) and as the father to a son and daughter. Donations can be made on his behalf to McCausland Hospital Long Term Care or St John's Anglican Church, where he was a diocesan layreader, or to any charity of the giver's choice. A celebration of life is being planned for later and arrangements are through the Northwest Funeral Alternative.

The Island Will Open: Good news for those who love to visit Isle Royale, but don't have their own boat to float there. The National Park Service announced today that the island park will be open in summer and that it will be begin taking reservations for its Houghton, Mich.,-based vessel, Ranger III, beginning Monday. (The photo here by Coral Conway shows the Ranger on the Keweenaw Waterway in fall.) Last year, the NPS did not allow ferry service to the island, essentially cutting it off from anyone without their own powerboat or sailboat. For part of the 2020 season, fuel was not available for sale there either. Limited service for Ranger III will run May 25-Sept. 11. In addition to the NPS vessel, the press release notes that the private, contracted ferry services and Rock Island Lodge, the only lodging other than camping, also would be available in mid-May. Isle Royale Queen IV of Isle Royale Line out of Copper Harbor; Voyageur II and Sea Hunter III of Grand Portage Isle Royale Transportation Lines out of Grand Portage, and Isle Royale Seaplanes from Hancock, Mich., or Grand Marais, Minn., all can access the island this summer, and Isle Royale Resorts/Rock Harbor Lodge will offer services at Rock Harbor and Windigo, it notes. “Park staff and partners look forward to welcoming the public to the island during the 2021 season,” says Denice Swanke, Isle Royale superintendent, in the release. “While park operations will be reduced and vary from offerings in past years, visitors will still have the opportunity for an excellent experience.”

Photo & graphic credits: Complied photos by Ryan Bolen, Karyl Clark and the Terrace Bay (Ont.) Fire Department; Courtesy Paul Thompson; American Birkebeiner; Brockit Inc.; CopperDog150; Bowerman Funeral Home; Mountain Funeral Home; Northwest Funeral Alternative; Coral Conway/NPS