Around the Circle This Week: February 7, 2020

Quick Take: As the Soo Locks are in hiatus for repairs and maintenance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers updated its info graphic on plans for creating a new lock as large as the Poe Lock. That largest of the two working locks handles 85% of the commodity tonnage of commercial maritime traffic between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes. The Corps' recent release also noted that the first phase of construction on the new lock has been awarded to Trade West Construction Inc. of Mesquite, Nev. The mega-project will be constructed in three phases. Trade West Construction will receive almost $53 million to complete the first phase, which involves deepening the upstream-approach channel to 30 feet. Construction will begin this spring and will take about two years. "This is an exciting time for the Corps and the Great Lakes," Lt. Col. Greg Turner, district engineer, said in the release. Phases 2 and 3 are in planning and involve rehabilitation of the upstream approach walls (Phase 2) and construction on the new lock chamber (Phase 3). Phase 2, which will be advertised for bids this month, will stabilize the existing approach walls to allow for modern vessels to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the new lock. Phase 3 will include rehabilitating downstream approach walls and is expected to out for bids in spring 2021. "Contingent on efficient funding, the new lock at the Soo project, estimated to cost nearly $1 billion, could be complete in as few as seven years from the start of construction," said Mollie Mahoney, project manager. The photo here, taken this winter from the bottom of a dewatered lock, shows "a view of the lower gates from the lock floor. Each gate is 57 feet tall and weighs 225 tons."

A Teachable Moment: The boats aren't afloat (sleeping in their berths), but the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by Duluth's Ship Canal has some worthy free "What's That?" presentations for those intrigued by local flora, fauna and boatsa. Today Ranger Trisha presented a guided walk along the canal's natural areas near the Lift Bridge (but you didn't even think of those as natural areas!). You missed the walk today, but you can always ask Trisha at the reception desk about critters and winter. Save the date, though for Feb. 21, at 2 p.m., when Ranger Scott will explore the backgrounds and histories of vessels that visit the Twin Ports, talking about their unique designs, their owners and their stories. Although these are free, let them know your coming at 218-788-6430. (Scott took this photo, by the by, so you can ask him about photography, too.) The free visitor center is on winter hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 22.

Yup, Still Up: Not really a surprise announcement, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent an alert about continued high-water levels on the Great Lakes. "January 2020 water levels were higher on all lakes than they were in January 2019 and are expected to continue that trend into the spring and summer," according to the Corps. The Corps records show Lake Superior set new record high January levels, knocking out the previously 1986 record for the month. Lakes Michigan and Huron both also set new record high January levels, previously set in 1987. Lake St. Clair (not a Great Lake, but still pretty darned good) tied its record high level set in January 1986. The Corps cites several natural factors contributing to the record high lake levels. "Persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin continue to drive high water levels. Many cities across the basin set records in 2019 for the wettest period on record. The warmer than normal temperatures in January led to greater runoff and reduced evaporation across much of the Great Lakes basin." John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District, said in the release. “It is likely that water levels on Lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record high levels over the next six months. This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than, what was experienced last year.” The Corps urged those impacted by the high water levels of 2019 to prepare for similar or higher levels again in 2020. The most recent six-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels shows them continuing well above average and near record high levels over this period. Find Great Lakes water level forecasts and data at www.lre.usace.army.mil. Or find more about the Great Lakes high levels at the Corps' high water page for info on protecting property along the inland sea coast. The current February/March issue of Lake Superior Magazine takes a broad look at high waters on the Big Lake (the open spread is shown here). For a snapshot of Lake Superior, the Corps and Lake Superior Board of Control release this week noted: "Lake Superior declined 6 cm. (2 in.) over the course of the month, while on average the water level declines 7 cm. (3 in.) in January. At the beginning of February, Lake Superior is 1 cm. (0.4 in.) above the record-high beginning-of-month level set in 1986. The level is currently 38 cm. (15 in.) above average (1918-2019) and 10 cm. (4 in.) above its level of a year ago. … In consideration of the above, the Board expects the total outflow to be 2,410 m3/s (85.1 tcfs) in February, which is 20 m3/s (0.7 tcfs) more than that prescribed by Lake Superior Regulation Plan 2012." Letting out a little more of Lake Superior, though, will not reduce the Big Lake's levels by very much.

I.C.E. Safety: The U.S. Coast Guard notes that ice conditions around the Great Lakes basin are a bit thinner than usual. In the Duluth News Tribune, in fact, John Meyers reports anglers have been trolling in boats on the Big Lake rather ice fishing, as might be expected this time of year. According to the Guard: "Current ice conditions on the Great Lakes are far below the seasonal average. The combination of open water, unstable ice formation and areas of relatively weak ice may create hazardous conditions for recreational users. The public is advised to use caution when deciding to venture out onto ice covered water. Never assume the ice is safe, even if others are on it. Evaluate conditions for yourself and exercise sound judgement. Stay away from shipping lanes and other areas with vessel traffic, as ice is even more unstable and unpredictable in these areas." The Guard goes on to give this I.C.E. info – Information, Clothing, Equipment – for venture out onto ice.

• "Get the right Information on weather and ice conditions before going out. Ice thickness is rarely consistent. Water currents, particularly around narrow spots, bridges, inlets and outlets are always suspect for weak ice. Stay away from cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy areas and darker areas for these may represent areas of unstable ice. Know where you are going, how to get there and how to call for help; share this information with friends and family prior to departing. This information can be valuable to first responders in an emergency.

• "Ensure you wear the proper Clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright colors to be easily seen by others. It is not uncommon for people to become disoriented while on the ice, especially in low visibility or deteriorating weather conditions.

• "Never venture onto the ice without proper safety Equipment. Carry a whistle or noise-making device to alert people of distress and a waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locator Beacon to contact local emergency responders. Please remember that cellular phone signals can be limited and unreliable in remote areas. Carry two ice awls or screwdrivers. These instruments can aid in pulling yourself out of the water onto solid ice in an emergency and are more effective than hands alone."

A life jacket doesn't hurt either, since it can keep your head above water if your arms and legs go numb. Sure, a life vest might not be the sexiest look, but most of us are not teenagers anymore, which means we only need to impress practical, grownup people. So suit up! The U.S. Coast Guard Station Portage in the Keweenaw Peninsula posted a video of how to escape if you fall into open water at the edge of ice.

New Prez: The 108-year-old College of St. Scholastica in Duluth will inaugurate its 13th president on Monday at a ceremony officially welcoming Dr. Barbara McDonald. The inauguration will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Reif Gymnasium in the Burns Wellness Commons on campus. A reception follows in the adjacent field house. Barbara has actually been serving as president since August, after retiring from the Minnesota State higher education system. She came to St. Scholastica from North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, where she had served as president since 2015. The inauguration's reception, which organizers plan to make a zero-waste event, will feature locally sourced food and beverages and single-stream, compostable plates, flatware and drinking glasses. The date of the inauguration – Feb. 10 – coincides with the Feast of St. Scholastica, a celebration of the college’s namesake saint and the twin sister, according to some reports, of St. Benedict of Nursia. The Order of St. Benedict grew from his monastic tradition and is the order of the nuns who founded the college.

Photo & graphic credits: Graphic by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers & photo within by Ricardo Garcia; Scott Bjorklund; Lake Superior Magazine & photo from Michigan Technological University; U.S. Coast Guard; Beth Bily; College of St. Scholastica.