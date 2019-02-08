Around the Circle This Week: February 8, 2019

Winter Water Rescue: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder, based in Duluth, has been working around the Straits of Mackinac and was called upon yesterday to transport a cardiac care patient from Mackinac Island to the mainland. On the Mackinac Marine Rescue Facebook page, the situation was described: “Tonight the Mackinac Island community is once again thankful for the great working relationship of local agencies. When a winter storm is among us and we have a resident with a cardiac condition needing care in Petoskey, we all are able to come together and get them safely to the higher care they desperately needed. B/Z and thanks to the USCG Sector Sault, USCG Cutter Alder, Mackinac Island Medical Center, Straits EMS, Mackinac Island EMS, Mackinac Marine Rescue, Mackinac Island Fire and Mackinac State Park that all came together to make it happen.” (B/Z indicates "Bravo Zulu" or "well done" in nautical speak).

Another Kind of Water Rescue: A fireboat built in Superior, Wisconsin, has been delivered to the East Side Fire District in Harrison, Idaho. The Lake Assault Boats vessel will work there on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “The investment in our new fireboat and moorage facility significantly upgrades our emergency response capabilities – both on the lake and in supplying water for land-based fire suppression operations,” East Side Fire District Fireboat Captain Norb Twillmann said in a press release. Now, for the boat geeks among us: This is a 32-foot craft powered with twin Yamaha 300 hp outboard engines controlled with joystick piloting. The modified V-hull design features a 72-inch hydraulically operated bow door and its firefighting system features a 1,500-gallons-per-minute, single-stage pump, a rooftop mounted TFT monitor, plus multiple discharges and firefighting foam capabilities. The fully enclosed nine-foot-long pilothouse includes 78-inches of headroom, an integrated helm station (with dual 12-inch touchscreens), bench seating and a wide assortment of storage compartments. The craft is equipped with an array of advanced electronics, including a thermal imaging camera, sonar, radar and GPS navigation systems. For the non-boat geeks among us, that means it’s one nicely souped-up fireboat.

Island Escape: OK, maybe it was more of a homecoming than an escape, but one of the wolves transplanted from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale decided to replant herself to Ontario, just north of the border. The female wolf, F003, took advantage of an ice bridge created by the polar votex and apparently walked back to the mainland. The wolf reintroduction team had lost track of the newly transplanted wolves during the government shutdown and this week tried to re-establish their location in anticipation of adding more wolves from Ontario’s Michipicoten Island (mentioned in last week’s Around the Circle This Week). Two of three collared wolves were found, but the third’s static-filled signal led the airplane search crew toward the mainland. “We followed the signal toward the north shore of the island and finally out over the open water of Lake Superior,” noted researcher Rolf Peterson. “A lead a half mile wide had opened a few hours before, as the ice bridge was dislodged by a strong northeast wind. We flew out across the open lead and out over the ice pack, then determined that the wolf’s signal was still to the north, straight to the mainland. We gave up further search because the weather was deteriorating and evening was approaching.”

Working with NPS’s Mark Romanski, project lead on the wolf reintroduction, the path of F003 was discovered and shown here on this map depicting her travels from January 26 to February 2. While disappointing, the wolf's journey was not altogether unexpected. According to Dave Mech, a wolf biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey and a former Isle Royale researcher, “the early research on wolf translocation indicated that if you moved a wolf less than 80 miles it typically would try to return home, especially if it was a breeding animal. So a Minnesota wolf trying to return is not surprising. However, we also found that if they were held in the release area for three to four weeks they generally stayed in the area. Since all of the new wolves were moved in the fall it will take time to tease out the behaviors related to translocation.” F003, taken from the Grand Portage Ojibwe reservation in partnership with the Grand Portage Band, will not be recaptured, but will continued to be monitored from time to time via her GPS collar and in cooperation with the band.

The mainland trek of F003, plus the death of the one male wolf transplanted there, means Isle Royale currently hosts two remaining new female wolves, and the original two wolves, a male and a female. The new wolves apparently have been avoiding one area of the park, likely the territory of the remaining original wolves, a related pair not expected to breed and one reason for the addition of new wolves. More will be known after the wolf/moose population monitoring now under way with Rolf and pilot Don Murray of UpNorth Aerials. It’s uncertain whether the Michipicoten wolves will be added this year. The government shutdown and weather conditions have prevented the relocation thus far and it must done before the end of February, according to Liz Valencia, chief of interpretation and cultural resources for Isle Royale. Those wolves have not yet been captured, but their supply of food on Michipicoten is scarce after all the caribou had been evacuated to the Slate Islands to protect them from the wolves.

Ancient STEM: The winners in the Overall Division of the Michigan Technological University’s snow statue competition dove way back in history, inspired by this year’s theme: “Years of Innovation STEM from this Snowy Situation.” STEM, of course, stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and the sculpture competition is part of Michigan Tech’s Winter Carnival festivities. Phi Kappa Tau members took that top honor for a second year in a row, this year harkening to accomplishments of the Roman empire with their “Behold For Your Eyes to See, The Glory of Roman Technology.” You can see all the winners in the Overall, Men’s, Women’s, Co-Ed and the four All Nighter divisions online.

Fat Following: Seven undergraduate students and instructors at Lakehead University will be undertaking a “seats-on” study to explore how people use fat bikes in recreational and sport activities throughout northwestern Ontario and northeastern Minnesota. “Topics in Outdoor Recreation – Fat Bikes: Big Tires – Big Aspirations” is a course offered through the university’s School of Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Tourism. It’s a great opportunity for the students to interview trail managers, shop owners and fat bikers throughout the region, plus a great excuse to hone their own fat-biking skills and get a little seat time on the bikes. Findings of their work will be published in reports and presented at local and regional workshops and conferences. From left, in back, posing and ready for recreation are Cameron Gillis, Stéphane Garrigan, Rod Swatton, Glen Quinn, Daniel Wakeling and Aidan O’Sullivan, and in front are Martha Stanley and Peter Moule. In the other photo, Dr. Harvey Lemelin, an Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Tourism professor, tries out a fat bike near Centennial Park in Thunder Bay.

Helping Burned Businesses: The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Chamber of Commerce has called for aid for businesses destroyed by a downtown fire last week, destroying buildings at 220, 224 and 232 Queen Street. The chamber suggested two avenues of help. GoFundMe sites were set up for the brand new 2 Bits Barbershop, which had been set to open for business the day after the fire, and for a 15-year-old business, Ezio’s Barber Shop. The chamber also suggested donations of business supplies and items, giving contacts for 2 Bits and for Embroidery Plus and Apparel. The frigid temperatures – minus 29° C with the windchill – complicated the firefighting. The fire started accidentally in the second floor of the building at 224 Queen and no injuries were reported, according to the Sault Star. That portion of Queen Street was closed overnight after the fire, reports SooToday, which published images by Jake Cormier (including the firetruck photo here). Other businesses affected include the House of Comics and Collectibles and William R. Scott’s law office, and many resident of the upper-floor apartments also lost everything.

The two barbershops each have heart-wrenching stories. 2 Bits was the dream of Carrie Sublett, who recently had been battling cancer, and her daughter, Ashley Chapman. Days before opening, they were victims of a robbery, but still intended to keep the Feb. 1 open date. Besides loosing all of their stock, products and other equipment, the fire destroyed an antique barber chair on which Carrie, who has worked in hair care for 30 years, was trained by her mother. Ashley is a single mom to a 2-year-old. The shop had been funded by all their savings and an inheritance investment, according to the GoFundMe site.

At the other barbershop, Ezio Metallo already had been operating his dream business for 15 years. “Ezio’s customers will tell you countless stories of him showing up early or staying late to accommodate their needs. He has helped groomsmen get to weddings on time, children overcome their fear of their first haircut and many seniors with a home visit at no extra charge. He cares for his customers. His customers are his family,” the GoFundMe site notes. He did his grandson’s first haircut just two weeks ago (the happy baby in the photo). Ezio also lost everything for his business in the fire, as he explained in an interview with CTV News. “What further adds to this story, and why we’re doubling our efforts to rally around him and his family, given the added hardship they have endured this year – only a few months ago he lost his daughter unexpectedly,” the GoFundMe site adds. “Ezio Metallo is a good man. He deserves our helping hand during his difficult time … and we thank you for taking the time."

Comings, Goings & Awardings: Just a few people notes to end our Around the Circle This Week. Adele Yorde’s last day in the office at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority is today. Adele has been director of communications and marketing for about a decade and is retiring. New to that position is Jayson Hron, originally from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and happily back home from a stint in Colorado Springs, where he has been communications manager for USA Hockey since 2013.

In another cool notable, Anna Tanski, president/CEO of Visit Duluth, this week was named “Outstanding Individual in Tourism” at the 2019 Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference in St. Paul. The award was for her years of work on behalf of the Minnesota tourism industry. She has served on many local tourism-industry boards and commissions, has been an active member of the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council and serves as president for the Minnesota Tourism Growth Coalition.

