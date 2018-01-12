Around the Circle This Week: Jan. 12, 2018

Locked for the Season: The Soo Locks will close on Monday and remain closed until March 25 for maintenance. By law, Jan. 15 is the official close of the locks. “It is vitally important that we keep the infrastructure at the Soo Locks in good working order,” Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District, says in a release announcing the closure. “The district puts a high priority on keeping the locks functioning safely and reliably for the benefit of our nation.” The major maintenance will be on the 1,200-foot Poe Lock, the only one able to handle the largest lakers, and the 800-foot MacArthur Lock. The winter honey-do list includes: Poe Lock Miter and Quoin block replacement; Poe Lock Gate 2 embedded anchorage replacement; Poe Lock Gate 3 cylinder seal replacement; North Poe Lock valve maintenance; MacArthur Lock embedded anchorage replacement; MacArthur Lock rilling valve seal replacement; and MacArthur Lock bevel gear replacement. According to the Corps, more than 4,500 vessels carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo maneuver through the locks annually. Iron ore, coal, wheat and limestone are among the most frequently carried commodities. The Corps asked for guesses about which boat will be last through the Locks this year.

In the photo above taken by the Soo Locks Visitor Center Association, Corps and freighter crews worked non-stop through Christmas. Read more about the history of the Soo Locks in our Lake Superior Magazine story, “How the Soo Locks Were Made.”

P.S. about the Beatrix: The Beatrix, the last saltie out of the Twin Ports, along with all the vessels held up by the Federal Biscay trapped in an icy Snell Lock in New York made it through the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, officially closing that section on Tuesday, reports WWNYTV. This photo from the Seaway website shows just how tight the space is for some vessels in the Snell Lock.

Apostles' Sea Caves Aren’t Ice Ready: Ice conditions around the mainland sea caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore are not yet safe for visitors, despite the region’s recent sub-zero temperatures, according to park officials. The Duluth News Tribune reported that the park’s Ice Rescue Team tested the ice earlier and found that the early ice and slush didn’t form well and blew into shore in pieces, creating very weak “pack” ice, impossible to cross. Snow on the ice also prevents people from seeing their footing, park officials said. One team member said it felt like “walking on bowling balls.” Such jagged ice also makes it impossible for snowmobiles to travel on the ice in case of an emergency. It could be the end of January, at the earliest, before it’s safe enough to open the sea caves, according to park officials. The mainland caves are east of Cornucopia, Wisconsin, and accessible from Meyers Beach. Most years, the caves are not accessible until mid- to late February. Track the official Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Facebook page for ice conditions.

The Bayfield Chamber of Commerce warns that there are non-official Apostle Islands Facebook pages posting info about ice caves.

Meanwhile in Michigan: At Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising, Michigan, another location for ice enthusiasts, the ice formations along the Pictured Rocks escarpment on Sand Point Road are good for viewing, says Susan Reece, the park’s chief of interpretation. After a big melt this past week, she says, conditions changed and “everything is freezing again.” Visitors looking for ice can park at the Munising Falls Visitor Center or at the end of Sand Point Road; cleats are recommended to avoid slipping and falling. Viewing the formations and the “ice curtains” is great, Susan adds, but don’t venture onto the Lake to look for “ice caves.” It’s not safe. Ice on the Grand Island cliffs can be viewed from the Sand Point beaches, but “walking on Lake Superior or across Munising Bay is not recommended – EVER – due to unknown ice thickness, thin and shifting ice, under ice water currents and open water,” according to precautions on the lakeshore’s website. For more nice ice, check local waterfalls; Munising Falls is the easiest to reach on the 800-foot trail from Munising Falls parking lot.

On Friday, the Michigan DNR reminded anglers, snowmobilers and others to use caution on the ice, especially as temperatures fluctuate across Michigan. The last deep freeze was followed by a warming trend that affects the integrity of ice. “Don’t assume the ice is safe just because a lake or stream looks frozen,” says Lt. Tom Wanless of the DNR. Anyone walking onto a frozen lake or river should wear a life jacket and bright colors, carry a cellphone and have a set of ice picks or ice claws along. He advises against taking a car, truck or snowmobile on the ice. Here are DNR ice safety tips.

Chris is Hanging In There: Remember our story a couple of weeks ago about the Texan braving the cold North to catch some Milky Way shots? Well WDIO-TV caught up with Chris Davis, who will be leaving the region soon after a month here. He achieved a goal, too, getting a photo of a wolf in the wild. Travel well, Chris. We’ll see you when you come back … as we know you will.

Great Way to Start the Year: Confederation College in Thunder Bay celebrated the official opening Thursday of its SUCCI Wellness Centre, Minowaadiziiwin. Students, staff and community members took a ceremonial jog (above) around the track, inspired by a similar jog in 1975 (at right), the opening of the college’s original fitness center. Community members can try out the new space for free until Jan. 19. The $13.4 million, 37,000-square-foot facility boasts a gymnasium, running track, cardio and strength training rooms. The center’s Ojibwe name, Minowaadiziiwin, was chosen with input from elders and means “Lead a Good Life.”

New Mayor: Former Marquette Mayor Dave Campana was voted by the City Council to replace newly elected Mayor Tom Baldini, who died of a stroke in December. Fred Stonehouse, maritime historian and author, was elected as mayor pro-tem, according to a report by Nicole Walton of WNMUFM Public Radio 90.

Short, But Sweet: A 27-minute film shot in Cornucopia, Wisconsin, has been selected for the St. Paul Frozen Film Festival Feb.7-10. “Fifteen,” written and directed by Kara Hakanson, will be shown Feb. 9. Check out a video sample of the film about a teenage girl figuring out love for the first time.

Photo & graphic credits: Soo Locks Visitor Center Association; St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation; Sea Caves Watch; Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore; Chris Davis; Confederation College; Fifteen.