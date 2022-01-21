Around the Circle This Week: January 21, 2022

Winter Lock Down: It was a three-for-one end to the shipping season at the Soo Locks on Jan. 16 (last Saturday) when three boats huddled up to go through the Poe Lock before the winter shutdown. "Leading the way is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tug Owen M. Frederick followed by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay and the 635-foot-long Sam Laud. The Laud surprised many boat watchers by sneaking out of the steel mill behind the Indiana Harbor to pass through the Poe Lock this afternoon," the Corps posted. The Soo Locks close until March 25 for repairs and maintenance. The MacArthur Lock, the only other operating U.S. lock on Lake Superior along with the Poe, shut down in December for work. Usually the locks lockdown at midnight, but the Corps kept the Poe open for any ships able to reach the Detour Passage before midnight on the 15th. I Love Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan posted a lovely video of the ships heading in and out. In the Twin Ports, five boats will be overwintering – one more than last season. The last ship into the port was American Century about 1:30 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 17). In Thunder Bay, the departure of the MV Manitoulin with a shipment of wheat ended that port's season and four vessels will lay up in Thunder Bay for the winter.

Fund Stuff: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted a graphic review of 2021 showing accomplishments during the year. The Soo Locks and Lake Superior Maritime visitor centers both did well with visitation outside and inside, despite a shortened season (in Duluth, the center did not open to the public until July).

An Artistic View: International maritime artist Dirk Verdoorn of Lecce, Italy, visited our region as part of a major Great Lakes trip back in 2017. This week he re-posted one of his paintings from that journey. He verified for us that this was indeed the Twin Ports, where "Minnesota touches Wisconsin." We've followed his posts for quite awhile and he captures the often-impressive vessels beautifully. Lovely and inspiring work, Dirk, as always.

Surf's Up!: The Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area in Ontario posted this image just a couple days after Christmas with this encouraging note: "You’ve hiked the coast, you’ve paddled the shores, you’ve sailed among the islands… but have you surfed Lake Superior in winter? There’s a million ways to enjoy this Greatest Lake, why not try something new? Head down to Hydro Bay on the next wavy day and join the search for that perfect wave!" Love the sentiment ... though this time of year, most of us prefer to "wave" from the shore.

Ms. Moose Methuselah: Remains of perhaps the oldest moose recorded on Isle Royale were discovered and recently dated by Rolf Peterson, a wildlife researcher from Michigan Technological University, reports Gord Ellis of the CBC. The skull indicates the moose cow was 22 when she died, says Rolf (seen here with a different moose skull). "Some of the former volunteers were cross-country hiking on the island and ran across the skull and they gave us GPS coordinates," Rolf told Gord. "So in August, we sent a team there and found the skull and brought it back here." The average lifespan of a wild moose is about 10 years. Rolf says reaching 22 for a moose would be like a human reaching "well over 100 years old." Things will definitely change for moose on the island park. Wolves had nearly died out in the location, but new wolves were introduced from other Lake Superior shores. It appears that pups were born in 2019 and 2020.

Return of the Wolves: The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation released a new documentary, "Return of the Wolves: Lessons from the Wilderness" and corresponding lesson plans for classrooms. "The film shows dramatic footage of wolf captures and wolves teaming up to form new packs, following researchers as they develop the science to expand our understanding of the predator/prey relationship between wolves and moose on Isle Royale National Park (the Park) and how it alters the ecosystem," the foundation said in its announcement. A virtual showing of the 40-minute film and lesson plans are available free online.

A Get Outside Idea: Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth is hosting its Wild Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. ❄️ Visitors can join in the snowflake scavenger hunt, build a snow sculpture or play games, craft a bird feeder, chat with staff from Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation or just explore the zoo and enjoy the coffee, espresso, and hot chocolate bar provided by Believers' Church. You can see the otters Logan and Brule at play (and here's a short video preview for you).

Photo & graphic credits: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District; U.S. Army Corps; Dirk Verdoorn; Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area; Michigan Technological University; National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation; Lake Superior Zoo