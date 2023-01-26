Around the Circle This Week: January 26, 2023

Reasons to Brave the Cold: We're looking at the sub-sub zeroes this weekend, but there are plenty of reasons to get out and about. One is the Huldrefolk Story Trail, a free, family-friendly half-mile circular trail beginning at the East Shilhon Road trailhead parking lot of the Knife River Hiking Trail in Minnesota. (When heading north on Highway 61, take the first left after the Knife River Bridge. Trailhead is at the end of East Shilhon Road.) This is the third year for the "story trail," featuring scenes from Two Boys Who Outwitted a Lake Troll, written by Norwegian storyteller Lise-Lunge Larsen. "Trail Walkers may participate in activities as they meander along the trail while reading the story. The story teaches about herring netting and encourages values of generosity, courage and gratefulness," say organizers. Our own Siiri Branstrom and her family visited the trail and give it a thumbs up (and shared these photos).

Safe Disposal: The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) in Duluth put out a special alert this week urging residents to follow safe practices when disposing of rechargeable batteries. A residential load of trash caught fire in a Hartel's Disposal garbage truck while en route to WLSSD’s transfer station on Tuesday, caused by such batteries. The driver observed sparks and smoldering fire coming from the load of waste and alerted the company and the fire department. The flames were quickly and safely extinguish but further investigation revealed that lithium-ion batteries were the cause of the fire, WLSSD notes. "The WLSSD transfer station has reported two additional fires caused by improper disposal of lithium batteries in household garbage in the last year," the operation said in its release. "When batteries come in contact with other materials or batteries in the trash, short circuits can occur that create heat buildup and provide a spark that ignites paper, cardboard, plastics and other trash in the load of waste. Proper disposal of batteries is critical to keeping our solid waste staff, equipment, and facilities safe. Rechargeable batteries like nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid and lithium-ion also contain toxic metals that can threaten public health and the environment when disposed of improperly."

Sled Dogs in Training: The activities connected to the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon are already underway (the Cub Run for kids – in this photo – was last Saturday). This week with the Beargrease Cutest Puppy Contest among our favorites. The contest runs from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Fitger's Complex in Duluth, where puppies will be on display and gawking puppy lovers will vote on them. The event is free and up to 40 puppies can register, ages 4-9 months old. Check in for pups is 10 a.m. and voting/viewing starts at 11 a.m. Owners need to show proof of required vaccinations – parvovirus/distemper combo and rabies – at check-in. Awards are given at 1:30 p.m. Register online in advance. The marathon itself and the connected shorter races start Sunday, Jan. 29. The marathon gets underway with teams starting from Billy's Bar in Duluth and heading up along the North Shore trails. A winner is expected to complete the loop by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Those wanting to see the start can park at the University of Minnesota Duluth Lot W and take the shuttle bus, starting at 7 a.m.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Saturday (mostly), Jan. 28: The mid-winter celebration of Heikinpäivä in Hancock will wrap up on Saturday with a big festival featuring a parade and a big Karhunpeijäiset, or a Finnish circle dance. The Tori markets open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, too, at the Finnish American Heritage Center and United Methodist Church. There is one last event on Feb. 2, when all ages are invited to a snowflake challenge at Sew Crazy in Hancock, put on by Ginger Alberti. The Heikinpäivä Snowflake Challenge project teaches people how to sew a pattern on a black felt square with an antique hand crank sewing machine. The "flakes" are then entered into a contest.

Sunday-Saturday, Jan. 29-Feb. 4: Sault Ste. Marie hosts the GFL International 500 Snowmobile Races this week, with the action starting on Sunday with the Mini-5 Kids Snowmobile Races. This will be the 54th running of the race week. A full schedule can be found online. Connected activities include an antique snowmobile race, a cornhole tournament and other gatherings like the Miss I-500 Pageant. For the main event, racers from around the world will speed 500 laps for 500 miles on a 1-mile ice loop just southwest of Lake Superior State University for what organizers call "the most grueling and prestigious Snowmobile Race in the world."

Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 27: Start your evening at the Cook County History Museum or Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery for the monthly Culture Crawl in Grand Marais, hosted by the Cook County Historical Society. Join the history tour, pick up a card and get a stamp at each location on your card then exchanged the completed card for a free glass of beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverage at The Gun Flint Tavern, where you can chat about what you've learned.

Next Thursday, Feb. 2: Join a virtual conversation with Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, on "Made in America." Mark joins Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs for a wide ranging conversation on the history and future of the fleet, the company's recent acquisitions and of course the newest ship on the Great Lakes. Join us to listen in and submit your own questions. The free program begins at 11:30 a.m. The Virtual Visitor Center is a cooperative endeavor between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Soo Locks Visitor Center Association and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association in Duluth.

Wednesdays, to Feb. 22: Sunset Snowshoe hikes continue at Glensheen in Duluth at 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays through February.

Wisconsin

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29: All are welcome to the 6th annual Winter Pow Wow at Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff. There will be dancing, vendors and family fun. Les Gibbs from Red Lake will serve as Master of Ceremonies. George Dick, also from Red Lake, is set to serve as Arena Director. Hope Lake from Northwest Bay is scheduled to be the Host Drum.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Center and the Veterans Memorial Hall (a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society) are offering a Basic Genealogy Seminar at the Bong Center in Superior from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will learn about basic genealogy, best practices, how to start researching their family tree, see examples of genealogy tools that are available on the market, and learn what genealogy resources that are available to family tree researchers. It's a free seminar, but advanced registration needed.

Sunday, Jan. 29: The Town of Hayward invites everyone to its free 4th annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day.” From 1-4 p.m., family-friendly action is planed for the town's Rcreational Forest, including sledding on what organizers call "the BEST sledding hill ever" (16793 W. County Hill Rd., up and over the hill west, about 1.5 miles of Greenwood Cemetery). Planned events include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies provided. Bring your sleds, skis and snowshoes.

Ontario

Tonight-Feb. 11: Tonight is opening night for Magnus Theatre's newest production in Thunder Bay. "Dock Spider" is a comedy making its world premiere at the theatre. On Saturday at 4 p.m., folks can meet the playwright, Bonnie Green.

Saturday, Jan. 28: The Locavore Northern Nordic Dinner hosted by Lake Huron North at Stokely Creek Lodge near Sault Ste. Marie will feature a three-course meal with locally secured ingredients from a host of producers: Bruni's Fine Foods, Penokean Hills Farms, Home Bakery, Agawa Fishery, Northorizon Farms-Grand North Bison, Mountain Maple Products, Thompson Strawberry Farm, Collholm Farm, Marshal farm, Cultured Club and Thornloe Cheese. Then enjoy a mouth-watering apple crumble dessert and an afternoon outdoor adventure cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. Activities start in the afternoon and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Friday. The event supports Lake Huron North's environmental stewardship projects.

Now is the Time: Registration opened Wednesday (Jan. 25) for permits to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota. The limited registrations go fast.

Ouch: In last week's edition of Around the Circle This Week, the editor wrote that the state of Michigan had earmarked $2 million for a project to restart Copper Peak as a ski flying hill. That figure should have been $20 million with about an additional $4 million still needed. Thanks to the reader who pointed out the missing zero, and our apologies for the error.

Photo & graphic credits: Siiri Branstrom; WLSSD; John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon; International 500 Snowmobile Race Week; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Town of Hayward; Lake Huron North