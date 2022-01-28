Around the Circle This Week: January 28, 2022

× Expand Paul Scinocca Arthur M. Anderson Last arrival in Duluth of the 2021 season on Jan. 13.

Of course you are, so we thought we'd start out with Paul Scinocca's photo of the Arthur M. Anderson's last arrival for the season in Duluth on Jan. 13. Paul adds these nifty notes: "Their 25th and final arrival to Duluth this season. Taking the CN dock after the Munson! They arrived 1/13/2022 5:53:00 PM, making me a bit late for dinner. Sailed up to CN to load Iron ore for the next 11.4 hours. They departed 1/14/2022 7:17:00 AM, after spending a total of 13.4 hour in port. This season they: Visited Duluth 25 times, spent 681.4 hours in Port, 186.7 hours discharging, 373.6 hours loading. Visited Two Harbors 6 times, spent 62.7 hours in Port, 59.4 hours loading. They delivered to: Conneaut 7 times; Gary IN 19 times; Nanticoke ON 2 times." Thanks for the nice summary of a maritime season for one Great Lakes freighter, Paul. And if you want to see the freighter in motion … check out Paul's video.

× Expand Watco Companies LLC Watco map

On Tracks: A number of railroad tracks in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin and Ontario, including the one carrying the popular Agawa Canyon Tour, will soon be in the hands of Watco. David Helwig reports for Northern Ontario Business that 250 miles of former Algoma Central Railway tracks are among those sold to Watco Companies LLC, a single-source transportation services company based in Kansas. David reports that for the tour train operating out of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., it will do business as Agawa Canyon Railroad, merging the previous Algoma Central Railway and Agawa Canyon Tour train names. According to Bill Stephens on trains.com, the Algoma Central railway will begin operations under Watco management on Feb. 1. "The railroad – Watco’s first in Canada – will employ 27 people. … In addition to Algoma Central freight service between Sault Ste. Marie and Oba, Watco aims to reinstate the scenic passenger rail service that runs through Agawa Canyon." This map on the trains.com site, credited to Watco, shows the lines the company manages throughout our Lake Superior region and into southern Wisconsin.

New Look for the New Year: For those who did not see this yet, we are thrilled to introduce our modified look, launched with the start of our 44th volume. (The magazine started in 1979 with Vol. 1, so this is our publishing 44th year ... though in people years we'd be 43). The magazine keeps the same great focus – Lake Superior & its peoples. Lake Superior Magazine is no stranger to changes, as this photo below shows with the four earlier incarnations including the original name and logo changes. For subscribers, the new issue is in the mail and should be arriving soon. It features the Lake Superior Photo Contest Winners, an introduction to the Cruise Ships and Tall Ships arriving in summer; a special section to Delight in the Details for weddings, plus Cookies & Cocktails for your Valentine, two young wellness entrepreneurs and fat biking, mitt stitching and all around winter fun. Enjoy!

A Tasty Takeover: Posted this week on the Katie Mumm Photography Facebook page about a popular establishment in Grand Marais, Minn.: "Parker and I would like to announce that we are expecting … FISH!!! Lots and lots of fish! Fish and chips, smoked fish and fresh fish! We are the PROUD new owners of The Fisherman’s Daughter in Grand Marais (effective Feb 1st)! We feel incredibly honored to carry on the traditions started by Shele and Harley Toftey and most recently Abby, Sam, Kate and Jeremy. ⁣⁣As owners of The Fishermen’s Daughter, we will⁣ continue to pay tribute and acknowledge the restaurant's history as well as remain a staple of Grand Marais with amazing food (and SMELLS🤤), incredible hospitality and sense of community. ⁣⁣We fully understand the fishing heritage that runs deep in this community and we are committed to keeping that a top priority. Our goal at TFD is to keep our offerings as locally sourced as possible and will continue to support our local fishermen as well as other fishermen on Lake Superior. ⁣⁣This is a dream come true and we are extremely grateful to all those who helped in our journey! See you soon at TFD!" Good luck and thanks for all the fishes, Katie and Parker.

Don't Waste the Weekend!: With all of these things going on, there really is no excuse for not getting out and doing the fun stuff.

• Get your ponies riding, U.P. compadres, for the Saddle Up! Music Video and Album Release Party tonight and Saturday. Northern Michigan University alumnus Ethan Bott (in photo), whose personal invitation is on a video, releases his latest album (or EP) "Saddle Up!" and the music video "I Like Bein' A Redneck," directed by another Marquette local, Nels Lindquist. The party starts 8 p.m. ET tonight at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and then moves to Superior Culture at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

• Downtown Negaunee is all set to heat up (or would that be cool down) for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival to celebrate all things winter.

The fun includes tonight's Irontown Rail Jam and on Saturday the Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament, activities at the UP Luge Club Lucy Hill and Freeze Yer

Fanny Fat Tire Bike Race. There's also the Gourmet S'mores Bar with these specially made Heikki Lunta marshmallow roasters by UP Fabricating. And don't forget the Heikki Lunta Student Art Show at St. Paul's gym, 1-3 p.m. ET Saturday. Follow all the fun at the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority Facebook page. Lest you forget the origins of Heikki Lunta, check out this story by Doug Garrison for Word on the Street.

• Don't want to go outside, but still want some good times? Check out the 7 p.m. CT performance sponsored by Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua that celebrates the culture, history and spirit of the Anishinaabe people, in a musical theater experience that honors the indigenous peoples of the Great Lakes region. This week's virtual Tiny Tent Show & Tent Show Radio features Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story, led by Michael Laughing Fox Charette and features a cast of regional performers with the Blue Canvas Orchestra.

• Waylon makes a special appearance at the Winter Sunday Funday sponsored by Howl Adventure Center in Bayfield, Wis., to

demonstrate skijoring. Or check out the Nordic skis, snowshoes and fat bikes for free. Warm up afterwards with cocoa or a great local beer by the campfire at Adventure Club Brewing. Then Tuesday, folks are encouraged to get into the Winter Olympics spirit with a three-part challenge: Ski to the Sugarbush Cabin at Mt. Ashwabay; snowshoe to Lost Creek Falls; and fat bike to the top of Mt. Ashwabay. To enter the challenge, post pictures of yourself in all three locations/activities to the Howl Facebook page and tag Howl Adventure Center on Instagram. "All who complete the challenge will receive a pair of Team USA socks and be entered in a drawing for $100 Howl gift card. Gear rentals available at Howl if needed. Challenge runs Feb. 1-Feb. 28."

Photo & graphic credits: Paul Scinocca; Watco Companies LLC; Lake Superior Magazine; Katie Mumm Photography; Ethan Bott; Heikki Lunta Winter Festival; Howl Adventure Center

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay