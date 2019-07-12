Around the Circle This Week: July 12, 2019

Putting on Pounds: High water levels on Lake Superior have given Great Lakes freighters the chance to load up this week and create a "record on, record broken" situation within a few hours at the Soo Locks, according to Dan Firnbach of 9&10News. Monday the American Integrity carried more than 76,000 tons of iron ore through the locks, breaking a record just set a few hours earlier by the Walter J. McCarthy Jr., which itself broke a record set by the Integrity in 2017, Dan notes. Lake Superior has broken its high water level records this year in May and June and is already 1.6 inches above the record high for early July that was set in 1943, according to the U.S. Corps of Engineers. More water means more draft clearance so freighters can load more without fear of grounding out.

Another Record Breaker: Cam Schaefer took his last step on the Superior Hiking Trail at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday to top the previous Fastest Time Known record for hiking the entire 310-plus-mile trail. Cam, formerly of Minnesota's Apple Valley, according to Cody Nelson of MPR News, completed the trail in six days, 18 hours and 45 minute, soundly beating the record of seven days, 20 hours and 56 minutes set in September 2018. On his Facebook page, Cam credits a whole team of supporters allowing him to slog on without worrying about, for example, where his next meal would come from as he traveled from the Canadian/U.S. border southward. "First and most importantly a huge shout out to my incredible girlfriend Amanda Arnold-Sanow who literally did everything besides the miles. For those who don’t know - Amanda supported me, which means she met me at nearly every road crossing, had food ready for me, refilled my water, kept up with the maps and knew how far we had come and how far we had to go, massaged my aching muscles, and basically catered to my every need for a week. This was not an easy task and she was basically busy the entire time and for this I am forever grateful! With her and Charlie dog we had the best support team ever." His post continues with many thanks, a grateful post nearly as long as the Superior Hiking Trail itself.

The Carp Stops Here: Great Lakes state and provincial leaders have endorsed a mega-million dollar plan to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes, according to a story by Danielle Kaeding of WPR News. The $778 million to $831 million plan proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would strengthen anti-carp defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois, through which the invasive carp threaten to arrive in the lakes system. "There's not a specific statement to committing dollars," Peter Annin, author of the Great Lakes Water Wars and now at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, told Danielle. "But it's certainly a symbolic commitment that there's interest in the region to move forward with this lock and dam, which is not going to happen without nonfederal dollars — nonfederal commitments from the governors and premiers." In her story, Danielle notes, "The leaders of the states and provinces that border the lakes have said Asian carp threatens native fish and the lakes' $7 billion recreational fishing industry."

Fatal Plane Crash: Two people died and hundreds of northern Ontario residents were without power Thursday morning after a fatal seaplane crash into a power station. Hawk Air posted Friday that pilot Adam Hobbs and co-worker Bob Gregorini died when its deHavilland Beaver DHC-2 float plane came down about 9 a.m. in Hawk Junction, a small town near Wawa. Brian Kelly of the Sault Star reported that power was lost in the regions of Hawk Junction, Dubreuilville, Missanabie, Goudreau, Anjigami and Lohalsh for roughly an hour. Skies were mostly cloudy at the time of the crash with 14 mph winds and 57° F temperatures. Three Transportation Safety Board members arrived at the scene this morning and have started their investigation.

Moose-Car Crash: Two young people were hospitalized after their car collided with a moose Sunday night about 60 miles north of Duluth, reports WCCO. Amaya Nelson was driving her Dodge Neon when it hit the moose at 11:15 p.m. Highway 11 near Bassett Township. Both Amaya and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital; both were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags did not deploy upon impact with the 1,400-pound moose. It died from the collision. Amaya’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expense after serious facial damage and potential brain injury (warning: it contains graphic photos). The family’s goal is to raise $15,000. While collisions with deer or moose are at their peak during autumn, such encounters can occur at anytime of year around the Big Lake neighborhood. Deer-motorcycles can be particularly dangerous, the Minnesota DNR points out on with statistics about deer hazards.

Sunny Disposition: Jan Swart posted a lovely shot of Duluth this week to show off our 80° F temps. It looks like the weather intend to smile on us all around the Big Lake by Saturday into Sunday, according to the weather bureaus. The forecasts are sunny and mid-80s for Duluth; sunny and high 70s to mid-80s for Marquette; sunny and low 70s in Copper Harbor, Michigan; sunny and mid- to high 70s in Bayfield, Wisconsin; mostly sunny and high 70s (or mid- to high 20s C) for Thunder Bay; and maybe a few clouds, but still in the 70s (or those 50s C) for Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario/Michigan. We're seeing a pattern here … and a great excuse to come to the shores.

A Don't Dew: Getting mislabeled, reshuffled or disappeared complete on maps is nothing new to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which once was even left off a Michigan state map, so rumor has it. This time Mountain Dew did a don't when it apparently let Wisconsin annex the U.P. on its DEWnited States map, part of a campaign whereby Dew drinkers can collect labels from all 50 states and get a prize. Christie Bleck of the Mining Journal reports that Mountain Dew tweeted an apology when the error was pointed out: “Hey, Upper Peninsula, we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN).” What that means is the U.P. gets its own label, making it a "plus" state instead of a minus. Christie notes that the social media had lots of fun retorts. Travel Wisconsin tweeted: “Our first act as new owners of the U.P. will be putting in a @KwikTrip” and Marquette-based Upper Peninsula Supply Co. posted “Dew not mess with Yoopers” on its Facebook page. We suspect this will not be the last gaffe with, or without, the U.P. in it. Alas, U.P. what can ya dew?

Photo & graphic credits: Lake Superior Magazine; Cam Schaefer; U.S. Geological Survey; Jan Swart; Mountain Dew; Nik Wilson

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay, Nik Wilson