Around the Circle This Week: July 13, 2023

A Day for the Lake: Here on Lake Superior, we love our Big Lake enough to give it its own international celebration. Each year on the third Sunday in July is Lake Superior Day, recognized on all its shores. Started in about 1994 by a group in Thunder Bay, the region's special look toward the Lake has remained noted, if not always celebrated, on all shores. This year there are a number of opportunities to clean up, paddle up or join up. (Oh, and thanks to Christian Dalbec for use of his photo to showcase Lake Superior.)

In Wisconsin, Superior (the city) hosts one of the biggest Lake Superior Day events around the Lake, thanks to a number of organizations working through the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). On Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Barker’s Island comes alive with outdoor interactive activities and games, learning opportunities for all ages, live music from Teague Alexy (11 a.m.) and The Gemstones Honoring AfroGeode (1 p.m.). The 1854 Treaty Authority and the St. Louis River Wild Rice & Habitat Restoration team will demonstrate how to make bawa'iganaakoog (wild rice harvesting sticks). North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding will host its 6th annual Paddle for the People 4K at 10 a.m. The race is free, but you can register online or starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. There also will be standup paddleboard demonstrations from noon-3 p.m. The Superior Fire Department will show off its new rescue boat, there will be raffle prizes and food available to buy from Superior Cubans, Sweeden Sweets and the American Indian Community Housing Organization's Giinawiind Gigintaawigi'igomin: Together We Grow Program. It’s also a great time to visit the Lake Superior NERR’s Lake Superior Estuarium, where there will be exhibits and activities. At Barker’s, you can tour the SS Meteor whaleback museum for half price. If you want to do a good turn for the Lake, join in the Wisconsin Point Spotted Knapweed Pull from 9-11 a.m. Find more info about the pull and register online.

On the Ontario shore, Terrace Bay continues with its strong, popular community activity on the waterfront on Sunday with a beach clean-up (11 a.m.-noon), a free Beach Flow Yoga session with Jillian (10-11 a.m.), free canoe rides with S.A.N.D. Adventures (noon-3 p.m.) and a hike to Danny’s Cove on the Casque Isles Trail guided by the Casque Isle Hiking Club. Dan McGrath did a story, “Home Before Dark,” for Lake Superior Magazine this spring on the creation of the trail. Parks Canada will also offer Lake Superior Day programming.

In Michigan, the Ontonagon Theater of Performing Arts offers a free Lake Superior Day Concert starting at 4 p.m. at the Legion Cabin in the Township park. Renee Picotte, Eric Hopper, Paige Moan, and Yvonne Blake will perform. The Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse opens its grounds from 1-4 p.m. for an afternoon of learning about the history, conservation, ecology, and regional importance of Lake Superior. There also will be outdoor booths by local environmental organizations, tables and family-friendly and kid-specific activities.

In Minnesota, Grand Marais celebrates all things watery a day early with its North Shore Water Festival on Friday and Saturday (July 14-15). On Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply will have canoes, kayaks and paddleboards at the harbor for demos and free mini tours, as well as its ever-popular SUP yoga.

Summer Eww: Alerts are on to watch for dangerous algae blooms on Lake Superior. Researchers at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve (the folks hosting Lake Superior Day this Sunday) ask the public to be on the lookout for harmful algal blooms, or HABs, blue-green algae and cyanobacterial blooms. “HABs often grow in inland lakes with abundant nutrients and warm water, but they have also been seen on the shores of Lake Superior in recent years,” the NERR notes in a press release. “HABs pose a threat to the environment because they can block sunlight and use up oxygen needed by other plants and animals. Blooms can also create undesirable recreation conditions including unsightly scums, foul odors, and health risks.” Certain types of algae also can be toxic to pets and people, ranging from skin irritants, liver toxins to neurotoxins. “To date, two blooms have had detectable levels of toxins: one at Barker’s Island beach in the St. Louis River Estuary in 2021 and another at Wisconsin Point Beach in Lake Superior in 2022,” reports NERR. “The 2021 bloom had microcystin (a liver toxin) of 8 µg/L, the EPA limit for recreation. In the 2022 bloom microcystin was detected at lower levels, approximately 4.8 µg/L. Most reported blooms in Lake Superior have not been toxic.” That said, the NERR researchers encourage people to err on the side of caution and avoid contact with such blooms. The can be reported around the Big Lake in Minnesota waters to algae.mpca@state.mn.us, 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864; in Wisconsin waters to dnrhabs@wisconsin.gov; in Michigan waters to AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov; and in Ontario waters to the Spill Action Center at 1-866-MOE-TIPS (663-8477). Want to know even more? “Blooms Also Like It Cold,” a paper released in February outlining research on cold-water algae blooms, can be viewed or downloaded online. (The photo is from that study.)

Meanwhile, Margaret Osborne did a story on another “eww” for the Smithsonian Magazine on a rise in sea lamprey around the Great Lakes caused by reduced eradication measures during the pandemic. Margaret says both fisherfolk and tourist have noticed the invasive ocean critters, introduced decades ago into the Great Lakes system, likely with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. (There also is a species of freshwater lamprey, less devastating to the Great Lakes fishery.) Joe Barrett also did a story on lamprey for The Wall Street Journal. “We’re very happy that they’re not cute like bunnies, because it would be much harder to convince people that we need to rid the Great Lakes of them,” Greg McClinchey, legislative affairs and policy director for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, told Joe. “They are unquestionably the stuff of nightmares.” This photo by Ted Lawrence of Great Lakes Fishery Commission certainly proves that to be so.

Return to the scene: In 1894, Duluth made national headlines for all the wrong reasons. A woman’s body was found on the sandy beach by Lake Superior. She had been murdered. The story and the search for her killer fascinated the nation for a time … and more than a century later, it became something of a research obsession for Jeffrey Sauve, an award-winning author and historian. His book, Murder at Minnesota Point, earned a bronze IPPY from the Independent Publishers Book Awards. Join our Lake Superior Magazine editor as she hosts Jeffrey in a discussion about the book and his amazing historical detective work in the Lafayette Community Center on Minnesota Point this Friday (July 14) at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all as part of the Book Club for Writers series by Lake Superior Writers in partnership with the Park Point Community Club. Jeff will bring books to sell, but for cash only. Please register in advance, but walk-ins welcome.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, July 14-15: Canal Run comes to downtown Hancock on Saturday as the finish several racing options – 5- and 10-mile walks and runs, a 2-mile fun run, a kids dash and the longer half marathon. Fun starts Friday evening, though, with a concert by Key Ingredients.

Saturday, July 15: The 25th Crisp Point Lighthouse Summer Conference starts with a light breakfast at the Whitefish Township Community Center in Paradise. Lunch there features guest speaker architect Bryan Lijewski from the State Historic Preservation Office. Bryan will give the audience an overview of SHPO and will discuss the challenges faced with preserving masonry lighthouse structures in harsh environmental conditions such as at Crisp Point.There will also be a silent auction fundraiser.

Thursday, July 20: No fewer than 17 musical groups will take over Third Street in downtown Marquette for Music on Third. The sidewalk mini-concerts run from 6-8 p.m. and you can sample all the groups simply by strolling the street. Find a full listing of performers and locations online.

Minnesota

Thursdays thru Aug. 3: Starting tonight, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Carlton will host a series of Thursday night Hot Summer Nights Concerts. The line-up this year is Lehto & Wright tonight; Side String Band on July 20; Dennis Warner on July 27; and Rock-A-Billy Revue on Aug. 3. The free performances are open to the public and are from 7-9 p.m., rain or shine, under the dome of the college’s amphitheater.

Friday, July 14: Silver Bay Music in the Park hosts world renowned recording artist and local fan-favorite Charlie Parr. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the City Center Park.

Thru Sunday, July 16: The Lutsong Music Festival 2023 continues with 20 acts in Lutsen at Caribou Highlands and North Shore Winery. In addition to great music, attendees can enjoy the art village, guitar demonstrations, food, and beverage while starting the day on 7/15 with a hike and performance led by Sarah Morris

Thru Friday, July 14: Sidewalk Days continue in downtown Duluth through 5 p.m. Friday. Say “Hi!” at our Lake Superior Magazine table, corner of First Avenue West and Superior Street. Tonight there is a Aces on First Street Dance with live music by Darling Danger, plus a Superior Street Dance on Friday hosted by our landlords, Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub with live music from Lamont Cranston with opening band Virgil Caine.

Friday, July 14: At 6 p.m, Prøve Collective in Duluth will host the opening of Untethered, by Patricia Canelake, in their exhibition and performance space.

Friday, July 14-Sept. 9: The Joseph Nease Gallery opens a new exhibit, "Listening through Context," that features the work of Sara Pajunen. A reception with the artist is scheduled for Friday, July 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: For the 17th year, the Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival brings international performers, foods, beverages, artisans and family gathering fun to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park. The fun – and music – starts at 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 15: Author Cary J. Griffith comes to Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais to talk about his latest Sam Rivers mystery, Killing Monarchs. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra features its second Bridge Session, this one with Bill and Kate Isles. The pay-as-you-wish concert supported by The Depot Foundation will be at 7 p.m. in the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Saturday, July 15: Northern Wisconsin has taken a page from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with its 715 Day on 7/15. (The U.P. has a 906 Day on Sept. 9). This year’s celebrations region include Superior, where businesses and attractions are giving special discounts plus there are musical, storytelling, yoga and other activities around the town.

Saturday & Thursday, July 15 & 27: Cable Natural History Museum features an Ojibwemowin Plant Walk with Marisa Lee on Saturday, 10 a.m., along the Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area trails. Marisa, a plant nerd, tells about the flora of northwestern Wisconsin and the traditional knowledge encoded in Ojibwe-language plant names. Then on July 27, she presents Lake Superior Flora & Ojibwe Language Journey, retracing her learning journey from newbie to naturalist. Starts 4 p.m. at the Wake Robin Pavilion.

Wednesday, July 19: Fairlawn Mansion invites everyone to its front lawn for the annual Ice Cream Social featuring custard from Culver’s. Music kicks off with the Superior High School Choir and String Quintet. Later the city of Superior Bayside Sounds will be held at Fairlawn with a concert from Magic Bus. The Amazing Charles presents live magic shows and balloon animals. There will be food, free tours of Fairlawn, free popcorn from Superior Choice Credit Union, kids games, face painting, non-profit and art fair, musical cakes and car show.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, July 14-15: The BrewHa Festival returns to Prince Arthur's Landing/Marina Park in Thunder Bay. The fest showcases local and regional culinary offerings including craft beer, cooler, seltzer and wine tastings, delicious food pairings, artisan flavours and live music. Starts at 4 p.m. each evening.

Starting Sunday, July 16-30: Sault Pride Fest features a commemorative button (it’s the 10th year), plus a packed schedule of events including a Loud & Proud Family Fun Day in Roberta Bondar Park & Marina to a Pride Stride & Ride, OUT-spoken Karaoke, Out-of-the-Closet Clothing Swap and so much more. Check out the full listings online.

SAVE THE DATE & Read the Story: Duluth FinnFest lands in Duluth on July 26-30. Read “In the Sauna Belt: How Finnish Folk Came to the Big Lake,” a Lake Superior Magazine story by Angelo Gentile now online and in the June/July issue.

Photo & graphic credits: Christian Dalbec Photography; Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve; S.A.N.D. Adventures; Lake Superior Day; Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply; "Bloom Also Like the Cold"; Ted Lawrence/Great Lakes Fishery Commission; Jeffrey Sauve; Brockit Inc./Charlie Parr/Superior 715 Day/BrewHa! Festival