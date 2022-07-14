Around the Circle This Week: July 14, 2022

Big Day for the Big Lake: It's here! The third Sunday in July is Lake Superior Day and that means activities around the Lake this weekend. Lake Superior Day was started in the 1990s by a group in Thunder Bay and has grown to be a great time to focus on the Lake and its bounty. On Sunday In Marquette, activities, booths and presentations will occur from 1-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Marquette Maritime Museum in view of Lake Superior. The free family event will provide opportunities to learn about the history, conservation, ecology and regional importance of Lake Superior through a variety of outdoor booths, tables and family-friendly activities alongside activities specifically for kids. In Duluth, there will be information booths at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center on Friday (including the Minnesota's Lake Superior Coastal Program and Lake Superior Magazine). On Saturday, the Alliance for the Great Lakes is sponsoring two beach cleanups in the Twin Ports to celebrate the Lake. One cleanup is from 10 a.m.-noon, starting on the beach near the Wisconsin Point Lighthouse in Superior. Later in the day at 2 p.m., crews will meet in the grassy area in front of the Park Point beach house near the end of Minnesota Point in Duluth. All cleanup supplies will be provided at both sites, but organizers encourage volunteers to bring personal reusable gloves or litter grabbers plus sunscreen and a personal water bottle. Register online. On Lake Superior Day (Sunday), the celebration in Superior is a true blowout bash right on the shores at Barker’s Island with interactive activities, games and learning opportunities for kids, adults and families. The free fun kicks off with the 4th annual Paddle for the People 4K recreational paddle race around Barkers Island. Race begins at 10 a.m., but register online and come early for check in. (All human-powered watercrafts welcome.) Later, there will be live music outdoors (Hodag & Hooch at 11 a.m.; Woodblind at 1 p.m.), plus stand-up paddle boarding demonstrations from noon-3 p.m. and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. enjoy vendors, information tables and raffle prizes. It’s a great time, too, to visit the free Lake Superior Estuarium. The event is hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve.

A shout out: To Shawn Malone of Lake Superior Photo in Marquette for use of this stunning image at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. If you'd forgotten how amazing the Big Lake is … just take a gander at that grandeur.

Keeping Our Cool: Here’s what we like to see – Lake Superior with apparently nicely cool water surface temperatures in mid-July. This graphic from July 10 by NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory and Michigan Sea Grant shows the bulk of the Lake’s surface water temps hovering at about 6°-10° C (or 42.8°-50° F). By comparison, Lakes Huron and Michigan appear quite a bit warmer. Quinn Gorham of WSAW-TV reports that Lake Superior has been unusually cold this summer. "According to our meteorologists, the average surface temperature on Lake Superior is the coldest it’s been at this point of the year since 1997," he writes. While the chilly temps might discourage some swimmers and causes anglers to alter the depth at which they fish, the ecologically minded are enthusiastic about the coolness. Quinn quotes Cory Goldsworthy, the Minnesota DNR's Lake Superior Area Fishery supervisor. “These cold-water years might not be good for swimming or hanging out near the shore, but they are definitely good for the ecosystem in general. … In these colder years, we’d like to see those [invasive] populations kind of get knocked back. We don’t want to see consecutive years of really warm water and see those invasive species populations start to establish themselves." So chill out … and jump in, gingerly.

Heritage on the Rails: During this 30th anniversary of Schreiber’s Heritage Days that start Friday (July 15), the town with the proud railroad heritage really has something to celebrate. On Saturday, come to enjoy the official grand opening of the Township of Schreiber Discovery Centre. The centre will showcase its new merchandise and will provide viewings in its Virtual Rail Car. Raymond Goodchild from Pays Plat First Nations will perform a blessing and a smudge ceremony to start the event. There also will be a train themed cake and the Schreiber Senior Centre will be on site with their famous barbeque. The Lakehead Shrine Club will offers kids a ride on its “mini train” down Walker Lake Road. Throughout the week of events that last through July 24, you can expect a slow pitch tournament, class reunions (befitting a celebration themed “Coming Home”), children’s activities/events, dances, luncheons, a townwide yard sale, vendors and a street fair featuring live entertainment. The last-day parade will start at 1 p.m. A Heritage Days booklet online describes all the activities and the sponsors. In August, the township will be opening its new splash park and playground. Read online about the roots of the celebration – and the “Heritage Express” train and its first ride being “held up” at gunpoint by the notorious Steel River Gang who donated their loot to the committee.

Change of Command: A new leader for the Marine Safety Unit Duluth of the U.S. Coast Guard came on board last Friday (July 8). The change of command ceremony took place at the Lincoln Park Middle School and drew a few dozen people, including the Capt. Anthony R. Jones (center in this photo), sector commander for the Sector Sault Ste. Marie. That sector oversees all of Lake Superior plus northern Lakes Michigan and Huron. Cmdr. Jarrod M. DeWitz (on left in this photo) took over MSU Duluth from Cmdr. Frances M. Smith (on right), who came on board in June of 2019. Jarrod, who joined the Coast Guard in 2003, comes to this northern Minnesota post from service in Sector Honolulu, where he was the Prevention Department Head, overseeing U.S. and foreign maritime traffic in a 1.4 million square mile area. The DeWitz family includes his wife, Kendyle, and two sons. His home state is Arizona. Frances, who joined the USCG in 1999 and graduated from its Officer Candidate School in 2003, will now serve at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown. She originally hails from Missouri. Coast Guard commanders generally serve three years in one location. Later this summer, the commander of Station Duluth will change. Duluth hosts several units of the U.S. Coast Guard, including the crew of the USCG cutter Spar and Station Duluth, located on Park Point. MSU Duluth is headquartered in the federal building near the county courthouse and city hall. The MSU Duluth chief commander and crew are responsible for executing all marine safety missions associated with maritime safety, security and the protection of Lake Superior and its connecting and tributary waters.

OverTheWaves

Over the Waves: Bick Smith, our "Over the Waves" correspondent/creator, focuses on Bekah Rush and her Wonderfully Made business along with our new Canal Park Gifts that she manages. The shop has been busy and provides delightful locally made options plus free brochures and information thanks to Visit Duluth. Check out the video … and see if you can figure out where Bekah's secret shore spot is for beach glass and other treasures. When it comes to materials washed ashore, there are not supply chain issues, Bekah tells Bick. Also not surprising – Lake Superior shape artworks are among her top sellers. Meanwhile, we tried our own hand a video-making. Check out this mini product video by our own Beth Bily.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

July 15 & 29, Sept. 16: Join Marquette Maritime Museum and Yooper Paranormal at 7 p.m. on these three nights for a guided Paranormal Tour of the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse.

Today, July 14: Show up for tonight at 7 p.m. for the free weekly Performances in the Park at the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor and you might be in the movies. The harp and guitar duo Casey and Kate Stapleton are performing, excited, we hear, to return to Copper Harbor in their 40-foot school bus as they trace the coastline of Michigan on their 2,800 mile “Inner Seas” concert tour. Along with them is filmmaker Martin Jernberg shooting footage for a documentary about their travels. The Thursday concerts continue all summer.

Thru July 16: Festival Ironwood in the Ironwood Historic Depot Park features live music, games, Old Depot Car Show, World's Largest Duck Pick, and art & craft show and everything that makes a summer festival great. While you're in Ironwood, check out the big time savings at the Stormy Kromer 9th Annual Warehouse sale with up to 75% off items all weekend.

Friday, July 15: The Sault Area Chamber of Commerce puts on its annual Chamber Challenge this year at Wild Bluff Golf Course in Brimley. The 2-person golf scramble features men, women, mixed and senior divisions with prizes, contests, food and fun. The course views of Lake Superior are known to be spectacular.

Sunday, July 16: Did you remember (it's in the story above), from 1-4 p.m. join in the Lake Superior Day activities at the Marquette Maritime Museum.

Minnesota

Wednesday, July 20: The annual Gunflint Trail Canoe Races will return next Wednesday after a two-year hiatus. The community gathering and fundraiser starts at 4 p.m. on the south shore of Gunflint Lake at the Gunflint Lodge harbor. The underlying mission is to support the efforts of the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department and have some community fun. There are 16 categories of races, one to fit everyone. Canoes and paddles provided. Bring your own life jacket. New this year will be outfitter and resort sponsored teams competing for the honor to display The Trail Cup Paddle for one year. There will also be raffles and a food tent.

Saturday-Sunday, July 16-17: The ever popular Duluth Air Show takes to the skies this weekend. The headliner this year are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, but there are a whole skyful of demonstrations planned, including, to name just a few, a Cirrus SF-50 jet, a B-52 bomber, a USAF F-16, an A-1 Skyraider and even, on the ground, the Smoke N Thunder Jet Truck. There will be aircraft on the grounds to see, a kids zone, food and merchandise vendors and more.

Thru July 1: Downtown Duluth’s Sidewalk Days continues through Friday with live entertainment, food, music and vendors. We have recommendations for barbecue, mini donuts and ice cream. The Lake Superior Zoomobile will be on scene today from noon-2 p.m and Rev Fitness Zumba/POM Squad arrives Friday at noon. The Kids Inflatable Obstacle Course is available every day. Ace's First Street Dance starts 6 p.m. Friday and there's a special addition on Saturday – Dubh Linn Brew Pub's Superior Street Dance starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays, thru Aug. 31: Concerts on the Pier continue at Glensheen in Duluth next Wednesday (July 20) with Superior Siren, whose music is inspired by Lake Superior and siren mythology. The concerts are free and gates open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: Artist Sirpa Särkijärvi from Turku, Finland, will visit 2-4 p.m. at the Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth to discuss her history and her new paintings. The gallery has an exhibit of six of her new paintings, all completed this year.

Wisconsin

Today-Saturday, July 14-16: Ashland hosts Bay Days plus its All-Class Reunion this weekend. The reunion kicks off with welcome events today and continues with events including a Bohemian Hall Fish Boil & Raffle on Friday and ending with the big street dance on Main Street Saturday night. The all-city Bay Days packs events into Friday and Saturday, including the Strongman Competition, Bam Bam competition, Toddler Run, Big Wheel Track, Baby Crawl, pie-eating, 3 on 3 basketball, Sea Hampsters, camel rides and petting zoo, a mural fest and car show, cardboard boat races, fun run, farmer’s market, music and food and crafters.

Today & Saturday, July 14 & 16: There's music on the island this week when Madeline Island hosts two live music performances. Today starting at 6 p.m. Tim Lesmeister will be joined onstage by Ric Gillman, Gingie Ward, Jon Hinrichs, Marty Curry, Ivan Curry, Gus Garfield and Don Wagner performing popular covers and originals at the Harry Nelson Ball Park. On Saturday, Old Country Brothers take the stage at Tom's Burned Down Cafe from 2-6 p.m. (They perform today on the mainland in Bayfield behind the Bayfield Inn, 7 p.m.)

Sunday, July 17: In case you missed it earlier in this newsletter … don't forget to join the celebration at Barker's Island for Lake Superior Day.

Wednesday, July 20: Fairlawn Mansion in Superior hosts its annual Ice Cream Social on the lawn from 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy free tours, kids activities and face painting, food, ice cream (of course), an accordion concert sponsored by the Harrington Art Center, a melodrama by Time Arc Theatre, a magic show and balloon animals by The Amazing Charles and a live Fractals concert. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Ontario

Saturday-Sunday, July 16-17: Thunder Bay pairs two celebrations this weekend: the Festival of India and the Festival of Colours. The Festival of India at 3 p.m. Saturday in Marina Park lets folks experience the sights, sounds and tastes of that county through music, dance and drama performances. There’s a free vegetarian feast plus exhibits and presentations, including the unique India art and architecture, the science of reincarnation, the transcendental art exhibit, a spiritual fashion and gift shop and a children’s interactive activities area. The Festival of Colours at 4 p.m. Sunday in Marina Park encourages participants to throw worries and bad feelings to the wind. It celebrates with colour throws with interactive dances, live Kirtan bands (meditational and devotional chanting), DJs, yoga and delicious food. Purchase tickets online. Both fests are organized by Vedic Cultural Centre.

Today-Saturday, July 14-16: Sault Ste. Marie's fun-packed Rotaryfest starts today with dozens of performances and activities around town. Among the events, today's Block Party promises live entertainment, great local food, beer tents, a pet show and vendors on Queen Street, starting at 4 p.m. Then Friday at The Machine Shop, check out the Wheels on the Water Car Show with food, prizes and awards (including a People's Choice).

One More: We’re giving an extra plug to the members of the West End Garden Club, which invites everyone to their 85th annual Flower Show on Saturday, 1-5 p.m. at the Birch Grove Community Center in Tofte, Minn. This year’s theme is Garden of Eatin’ and members will display interesting and creative ways that both flowers and vegetables can be incorporated into delicious cooking. Two Master Gardeners will be present at the Ask a Master Gardener Table, to answer your gardening questions. And there will be refreshments served at the Tea Table. The public can bring an arrangement to display at 9 a.m. The event, as it has been for 85 years, is free.

Photo & graphic credits: Shawn Malone/Lake Superior Photo; Lake Superior NERR; NOAA GLERL; Schreiber’s Heritage Days; Jayson Hron/Duluth Seaway Port Authority; Marquette Maritime Museum/Gunflint Trail Canoe Races/Dan Ventrudo Photography