Around the Circle This Week: July 20, 2023

Ports Flying High?: We got a few updates on maritime activity this week – including a ton of cool shots connected to the Navy's Blue Angels and last week's Duluth Airshow (like this photo from David Schauer, who says "The passengers on the Vista Star tour boat got a real treat as the Navy Blue Angels saluted Duluth with a smoke trail exit after having performed at the air show.") The Chamber of Marine Commerce, based in Ottawa, noted this week that "Consistency in a resilient economy has been the theme to date for U.S. Great Lakes shipping thus far in 2023," with about 12 million tons of total cargo traffic having transited the St. Lawrence Seaway system for the year to date – "virtually identical" to the same period in 2022. "Iron ore and coal, two key commodities for steel making, showed strong traffic numbers, with more than 2.3 million tonnes of iron ore moving through the system thus far (a year-over-year increase of almost 9%), and 769,000 tonnes of coal transiting the system (a 44% increase)," says the chamber. "In addition, 193,000 tonnes of steel slabs traveled the system – more than 10 times the amount as last year." (The photo here is of a freighter at the Algoma Steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.)

• In other maritime news, the Port of Thunder Bay announced last Friday that Tim Heney, CEO since May 2004, intends to retire with a target effective date of Sept. 30, 2023. "To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Heney will continue to serve as CEO until the Board has identified and appointed a successor," the port reported. Port Board Chairperson Bonny Skene said, "Since his appointment as CEO in 2004, Tim has been instrumental in establishing Keefer Terminal at the Port of Thunder Bay, as a major breakbulk hub for Western Canada and developing key transportation infrastructure that ensures the efficient and effective movement of cargos.” The departing CEO said, "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Port and I will cherish the friendships that I have made across Canada and the United States in my time as CEO. Our strategy is clearly working, we are pleased with our accomplishments and we are even more excited about the future of the Port of Thunder Bay, the farthest inland Canadian port on the St. Lawrence Seaway system. This critical transportation system is well positioned to offer carbon reduction solutions while generating economic returns well into the future.” The board has initiated a search for the port’s next CEO and said it has engaged a leading executive search firm to assist in the process.

Meanwhile, the Port of Thunder Bay posted this nifty graphic and shared some Big Lake knowledge earlier this month: "Did you know? Lake Superior is one of the youngest significant geological features in the world? The Great Lake as we know it today didn’t take its current form until about 3,000 years ago. In the grand scheme of things, that’s young! 👶 "The Great Lakes over 10,000 years ago were covered by giant glacial ice sheets, over 2-4km thick! ❄️ Over the years as the ice melted the land began to rise, no longer being pushed down by the crushing weight of the ice. 💧💧💧 As the ice melted and the land rose, basins began to form from the meltwater at lower points of the rising land. 🌊 "When the last of the ice had melted, Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron all formed one giant basin. But without the weight of the ice the land continued to rise, splitting the giant lake into the three remaining Great Lakes we’re familiar with today!"

Pop-up Pops: The Northshore Philharmonic Orchestra has a hopping - or would that be "pops-ing" schedule coming up. On Friday (July 21) it presents a free concert at 8 p.m. at the Leif Erikson Park stage in Duluth before "Movies in the Park," a Downtown Duluth event shows the 1971 classic, “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” If weather is "unusually hot, windy, wet or smoky" (sounds like a normal summer day!), the orchestra will play at nearby First Lutheran Church. Guest conductor will be David Arnott. This intergenerational, homegrown orchestra, now in its 13th season, will play movie and show themes, big band music and a sizzling trumpet trio. The orchestra includes students, seasoned amateurs and professional musicians with over 50 musicians in this invitation-only group. It offers two upcoming classical concerts, one on Tuesday (July 25) at 7:30 p.m. at the Moose Lake Community Center and one on Tuesday (Aug. 1) at 7:30 p.m. in The College of St. Scholastica’s Mitchell Auditorium in Duluth. Conducted by Tracey Gibbens, these concerts feature the DSSO cellist Dr. Betsy Husby on a Dvorak concerto and an unusual Vivaldi piece starring four violins and cello, plus dramatic tunes by Berwald and Sibelius. Free will offering at all concerts.

Tying the Knot or Securing the Lines?: Looks like either reference might be appropriate as the Vectis Progress glides away, leaving a wedding in its wake. “The ship is departing after discharging structural steel from Antwerp, Belgium,” reports Paul Scinocca, the maritime photographer of this image and an avid port watcher. “They arrived July 13, departing in ballast, heading to Hamilton, ON, for their next adventure.” ["In ballast" means without cargo.] In case you’re wondering, you do need permission to do a wedding on or near the piers. The land and the piers are under the management of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “An event on the piers or the lawn of our property requires a ‘Special Use Permit,’” explains Sara Summers-Luetke, executive director of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, also operated by the Corps. Applications can be obtained through Sara (sara.l.summers-luedtke@usace.army.mil), and she and her Corps supervisor discuss the requests. “A few guidelines,” notes Sara, “alcohol is not allowed; all structures/chairs must be approved prior to prevent damage to the grass, etc.; we will not block public access to the piers for an event (this wedding party left a 36-inch aisle for people to go to the end of the pier and back); set up and tear down is done by the applicant; we do not issue permits for busking.”

It's a Keeper: When we all turn 113, we should have a party like this one … Split Rock Lighthouse's birthday, celebrated this year as the Keeper's View Anniversary on the evening of Friday, July 28, will feature first-hand accounts on the difficulties of building the light station from the man who designed it (his words done by a costumed interpreter). There will be seven 30-minute guided tours highlighting many early stories and tickets are required. The lighthouse beacon will be lit at 9 p.m. While you're there, explore the grounds on your own and check out the new exhibit that highlights added artifacts, including the original construction estimate documents and first-hand accounts of what it was like to build the lighthouse. Or watch the original educational film from the site, "Tribute to the Age of Steel." In addition to special programming, there will be appetizers, drinks and food. Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring a headlamp, bug spray, and folding chairs as seating is limited for the meal.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Aug. 26: The Emberlight Festival in Ironwood continues with a strong, and full schedule featuring world-class performers, live theatre, an international film festival, art shows plus outdoor exhibits.

Tonight, July 21: B&B is performing on the Donny Kilpela stage in Copper Harbor at 7 p.m. for CHIA Presents Performances in The Park. Longtime residents of the Copper Country, Bob Orton (in Houghton) and Ben Kilpela (in Copper Harbor) favor in their music the torch-and-twang sounds of alt-country, but they play an eclectic mix of gospel, blues, and even pop songs in a decidedly country style. Ben sticks to lead guitar, but Bob excels in a variety of instruments.For even more fun during Intermission, Zoe's Trinkets & Treats crew will perform a skit written by Aster Davis and there will be farm market vendors. Watch the Facebook page for upcoming acts.

Friday-Sunday, July 21-23: The 43rd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival in Marquette brings on a mix of folk, blues, Cajun, Celtic and other acoustic-based music styles performed by local and national acts. Organized by the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

Saturday, July 22: Downtown Sault Ste. Marie hosts 7 Bridges 7 Brews, a 5K/10K/virtual race to support the OUT House Consortium’s mission to develop, maintain and promote non-motorized trails in the eastern U.P.

Saturday, July 22: It will be a busy day at the Porcupine Mountains Folk School with four different classes: Build a Journal Cover, Fused Glass, Magic of Alcohol Ink, and Copper Wire Tree on Driftwood. Not too late to sign up for one or more.

Minnesota

Friday, July 21: The Tommy Bentz Band gives a free show at the Silver Bay City Center Park as part of the Music in the Park concert series. Performances are every Friday through Sept. 1. See the full summer schedule on Rocky Wall Productions Facebook page.

Starts Friday, July 21-Aug.13: The Gunflint Trail's Biggest Blueberry Contest launches Friday. Head up the Gunflint Trail and go hunting for wild blueberries. Pick the largest one you find and bring it to an official weigh station to have it entered into the contest. Blueberries will be measured by weight, and must be picked fresh and not store bought. The First Place prize package is valued at $300, Second Place at $150 and Third Place at $75. Here's a nice blueberry picking video from Tuscarora Lodge & Canoe Outfitters.

Saturday, July 22: Festival by the Lake features a day with over 160 vendors, delicious food + beverages and live music at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.

Saturdays, July 22, Aug. 12, Sept. 16: AICHO – the American Indian Community Housing Organization – hosts the first of three monthly community Food & Art Markets on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the large parking lot across the street from AICHO. This year 37 vendors are registered and there will be free, fun cultural activities. EBT and SNAP benefits will be accepted for healthy food produce, and people will receive $30 worth of food for $10 with SNAP/EBT payment. (Does not apply for hot and ready-to-eat food.)

Tuesdays, July 25, Aug. 8 & 22: There are three Skate & Sip events remaining for the summer giving inline skaters the chance to swoosh along a trail then join up with other skaters for camaraderie at a local pub space. All remaining "skates" are on the Munger Trail followed by a gathering at Bent Paddle Brewing (July 25), Ursa Minor Brewing (Aug. 8) and Bent Paddle again (Aug. 22). It all works up to the NorthShore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest on Sept. 16. The marathon organizers are the Skate & Sip hosts.

Wednesday, July 26: Erik Koskinen finishes up July for the free Concerts on the Pier at Glensheen in Duluth. Gates open at 5 p.m., music performed 6:30-8 p.m. Eric brings a blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll and blues⁠. The Wednesday concert series continues through Sept. 6.

Thru July 30: Performances of "Kinky Boots"with the music of by Cyndi Lauper continues at the Duluth Playhouse through the end of the month.

Wisconsin

Tonight/Tuesday/Thursday, July 20, 25 & 27: Up next for Bayfield's Concerts by the Lake series, 7-9 p.m. at Memorial Park – tonight is the ever-evolving Americana outfit Gin Mill Hollow; Tuesday is Danielle Diamond and Wes-tone; and next Thursday will be country singer Michael Vasquez.

Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23: Dana Trickey, a White Earth Ojibwe tribal member from Minnesota, will showcase her quillwork at the Madeline Island Museum this weekend. Quillwork with porcupine quills, a traditional art form, has been practiced by numerous Native people across the United States and Canada.

Saturday, July 22: Dozens of charter guides and recreational fisherman will donate their time this Saturday to give veterans a chance to fish on the Big Lake. Vets on Lake Superior, sponsored by the Western Lake Superior Trollers Association, honor veterans with a great day of fishing, followed by a tasty fish fry at Barker's Island in Superior. Wisconsin veterans can call the Douglas County Vets office at 715-395-1331 to get on the list or Minnesota veterans can call Mac-V at 218-722-8763. B105 did a story about the event.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, July 21-23: The Wawa Music Festival takes the stage at a number of venues throughout the town – Memorial Stage at Lions Beach, Woodys Pub and the Royal Canadian Legion. Download the full schedule or read more about the 27 musical acts online.

Thru July 30: Sault Pride Fest continues with a packed schedule of events including a Loud & Proud Family Fun Day in Roberta Bondar Park & Marina to a Pride Stride & Ride, OUT-spoken Karaoke, Out-of-the-Closet Clothing Swap and so much more. Check out the full listings online.

Big Lake Ties: A Duluth musician and a storyteller with ties to Washburn, Wis., are performing “Invisible Fences” now through Sunday (July 23) at Open Eye Theatre in Minneapolis. Singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea (NPR Music, Macbeth on Broadway) and storyteller-playwright Kevin Kling (NPR's All Things Considered, OnBeing) combine their talents in an original musical fable that creates a show rich in the wit and wisdom inherent in Disability Culture. Rounding out this trio on guitar is Minneapolis-based musician extraordinaire, Jeremy Ylvisaker.

