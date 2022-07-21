Around the Circle This Week: July 21, 2022

River Protection: Nearly 1,200 acres along the Sturgeon River will be under the protection of the Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy in partnership with Baraga County, the SWP announced today. "The Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund Board recently approved over $2.7 million in funding to Baraga County for the purchase and protection of 1,184 acres along the Sturgeon River … in Covington Township," the announcement said. Four miles of that land is frontage along the river. The county will own the land with the SWP assisting to manage and monitor, as well as develop trails. SWP and its Great Lakes Climate Corps plan several miles of hiking trails, kayak launches and environmental education kiosks. "It is anticipated that portions of the property will be open to the public by the summer of 2023 with the full parcel accessible by the summer of 2024," the announcement added.

Water Guardians: The Canadian Coast Guard's 60 years of service on the Great Lakes were honored on Tuesday (July 19) by the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society in Thunder Bay. "We were honoured to participate in the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society Coast Guard Day celebrations," the Canadian Coast Guard posted, along with this image of a Coast Guard boat in front of the retired cutter, Alexander Henry. The Henry, 64 years old, is now a museum ship in Thunder Bay.

Building a Better Breakfast: Tuesday proved to be an eggs-citing day at Madeline Island Market at La Pointe. The foodie place on Madeline Island owned by Marc and Serena Gelinas got word of not one, but two awards for its dishes. Besting more than 230 entries, the market's 505 Eggcellent Breakfast Sandwich with flame roasted green chile earned the People's Choice Award in the 505 Southwestern Recipe Contest. With this win, the market gets $1,000 plus a year's supply of 505SW products (so expect a lot of breakfast sandwich making). 505 Southwestern touts itself as the leading Hatch Valley green chile products company, (You can download the recipe online). Then on that same day, the Madeline Island Market team found out it won second place in the appetizer category at the Chequamegon Chefs’ Exhibition earlier this summer for our smoked whitefish spread. Sounds like we all need to bring our appetites on a ferry trip to the island.

Grain Growth: The Chamber of Marine Commerce released a report this week showing a downturn in overall cargo tonnage March 22-June 30 via the St. Lawrence Seaway. The 11.9 million metric tons was down 8.3% compared to the same period in 2021. U.S. grain shipments via the Great Lakes-Seaway system though were up 37% compared to 2021. The total of 414,000 metric tons shipped reflects an increase due to exports of corn and soybeans. According to the chamber, limestone and general cargo shipments provided the June highlights for Duluth-Superior. That month saw 433,143 short tons of the versatile chalky rock from Michigan, which pushed the season-to-date limestone total above 1 million short tons and 14.3% ahead of the five-season average. "Limestone has numerous purposes, including being used as a building stone for construction and in the manufacturing of cement," the chamber notes. It added, "Inbound wind energy cargoes and bagged minerals delivered the general cargo boost in June, with nearly 13,000 short tons arriving at the Duluth Cargo Connect facilities. That float lifted the season-to-date general cargo tonnage total past 27,280 short tons, which exceeds the five-season average pace through June 30 by a robust 33%." Meanwhile at the Port of Thunder Bay, the only potash export port on the Great Lakes, reported that year-to-date shipments of potash have already exceeded the port’s annual average. Potash is a key ingredient in fertilizer and was destined for Europe, South America, and North Africa. (This image, taken by Michael Hull, is in Thunder Bay.) As to grain, an important cargo out of Thunder Bay, the chamber reported that "Although overall Canadian grain volumes through the Seaway are down 21% due to last year’s smaller Prairie crop — there continues to be strong demand for Ontario-grown grain."

Ironic Delay: The Britannica Dictionary gives this example of "ironic": A child runs away from someone throwing a water balloon at him and falls into the pool." If that's the case, ironic might be just the right word for the COVID-caused cancellation of a few shows this week of "Home: A Bluegrass Celebration." The production, conceived and written by local phenom Jo-Anne Waytowich and part of the Magnus in the Park performances, looks at two years of isolation from the point of view of three women at different stages of life. Plus, we hear, it features fantastic bluegrass music to boot. So it's truly ironic that the outdoor performances scheduled all week in Waverley Park had to be cancelled due to COVID infections of some actors. Says author Jo-Anne about the announcement: "It’s no coincidence that I wrote this show during COVID quarantine and here we are two years later - still in the thick of COVID! What’s stopping us still today? COVID! We can’t wait to get back on the stage and perform for you!" The good news … Magnus Theatre intends to get back on the park stage on Satuday (July 23) and perform the production all week until July 30. Take that, COVID.

Up for Adoption: We don't usually feature pets at rescue shelters up for adoption, but had to admit these floral-named fancy rats, bred as pets, intrigued us. Helping Paws Pet Rescue in Washburn, Wis., has 10 females from two litters up for adoption. "Did you know that pet rats are clean, super smart, affectionate, and make wonderful companions?" the shelter notes. "They enjoy interacting with calm people and love hanging out on your shoulder or supervised play time. They need to be adopted in pairs as they have never been alone and like the company. Their colors include albino, agouti, and hooded." Little Aster here appears to be shy, but paired with a sister, she'll no doubt blossom.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, July 23: Get messy in the Peter White Public Library parking lot on Saturday for the first of two "Messy Painting" days this summer. There will be sessions on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. All folk 18 and younger are welcome to create messy art. There is no charge or registration and materials provided, but come dressed in painting clothes.

Today, July 21: It looks to be a beautiful night to head to Donny Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor for this week's installment of Performances in the Park, presented by the Copper Harbor Improvement Association. Wild Honey Collective will be on stage, Zoe's Trinkets & Treats and other artists will be there vending.

Next Thursday, July 28: Pack up the kids and head up to Whitefish Point where the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum will be hosting maritime historian and author Fred Stonehouse. Fred will do a presentation on his latest book about the loss of two French minesweepers on Lake Superior. It's a fascinating real World War I-era story with an X-Files twist.

Minnesota

Friday, July 22: The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents its last Bridge Session concert for the summer, performing with South of Superior in the St. Louis County Depot. The sessions are intended on ‘bridging the gap’ between music genres across the Twin Ports. The 7-9 p.m. concert is free with a cash bar and food trucks onsite.

Saturday, July 23: Magic Shows, a Monkeyman, music, food and fun … sounds like a festival to us and it is. The Festival by the Lake runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Enjoy more than 150 vendors, a kid's area, music all day, all for a $5 suggested entry donation.

Saturday, July 23: Split Rock Lighthouse is hosting “Photography at the Rock,” a rotating monthly photography exhibit with the photographers available on Saturdays throughout the month as part of showcasing their work. This Saturdays features Jim Schnortz, a photographer from the Iron Range who specializes in nightscapes and landscapes of the Arrowhead region of Minnesota. Meet Jim and talk with him about his work and approach. His photographs will be on display through July 31.

Saturday, July 23: The American Indian Community Housing Organization continues to offer a Food and Art Market every other Saturday at the Central Hillside Community Center's parking lot through September. This year, the focus is on American Indian and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous & People of Color) food producers and artists with about 25 vendors represented. Runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, July 21-24: The Bayfield Peninsula (and beyond) will be alive with the sounds of music this week. The free Concerts by the Lake series continues tonight Sean & Ian Okamoto, a guitar and piano vocal duo, and then on Saturday welcomes local duo Idle Rose to the Memorial Park. Music starts at 7 p.m. both days. Also tonight, Bayfield Presbyterian Church hosts Madeline Island Chamber Music, five student quartets from Madeline Island Chamber Music summer school, starting at 5:30 p.m., for its Bayfield Summer Concerts series. At Bayfield Winery, enjoy fresh beverages and afternoon music with Sean VanZeeland, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and AquaMelon, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Fat Radish in Cornucopia contributes on Friday and Saturday with outdoor music. Olaf Kirsten performs 4-7 p.m. Friday and Mikey B-3 (from New Orleans) & The Kung Fu Hippies (from Minneapolis) perform 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.

Saturday, July 23: Check out the Lake Superior Agate Trunk Show with Bob Wright at Silverwaves Jewelry & Workshop 46.8°N. Everyone from "the beginner to the torch-slinging jewelry adventurer" is invited to the Silverwaves workshops. This one starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ontario

Thru July 24: This year's 30th Schreiber Heritage Days continues with a wide range of activities including, slow pitch tournaments, class reunions, children’s activities/events, dances, luncheons, a townwide yard sale, vendors and a street fair featuring live entertainment. A Heritage Days booklet online describes all the activities and the sponsors

Today-Sunday, July 21-24: It's an action-packed weekend in and around Sault Ste. Marie. Today-Saturday, you can join in Marconi Meets World, a three-day multicultural festival hosted by the Marconi Cultural Event Centre. There's a Global Vendor Village, food vendors and music throughout the day until 11 p.m. closing each evening. There are kids activities such face painting and inflatables. Also continuing through Sunday is the Sault Pride Fest. Highlights include a Pride Dance 7 p.m.-midnight Friday at The Water Tower Inn; the Rainbow Run starting 9 a.m. Saturday in Clergue Park and the Pride Drag Show at 7 p.m. in the Elks of Canada. But wait, there's more! Celebrate the opening of the "gnarliest" new trail at Hiawatha Highlands hosts the Crazy Train Trail Trials on Friday and Saturday. Beside the run fun, enjoy a glow bike/run parade on Friday evening and an after party on Saturday with Outspoken. Also at Hiawatha is a Women’s Mountain Bike camp on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, July 23: Ontario Nature will host a guided bird walk starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to sharpen young birders' identification skills. It's one of a series done in partnership in Thunder Bay with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority. The walk is for ages 13-17 and this week is at Mills Block Conservation Area. Find all the walks and dates online.

Save the Dates: Next Wednesday starts the Washburn Brownstone Community Block Party (July 27-31), four jam-packed days of community celebrating. There are vendors, concerts, crafts, trolley tours of the historic brownstone buildings and neighborhoods from locally quarried stone. There are also baseball games, golfing, brats, burgers, beer, a Lion's Club picnic and special deals at local establishments for shopping and eating. We're liking the grand opening at Full Keel Coffee and AdventureUs (July 30 at 10 a.m.) plus an open house Suri Fina Alpaca Farm (11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30) where, we are told, you can take some selfies with the alpacas. Find the full schedule online.

Photo & graphic credits: Superior Watershed Partnership; Canadian Coast Guard; Madeline Island Market; Michael Hull/Chamber of Marine Commerce; Magnus Theatre; Helping Paws Pet Rescue; Peter White Public Library/South of Superior/Silverwaves Jewelry/ Marconi Meets World