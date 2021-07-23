Around the Circle This Week: July 23, 2021

× Expand Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Rock of Ages Lighthouse

Rockin' at the Rock: Volunteers with the Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society have been hard at work in the aging historic structure at Isle Royale this summer. The tasks are daunting, but the society folk are fast

Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Interior Rock of Ages Lighthouse

workers (as you can see in this time-lapse video). The 113-year-old, 130-foot lighthouse is 5 miles from the southern harbor of the island park. The lighthouse's second order Fresnel lens was lit Sept. 15, 1910, and could be seen 19 miles across the Lake. Deborah J. Mann, one of the volunteers with the group, wrote about their work in the 2018 Lake Superior Magazine story "Rescuing the Rock." Find out more about the lighthouse, the society, the work under way and how to support the preservation online.

× Expand U.S. Drought Montior Drought conditions in the Lake Superior region

Out Drought!: The good news Friday from the National Weather Service in Duluth was the possibility of showers, though thunder storms may not be our best ally in keeping away wildfires. Much of Minnesota's North Shore retains a severe or moderate drought ranking. Portions of Wisconsin's shore and Michigan's Upper Peninsula are

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry Wildfires in Northwestern Ontario

considered "abnormally dry," according to the U.S. drought monitor. "A hot and possibly stormy start to the NWS Marquette station forecast the same for the Upper Peninsula: "These storms could produce locally damaging winds, and could happen very late tonight in some areas, so make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings – especially if out camping this weekend." Overall, the weekend is predicted to remain hot. Environment Canada, meanwhile, noted showers with risk of thunder storms for western Lake Superior and, for the eastern part of the Lake, it forecast "Showers tonight and Saturday morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches forming overnight and dissipating Saturday morning." More importantly was word of showers in the northern part of the province. In Northwestern Ontario, dozens of fires (those more than 40 hectares noted on this interactive Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry map) continue with the smoke creating hazy skies into Minnesota. Evacuations of communities also continues.

× Expand Friends of the Apostles Apostle Islands sailing

Come, Sail Away: The Friends of the Apostles plan a sail away that you can do right from your own home. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the group plans a free online event, the second in its "Sense of Adventure" series to continue the 50th anniversary celebration of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore that got dampened last year by the pandemic. You can get a sense of the adventure with this short video on YouTube. According to the Friends' website, "Friends Excecutive Director Jeff Rennicke takes us on location to talk with sailors about various aspects of the sport. Whether you’ve always dreamed of chartering a sailboat in the Apostle Islands, getting your kids involved, or racing in Bayfield Race Week, we’ve got you covered with information you can use to make the most of your next sailing adventure in the National Lakeshore. Sign up in advance for the Zoom event.

One-way Border: The U.S. government has decided to keep in place its restrictions against non-essential travel from Canada or Mexico into the United States until Aug. 21, according to USA Today. The Canadian government, meanwhile, plans to allow non-essential visitation by vaccinated U.S. citizens after Aug. 9.

× Expand Lake County Historical Society Edna G tug in Two Harbors, Minn.

Save the Dates: Edna G turns 125 this year and the Two Harbors, Minn., tug has had quite the life. It's been a hard-working tow for vessels large and small and helped in numerous rescues. Most famously, perhaps, it fetched the crews stranded up the North Shore after the 1905 Mataafa Storm. Retired for several years and now a museum ship, the tug is in need of maintenance, repairs and a game plan for the future (in or out of water has been part of the debate). The Friends of the Edna G are the group helping to keep the tug in good condition. They plan a celebration fundraiser in Paul Van Hoven Park, where the tug is docked, on Aug. 28-29. So save those dates. Meanwhile, check out the Over the Waves audiocast by our friend and correspondent Bick Smith as he talks with Mitch Costley about the tug's past and future.

× Expand Linda Hollinday/Duluthians of "Zenith" "Mater" near Superior, Wis.

That's Neighborly: Linda Hollinday posted a neighborly act on the Duluthians of "Zenith" Facebook page this week. Says Linda: "SO … a month ago my little son and I were on a walk and he started shouting that he saw 'Mater' from the (Pixar) CARS movie. There was a sign posted 'No Trespassing,' so we knocked on the house door, explained the situation and asked to visit 'Mater.' Cuyler hugged the truck, he was SO excited!! FAST FORWARD … Walked by over the weekend and BAM! IT IS MATER!!!!!! *thanks for being awesome, whoever you are*" And thanks, Linda, for letting us know about awesome neighbors. Do you have neighborly news to share? Post it on our Lake Superior Magazine community page, and we'll get the good word out.

Photo & graphic credits: Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society; Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry; Friends of the Apostles; Lake County Historical Society; Linda Hollinday/Duluthians of "Zenith"

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay