Around the Circle This Week: July 24, 2020

Weekend Winds: The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa declared a state of emergency after a powerful Saturday storm with straight-line winds blasted through the reservation not far from Bayfield, Wis. The storm, according to Tribal Chairman Richard Peterson, downed power lines and trees and made travel hazardous and some roads impassable. KBJR6 reported on the aftermath of the storm. Frog Bay Tribal National Park also had to be closed to clear trails.

More Wild Weather: We've had several lightning storms around the Lake neighborhood recently, resulting in the posting of some pretty cool images and videos. This photo over Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge was taken by Danielle Thralow on July 9. On the Indiana Harbor, crewmember Kyle Coburn videoed a freighter view of lightning, posted by DRE Designs - Great Lakes Marine Products and reported by Tanda Gmiter of MLive.

Infrastructure Infusion: The Sault News reports the Sault Locks received $123 million for new lock construction The current Poe Lock, vital to the Great Lakes maritime system, is 62 years old and has experienced several outages in recent years due to its age. Planners hope to have the new lock completed within the next seven years.

Such is a Seiche: Maritime author Fred Stonehouse, who also is apparently our ATCTW Marquette correspondent thanks to his frequent contributions, took a very illustrative couple of pics showing the speed and depth of a seiche – that “sloshing effect noted frequent in many parts of Lake Superior or sometimes in rare dramatic form from changes in atmospheric pressure. Think of a seiche as water sloshing from one side of bowl to another as you tip it back and forth, but on a Great Lake scale. A great example of a seiche in Marquette’s Cinder Pond Marina,” Fred posted Saturday.

Delightful Dinos: A couple of T-Rexes on Segways have been spotted on the pathways of Thunder Bay (captured here in a photo by Chris Artist). Jacie Rutledge and Shawna Batson have donned the 7-foot dinosaur costumes and mounted on Segways to bring some joy onto the streets and paths of TBay, reports Sandi Krasowski of the Chronicle-Journal. “We are out here to make people happy,” Shawna told Sandi. “If we just make one person’s day then that’s enough for us and we are happy.”

Every Day is Lake Superior Day: Operating on that theory, true for those of us by the Big Lake, we're linking you to the 1-hour concert performed by One Less Guest on Lake Superior Day this past Sunday. The concert was part of the virtual celebrating organized by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve in Superior.

Photo & graphic credits: Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Danielle Thralow; Fred Stonehouse; Chris Artist; One Less Guest