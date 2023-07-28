Around the Circle This Week: July 27, 2023

Blue on Blue: We are entering the Big Lake season of the blues - blueberries, that is. Blueberries are ripening as we speak and are available for picking or picking off the shelves fresh from local farms through August. The Bayfield Berry Farm & Orchard Report shows a number of operations in that Wisconsin peninsula region with blueberries available. In northern Minnesota, the Gunflint Trail's Biggest Blueberry Contest continues through Aug. 13 where you can head up the Trail, hunt for wild blueberries and bring back the largest one you find (and didn't "accidentally" pop into your mouth and eat) to an official weigh station. Blueberries will be measured by weight, and must be picked fresh and not store bought. There are prizes to be had besides great blueberries to eat. First place in the contest nets a $300 package; second place a $150 package and third place at $75 package of certificates from local businesses. In Ely, Minn., its major 42nd annual Blueberry/Art Festival runs all weekend in Whiteside Park featuring over 200 artists and crafters, 25 food vendors, a beer garden, and (not surprisingly) freshly baked blueberry pies. The Ely Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau has a downloadable map showing where vendors are located. The Blueberry Binge spans Aug. 12-14 on the lawn at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., with a blueberry pancake breakfast plus socials featuring blueberry scones, vanilla ice cream with blueberry sauce and blueberry crumble squares. Up north on the Lake, the Nipigon Blueberry Blast Festival spans three days (Aug. 18-20) with an '80s dance at the Nipigon Legion on Friday and a pancake breakfast there Saturday, plus live entertainment and vendors on Saturday and Sunday. That same weekend (Aug. 18-20) the 2023 Wild Blueberry Festival Arts & Crafts Fair takes place in Paradise on the grounds of the Whitefish Township Community Center. The family-oriented event has celebrated original art and crafts since 1984. Already underway until 7 p.m. today is the Blueberry Festival in Marquette. Head downtown for the sidewalk sales on Washington and Front streets and special blueberry menu items at the restaurants and cafes. Hungry for blueberry treats right now? Check out our blast-from-the-past 2012 Recipe Box by Juli Kellner featuring blueberry muffins, blueberry strata and a double blueberry pie.

Soo Big: Last week, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $235 million to continue construction on the New Lock at Sault Ste. Marie, the full amount requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, reports Todd Spangler with the Detroit Free Press. "While the federal appropriations process is far from complete, the vote Thursday, along with earlier passage of $257.4 million for the new Soo Lock in the House Appropriations Committee, makes it likely that the Corps will receive at least the amount it requested to set aside for the project," Todd wrote. In recent years, he reported, the estimated cost of the new lock has ballooned from what had been expected to be $922 million to more than $3 billion, due to inflation and also "design changes and incorrect initial assumptions about the project." U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow pushed for the $235 million in funds, which had not originally been included. “The Soo Locks are critical to Michigan’s economy and to our entire country,” Gary said in a statement after the vote. “There’s no question that continuing to modernize the Soo Locks is long overdue – and even a temporary shutdown of one lock would have incredibly harmful impacts on Great Lakes commerce, jobs, national supply chains and our national security.” More than 88% of commodity tonnage through the Soo Locks is restricted by vessel size to the Poe Lock. The New Lock will be Poe-sized – 110 ft. x 1,200 ft. – on the existing decommissioned Davis and Sabin locks site.

Fine Finn Fest: The much-anticipated return of FinnFest USA to the shores of Lake Superior is happening right

now around Duluth and the region until Sunday. Points of interest include the Tori or Marketplace in the DECC's exhibition hall that is free to visit, open until 5 p.m. today and Saturday and until noon on Sunday. The event's Facebook page has a video of the opening ceremonies from Thursday evening. The event features tours, genealogical research activities, music and presentations, like from Lyz Jaakola, an Anishinaabe/Finnish (or "Finnishinaabe") musician in the photo. You can download the full schedule online and choose which events to join. To Finn up, you can read our series of articles on Big Lake Finnish heritage, the Finnish American Reporter, famous Finns from our region, and the steaming-hot tradition of saunas. Or find a sampler of places to seek out Finnish culture locally on your shore.

Emberlight Festival: The Emberlight Festival in Ironwood, Mich., is in full swing until Aug. 26 and covers all of

the arts and music you might want to sample, from traditional to modern. You can find the August schedule online. The month features two "Characters" performances by festival founder, hometown star and Broadway performer, Miles Mykkanen (here in formal attire), along with Broadway conductor and pianist Adam Rothenberg (Aug. 3 & 5 in Theatre North), plus an art tour, sessions on storytelling and the culinary arts, as well as the weeklong Emberlight International Film Festival (Aug. 18-25). The Emberlight Festival wraps with Art in the Park, the festival's large-installation outdoor art show, on Aug. 26 in Miners Memorial Heritage Park and the "Showstoppers" grand finale 7:30 p.m. that evening in the Historic Ironwood Theatre. The show's stars (in photo) are, from left, Chelsea Starbuck Smith, Arica Jackson and Adam Rothenberg; all have peformed on Broadway.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30: The Out Back Art Fair in Marquette brings artist vendors to Picnic Rock Beach for a fun day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. There will be food trucks.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3, 5 & 6: Calumet Theatre hosts a number of events. On Wednesday, its summer concert series continues with Bob Milne and on Thursday "The Big Hero" is the film for the weekly Movie Magic series. On Saturday, there is a Croatian Cultural Dinner & Show, followed Sunday by

the Tamburitzans as they premiere their 2-hour show, Reflections, featuring music, song and dance from cultures around the world.

Minnesota

Starts Tonight, July 28-Aug. 20: Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery opens its latest exhibition, "Four Local Artists: Glass, Wood, Paper, Fiber" with artists Bonnie Gay Hedstrom, Howard Hedstrom, Mary MacDonald and Jeff Morgan. Starts 5 p.m. and the exhibit continues through Aug. 20.

Tonight, July 28: From 5-7 p.m. at Joseph Nease Gallery in downtown Duluth, meet acclaimed artist, Sara Pajunen, a Minnesota-based composer-improvisor and audiovisual artist, uses locally responsive media, including field recordings and drone imagery, to create works that explore her ancestral roots, American cultural histories, and our connection to our environments through sound.

Saturday, July 29: Sugarloaf Cove Nature Sanctuary launches “The Seeker” self-guided audio story project done in partnership with writer and public artist Diver Van Avery. Bring your own headphones, download the story onto your own device and take the tour, 1-3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thru Aug.: Check out Beer & Bands by the Blue Bridge (aka the pedestrian bridge) hosted by the DECC with local music, local food and drinks, and "the magic of a Duluth summer night." 7 p.m. each Tuesday.

Wednesdays, Thru Sept. 6: Glensheen's popular – and free – Concerts by the Pier continues on Aug. 2 with Pink Marlena. See the full upcoming schedule on Facebook.

Wisconsin

Thru Sunday, July 30: The Washburn Brownstone Community Block Party continues through Sunday, including a Botanical Syrups and Mocktails Class at Sweet Fern Apothecary this evening (6:30 p.m.). On Saturday, start with a pancake breakfast, head to the ABC Thrift Shop 35th Anniversary Event ($6/bag!), enjoy the 13th Annual North Coast Car Show, the Washburn Cultural Center Sidewalk Sale, live music at Patsy's and so much more. Sunday tap AdventureUs 5 Year Anniversary Sale, the Lion’s Club Picnic, a Tug of War competition and other family fun.

Tonight, July 28: Marty's Goldenaires, a parade and concert corps, performs 6:30 p.m. at the bandshell in Ashland.

Thru Sunday, July 30: Chequamegon Children's Theater takes the stage at the Drummond School Auditorium for performances of "SpongeBob the Musical" at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: A number of area towns and cities celebrate the National Night Out to raise awareness of crime prevention and community solidarity. In Ashland, the Police Department hosts from 5-7 p.m. at the Bretting Community Center. In Hayward, 5-7 p.m., the gathering is at the Hayward Intermediate School with emergency vehicles from departments all over the county on display. There will also be free food and root beer floats. Check your local listings.

Ontario

Saturday, July 29: Enjoy music from Matthew James at The Whisky Barrel in Sault Ste. Marie. Starts at 8 p.m., no cover charge.

Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30: The Thunder Bay Buskers Festival on Bay & Algoma creates an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement, amusement and extravagance from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Stroll the Bay and Algoma neighborhood to be amazed and enjoy the family fun from a variety of street performances. Find a map and schedule online.

