Around the Circle This Week: July 6, 2023

Down on the Farm: What's happening on our Lake Superior region farms? Lots of new stuff to report. In Minnesota, the newly minted Clover Valley Farm Trail has launched and features a self-guided tour of 10 local small farms between Duluth and Two Harbors. Organizers say it's "Where a farmers market meets a Sunday drive." Each farm offers its own produce and some also feature handmade items for sale. Over in Wisconsin's Bayfield Peninsula, those long established farms and orchards post a weekly Berry & Orchard Report. This week there's a heads up for everything from cherries and strawberries to the wide and wild variety of fresh-made products – jams, jellies, pies, ciders, et al – at a baker's dozen of operations. Bayfield has a long-established Fruit Loop – a self-guided tour on which the new Minnesota trail was based. Bayfield Apple Co. has some information on the Loop, along with a nifty chart (shown here) of usual harvest times on the peninsula. For fresh produce seekers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Discover Michigan Farm Fun has an interactive map to pinpoint nearby farms. Like the Bayfield area, the Slate River Valley near Thunder Bay has a deep history of agriculture. Elle Andra-Warner did a story about the valley's agricultural wealth for Lake Superior Magazine in 2011. Visit Thunder Bay lists a number of farm tours. If you don't have time for a great farm drive, remember that almost all cities by the Lake offer amazing Farm Markets. Check out the when and where of the one by you.

The Birds of Paradise: "In all my years," writes Daniel Wanschura, host of the Points North podcast, "I have met few people more observant than Alison Vilag. In fact, you could say Alison pays attention for a living. She counts migrating ducks at Whitefish Point Bird Observatory near Paradise, Mich. It's key to getting a pulse on different bird populations. But for Alison, counting ducks is more than just science – it's an escape. She grew up in a restrictive church congregation in southwest Michigan. Back then she found escape in the woods, looking at birds. Now, she orients her entire life around their movements. 'When I'm immersed in a season of migration, counting is definitely the closest thing to a Biblical example of a good person,' said Alison. 'I'm living from a space of love and care and consideration and humility.' Despite the harsh, often windy and cold conditions at Whitefish Point, Alison is always sad when migration season is over because she never wants to leave this place. It's her paradise." You can hear the full story with Alison and Daniel on Points North, produced by Interlochen Public Radio.

50 & Beyond: Kathryn Anywhere, an award winning TV editor, and self-proclaimed adventure seeker, DIY'er, tired parent and wine lover, is already at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay where The Great Rendezvous this year celebrates the living history site's 50th anniversary. Kathryn has been hanging out at the fort and posts images, like these shown here. The Rendezvous starts Saturday (July 8) and runs through July 16. This nine-day event highlights the people who helped build Fort William Historical Park and its fur trade history, culminating in a weekend re-enactment of the historic Great Rendezvous. The schedule is July 8-9: Celtic Days; July 10: Northern Nature; July 11: Farm & Food; July 12: Art & Music and July 13-16: Great Rendezvous Re-enactment. On July 13, Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre presents a Beaver Ball on behalf of William McGillivray, chief director of the North West Company, and in celebration of Fort William Historical Park’s 50th Anniversary. The evening includes a 6:30 p.m. Symposium and 7 p.m. dinner at Fort William. Historical attire optional. While you're on the site, don't forget to check out the David Thompson Astronomical Observatory.

Trampling Home: Trampled by Turtles, the beloved Duluth band, makes its way home on Saturday (July 8) for a concert starting at 6 p.m. in Bayfront Park. The group will be joined by special guests Jenny Lewis and Ross Thorn. Trampled by Turtles was started by frontman Dave Simonett when car thieves made off with his music gear while he played a show with his previous band. "Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification," the band story goes. "Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (who'd previously played drums in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass." The group now has nine albums, including fourth release "Duluth" and have made it to the top 30 on the Billboard 200 list. The group is just coming off tours to the Outlaw Music Festival, a yearly gathering of Americana's best acts hosted by Willie Nelson. Tickets for the Bayfront concert can be purchased online.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thursdays, Thru Sept. 7: Tonight's Performances in the Park, hosted by the Copper Harbor Improvement Association brings Wild Honey Collective to the outdoor stage in the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The Thursday evening concerts, 7-9 p.m., continue through the summer, and the full schedule can be seen online.

Thru Saturday, July 8: The 25th Anniversary Season of the Lake Superior Theatre begins with Beacon on the Rock in the boathouse stage in Marquette. The full summer schedule can be found online. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 3 p.m.

Monday, July 10: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District and New Lock at the Soo contractor Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC will host an in-person and virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. to inform the public of blasting activities needed for project construction. Blasting will take place from late July through the remainder of the year on a semiregular basis. The contractor is permitted to conduct blasting Monday through Sunday during daylight hours (sunrise to sunset), but Sundays currently are not scheduled.

Friday, July 14: The slots are filling up fast for the 2023 Sault Area Chamber Challenge Golf Outing at Wild Bluff Golf Course in Brimley. The course boasts a spectacular view of freighters traversing the Big Lake waters, among other attributes.

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, July 6-9: Two Harbors Heritage Days offers a three day arts/crafts show, stage entertainment, kids games, a kiddie parade, a medallion hunt, an ice cream social, a street dance and two parades. Heritage Days is also known for many class reunion events held that weekend. See the full schedule of fun online.

Friday, July 7: Bent Paddle Brewing Co. and Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters host Paddlin' for the Boundary Waters fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., during a Trampled By Turtles Concert pre-party at Bent Paddle in Duluth. There will be live outdoor music by Boxcar, food from Log Home Wood-Fired Pizza, lawn games and the chance for prizes, including a a raffle for a one-of-a-kind Sanborn + Merrimack + Trampled by Turtles canoe that will be portaged to the concert at Bayfront Festival Park the next day. The winner will be announced Sunday, July 9. Tickets can be purchased at Bent Paddle, Frost River Trading Company and at the concert. On tap will be Bent Paddle's "Paddlin' Beer" lager done in collaboration with the sportmen and West Mountain Drifters.

Friday, July 7: Writers, there's still time to sign up for a Catalyst Story Institute class on how to make your idea for a half-hour pilot a reality. "Good Bones" is taught by "Ghosts" writer/producer Emily Schmidt of St. Louis Park, Minn. The online class starts at noon CT.

Fridays thru Aug. 25: This week begins Movies in the Park with free outdoor showings sponsored by Downtown Duluth in Leif Erikson Park. This week is Spiderman: No Way Home; the full schedule of movies is online.

Saturday, July 8: The Larsmont Community Rummage Sale is a neighborhood sale at the Little Red Schoolhouse on Old Highway 61 & Larsmont Road. The one-day sale sponsored by the Larsmont Community Club runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: Author Robert Silbernagel will sign copies of his book The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior from 1-3 p.m. at Zenith Bookstore.

Saturday, July 8: Learn about loons at Sugarloaf Cove near Schroeder. The Sugarloaf: The North Shore Stewardship Association will present Sherry Abts covering basic information and loon stories after her countless seasons of observation and volunteering.

Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9: Stroll the 60 artist booths for ceramics, paintings, jewelry, photography, woodwork, sculpture, fiber art, prints, and more in downtown Grand Marais for the Grand Marais Art Colony's 30th Arts Festival. Festival hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tuesday, July 11: Enjoy a Skate & Sip, a free event by NorthShore Inland Marathon. After an invigorating 5:30 p.m. skate on the Munger Trail in Duluth, participants are invited to trek to Ursa Minor Brewing for an after-trail gathering. This is one of a series of Skate & Sip events.

Wednesday, July 12: Minnesota Writers Series offers a special offsite event in Duluth for Poetry Month. Author Linda LeGarde Grover will read selections from The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives, and will discuss the complexities of leading a life devoted to writing, and the ways in which poetry connects her to her Native culture. The series is sponsored by the Minnesota Humanities Center. The Duluth program starts 5:30 p.m. at the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO).

Wisconsin

Tonight & Tuesday, July 6 & 11: Tonight David Janakey takes the stage at Memorial Park in Bayfield for Concerts by the Lake sponsored by the Bayfield Inn. On Tuesday, Idle Rose is the featured performance, sponsored by Tom Murtha and Stefanie Ann Lenway. Both are 7-9 p.m.

Tonight, July 6: Movies on Main at Pearson Plaza in Ashland will host a showing of Napoleon Dynamite. Movie starts at dusk.

Tuesdays-Wednesdays & Thursdays, Thru Aug. 9: Cable Natural History Museum's Little Naturalists and Junior Naturalists programs are underway for the summer. The new Little Naturalists geared toward children 3-6 (but the whole family can come) is on Thursdays and the Junior Naturalists, for K-6 grade children, is on Tuesdays. Register through the museum and meet at the the Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area. Check out all the summer programs online.

Saturday, July 8: Children ages 4-11 will enjoy learning how to use a compass and read and draw a map with the help of Nature Cat at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward. Afterward, the kids will go on a Treasure Hunt on the Library Trail, with a compass to find a ” Pirate Cove,” “Butterfly Garden,” “Mermaid Lagoon,” and a “Dancing Bridge.” First 25 children will receive a compass.

Saturday, July 8: The Church of Cash opens the Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center summer season in Solon Springs. Gates open at 6 p.m. and advance tickets can be purchased online until 5 p.m. Friday (July 7).The outdoor stage experience is unique. Watch the center's Facebook page for construction news, too, for the drive.

Ontario

Thru Sunday, July 9: Family Fishing Week in Ontario continues through Sunday when Canadian residents can fish without a licence. Plus you can join a public event or fish with your family and submit your “family event” to receive a free digital fishing package and be entered into a draw for a $500 Fishing Prize Pack from Lucky Strike, Shimano and Ontario Out of Doors!

Today Thru July 29: Mama's Country Record Collection opens this evening at Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay. The country musical features music from the '60s and '70s with Danny Johnson and Samantha Piper.

Friday-Sunday, July 7-9: Sault Ste Marie Kennel Club's annual All-Breed Dog Show and Obedience & Rally Trials takes over the John Rhodes Community Centre Arena this weekend. Various breeds will also compete for Best in Show. The Obedience and Rally Obedience sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, July 9: Giovanni's Italian Festival this year includes the inaugural Coppa Giovanni Soccer Tournament (July 7-9) in Sault Ste. Marie. The festival, centered at Roberta Bondar Park and Marina, celebrates the culture and flavors of Italy as well as live performances. Featured will be Antonio Mezzancella; Fantasia; Mustang Heart; Elvis (Larry T); Frankee Productions and DJ Frank Demarco (all day). Event starts 11 a.m.

Special Notable, Save the Dates: Come say howdy to our Lake Superior Magazine crew during Sidewalk Days, July 12-14 (Wednesday-Friday), by Downtown Duluth. Our table will be on the corner of First Avenue West & Superior Street, but the more than 75 other vendors, plus 15 food vendors are all along the street.

Photo & graphic credits: Points North; Kathryn Anywhere; Trampled by Turtles/Cooper Baumgartner; CHIA Performances in the Park/Two Harbors Heritage Days/Cable Natural History Museum/Family Fishing Week