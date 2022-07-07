Around the Circle This Week: July 7, 2022

The Buoys Are Back: Those floating navigation directors and data collectors of various sizes dot Lake Superior, often placed by the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards. Now the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) has added three climate-monitoring and maritime-safety buoys near Marquette, Munising and Grand Marais, Mich. The buoys also give everyone the chance to see the data live. "Each of the three monitoring buoys collect important navigation and climate planning data including wave height, wind speed, water temperature and more," reports SWP in a press release. "The live data provided by these buoys is critical for commercial and recreational boaters as well as the National Weather Service, Environment Canada and NOAA. In addition, the SWP uses buoy data for long term climate adaptation planning with coastal communities in the Upper Peninsula." A $47,786.80 grant through the Great Lakes Observing System helped buy and place the three buoys and the SWP got help in deploying them. The Marquette buoy was placed northeast of Black Rocks with boat support provided by Michigan DNR. The Munising and Grand Marais buoys were deployed by SWP staff with boat support provided by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. In this photo, SWP staffer Jeff Koch releases a buoy in Lake Superior near Marquette. These three buoys, along with six others sprinkled from Duluth to the Keweenaw Peninsula, including Isle Royale, can be viewed on a GLOS webpage (seen here). Each buoy documents surface water temperatures, wind speeds and water currents.

Entering Phase 3: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that it awarded a $1.068 billion contract for Phase 3 of the New Lock. Kokosing Alberici Traylor, a joint venture of Kokosing Alberici Constructors and Traylor Bros., Inc. that's headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, will begin constructing the largest phase, the new lock chamber and rehabilitation of the downstream approach walls. This phase is expected to take seven years. The remaining work, valued at $803.95 million, will be awarded over the next three years with continued funding. "The Corps of Engineers looks forward to beginning construction on the New Lock chamber later this summer, and we continue to work hard to maintain the pace and continue to make progress toward New Lock at the Soo total project completion in summer 2030,” Project Manager Mollie Mahoney said in the release. The Corps also noted the tripling of costs from the original projections. "The changes in cost since the project’s authorization in America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 are, First Cost changed from $922 million to $2.932 billion, and the Project Fully Funded Cost changed from $1.031 billion to $3.189 billion. The Project First Cost is for project authorization use and calculated in today’s dollars. The Project Fully Funded Cost allows for escalation through the construction mid-point and anticipates what the project will cost." Say Deputy District Engineer Kevin McDaniels, “We recognize funding a larger amount for the New Lock at the Soo is a challenge that could potentially result in schedule impacts. The Corps of Engineers is partnering with industry and federal agencies to find collaborative solutions aimed at addressing the cost impacts to Corps of Engineers programs and projects nationwide.” The importance of the Soo Locks and the project was documented by a 2015 Department of Homeland Security study that noted a six month closure of the Poe Lock, which handles more than 80% of the commercial vessel traffic, would temporarily reduce the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by $1.1 trillion, resulting in the loss of 11 million jobs. The Corps has a 360° virtual view of the New Lock (seen here) on its website. There is also a video with a guided description of the project.

Top Cap: The parent company of Stormy Kromer, famed for its northwoods distinctive signature caps, has a new head of the company based in Ironwood, Mich. Bob Jacquart, owner of Jacquart Fabric Products and Stormy Kromer, officially passed the leadership cap of the company to his daughter, Gina Jacquart Thorsen (in photo), on July 1. She is the first female CEO of the 100-year-old Stormy Kromer brand. Bob remains as chairman. Gina will oversee strategic vision, company operations, sales, marketing and product development in her new role, but she already has had an impact on the company, according to the announcement of her promotion. Over the past decade, she's has been "instrumental in growing the Stormy Kromer brand by broadening the appeal of the brand to a younger demographic and expanding the female customer base. Since 2017, Stormy Kromer has experienced over 90% growth, with numbers consistently being in double digits each year." Says Gina, “Much of my young life was influenced by the business – from listening to business conversations around the dinner table to my sister and I spending Saturday mornings with Dad at the shop.“After over a decade away from home, I returned to lead the Stormy Kromer division of our sewing company – with direct responsibility for sales,

marketing, and new product development for our iconic brand. During my time leading Stormy Kromer, we’ve had some exciting milestones, like intentional designs for women – including the launch of the Petal Pusher Cap (a version seen here) in 2011, our best-selling women’s cap as well as the launch of a full pet product line a few years ago. We also grew our team to include a full-time in-house apparel designer and added to the growing list of world-class brands we have partnered with including REI, Tractor Supply, Merrell, Carhartt, Wolverine, and more.” The company also showed community support when it stepped up during COVID and temporarily transitioned to production of PPP items for healthcare workers. Bob says of the transition and Gina's new leadership role, "Seeing her become a master

in the complexities of the business, has been such a gift to the legacy of Jacquart Fabric Products and the Stormy Kromer brand.” When you visit Ironwood, you can make a reservation to tour the Stormy Kromer factory (Bob himself is giving the tour in this picture) … and you can take a great selfie outside with the giant Stormy Kromer cap.

Healing Circle: There will be special events and a run across the Ojibwe nation as it spans the U.S. shores of Lake Superior and into Minnesota starting Saturday (July 9). The Healing Circle Run continues July 9-15 and supports the theme "mamaajiin. anami'aan. maamawi" (move. pray. together). The Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) in Odanah, Wis., hosts the seven-day run connecting 10 tribal nations throughout the Ojibwe Ceded Territory. GLIFWC describes the event, started in 1989, as "a prayer for healing. It is an opportunity to pray for healing for ourselves, our families, our communities, our nation, Aki and all our relatives." There are stops and activities all along the route. In Duluth, the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is forming a group with staff, youth and community members to commit to joining in from 1 mile to 5 miles or more (and walking counts). The group will provide lunch and breakfast to the core runners coming through July 13-14. Other pass-through communities are planning events, too - watch local social media. A video describes more about the Healing Circle Run from the people who have participated.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thursdays, Today thru Oct.: First Thursdays launches tonight, 4-8 p.m., in Marquette and continues the first Thursday of each month into fall. The monthly event "promotes local talent, invites visitors to explore the art community and engages artists with the public." Signed on are 14 galleries and studios and maps of the self-guided route can be picked up at the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Office at the Peter White Public Library or the participating locations. Or view the map online to download with a detailed event guide.

Today, July 7: Tonight's Performances in the Park in Copper Harbor will be Kevin Blackstone, a fan of many music genres who has been performing for over two decades. He'll play old-time and bluegrass to rock and punk on his guitar and banjo, plus some locally inspired originals. The free show sponsored by the Copper Harbor Improvement Association starts at 7 p.m.

Minnesota

Thursdays, thru Oct. 16: The Finland Farmers Market runs 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday at The Clair Nelson Center in Finland. There are all the expected local vendors of produce and products, plus a new program intended to to encourage young people and elders "to explore the power of local buying." Under the program, each week those ages 3-15 or 65 and older can pick up $4 in Finland Farmers Market Bills to use for fresh produce (no prepared foods on non-food items).

Today-Sunday, July 7-10: Two Harbors celebrates its Heritage Days with a medallion hunt, crafters, vendors, a parade, a street dance featuring The Northwoods Band, a car show and live entertainment all weekend on the Heritage Days Stage. Find the full schedule online.

Friday, July 8: Duluth's Fourth Fest was rescheduled for this week at Bayfront Festival Park, including fireworks. It runs 4-10ish p.m. and features live music.

Fridays, July 8, 15, 22: Members of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra partner with local bands and musicians for a series of free Friday Bridge Sessions concerts in The Depot at 7 p.m. This week, the pairing is with Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold, next week see Rachael Kilgour and the final week enjoy South of Superior.

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9: Don't miss this year's Dances on the Lakewalk in Duluth with the Freshwater Dance Collective presenting free performances at Gichi-Ode’ Akiing (Lake Place Park) 7 p.m. each night.

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9: This week in Grand Marais, Birch Terrace will host live music on the patio (weather permitting) with Wonderdogs 5-8 p.m. Friday and Evening Stars 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, July 9: Enjoy a classic when the the Duluth Rowing Club features its 62nd annual Duluth International Regatta is a USRowing-certified event on Superior Bay at the site of the Duluth Rowing Club on Park Point.

Wisconsin

Thru July 8: Bayfield Race Week continues with sailboats from as far as Canada and Florida participating. Racing starts at 11 a.m. each day, with multiple fleets and up to three races a day (depending on conditions).

Thru Aug. 31: The "Walk into Wildland Fire" exhibit features an immersive display showing how fire transforms a wild landscape through the lens of a fireproof camera box. Paired with the exhibit at the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, there will be weekly Wednesday presentations at the center.

Friday, July 8: Celebrate the Earth and learn more about the Brownstone Trail restoration at the "Dear Earth: A Love Song-Letter of Hope" concert 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield. The event is sponsored by the Landmark Conservancy, which is part of the restoration project.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9: St. Joseph's Island rocks this weekend for the Go North Music Festival. There will be a Family Zone Stage with acts geared to kids, a locally made products marketplace, food and drink vendors, a Family Zone, Science North presentations and overnight camping and, of course, live music performances – see the lineup here. Gates open 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. (Bring cash; some vendors don't do plastic.)

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9: Wawa becomes the small town with a big sound during the Wawa Music Festival with two dozen performances scheduled at multiple venues. Check out the schedule online.

SAVE THE DATE: July 17 is Lake Superior Day – the third Sunday of July each year – and some communities have events that day or leading up to it.

