Around the Circle This Week: June 9, 2022

Still Battling High Waters: Northern Minnesota and other parts of our expanded Big Lake neighborhood continue to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark ... and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports. Ben Sunne of Up North Anything Photography took drone video of the local flooding at International Falls.

Breaking News: The SooToday staff reports an oil spill from Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie has caused warnings from Algoma Public Health about drinking, swimming or bathing in water drawn from the St. Marys River downstream of the plant. The river should not be used for recreational purposes until further notice, according to the report. SooToday quoted this statement released by Algoma Steel mid-morning: "A quantity of oil left our site early this morning and entered the adjacent waterway. The source of the spill has been safely contained. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Spills Action Centre, the Canadian Coast Guard and the City of Sault Ste. Marie have been notified and we are currently coordinating with officials, deploying equipment, resources and personnel to mitigate any possible impact to the environment." UPDATE from The Associated Press (6/10) - 5,300 gallons of leaked oil reported.

Loopy Lake: The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a looping gif of clouds passing over Lake Superior with this fun-facts explanation: The initial puff of cumulus clouds are called cumulus humulis, when clouds are wider than they are tall. The next stage, when clouds are a little darker and about as wide as they are tall is cumulus mediocris. Once they become taller and may start to rain out, clouds are called cumulus congestus. … Cloud streets end at Lake Superior along the North Shore, and take a little space inland along the South Shore to redevelop. Thanks to very cold Lake Superior water temperatures, a stable layer of cold air sets up, preventing rising air over the Lake."

Friends Most Fowl: A few bird stories rose to the forefront this week in our region. First the good news from The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota that in Minnesota at least, giving a green light to put out bird food, reporting, "the risk from Avian Influenza is low enough that feeders can be put out again." Song birds did not seem to be at risk from severe effects of the disease, but raptors definitely were and could contract it from other birds. There was also a report by the Michigan DNR of fox kits dying from the avian flu. The Raptor Center has a resource page about the avian flu. Check your shore of Lake Superior to see if the numbers allow feeding. And don't forget, with or without the risk of avian influenza, the bears will still go for feeders, so manage them accordingly!

The other two bits of bird news involve loons, one of our favorite friends. Kirsti Marohn of MPR News reports that a researcher who discovered black flies may be a contributing factor in the decline of Wisconsin's loon population has turned to view Minnesota's state bird population health. Walter Piper, a biology professor at Chapman University in southern California, is seeing if the outbreaks of the pests, which drive loon parents off their eggs, might be doing the same in Minnesota. "Piper’s research has found that Wisconsin’s adult loon population has fallen an estimated 22 percent in the last 25 years. In addition, loon chicks are smaller and the survival rate of young loons is lower," Kirsti reports. Either the mom or dad loon must be on the eggs at all times for the best hatching results.

Speaking of loon couples, Carol Stiffler of the Newberry News in Michigan's Upper Peninsula reports on our final bird bit. "Longtime couple ABJ and Fe, the world’s oldest known loons, returned to the Seney National Wildlife Refuge this spring to find that love was not in the air," Carol writes. "The pair have split for the first time in 25 years." Carol quoted Damon McCormick, co-director of Common Coast Research on the discovery that came about when researchers took MLIve's photojournalist Cory Morse and environment reporter Garret Ellison to see the loons at their usual nesting site. It appeared they were ousted by a younger loon couple at that site, as Sheri McWhirter of MLive notes, but it also looks like Fe at least found another mate. This image from Common Coast Research & Conservation show ABJ bringing a fish to his young chick in 2020, the last year ABJ and Fe were known to have a brood. Researchers believe they may reunited, but they've done some impressive work together: successfully hatching a world record of 32 chicks together, 29 of which successfully fledged the nest, reports Carol. ABJ, banded as a chick in 1987, is the oldest recorded male loon at 35. Fe, banded in 1990 when she was at least 4, is an impressive age, but not fully recorded.

AirB n Bawk: One more loosely bird-related item for the day. Our friends at Locally Laid Egg Company in Wrenshall, Minn., has opened an "AirB n Bawk" that looks an awful lot like a fancy high-class chicken coop to us. A stay in the 10 x 20-foot tree house, The Perch, includes some agri-tourism opportunities to lend a hand on the farm. Among those are gathering eggs and washing them with a vintage 1952 egg washer (not a clue from us on that one), plus befriending farm dog, Carmen, and meeting Lola, the flocally laid-inspired name given all the chickens, or so we hear. Amenities, beside uber-fresh eggs, include sleeping for four, loft bedroom, kitchenette, bonfire area, outhouse and a groovy solar shower.

Cruise News: Maritime author, Smithsonian Journeys expert, Marquette resident, former mayor and oft-time observant reporter for us, Fred Stonehouse, posted this image with a note: "The cruise ship Ocean Navigator arriving in Marquette this morning for a port call. It was a real thrill to see her arrive. She is scheduled for one more stop this year on the 23rd of June." The 286-foot cruise ship sailing for American Queen Voyagers is on a round-trip from Chicago across Lake Superior with stops in Marquette, Houghton, Duluth, Thunder Bay back to Marquette and through Sault Ste. Marie.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, June 9: Meet a host of local authors and learn about their work and get their books signed at Authors Night at the Manistique School & Public Library. From 5-7 p.m., you can visit with eight local authors, plus author Jon C. Stott and photographer Deb LeBlanc will give a presentation about the book Summers at the Lake.

Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12: Pictured Rock Days in Munising at Binsfeld Bayshore Park is a free festival featuring live music, food trucks, bounce houses, a petting zoo, beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, Coastie the Safety Boat and other activities.

Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12: It's the Three Free Weekend sponsored by the Michigan DNR when folks can enjoy license-free fishing, free park entry and no boating access charges.

Minnesota

Thru June 19: At the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery "The Giving Forest," an art exhibition with works by Kimberly Layer, continues through mid-June.

Today-Sunday, June 9-12: It's the last weekend for "Glensheen," a musical based on the murders at the Duluth mansion. Showing 7:30 p.m. at the NorShor Theatre and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The next production, "Footloose," runs June 24-July 17.

Friday, June 10: There will be an artist's reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at AICHO's Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center in Duluth. It opens the exhibit of works by Shaun Chosa, a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal citizen and painter/graphic design artist. The exhibit, which runs to Sept. 16, shows 30+ large scale paintings that mostly feature new works depicting Indigenous portraits.

Saturday, June 11: It's free day at the state parks – no vehicle permit needed.

Next Thursday, June 16: Iron Range Solar Co-op, serving Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, Eveleth, Hoyt Lakes and Ely, offers a webinar about solar energy and its benefits for your home or small business at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin

Next Thursday, June 16: The 30th Annual Chequamegon Chefs Exhibition Gala at Bell Street Tavern on Madeline Island will feature the area's best restaurants, chefs and their culinary creations. Expect music, good food and good vibes. Tickets include a ferry ride over and back; call the Chamber office at 715-747-2801 to order tickets while they last.

Sunday, June 12: Did you know Sunday is National Jerky Day? You would, if you lived in Minong, home to Jack Link's Beef Jerky. What better day to join in the Running with Sasquatch 5K. 100% of proceeds from race registration will be donated to support the Minong Area Ambulance. Afterwards enjoy Squatch-Brats, birthday cake, party games, open-swim, music and more to celebrate Sasquatch's birthday.

Ontario

Saturday, June 11: Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area invites all to a hands-on fundraising event. Touch-a-Truck at The Marconi Cultural Event Centre. Children of all ages can get up close and personal with vehicles of all shapes and sizes such as firetrucks, police cars, construction equipment, and more! Children will have the opportunity to sit in, interact with, and learn about the vehicles from the drivers themselves. There will also be food, face painting, fun activities and vendors to explore. Thanks to Princesses Are Us, you may even meet Chase from Paw Patrol.

Tuesday, June 14: The progressive black metal sound of Vancouver's Svneatr makes it to Thunder Bay for a rousing performance at Black Pirates Pub. The music packed evening, which starts at 9 p.m., also features Hexis from Denmark and local bands Femur and Burial Etiquette. (None of this is music for the faint of heart.) Svneatr, which describes its music as “the sound of nature screaming back at you," is on a cross-Canada tour with the music from its 2021 album "Chinook." You can watch a video of the band's performance of "The Wind Stirs."

Photo & graphic credits: Ben Sunne/Up North Anything Photography; National Weather Service; Raptor Center; Common Coast Research & Conservation; Locally Laid Egg Company; Fred Stonehouse; Manistique School & Public Library/Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery/Svneatr