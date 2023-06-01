Around the Circle This Week: June 1, 2023

Blessings & Blooms: The Bayfield Peninsula launches its Bayfield in Bloom on Friday (June 2) with a host of activities and opportunities to take us full into summer. It's the 21st year for the multi-activity week, which lasts through June 10. Organizers promise the chance to admire "over 50,000 blooming daffodils, a vibrant mosaic of roadside lupine and rolling orchards of apple blossoms bursting into rosy color during our weeklong celebration." As usual, the first official event is when WPR brings a live broadcast of Garden Talk with Larry Meiller in the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion starting at 10 a.m. Friday. On Sunday (June 4) starting at 1 p.m., the traditional Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony takes place as clergy from the Apostle Islands community bless commercial fishing boats, tugboats, powerboats, excursion crafts, kayaks and rowboats on parade through Bayfield City Harbor, asking for safe passage and a prosperous season on the Big Lake. The week culminates with the Bayfield Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10 when visitors can take self-guided tours to get up close and personal with the plants at some of Bayfield’s finest private and business gardens. Some homeowners and gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Garden Tour Maps are available at the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau or can be downloaded online.

Dry Shores: All around Lake Superior, fire-danger conditions rate high or extreme. Forecasts of thunderstorms, starting in the west, could be good news for any rain they bring, but lightning is a risk in tinder-dry conditions. Near White River, Ont., fires already have been raging, closing Highway 631 between White River and Hornepayne at least twice this week and seen in these photos from the Ontario Provincial Police - North East Region Facebook page. An Ontario forest fire map from the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry showed active fires in the area north of the Lakeshore. Burning restrictions are in place in many areas of the four Lake Superior shores, so be cautious when camping and traveling.

Camps Calling: Remember summer camp? Swimming and canoeing, archery and field sports, arts and crafts, campfires and late nights giggling with cabinmates? Remember going home, tanned and tired, already missing your new friends, who already felt like lifetime friends? No? You never went to summer camp? Well, you’re in luck – ’cause it’s never too late to start. All around the Big Lake neighborhood, camp opportunities abound for kids, adults and families, with both day and “sleepaway” options. These days “camps” don’t all need to be a week away and aren’t always outdoor adventures. Day camps in town offer creative getaways for kids, encouraging artistic talent or scientific curiosity. Every shore has its opportunities and options. Read our full April/May story "Camps – Long Ones, Short Ones, Fun for All Ones" by Felicia Schneiderhan on our website, www.LakeSuperior.com.

Mercury Monitoring: The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will host the second in its series on "St. Louis River Watershed Mercury TMDL" at its offices in Canal Park in Duluth on Tuesday, June 6. Says the MPCA: "Mercury contamination in water and fish remains an important issue, particularly in waters with higher levels of methylmercury. Progress is being made, but more work needs to be done. The MPCA is moving forward with a mercury total maximum daily load (TMDL) study for the Cloquet and St. Louis Rivers. As more data and information has become available, the MPCA wants to move forward to address mercury in these waters where fishing and supporting healthy consumption of locally caught fish is so critical. You are invited to the second in a series of public forum events about the MPCA’s work to develop a mercury total maximum daily load (TMDL) study for the St. Louis River area." The evening session starts at 6 p.m. and features presentations, including one mercury sources and others on contamination solutions as well as small group discussions and an open house. Find out more and register online.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, June 2: Downtown Ironwood kicks off its First Friday Summer Concert Series with a free concert by Merrill Miller at the Downtown City Square from 5:30-7 p.m. It's much more than a single concert, though. There will be vendors and the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. Downtown businesses are open late with many offer supporting entertainment, specials, art and such. A Pocket Park pop up performance runs from 4-6 p.m. featuring: Maple Moon & Senesce. Here's a little video promo.

All Month: Pine Mountain Music Festival's 2023 Season “Thrilling Adventures” launches Saturday with Paul and Christine Seitz, who will be joined by Susan Byykkonen (piano), Adam Hall (cello) and Danielle Simandl (violin) at Michigan Technological University's McArdle Theater at 7:30 p.m. Then the season explodes with concerts around the Upper Peninsula and a variety of musical and other performances. Check out the full schedule online … and read more in the next ATCTW.

Minnesota

Saturday, June 3: Photographer Jan Jenson will be at Two Loons Gallery & Boutique in Duluth from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to showcase her nature photography and to chat about her work. She's also writes regionally based fiction novels and will sign books. This kicks off the Two Loons "Meet the Artist" summer series; you can see the full schedule of artists online.

Saturday, June 3 + July 15, Aug. 5: Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra starts its monthly summer series "Bridging the Gap" at 7 p.m. in the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. The first performers will be the trio Superior Siren this Saturday. On July 15, Bill & Kate Isles, and on Aug. 5, Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners take the stage. Tickets are "pay as you wish" or $25 for reserve VIP seating.

Saturday & Monday, June 3 & 5: Duluth’s newest long-form improv team, The Antibodies, perform 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Zeitgeist. Long-form comedy improvisation focuses on storytelling, characters and throughlines based on limited suggestions from the audience. Then on Monday, Renegade, the host troupe for The Antibodies, features its Unabashed "Give us all your money" Bash fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. in Zeitgeist Teatro. The bash will be hosted by The Mustacios, featuring food by Gumbo Boi, beats by DJ Shoebox, and an old-fashioned telethon featuring your favorite Renegade performers. There will also be free specialty drinks and a cash bar available at Zeitgeist Restaurant & Bar.

Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais hosts an author talk Friday with Lynette Reini-Grandell discussing her newest book, Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story, starting at 5:45 p.m. On Saturday, Cook County PRIDE hosts the June Full Moon Rainbow Reading & Literary Slam Bonfire, 5:30-7 p.m. at Drury Lane. The LGBTQ literary slam, which helps kick off PRIDE month in the county, invites people to bring a favorite book passage, literary monologue or poem written by an LGBTQ writer or artist to read by the bonfire. Or bring a passage from your own original song, poem or story.

Friday & Tuesday, June 2 & 6: Hartley Nature Center in Duluth features two public events this coming week. On Friday at 7 p.m., it, along with COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) and Continental Ski & Bike, hosts a screening of the short bikepacking film "Roll With It" by Blackburn Media along with its seasonal trail opening celebration. On Tuesday, Poets Bart Sutter (Duluth’s first poet laureate) and Max Garland (a former Wisconsin state poet laureate) will do a free reading from their new books at 7 p.m. in the Hartley Nature Center in Duluth. Bart’s book is So Surprised to Find You Here and Max’s is Into the Good World Again.

Saturday, June 3: To kick off the Duluth Public Library’s summer reading program, it is partnering with the Duluth Huskies baseball team for its Books & Baseball event at Wade Stadium, 10-11:30 a.m. Kids can hear stories read by Huskies players, get autographs from the team, and will have a chance to meet Harley D. Huskie and the Library Lynx. every child registered for the Duluth Public Library's Summer Reading Program will receive one free ticket to the Huskie’s Books & Baseball game on Sunday, July 16, and they can pick up a copy of Batter Up by Kurtis Scaletta, while supplies last.

Saturdays thru Sept. 30: Come on down to the Eco3 Urban Farm on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the campus of Lake Superior College in Duluth to help with farm projects, from planting to building, then stay for hands-on family activities offered by Ecolibrium3 or partner agencies like the Northern Expressions Arts Collective. No advanced registration necessary, just come when you can anytime between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6: The city of Duluth and partners will host an open house, 5-7 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center for residents to learn about the proposed redesign of the main library downtown, in partnership with the Duluth Workforce Center. There will be activities for kids, snacks and fun for the whole family. Attendees can give input and feedback on spaces, programs, resources and services or residents can do the online survey.

Wisconsin

Saturday, June 3: A new monthlong exhibit at Art Beat of Hayward will feature the works of pine-needle basket artist Susan Cudden and fine-art painter David "Wire" Heinsohn.

Mondays, June 5-Sept. 25: Hayward Farmer's Market starts its season this Monday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., in the in Lumberjack Bowl on the shores of Lake Hayward. Vendors will offer seasonal vegetables, fruits, natural beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fresh home-made baked goods, farm fresh eggs, mushrooms, jams & jellies, coffee, tea, soaps, lotions, plants & shrubs, honey & maple syrup, flower bouquets, plus local artisans will bring wares and local musicians will perform.

Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4: It’s the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend in Wisconsin. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents. The fee-free weekend covers all the 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes open for public use. Check out the summer DNR events online.

Sunday, June 4: Apostle Islands Booksellers will host a conversation with water protector and author Nick Vander Puy starting at 4:30 p.m. at Wonderstate Coffee in Bayfield about his book Water Protectors, the H.E.L.P. Campaign to Save the Penokees. The book tells the story of how a coalition of tribal citizens, environmentalists and neighbors, known as the Harvest Education Learning Project, founded the H.E.L.P. Camp and occupied treaty protected lands in the Penokee Hills through one of the coldest winters in recent history to oppose a multinational mineral corporation’s plan for mountaintop-removal mining within the Lake Superior watershed.

Saturdays thru Oct. 14: The Ashland Area Farmer's Market has already started its season of Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, with a delightful selection of locally grown produce, artisanal crafts, and delectable treats. Enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere with good food and friendly vendors near the corner of Chapple Avenue and Main Street West.

Wednesdays, thru Aug. 30: Music in the Parks continues on Wednesdays in Washburn with Kuka & Shamus at Wikdal Park from 6-8 p.m. Concerts are free; bring your own lawn chair. The concerts are in different parks each week, so download the full online schedule.

Ontario

Today, June 1: Entershine Bookshop, Thunder Bay's new independent bookstore, hosts a book launch at 7 p.m. tonight for Margie Taylor's Rose Addams. Margie, a former CBC producer and host, will be in conversation with author Michael Sobota, plus she will do readings and signings.

Saturday, June 3: The city of Sault Ste. Marie’s Trash to Treasure Day (starting at 8 a.m.) is a great opportunity to exchange reusable household items, furniture, small appliances, toys and more for free. Here's how it works: Place giveaway items by the curb (not in the street!). Label items with a sign that reads "free." (Do not offer unsafe items such as baby cribs, walkers or items with sharp edges.) Keep things that are not giveaways (bikes, toys, tools, etc.) away from the curb to prevent misunderstandings. Then tour your neighbourhood to see what treasures you can find. Remove all uncollected items by 9 p.m. All residents are invited to share their Trash to Treasure photos and stories on social media using #TrashtoTreasureSSM

Sunday, June 4: Over the Rainbow Children's Entertainment hosts a Singalong/Dancealong with Hannah Shira Naiman at the Sault Community Theatre starting at 2 p.m. Hannah bills herself as a "singer-songwriter-square dance caller-early childhood musician." This event celebrates 30 years for Over the Rainbow Entertainment, Sault Ste Marie’s first live theatre series for children ages 3 and up.

Photo & graphic credits: Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau; Ontario Provincial Police - North East Region; Lake Superior Magazine; Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; Ironwood Chamber of Commerce/Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra/Hayward Farmer's Market/Entershine Bookshop