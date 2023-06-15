Around the Circle This Week June 15, 2023

Island Wolves & Moose: For the 64th year, the longest longest-running predator-prey study in the world took place on Isle Royale

again this winter. Michigan Technological University researchers this winter noted the lowest moose calf count in the history of the study, while three to four new wolf litters were recorded. One interesting aspect of this year's finding is that more wolves seem to be living in small groups or alone (outside of the East, West and Mid-island packs). "This year, MTU researchers found a stabilized wolf population with a dynamic, somewhat unexpected social organization. They also observed a moose population in dramatic but not unprecedented decline." Overall, the count of wolves on the island – likely 31 – was up by three, while the count of moose – 967 – was down by 379, due largely to starvation (26 to wolf predation). The average life expectancy of a wild wolf is 4.5 years, and the average live expectancy of a moose on Isle Royale is 10 years. The annual report is available online. This photo was taken by researchers Sarah Hoy and Rolf Peterson, who along with John Vucetich, al of Michigan Tech’s College of Forest Resources and Environment, lead the study. It shows the wolves from the East Pack shortly after they chased down and killed a moose toward the shoreline by Chippewa Harbor. The photo of the moose shows how they have been outfitted with GPS collars to better understand their habitat selection and foraging behavior, and how those behaviors affect their body condition and other aspects of survival.

Regional Fires: On Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire was detected between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint trail within the Superior National Forest. The once 30-acre fire (now down to 20 acres) is in mixed boreal forest and may have additionally been fueled by trees affected by spruce budworms, something suggested by news outlets for Canadian fires as well. The U.S. Forest Service has now restricted the igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire – including charcoal grills and barbeques, coal and woodburning stoves – in the Superior National Forest, including the BWCAW. Fires may be allowed under certain conditions within the forest, with details online. Reports also are that the Forest Service may be closing certain areas of the BWCAW as early as today. Additional burning restrictions are in place for all of northeastern Minnesota. In Ontario, fires started in late May continue to burn in the White River area, with one of the two considered under control, and in the Wawa region, a fire started June 4 that is not listed as controlled. Two fires have also started near Lake Nipigon with status "held," according to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Watch for air quality alerts, too, throughout the Big Lake region.

A Week of Art: Marquette Art Week launches on Monday (June 19) and continues through June 24. This year's theme is "Home" and offers multiple opportunities all around town for viewing and creating artworks, from kids plein air painting to concerts, square dancing, map making, vendor tables and more. "Art Week showcases and celebrates the creativity of our community," says City Manager Karen Kovacs. You can download the Making Marquette Art Week magazine with the full schedule and details. Last year, we did a story about the history of the event.

Movable Music: Pine Mountain Music Festival is in full swing and will continue around the Upper Peninsula through June 21. The classic

music festival features its perennial favorites, the The Bergonzi Trio and the UPstarts, plus cool-kid options like a Guerilla Opera presentation of "The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage," based on a steampunk graphic novel by Sydney Padua. This year the festival has adopted "pay as you are able" ticketing for shows and live streams some of them. This week, the trio plays tonight (June 15) in the Ontonagon Theater of Performing Arts in Ontonagon at 7:30 p.m., has a free children's concert 4 p.m. in the Peter White Public Library in Marquette and a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Northern Michigan University's Reynolds Recital Hall in Marquette. In Houghton, the Thrilling Adventures concert opera will be performed at 5 p.m. Friday (June 16) and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (June 18) in the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts on the Michigan Technological University campus. The Upstarts! – the program providing emerging young U.P. singers and instrumentalists the chance to perform in a professional music festival, has 7:30 p.m. programs Monday (June 19) at the Ontonagon Theater; on Tuesday (June 20) at the NMU Reynolds Recital Hall in Marquette and on Wednesday (June 21) at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts.

Celebrating Its Ups & Downs: Houghton and Hancock start their annual celebration of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, today-Sunday, with

Bridgefest. From 2-9 p.m. today, helicopter rides will be offered from the Ramada Inn, Hancock. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pack the days with activities, from paddle tours to pickleball tournaments, from touch-a-truck to a dunk tank to a water ski show. Plus vendors, foods and kid activities throughout. Check the full schedule online. A lighted-boat parade under the bridge Saturday evening includes prizes for the best-dressed boats (or best decorated, that is).

Boats of Wood: This weekend, Grand Marais hosts popular annual Wooden Boat Show put on by the North House Folk School. Among the

highlights this year are a special 100th anniversary celebration for Sätergläntan Institute for Slöjd and Handcraft in Dalarna, Sweden. A delegation of instructors from Sätergläntan will be visiting and teaching courses at North House in advance of this weekend and there will be evening gatherings to meet the Swedish guests. Check out the Community Contra Dance on Friday night and the Lake Superior Chowder Experience (an Empty Bowls fundraiser) Saturday at noon. On Friday and Saturday, Crafting on the Commons features demonstrations by traditional craft artisans, including the visiting Sätergläntan instructors. Throughout the weekend a displays showcases the work of boat builders and the finds of enthusiasts from across the Midwest. An auction offers boats, unique craft, tools, books and other treasures. The beloved Summer Solstice Pageant with larger-than-life puppets also returns. Meanwhile, the folk school's schooner Hjørdis, which does tours, recently received a new electric motor. You can see the new motor and meet Capt. Bill Hansen at an "Open Boat" walk on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Grandma Makes a Run for It: The running of Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth, along with shorter, related races, does more than affect Duluth's downtown traffic and the area hotel-occupancy rates for the weekend. The race and related events bring an estimated $20 million impact to the local economy. A downloadable weekend guide helps track all of the attending public events, starting with today's Essentia Health Fitness Expo in the DECC and including Michelina's All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner in the DECC on Friday. Bayfront Festival Park hosts Festival of Kids activities (like Whipper Snapper races) during the day Friday and music and festivities both Friday and Saturday. The guide includes course information for the William A. Irvin 5K run (Friday and in this photo) and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon (Saturday). The marathon was started in 1977 with about 150 runners in the first go-round and now brings in about 20,000 participants for all of the races and events.

Make Plans: Next Monday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a newly designated celebration in the United States signed into law 2021. Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of the last African American slaves being freed in Texas in 1865. Watch your town for special events. Wednesday and today in Duluth events remembered three visiting black men lynched in 1921 by a mob after false accusations of assault on a white woman. The Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial on First Street was built in their memory. Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, June 15: Tonight's L'Anse Waterfront Concert features the rock-n-roll country band Chad Borgen & The Collective. (L'Anse is Chad's hometown.) The concerts will be every Thursday evening until Sept. 14 starting at 7 p.m. in L'Anse Waterfront Park. The full schedule is online.

Friday-Saturday, June 16-17: The Great Lakes Rodeo in Gwinn offers thrills from cowboys attempting to ride the bulls to chuckles from capering rodeo clowns. Great family fun for Father's Day weekend.

Saturday, June 17: Marquette Breakfast Rotary's 29th annual Fish Boil & Auction takes place starting at 4 p.m. in the Lake Superior Theatre. Guests enjoy a fantastic dish boil dinner and one of the area’s largest silent & live auctions.

Minnesota

Thru June 25: Artist Ellen Sandbeck's works are being shown in the Ely's Historic State Theater in the exhibit "As Long As The Rivers Shall Run" through Sunday, June 25, as part of a monthly art show collaboration between the theater and the Northern Lakes Arts Association.

Saturday, June 17: Photographer and Superior Hiking Trail advocate Randy Hargesheimer talks about and signs his book The Superior Hiking Trail Story: The Trek Continues at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: Enjoy an evening with Gabe Mayfield at the Minnesota Ballet in Duluth. Gabe, originally from Chicago, can usually be seen in a Duluth Playhouse or Renegade Theater Company production. Recently he’s focused on his music and just released his second album “Showdown.” Join Gabe at Studio Four, where he will be performing songs from both of his albums “Power of Love” and “Showdown,” with a few show tunes in the mix.

Sunday, June 18: The FastLane Super Stock Series visits the Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor, from 4:30-10 p.m.

Monday, June 19: Two Harbors Law Enforcement takes on the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics at 5:30 p.m. in Lakeview Park (registration at 5 p.m.) Register to run, donate or purchase a Torch Run hat or shirt at law enforcement offices.

Wisconsin

Thursdays, Thru Aug. 24: Catch tonight's Superior Porchfest concert in the Central Park neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. The Superior Porchfest summer schedule is online. Tonight's performances are by Slope City (403 E. 5th St.); Janie and The Spokes (609 E. 4th St.); LIONESS LIONESS (602 E. 5th St.. and Sidestreet Detour (704 E. 3rd St.). The Rainy Rose food truck will make the rounds with chimichangas, street tacos and hot pressed sandwiches.

Saturday, June 17: The Washburn Citywide Garage Sale runs 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17: Loon expert and author Dr. James Paruk will speak 5 p.m. Friday at the Cable Natural History Museum about loon biology, behavior, and conservation and will sign his book Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver. Then from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, he will do book signings at Redbery Books in Cable.

Saturday & Sunday, June 17 & 18: Bayfield Winery and Blue Ox Cider host live music with Haitian Divorce! at 1 p.m. Saturday and Gram Tortilla at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17: The FastLane Super Stock Series visits Superior and Ashland this weekend. The races in Superior start 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gondik Law Speedway, then Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Ashland at ABC Raceway.

Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18: The South Shore Lions host its 40th annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Contest out of Port Wing. Starts at 6 a.m. both days. There is a raffle and $300 1st Place Trout and Salmon; $100 2nd Place Trout and Salmon and $100 1st Place “Other” Fish.

Tuesday, June 20: In Bayfield at 7 p.m., Sean & Ian Okamoto perform a Concert by the Lake in Memorial Park.

Wednesday, June 21: Pack a lunch and bring along a blanket or a lawn chair to Make Music Day in Superior with Noteworthy Kids to enjoy music on the front lawn of Fairlawn Mansion from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The fun moves indoors to the Music Room if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, June 16-17: The Queen Street Cruise in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the third year with its Parade of Cars (starting 6 p.m.) and live music by BoneYard, 7 p.m., at the Roberta Bondar Pavilion. The grounds are open for activities and festivities both Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, cars are on display all day and Boneyard plays at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: The 8th annual Thunder Bay Mining Day ends a three-year hiatus. Come to Marina Park for information about mining, games and prizes for little kids, career information for bigger kids and education for all. Women in Mining BBQ offers food with proceeds going to a scholarship. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: The Thunder Bay Pride March starts at 9 a.m. in Waverly Park, starting at the bandstand and going down Red River, turn on Algoma, Camelot to Cumberland and end at the Street Festival at the Red River intersection.

