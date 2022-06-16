Around the Circle This Week: June 16, 2022

Best Seat in the House: Back at the end of May, Charles Howard Smith captured this lightning shot over Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge. The impressive image made us wonder what such storms are like for bridge operators. Visit Duluth posted a mini profile of David Campbell, bridge supervisor, who talked about a standout moment in one storm. "You realize how powerful the lake is, how powerful weather is. I’ve seen 15-foot waves coming through the canal. I was literally standing on the canal walkway and watched a wave that was higher than me go in front of me underneath the bridge. And the water just poured over the sides. I said to myself, 'That’s not something you see every day.' Seth Honemann, who joined the bridge staff in 2019, chatted with us about such experiences. First we asked how he got this up-and-down gig in the first place. "I was just getting ready with ending my time in the Coast Guard here in Duluth," the Iowa native explained, "and the job opened. … I literally just walked from one side of the Park Point to the bridge." He loves the work, and with a maintenance and electronics background, especially enjoys the "unique" maintenance required for bridge upkeep. He describes ascending on the enormous counterweights to work in the heights of the bridge. "This job is extremely fun, even the maintenance is a lot of fun … you can’t be afraid of heights, for sure." What he did not anticipate, admits Seth, was how much tongue-clucking or downright safety awareness he'd need to be doing. "People can literally touch the bridge," he says, noting that "Please let go of the bridge" has become a well-worn phrase he must broadcast through the bridge speaker. "You get really good at reading people’s body language. … it’s a lot of safety and just making sure that everyone crosses the bridge safely." His own safety during storms is not so much an issue in the 120-year-old structure. That said, says Seth, "You do feel the wind hit. For how much it looks like an Erector set, it still catches the wind. you get used to filling your coffee cup half full." Seth says he's clocked gust of wind up to 70 knots (about 85 mph) screaming around the bridge. As for lightning, "We’re well-grounded for sure. Lightning will not, should not, affect the bridge." If it's a bad thunder storm, though, he turns on the back-up generator, just in case, to ensure the "predictability" of the bridge opening for any ships traversing the canal. "The last thing they want is for the bridge to be stuck halfway open." Short of vision-blocking fog, the operators' bridge perch lends itself to some spectacular scenery, like the view in this sunny day photo taken by Bob Berg. "Some of the best nights to watch is when a lightning storm comes through," says Seth, who sometimes turns off the lights inside the control room. "It’s definitely fun. When it passes over the lake like that, it’s almost like theater seating."

Musseling In: Thunder Bay outdoorsman and correspondent for CBC/Radio-Canada Gord Ellis recently spotted zebra mussels in Nipigon Bay and took this photo. It’s the first time the avid angler says he’s snagged the invasive critters in that bay. Zebra mussels have been noted in the bay for about four or so years in the nets of fishery researchers, says Mike Rennie, associate professor at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and head of its Community Ecology & Energetics Lab. Zebra mussels remain at populations levels in Lake Superior well below those of the lower Great Lakes. "We thought we were kind of immune," says Mike (in photo). Lake Superior has low calcium and the water is cold – two conditions unkind to zebra mussels – so it seemed even if the zebra mussels established themselves, they couldn't thrive. That might be changing as the Big Lake faces warmer temperatures, reduced ice cover in the winter and an ice-free season on inland lakes that has increased by about three weeks. The Duluth-Superior area has long suffered from zebra mussel invasions, but Nipigon Bay and the Apostle Islands area in Wisconsin now also have noted populations, he adds. Like around the St. Louis River at the Twin Ports, Nipigon Bay is fed by the Nipigon River, the other major river tributary into the Lake, and that means the bay has "a lot of suspend sediments and tends to be warmer water," Mike says. To learn more about helping to stop the transfer of zebra mussels on recreational boats or equipment, Mike suggests Ontario's Invading Species Awareness Program supported by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. In the United States, Sea Grant has aquatic invasive species programs for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In a Flash: Weather conditions have proven testy in parts of the Upper Peninsula this week. On Wednesday, the city of Marquette canceled its outdoor farm market under the severe weather warning that included possible hail, damaging winds, heavy rains and a possible "tornado or two," reported the National Weather Service Marquette. There is a gale warning on Lake Superior above the Keweenaw Peninsula until 8 p.m. today, with gusts of up to 40 knots (46 mph) and waves 5 to 8 feet. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park posted these photos and a note about flooding conditions on Tuesday: "We have been getting reports of bridges being washed away throughout the park. If you are heading this way, please use caution. If you were in the park in the last 24 hours and have a trail report, please let us know. Rangers are currently out assessing trails." In Minnesota, Voyageurs National Park canceled its dark sky program Tuesday under threat of thunder storms, but the program is still on for next Tuesday. With high waters still in the region after last week's flooding along the border, "no wake zones" are being enforced 300 feet from the shore on Rainy, Namakan, Kabetogama and Sandpoint lakes with boaters within that limit required to travel at idle speed only to protect the shore from damage.

Also in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park this week, the park unveiled new viewfinders overlooking Lake of the Clouds, at Summit Peak and Nawadaha Falls that help colorblind people see the full spectrum of colors. Justin Van't Hof of TV6 reported on the first folks to use the viewfinders on Wednesday. The equipment came thanks to the Friends of the Porkies and the Michigan DNR.

Meanwhile, for those who doubt the influence of the world's largest freshwater Lake (by surface area) … the National Weather Service Duluth posted this graphic below showing the temperature gradient (or temperature difference) during Tuesday's hot temps. As the NWS folk put it: "Now that is some SUPERIOR air conditioning. Take a look at the temperature gradient as of 2:45 PM Tuesday between Cloquet, Park Point, Moose Lake, and Solon Springs. (updated to include Solon Springs)" We call it graphic proof of "colder by the Lake."

Winter in June: The first truly hot summer day of the year, our own Bekah Rush was out in downtown Duluth in full winter gear. Why? you might ask. Bekah, who sent us these photos, was an "extra" during the filming of Merry Kiss Cam, a rom-com scheduled for streaming during the holidays this year. She sent this little behind-the-scene note with the pics: "It has been unusually chilly next to the Big Lake this year, and the morning we were shooting the outdoor winter market scene, it was around 80. All the actors and extras were suited up in winter wear, hats, mittens, boots; it was scorching! But so so much fun! The crew was amazing to work with." Today is the last day of filming in town. If you want to get Bekah's take on being in the movies, drop by our Canal Park Gifts shop, 345B S. Lake Ave., a collaborative space between Lake Superior Magazine and Visit Duluth that serves as a visitor center with brochures, a makers space with lots of local artist's work … and, of course, a film-seasoned Bekah.

Our Kind of Brown Bear: We know points far west in North America have their own brawny brown bruins of the grizzly type, but Minnesota has brown bears, too. Photographer Paul Pluskwik got a shot of this sleeping "cinnamon black bear" in the northern part of the state this week. According to the Minnesota DNR, our bears come in black and dark or light brown, though the brown versions make up only 10% if the state's bear population. White versions – not albino – also exist on rare occasion. Such bears, according to the North American Bear Center, open for public visitation in Ely, are "white or creamy fur, brown eyes, dark nose pads, and nearly white claws. They are not polar bears or albinos. Maybe 100 exist." This subspecies of black bear, called Kermode (Ursus americanus kermodeii) is mainly found on the Princess Royal and Gribbell islands in British Columbia, but one did show up in Minnesota. Halo, a teenage male, turned out near Orr in 1997. "Hair samples showed him to be genetically different from white Kermode bears," according to the center. Because of Halo's popularity, Minnesota has regulations against the killing of a white bear. The Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary at Orr, where Halo showed up, opened June 9 for bear viewing.

And Our Kind of Panda: This weekend is Grandma's Marathon with events and activities starting Friday at 11 a.m. with the besides the Michelina's All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner at the DECC in Duluth. On Friday is also the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park for kids 4-14 (in different age categories) and the 2022 William A Irvin 5K. Friday evening at 5 p.m, the free Rock the Bayfront starts with musical acts on stage til 10 p.m. Race day on Saturday, both the 2022 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and Grandma's Marathon start in Two Harbors, wending their way to Duluth's Canal Park. New this year, the DECC is hosting a Bloodys & Bacon viewing party. The marathon draws about 20,000 spectators and runners and equally notable hundreds of volunteers, especially along the race route. The marathon posted this image of one such roadside attraction with this note: "A good marathon needs good entertainment! Grandma's Marathon has 450+ course entertainers every year that set up along the course to put on a show for our runners. John Herbertz has been one of these course entertainers for over 25 years. Located at Mile 18, he gives out high fives and candy to runners!'

Art in the Streets! Folks in the city of Marquette celebrate art and water during this year's Art Week that officially starts Monday, June 20, and continues through Saturday, June 25. As with other years, this communitywide celebration packs every day with local artists, performing artists, writers and budding artists. You can chalk a sidewalk, see a dance performance, enjoy a musical interlude or head to the beach. The activities circle around the waterfront areas and the pending Cultural Trail. We did a story about this history of the event and its current incarnation for the June/July issue of Lake Superior Magazine.

Make Plans: This week remember that June 19 is Juneteenth, the newest U.S. federal holiday established in 2021, falls on a Sunday and so is observed by government officies and some businesses, such as banks, by closing Monday.

Plus here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru June 22: Pine Mountain Music Festival goes strong through next Wednesday with a great lineup around the Upper Peninsula covering this year's theme of "Stories in Music." Highlights include, a children's puppet workshop at the Portage Lake District Library and a peak performance workshop at Portage Lake United Church, both in Houghton. on Friday (June 17); a Bergonzi Trio and afternoon children's and evening adults' concerts in Marquette today (June 16) and the same on Saturday (June 18) in Houghton. The UPStarts group has evening concerts at Marquette on Sunday, Crystal Falls on Monday and Houghton on Tuesday (with an instrument petting zoo before each performance). It all ends Wednesday, June 22, with pop-up mini chamber concerts around the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Third Thursdays thru Sept. 15: Today kicks of Music on Third in Marquette with an eclectic mix of local musicians playing along the sidewalks of Third Street in downtown Marquette. The summer sounds go 6-8 p.m. every third Thursday of the summer months (June-September, that is).

Minnesota

Thursday-Sunday, June 17-19: North House Folk School in Grand Marais hosts its Wooden Boat Show and Summer Solstice Pageant this weekend. Enjoy rows of handmade and unique watercraft, craft demonstrations, a speaker series, family activities, an evening contra dance, the Boats-to-Tools Auction, the Solstice Pageant, a chowder feed and vendors.

Saturday, June 18: Join in Flamingo Fest at Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth's Lincoln Park. The live music starts at 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay offers dads free climbing on Father's Day with the purchase of at least one 14+ ticket.

Wisconsin

Weekly, Thru Aug. 31: Music in the Parks continues Wednesday (June 22) in Washburn with A Sunken Ship Irony, a Minnesota folk-ish band whose music you can sample online. The final June performance, Gladiator, takes the stage Thursday, June 30. The full schedule for July and August can be downloaded from the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Today, June 16: Lake Superior Master Gardeners Association presents its annual plant sale at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior, 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18: Washburn hosts its citywide Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Miles of deals.

Ontario

June, Various Dates: Both the Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay and Pride Thunder Bay continue with activities for Pride Month. Friday (June 17) is The Unicorn Glitter Ball - Dinner & Dance featuring drag queen legend Tynomi Banks. On Saturday (June 18), events include Pride Street Fest at the Waterfront District and Pride After Dark Drag & DJ Party. Watch for more activities next weekend, including the Drive-By Drag 2022 next Saturday (June 25).

Friday-Saturday, June 17-18: Head downtown in Sault Ste. Marie to admire the muscle cars and other mechanical beauties during the Queen Street Cruise. Music, vendors and other great fun.

Saturday, June 18: The Tapestry Women's Network and Roots to Harvest are showcasing foods from around the world cooked by local home chefs/caterers at the Ethnic Food Picnic, noon-4 p.m. at Roots to Harvest in Thunder Bay.

Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19: Dubreuilville hosts its annual Magpie Walleye Derby sponsored by the Dubreuilville Magpie Rod & Gun Club Inc.

Tuesday-Saturday, June 21-25: The five-day Summer Moon Fest in Sault Ste. Marie features real-time creation of large-scale public art, an Indigenous dance performance in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day and live music performances by SHAD, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Skratch Bastid. This festival also features Northern Ontario's largest Indigenous market as well as multidisciplinary artist workshops from industry professionals and community members.

Opportunity Not to Miss: Friday (June 17) at noon ET is your last chance to bid on auction items supporting the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. This unique auction brings each winning bidder one year honourary ownership of the plane, helicopter or GMC truck in the centre, a certificate of honourary ownership, a picture of the vehicle and you, plus a one-year adult membership to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. (We're partial to this substantial Canadair CL-215 donated by Bombardier Aerospace in 2000.) This is part of the 75th celebration of Canada's iconic de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver bush plane.

