Around the Circle This Week: June 23, 2022

Opened Lock: After completing a critical repair that took longer than anticipated, the second (and only other available) Soo Lock opened on Sunday (June 19). This photo by Bill Dowell shows the water flowing again into the lock as the first "stoplog" is being removed. The other photo, also taken by Bill Dowell, shows Matt Hansen wading onto a submerged stoplog to attach a crane so it can be removed. The MacArthur Lock has been out of service since December last year and was set to reopen in late April, but replacing the almost 79-year-old tainter valve machinery, original to the lock built in 1943, caused a 59-day extension of the closure, according to a press release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Only the larger Poe Lock has been operating since the official season opening of the Soo Locks in March. “The tainter valve machinery replacement contract was a very large task,” Soo Locks Construction Chief Nicholas Pettit says. “The original machinery had to be cut into pieces and removed by crane out through a small access tunnel. The new machinery had to be fabricated in sections, lowered by crane in through the small tunnel and installed inside of the lock.” The $7.2 million contract was awarded in August 2020 with the long lead time needed to manufacture the mechanical components. The long delay emphasized again the critical need for the New Lock (as it is currently called), the construction of which is underway. "If the extended closure had happened to the larger Poe Lock," the Corps release noted, "it would have halted nearly all shipping."

A Memorable 7: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, Minn., will host the launch this week of a Minnesota North Shore-centered book, Seven Aunts, published by University of Minnesota Press. Staci Lola Drouillard, bestselling author of Walking the Old Road: A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe, turns to her family's own history with this work following the lives of her seven aunts from both her maternal and paternal sides. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday for the official book launch, Staci will read from the book, discuss her writing process, and sign books. Staci brings both heart and history to her newest work, taking the time to introduce all the "characters" of this true story, including the small towns in which her family history takes place. It reads like a well-researched work of fiction but resonates with insight and love for the real people it honors. If you can't make the launch on Friday, you get another chance to connect with the author at 7 p.m. Tuesday (June 28) at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. Zenith will also host Duluth author John Teschner for the launch of his debut novel Project Namahana at 7 p.m. Monday (June 27).

Shoreside Art: The Park Point Art Fair arrives at the end of Duluth's famed sand spit this weekend (June 25 & 26), marking its 50th time showcasing artists and artisans from around the region. Writer Jake Kapsner, who has a long involvement with the art fair, wrote a story for the June/July issue of Lake Superior Magazine about this history and blossoming of the fair. "This year, there’s an eagerness among the many Park Point Community Club volunteers who stage the art fair, as well as artists who make a living on shows like this, to pull off a golden anniversary together," Jake writes. The art fair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. There is free admission and parking at the outdoor fair at the Park Point Recreation Area, where you'll find "120 juried fine artists, music, food, demos, seagulls and sand," promise organizers.

Outdoor Musical Interludes: This is the season of free outdoor concerts and we’ve got a few weekly entries to put on your summer schedule.

Starting July 6, Glensheen in Duluth launches its Concerts on the Pier for another season with nine artists performing each week through Aug. 31. The music is great and the fun is in watching the other spectators, especially in the motorboats, sailboats and paddle-powered boats on the water. If you’re watching on land, BYOLC – bring your own lawn chair. Before the music, concert goers are encouraged to take one of the self-guided visit into the 39-room mansion with either a Classic Tour of the lower three floors or purchase a Full Mansion Tour to see everything on the Classic Tour plus the 3rd floor and attic. Last tours are sold 4:30 and 5 p.m.; concerts start 7 p.m.

Thursday evening in Copper Harbor, Mich., means enjoying a line-up of fan favorites plus two new acts at the Performances in The Park starting this week. Marc “Mojo” Harrington hosts Marc, Jake & Friends, the first act to take the stage at Grant Township Park. The new acts this year are B&B on June 30 and the Wild Honey Collective on July 21. The Stapletons, a husband/wife duo from Pittsburgh, will be bringing their Big Blue Bus and five children back to Copper Harbor on July 14 to continue their “Inner Seas” tour and will also make a stop in Marquette for three shows on July 13. Once again, Zoe’s Trinkets & Treats will be back to sell snacks, soft drinks and Performances in The Park sweats and tees. The concerts are organized by the Copper Harbor Improvement Association and the full schedule can be found on Facebook.

On Tuesdays & Thursdays, Bayfield, Wis., continues its Concerts by the Lake at 7 p.m. in Memorial Park along the waterfront. For tonight’s concert (June 23), local folk duo Idle Rose takes the stage. The full schedule of acts through Sept. 6 can be found online.

Third Thursdays in Marquette means Music on Third Street with a variety of musicians performing along the street from 6-8 p.m. on July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.

Every week on Thursdays unitl Sept. 15, L'Anse, Mich. hosts free Waterfront Concerts. Today at 7 p.m. is the driving bluegrass and Western swing of the Keweenaw Brewgrass. The lakefront park is at the foot of Broad Street at the Lake. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy their music, the good feelings and some Lake views.

Every Friday in Hancock, Mich's Parvoo Park, enjoy Canal Rock, free live music performances. This week Conga Finn launches the summer season at 6 p.m. (On Thursdays, the park will host free films at sundown, starting next week with Encanto.)

Reserve These Dates: The National Park Service’s Ranger III will host two 3-hour Keweenaw Waterway Cruises this year, July 7 and 21. Passengers will travel south along the Keweenaw Waterway to the South Entry of Keweenaw Bay, before returning to Houghton. Passengers should bring a light jacket in case of wind and chill. There is no food service, so passengers may bring their own eats and non-alcoholic beverages. During portions of the cruise, a park ranger will present a historical tour of the waterway. Tickets sell out fast, naturally, so early reservations recommended. (This NPS photo shows the 64-year-old Ranger III coming into the Keweenaw Waterway north entry.) The vessel usually serves as a ferry service to Isle Royale from Houghton as well as a cargo hauling service for the park.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, June 24-26: Walk, run or bike to celebrate Marquette's trails during the Marquette Trails Fest that starts Friday. There will be mountain bike races, trail runs and youth events. The events raise money to support the Noquemanon Trail Network. Find a full schedule online.

Thru June 25: Don't forget, the Marquette Art Walk activities continue through this week, culminating with a Saturday closing concert by Local singer/songwriter Michael Waite. Before the last notes, though, enjoy the Fresh Coast Plein Air painting festival at the Maritime Museum grounds, plus other musical, fine arts and fun activities. Check out the full schedule.

Minnesota

Friday, June 24: Fun, sun and flavor sums up the Lake Superior Ribfest in Bayfront Festival Park 4-8 p.m. Friday. You’ll find the full range of BBQ styles as well as all the sides and beverages one associates with such outdoor dining. The fest features a stop along the “The Great Race,” a national event described by organizers as “a grand event that turns average car guys into local celebrities, as these classic cars make their way through small towns on their way across the country.” It travels from Fargo, N.D., to Warwick, R.I.

Saturday, June 25: The annual CHUM Rhubarb Festival brings community folk together for live music and family friendly activities plus, of course, rhubarb cleverly placed in brats, pies, crisps and other sweet treats. The event this year is at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth. There’s a bucket raffle, plus food trucks. The event raises money for programs by CHUM (Churches United in Ministry), a nonprofit human services agency supported by an interfaith coalition of 40 faith communities.

Sunday, June 26: Support the Justine Kerfoot Memorial Endowment Fund at the 2nd Annual Taste of the Trail Picnic Adventure. The event and fund is sponsored by the North Shore Health Care Foundation. The trail and culinary adventure begins at 12:30 p.m. and runs to 4 p.m.

Wisconsin

Thursday-Sunday, June 23-26: The 72nd Musky Fest at Hayward is about way more than muskies. Tucked within the three-day festival are full days of live music (starting Friday afternoon at the Sevenwinds Casino Main Stage); a Musky Fest Car Show (Saturday at the Hayward Information Center Municipal Lot); some friendly competitions (cornhole tourney on Saturday • Fishing Has No Boundaries fishing contest and canoe/kayak/standup paddleboard races Thursday-Saturday) • a Musky Run/Walk (Sunday); sidewalk sales, vendors booths, contests and games plus a Grand Parade finale on Sunday with Musky Fest Grand Marshals Don and Sandy Sheehan. Check out of the full schedule online and choose your musky pleasure.

Today, June 23: The Bayfield Summer Concert series, usually in the Bayfield Presbyterian Church, heads to the Bayfield Maritime Museum tonight for some foot-tapping tunes with Warren Nelson and Friends. All concerts are at 5:30 p.m. and you can find the full schedule through Sept. 8.

Friday, June 24: Our friend Lissa at Silverwares Jewelry in Bayfield hosts a Grand (Re)opening with afternoon Mini Art Workshops (2 p.m.); food, drinks and live music (4 p.m.); speeches, the unveiling of the “Lake Treasures" metal bench created by Jesse Woodward and various regional artists, a ribbon cutting to reopen after pandemic restrictions (5 p.m.) and an evening of group music jamming (bring your instruments starting at 6 p.m.). Plus there will be live music and food and beverage vendors.

Saturday, June 25: Join the pedal power at the 16th anniversary Superior Vistas Bike Tour in Thompson’s West End Park in Washburn. Cruise the gently rolling hills with views of Lake Superior and the surrounding forest and countryside on loops from 13 to 100 miles. Fully supported ride with route map, support vehicles, and food/beverage stops en-route.

Ontario

Now: The partially restored carousel at Chippewa Park in Thunder Bay is back in action after two years of COVID shutdown. While not fully "staffed" by the carousel critters, the fully restored horses in place are beautiful, says Save Our Carousel Co-chair Donna Gilhooly. "We wanted to make sure that the children of our community did not miss one more season of riding their favourite horse."

Friday, June 24: We can all use a good laugh right now, which is why it's the perfect time to take in Yuk Yuk's Comedy Night at Sooblaster in Sault Ste. Marie. Jeff McEnery, named Best Male Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards in 2015, headlines and will be joined by Dom Paré and Andrew "Barrman" Barr. The laughs start at 8 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Bill Dowell/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Drury Lane Books; Jake Kapsner; Glensheen; Copper Harbor Improvement Association; National Park Service; Marquette Trails Fest/Rhubarb Festival/Musky Festival/Chippewa Park