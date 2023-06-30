Around the Circle This Week: June 30, 2023

Happy Engineers Day: Since 1975, the Soo Locks has done a rare public open house the last Friday in June to mark the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers "birthday," which was June 16, 1775 – 248 years old and still lookin' good, Corps. At Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., the locks have been operating since 1798 and are employed from 7,000 to 10,000 times each maritime shipping season, depending on freighter (and cruise ship) traffic. The park adjacent to the locks features a viewing platform next to the MacArthur Lock, but today the Corps offers an open house until 3:30 p.m. to get closer to the action. The celebration of the Corps' birthday has grown with the U.S. Coast Guard offering an open house until 4 p.m., the City Hall grounds hosting a craft show until 5 p.m. and the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education open for visitors until 4 p.m. (Due to technical difficulties, we had to delay this edition too late to join the party, but still wanted to celebrate with the Corps. Our apologies!)

Meanwhile … As the day celebrates the history at the locks, the future is being constructed as work continues on the New Lock with Phases 2 and 3 underway. “Since resuming major construction this season, the Phase 2 contractor has placed

U.S. Army Corps

concrete panel wall are in progress,” New Lock Senior Project Manager Mollie Mahoney said in a press release. “The Phase 3 contractor plans to focus on demolition of aging structures, extensive electrical work, bridge construction, and coffer dam construction to allow for dewatering.” Phase 1 included deepening the upstream approach to the New Lock from 24 feet to 30 feet deep so modern vessels can approach; it concluded last August "under budget and ahead of schedule," according to the Corps. Phase 2 includes rehabilitating the upstream approach walls to stabilize the existing approach walls allowing modern vessels to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the New Lock. The estimated completion date for Phase 2 is summer 2024. Phase 3 includes demolishing the existing Sabin Lock, excavation of bedrock, constructing the New Lock at the Soo chamber walls and floor, fabrication and installation of miter gates, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, installation of the innovative hands-free mooring system, rehabilitating downstream approach walls and constructing a new pump well. The estimated completion date for Phase 3 is summer 2030. The New Lock, as yet unnamed, will equal the size of the Poe Lock, 110-by-1,200 feet, which currently handles the bulk of lock-throughs since it is the only active lock able to accommodate the larger Great Lakes freighters. The graphic shows where the New Lock will be located and the drone photo, taken by contractors Kokosing Alberici Traylor, shows current construction.

× Expand BELL CREATIVE CO LLC SOO LOCK PH3 NEW LOCK SOO LOCK PH3 NEW LOCK

Sail Away: One of the major cruise ship companies that has been making stops on Lake Superior is putting its Great Lakes vessels up for sale. American Queen Voyages is selling its two vessels, Ocean Navigator (seen here in Thunder Bay earlier in June) and Ocean Voyager, that have been plying the Great Lakes in the open-water months. American Queen

Tourism Thunder Bay

Cruise Industry News. Company president Cindy D’Aoust told WJMN that while bookings have been strong and guests have enjoyed the cruises on the Great Lakes, the company has been unable to create a 12-month schedule for the two vessels, making their operation too costly. Meanwhile, Viking Cruises continues to offer Great Lakes cruises at least through 2025, including Lake Superior stops. “After our first full season of Great Lakes voyages in 2022, we are grateful for the warm welcome we received from each destination and look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the region this season and in the years to come,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said in a release at the start of this year’s cruise season. Viking plans 10 more Great Lakes stops in Duluth this year, including three that will start in Duluth and end in Toronto. It also has scheduled a cruise that leaves Duluth Sept. 26 and sails to Ushuaia, Argentina. The other cruise vessel visiting the Lake, HANSEATIC inspiration owned by the German company HapagLloyd, had eight visits planned for the year. American Queen Voyages is one of eight cruise lines currently operating on the Great Lakes with a total of 11 ships, according to MLive in the Upper Peninsula.

On Line Again: Lutsen Mountains reopened its Summit Express Gondola service Thursday after a fire that destroyed Papa Charlie's also shut down the resort's server and network systems. Guests who want a ride on the gondola or on the

Alpine Slide now must purchase tickets and complete waiver forms online. "As always, these services are weather dependent and will not open in the event of rain or lightning," the resort posted. "Our reconstructed ticketing and sales systems will be internet based. As such, Lutsen Mountains will be a CASHLESS facility requiring all payments to be made by credit card or Apple/Google Pay. Please plan accordingly. Thank you for your patience and support as our team has worked to get services restored for your summer North Shore visit." A fire destroyed Papa Charlie's bar and restaurant last Saturday (June 24). The popular aprés ski (or in summer aprés biking) venue regularly featured live music with performers from around the country who drew audiences well beyond the day's skiers. Six local fire departments responded to the blaze and contained it to the restaurant. Various Facebook followers posted images captured from the resort's webcam (like the one seen here; the camera is currently offline). The gathering place was named for Charlie Skinner, a ski area manager who bought Lutsen Mountains in 1980. Charles Mather Skinner III died in June 2021 at age 87 and Lutsen Mountains posted a story about him written by Mary Skinner Junnila.

× Expand U.S. Coast Guard

Change of Command: The U.S. Coast Guard's Sector Sault Ste. Marie had a change of command this week. Sector Commander Capt. Anthony Jones (on left in photo) had served at the sector that oversees Lake Superior since 2020. New Sector Commander Capt. James Bendle (on right) came to the Soo and the USCG's Ninth District after serving as the deputy sector commander at Sector Maryland, National Capital Region. Anthony now heads to Washington for a new role at Coast Guard Headquarters.

In Country Celebrations: On both sides of the border around the Big Lake, there are celebrations galore this weekend. Check your local calendar of events for times and places for celebrations as we are highlighting only a few examples.

Canada Day, July 1, features a number of special events - with fireworks depending on local fire conditions. In Wawa (home of the Wawa Goose in the photo), the celebration starts at 11 a.m. when the Goose Nest Market and Street Fair opens on Broadway Avenue. The events end with Wawa Music Festival Presents performances of local talent and a bike

parade and rideable animals are among the activities in between. In Sault Ste. Marie, the party to celebrate things Canadian has already started with the Sault Ste. Marie Poutine Feast 2023 showcasing a variety of delicious poutines (from traditional fries with gravy and cheese curds to elaborate ones with pulled pork, bacon, and veggies) along with loads of family-friendly kid activities at the Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site. Runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. If you want to view the Canada Day celebrations from the water, Miss Marie Sault Lock Tours has special cruises for the day. In Thunder Bay, Fort William Historical Park will be celebrating both Canada Day and its own 50th anniversary. The city of Thunder Bay centers the party in Marina Park where Canada Day on the Waterfront features vendors, games, entertainment, ceremonies and fun from 3-9 p.m.

Independence Day, July 4, on the U.S. side of the border features events all weekend. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Ishpeming's 4th comes a little early on Saturday (July 1) with a parade, alumni softball, community picnic and fireworks. Visit Keweenaw posted a fine roundup of Fourth of July events all weekend on the peninsula in Dollar Bay, Lake Linden, Ahmeek, South Range, Copper Harbor, Hubbell, Tapiola, Mohawk, Eagle Harbor and, of course, the famed 2 p.m. Gay

Parade in Gay on Tuesday. In Marquette, festivities begin on July 3rd with the Marquette Fireworks show over Lake Superior. Then experience the first-ever Marquette Fourth of July Laser Show on July 4th on the historic Lower Harbor Ore Dock (something last seen around Christmas time). In Wisconsin, Bayfield's Tuesday celebrations center on Memorial Park and fill the day with music: from 1-9 p.m. The Concerts by the Lake lineup includes The Vintage Vanguards; Floydian Slip (in photo); Yazmin Bowers and Beat Zero; and Sasha Mercedes. In Superior, the traditional Fourth of July Parade on Belknap starts at 11 a.m. and the day includes a fly-over by a Wisconsin National Guard 115th Fighter Wing F-35 at Barker's Island (5:30 p.m.). In Minnesota, Duluth fills the afternoon with the Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park starting at 4 p.m. Music includes Derek Jones & The 50 South; Wild Horses; Erik Koskinen; and Black River Revue. The event culminates with fireworks at 10 p.m. over the Lake. Grand Marais also shoots of its fireworks over the water on Monday, when the celebration starts with a pick-up softball game and a Pavilion Street Dance and goes into Tuesday with a parade and water barrel fights, among other activities. Tofte's events are on Saturday and Tuesday and include music, food and craft vendors, kids games, a parade, fireworks, and the annual Tofte Trek trail race.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, June 30-July 2: The Rez Comedy Tour featuring Tonia Jo Hall (Auntie Beachress) and Rob Fairbanks ("The Rez Reporter) takes the Dreamcatcher stage at Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie at 8 p.m. Today also begins the 41st annual Baaweting Homecoming Powwow at the powwow grounds off Shunk Road. There will be the drum and dance competitions, along with food, fun and vendors.

Saturday, July 1: The city of Sault Ste. Marie has proclaimed Saturday Angeline Boulley Day in honor of the author of Fire Keeper’s Daughter and Warrior Girl Unearthed, both set in the Sault Ste. Marie area. Angeline "has dedicated her career to serving tribal nations in the field of Indian education," the city said in its announcement. She has served as director of the Office of Indian Education for the U.S. Department of Education and is a proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. "She has family ties in the Soo and on Sugar Island dating back generations." A special proclamation ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Rotary Park near the Kids Fishing Pond.

Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2: Muskellonge Lake State Park features plenty of outdoor action this weekend, starting with a 10 a.m. Turtle Talk on Saturday to check out local turtle nests and topping with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday short walk Looking for Lost Lumber to learn about Deer Park's historic logging town and lifesaving station. Meet at the Exploration Tent for all the activities.

Minnesota

Saturday, July 1: Join the cross-border Outlaw Bridge Commemorative Gathering, a celebration of the legendary Outlaw Bridge and the communities that have grown around it. Events start at noon at Grand Portage Casino for the event organized by the Port Arthur Rotary Club. There will be presentations, music, food and more. The bridge was a collaborative effort across the border, opened in 1917 when Ontario and Minnesota organizations decided not to wait for their governments to make the link.

Saturday, July 1: The annual Hovland Arts Festival this year with the return of storyteller Shannon Crossbear and baker Ben Rex with sweet treats plus the popcorn lady is back. Food also will be available at the church. This year, the fest adds a massage therapist and horseback rides – Amy Nielsen with her Tennessee walker Luca and chiropractor Steph Vos. A Writers Salon at the close of the day (4 p.m.) featuring local writers Carrie Colburn, Lin Salisbury, Siffy Torkildson, and Tor Torkildson.

Saturdays: Take a stroll back in history on a free guided Harbor History Walking Tour in Grand Marais thanks to the Cook County Historical Society. Tours begin at 1 p.m. at the History Museum and continues to the Coast Guard Station. Tours are always weather permitting.

Wisconsin

Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2: On Saturday, you can help White Winter Mead, Cider & Spirits celebrate its 27th anniversary party in Iron River with food, music and mead, noon-6 p.m. Then on Sunday, enjoy some Chillin' Sunday Jazz with Billy Barnard, 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5: Bayfield Winery and Blue Ox Cider welcomes artists of all skills to join in the KP Paint Party. You can choose a Lake Superior Sunrise (our favorite) or a Wave Sunset (nice, too). KP Gallery hosts the event and the fee includes step-by-step instructions, all the painting materials and a pre-drawn design on a wood sign. Snacks and beverage available. Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ontario

Thru August: Science North summer camps are starting up across Ontario's shore. Science North lets children get hands-on with real tools, engage in modern science and make new friends. Camps start on Tuesday (July 4) for Wawa through July 7 and for eight weeks of camps in Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie. Other camps follow in Marathon (July 31-Aug. 4) Terrace Bay (Aug. 8-11) and Nipigon (Aug. 14-18).

Tuesday, July 4: The Big Bang Party at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., takes advantage of the U.S. Fourth fireworks across the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. first enjoy a day of live music, mini-golf and lawn games and a full cash bar starting at 8 p.m. (ET).

Photo & graphic credits: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ; Tourism Thunder Bay; Lutsen Mountains; U.S. Coast Guard; Wawa; Miss Marie Sault Lock Tours; Bayfield Chamber; Sault Tribe/Cook County HIstorical Society/KP Gallery/Science North

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay