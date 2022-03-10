Around the Circle This Week: March 10, 2022

Transitions: There have been notable comings and goings and up-for-sales recently. The only remaining fleet based on Lake Superior – Great Lakes Fleet – has been put up for sale by its current owner, Canadian National Railway. The vessels with the distinctive gray-and-black bars – like the 1,000-footer Edgar B. Speer arriving in this David Schauer photo from September – have resided in Duluth since 1901 when the fleet was part of the Pittsburgh Steamship Company, a subsidiary of United States Steel. Phil Bencomo did a story for Lake Superior Magazine on the history of the Great Lakes Fleet in 2016. Justine Lofton of MLive reported CN is in negotiations to sell the fleet, but quoted Helen Quirke, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, as saying, “We are willing to continue to operate the vessels should a deal not be concluded at a favorable value to us." There are currently nine vessels under the Great Lakes Fleet, including the tug/barge Presque Isle.

• In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Soo Maritime Services, a new subsidiary of Interlake Maritime Services, will operate the assets of the American and Canadian Lock Tours, which include the tour boats Hiawatha, Bide-A-Wee and Holiday that provide river and lock tours. Interlake's president, Mark W. Barker, said in a press release about the acquisition: “The Soo area plays a vital role in Great Lakes shipping and we’re excited to have new employees, new tour boats and a waterfront presence to continue the legacy of educating the public on the importance of the Soo Locks. We’re looking forward to working with the Soo team, which has built such a successful business in Michigan’s oldest city that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.” Interlake is the parent company for Interlake Steamship Co. as well, which just launched a new U.S.-built freighter bearing Mark's name.

• Odyssey Resorts bought Mountain Inn at Lutsen, a 29-unit hotel at the base of the Lutsen Mountains along Minnesota's North Shore. This is the developer's eighth property, which includes East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors and Beacon Pointe Resort in Duluth. It also manages the Lutsen Sea Villas in Lutsen.

Saving Time: A time capsule sealed into the foundation of the Finnish Labour Temple that was recently destroyed by fire was found intact, reports Justin Hardy of TBNewsWatch.com. (This photo just after the fire is by Michael Hull.) Justin notes, "the work crews who have been on the lookout for it since owner Brad McKinnon was approached by the Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society." The Thunder Bay building was the former home of the Hoito restaurant, and a National Historic Site in Canada. Its new owner, Brad McKinnon, intends to rebuild, and the capsule will be opened during the kickoff of a fundraising campaign to rebuild the cupola of the structure. The capsule, placed in the wall in 1909, is believed to contain a copy of the Tyokansa or "Working People," a Finnish language newspaper once published in the basement of the building. Various other historical items are believed to be in the capsule, including a speech by the newspaper's editor, Moses Hahl, which was recorded on a piece of white silk.

Weather Watchers Wanted: The National Weather Service in Duluth needs more "CoCoRaHS observers" in northern Minnesota, it posted on Facebook this week. "We can't sign up moose, and bears hibernate, so we are looking for you!" it encouraged. Though it sounds like a high school cheer, CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz) are Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network volunteers who measure actual precipitation. "It's easy to join, takes only five minutes a day and is a fun way to learn about this wonderful natural resource that falls from the sky," according to the NWS. "Your observations continue to give scientists an ever clearer picture of where and how much precipitation falls throughout our communities".

Butterfly Eye: A research team that includes a Michigan Technological University biologist has identified a genetic link between a butterfly's antennae and the eyespots on its wings, according to Cyndi Perkins in MTU's "Unscripted Research" blog. Thomas Werner, researcher and associate professor of genetics and developmental biology at MTU, is co-author of a recent journal article published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). “It turns out that the gene-regulatory network that places the antennae on the head of butterflies (and other insects) has been co-opted on butterfly wings to decorate them with concentric eyespots,” explains Thomas, who calls the study a dream come true. He joined the research team during a one-year sabbatical at the National University of Singapore.﻿ The concentric eyespots on butterfly wings are more than ornamentation, says Thomas. “The eyespots are known to function in predator avoidance as well as sexual signals to their mates." Hmm ... does that mean it winks its eyespots to hook up on Saturday night?

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, March 12: 42nd annual UP Health System Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon on the Swedetown Trails in Calumet. The late-winter cross-country ski race draws more than 600 competitors from around the Midwest and as far as Florida and California. Options are a 50K skiathlon or 50K, 25K and 10K races in classic or freestyle. Plus a "virtual" do-it-yourself version.

Saturday, March 12: Marquette Symphony Orchestra performs "Prokofiev & Price" at 7:30 p.m. in the Kaufman Auditorium. Under the direction of Octavio Más-Arocas, it's part of the continuing 25th anniversary year for the orchestra.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, March 11-13: St. Urho's Day is officially on Wednesday (the day before that more famous Irish saint's day), but the celebration starts this weekend of the Finnish saint who drove the grasshoppers from Finland and saved the Finnish vineyards. Finland (the one in Minnesota) has a full schedule of events under the theme "St. Urho Flies the Coop" – appropriate since pandemic restrictions have cramped the celebrations for a time. There's an online auction, a parade (which will be live-streamed), a tug of war over the Baptism River and vendors and lots more (like Chicken Poop Bingo).

Next Thursday, March 17: The Duluth Art Institute will host a free virtual artist lecture, "Marking Space with George's Blues" given noon-1 p.m. by Seitu Ken Jones. Inspired by the work of George Washington Carver and his use of everyday materials, Seitu looks at food, sustainability and visual art at the intersection of self-care and "the beloved community." George Washington Carver created over 300 paints, stains and dyes using Southern soils and plants.

Wisconsin

Saturday, March 12: Fat Bike Birkie runs on the famed American Birkebeiner Ski Trail between Cable and Hayward. Three events – The Big Fat 47K, The Half Fat 21K, and the untimed Fun Fat 10K Tour. No restrictions on tire size, but no e-bikes.

Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13: The 20th annual United States Snowshoe Association's Snowshoe Nationals comes to Cable at Lakewoods Resort for the third time. The event weekend features a National Championship men's and women's 10k, an open 5k and a short kids-family loop open all weekend.

Ontario

Saturday-Friday, March 12-18: 32nd annual Nipigon Winter Carnival has something for everyone all around town, from a competition guessing the number of candies in a jar to snow sculptures to vendors and food. The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow by Science North will bring activities and fun this Sunday at the Nipigon Community Centre.

Monday-Friday, March 14-18: Sault Ste. Marie museums and attractions are offering a Cultural Corridor Connection Pass so for just $25, families can visit six sites during March Break. The attractions will host special activities and the schedule is online.

Monday-Friday, March 14-18: Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay offers day camps and guided winter tours during March Break for school kids. The day camps are for ages 7-10. The guided tours run 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Its tubing hill will also be open for free use.

