Around the Circle This Week: March 17, 2022

Light Speed: The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar, newly assigned to Duluth, is working its way toward the St. Lawrence Seaway system … and if the speed on this timelapse video sailing to Portland, Maine, is any indication, the crew is anxious to return to Duluth. You can follow the progress on the US Coast Guard Cutter Spar Facebook page. Meanwhile … the opening of the Soo Locks is only a week and a day away. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are wrapping up the winter work and have started the debris removing process, according to the Detroit District Facebook page, where this photo was posted. "Every year, once the locks are empty, crews at the #SooLocks start cleaning the drainage system below the lock floors. This year the drain crew, also called the “mucking crew”, concentrated on the lower ends of the Poe and MacArthur Locks removing approximately 50 cubic yards of debris."

New Border Rules: Canadian news outlets are reporting this week that the Canadian government plans to eliminate the requirement for COVID testing just prior to entering or exiting the country by the end of this month. Random tests, however, will be used to track emergence of any new COVID variants, reports Ashley Burke of CBC News. "That testing requirement will be dropped by April 1 for fully vaccinated travelers," Ashley quoted sources.

Water Users: More than 50 million gallons of water daily are taken from Lake Superior by permitted users between Two Harbors and Grand Marais, Minn. Joe Friedrichs of WTIP found in a story that recently aired. "Cities from Duluth to Grand Marais use the lake to supply homes and businesses drinking water. Mining operations on the North Shore use an abundance of Lake Superior water to process materials that arrive from the Iron Range. Similarly, Lutsen Mountains, the ski resort on the North Shore, pulls water from the lake to make snow when it needs to. On average, Minnesota residents or businesses take more than 213 million gallons of water from Lake Superior on any given day. For comparison, that would be enough to fill more than 300 Olympic sized swimming pools every day. This number of 213 million gallons includes Duluth, both the city’s water supply and businesses that take water from the lake. As the largest Minnesota city on the shores of Lake Superior, Duluth uses a significant amount of the state’s total water taken from the lake by those permitted to do so." The major users outside Duluth, Joe reports, are Northshore Mining in Silver Bay, Lutsen Mountains ski resort and the cities of Grand Marais and Two Harbors. They all have a DNR permit. Much of the water, of course, recycles back into the Lake. We pondered other big uses of Big Lake water. According to Michael Agnew of The Growler, average craft brewing operations use 6 to 10 gallons of water to produce 1 gallon of beer. Great Lakes freighters can hold up to 16 million gallons of ballast water (when unloaded, which is rare either coming or going in the maritime season).

The Final Leg: Around The Circle This Week regulars may remember the name Andy Kaknevicius of Toronto who undertook a circle tour of Lake Superior for a video documentary series. Pandemic restrictions put a crimp in production for the past two years, but Andy just released his 15th and final (for now) episode called "Schreiber, Ontario – Small Town Heroes." Andy talks about the new visitor centre there that opens in July: "Schreiber has a rich railroad history that has been preserved and developed into the newly built Discovery Centre and Museum. It is a state of the art welcome centre located on the Trans Canada Highway with over 1,000 static exhibits including interactive displays for young and old. A 20 minute cinematic virtual reality train ride takes you through the building of the Canadian Pacific Railway verses the difficulties experienced along the picturesque northern shore of Lake Superior." He also introduces us to singing/acting star Cosimo Filane Figliomeni and amateur boxing sensation Domenic "Hollywood" Filane, a 10-time Canadian boxing champ. Sweetie that he is, Andy sent a note saying "This project was a two-year adventure/education that has completely captured my heart and soul with all that is Lake Superior." He generously credits Lake Superior Magazine with priming the pump of the project. We're grateful for his wonderful video work and for giving everyone the chance to vicariously make visits to places that should be on all bucket lists!

Bear Brand: What does a bear coming out of hibernation do? If you are Blaze the Bear, you sign up for classes a Northwoods Technical College. Last year, the college shelved what it called its outdated name – Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College – and also adopted a new logo and mascot. This week, the college posted a wee video showing Blaze the Bear in action.

Watch for Woodpeckers: Duluth (and elsewhere around the Lake) is under attack from the beautiful but invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). These insects kill all infected ash trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture plans two free EAB field workshops in Duluth, March 22 and 23 at Central Park. The workshops last about an hour and registration is required. The Arrowhead Chapter of Wild Ones sent a reminder of the events, but also a note that the EAB larvae live under the bark of ash trees, and that the holes in trees from woodpeckers feeding on them can help identify the problem. Look for "vertical bark cracks that cause the bark to split open, revealing the “S” shaped feeding tunnels characteristic of EAB." This DNR photo shows those tunnels on a tree with the bark removed. An infested tree must be removed and destroyed to stop the spread of the borer.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, March 18: The 51st burning of a snowman effigy takes place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cisler Plaza of the Lake Superior State University campus in Sault Ste. Marie. LSSU’s English Club intends to present a poem at the event written by the community – aka Lake State constituents & friends – with the theme “releasing negativity.” The annual Snowman Burning ushers out winter and in spring.

Saturday, March 19: conScience: Michigan Tech Chamber Singers perform at the Ironwood Theatre Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Participation in conScience (pronounced conscience) provides opportunities for Michigan Tech students to explore and perform music written for small choirs. The group's repertoire covers from varied styles and time periods (from antiquity to the present). The choir performs locally and also tours in the U.S. and internationally.

Minnesota

Today, March 17: Today is one of the biggest days and nights of the year for our downstairs neighbor, Dubh Linn Brew Pub. The pub opens at 11 a.m. and features a made-from-scratch menu of Irish favorites plus live Irish music, Celtic Bagpipers, Ceili dancing, Hammerschlagen, green beer and a great St. Patrick's Day.

Friday-Saturday, March 18-19: The Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival at the University of Minnesota Duluth features two concerts. On Friday, a guest artist concert hosts the Ari Hoenig Quartet at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Music Hall. On Saturday, the quartet joins the UMD Jazz Ensemble and the Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival All Stars in the Marshall Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday-Monday, March 21-28: Curl Mesabi in Eveleth is hosting the USA Curling Club National Championships.Ten men’s and 10 women’s teams will compete in this club-based, regional geographic championship.

Thursday, March 24: Craving spring? You could sign up for the Plant & Sip, a DYI succulent garden project hosted by Engwall Flowers and Duluth Tap Exchange. There is a fee that covers a beverage, a ceramic planter, your choice of three succulents, rock finishes, a pick with a fun plant-related phrase and all other necessary supplies.

Thursday, March 24: The American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth will host a virtual panel discussion with four American Indian local and statewide leaders about Indigenous approaches to prevent suicide, available resources, access of or limit of access to cultural and healing traditions. Panelists include Luther Talks (Cheyenne River Lakota citizen), the Minnesota Department of Health’s Tribal Suicide Prevention coordinator; Dr. C.W. Hall, (Blackfeet citizen), a Duluth family practice physician; Cassie Diver (Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe citizen); and Khayman Goodsky (Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe citizen). The free virtual panel will be moderated by AICHO Co-Director LeAnn Littlewolf. You must register by March 21.

Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, March 18-19: Legendary Waters Resort & Casino is partnering with Time Warp Tattoos to present a three-day Tattoo Expo in Red Cliff. Admission is free and tattoo work available onsite. Blake Banks and Open Minded will perform during the weekend.

Saturday, March 19: Have a rocking & racing good time in the Hayward region on Saturday. Start the day early (9:30 a.m.) with the Shamrock Shuffle in downtown Hayward featuring 5K Run/Walk and 1K Grasshopper kids race and adult races for fun or competition. Work up an appetite at the Lucky Charms eating contest or just hang out and listen to bagpipes playing. Local dancers will do authentic Irish folk dancing. You can also enter a Shamrock Medallion hunt to win cash prizes. In the evening, rock out with Core at 7 p.m. at Heartwood Resort in Trego.

Ontario

Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19: The last three performances of Salt Baby will be on stage at Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay tonight through Saturday. Salt Baby is the story of a young Indigenous woman whose skin tone sets her apart, both in her First Nations community and in the city. Finding herself growing up between two very different worlds, she becomes determined to figure out how she fits into each, navigating blood quantum, DNA tests and family trees, The play is a modern comedy about the journey towards self-discovery.

Saturday, March 19: The Snowed In Comedy Tour, touted as "Canada's biggest and funniest comedy tour," lands at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Featured comedians are Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug.

Sunday, March 20: At the Festival of India, enjoy a delicious vegetarian dinner with marvellous music and traditional dances of India starting 6 p.m. at the Marconi Cultural Event Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. The festival is an annual celebration of Indian culture, arts, music and food.

