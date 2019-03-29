Around the Circle This Week: March 29, 2019

Ice Breaker: The Canadian Coast Guard decided ice breaking was a great ice breaker to encourage new recruits. According to a story by CBC News, the CCG is using a video showing the CCG ship Samuel Risley (seen in front of the Sleeping Giant here) breaking ice on Lake Superior in recruiting efforts. The video, also posted by SaultOnline, is narrated by Capt. Signe Gotfredsen, who describes the crew's recent journey from Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay. Tooling around the Canadian Coast Guard’s Facebook page, we discovered some other fun posts, like a Coast Guard “Pac-Man” version of CCGS’s ice-breaking Captain Molly Kool chomping ice and a hoot of a cartoon showing a CCG icebreaker set to employ the world’s largest hair dryer.

Icy Grip: Getting stuck in traffic is one thing, getting stuck in ice is a Great Lakes maritime thing. The Lake Superior ice got one more crack at snapping its frozen jaws together, and for a short time trapped three lakers on their way out from their winter berths in Duluth. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alder gave an assist Tuesday to Mesabi Miner, American Spirit and H. Lee White. In this photo, Alder is breaking its way to the American Spirit. The Mesabi Miner already was contending with a bit of floating ice as it sailed through the Duluth Ship Canal (captured on the webcam here). The three freighters were stopped overnight, but went on their way the next day. On the other side of the Lake on Monday, the Stewart J. Cort was the first through the Soo Locks just after midnight when the locks officially opened for the season. The Cort’s Captain Sipper was greeted by board members of the Soo Locks Visitor Center Association and given “first ship” caps for the crew.

Naturally Superior: The Superior Hiking Trail recently became an official part of the North Country National Scenic Trail route in Minnesota, a designation promoted by the North Country Scenic Trail Association, delivered by Congress and signed by the president. The Superior Hiking Trail Association folk note online, “In addition to the SHT, the Border Route Trail (which begins near the SHT’s northern terminus), Kekekabic Trail, and a yet-to-be-built corridor between Grand Rapids and Ely were included in the ‘Arrowhead Reroute’ authorization, part of the Omnibus Public Lands bill: the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act.” Celebrating the designation, the association release notes: “Simply put, SHTA is very pleased and impressed with NCTA’s persistence to finally ‘make it official’ that the SHT is, for sure and for real, a part of the NCNST. The ‘National Scenic Trail’ designation speaks volumes, recognizing both the stunning, unique natural features found along our trail’s corridor and the decades of hard work by SHTA volunteers, financial supporters, staff, partner agencies, landowners and friends who make this trail possible. SHTA is also excited to partner more closely with NCTA to address some of the trail’s biggest problem areas and highlight the incredible hiking, backpacking, and trail running opportunities in Northern Minnesota. As SHTA’s trail development director, Jo Swanson, put it, ‘Two thumbs up, NCTA!’” In its newsletter, the Superior Hiking Trail Association is also looking for volunteers to help clear trees felled last fall by strong winds and do other trail fixer-uppers before the hiking season fully engages. Volunteer opportunities are: April 27-28, meeting at Korkki Nordic Center, Two Harbors; May 4-5 at Schroeder Town Hall, Schroeder; May 11-12 at Claire Nelson Community Center, Finland.

Designating The Good Place: Besides all those new wolves, Isle Royale has gotten a new designation as a Minong Traditional Cultural Property, according to Eric Freedman in a story for the Mining Journal in Marquette. The designation covers the main island, all 450-plus islands and islets in its archipelago, plus the surrounding waters. “It reflects many legacies, especially the cultural history of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, or Ojibwe,” Eric reports. The “Traditional Cultural Property” is a designation through the National Register of Historic Places. Minong, or The Good Place, is the Ojibwe name for Isle Royale, which has been used for fishing and copper mining for Native peoples back to prehistoric times. The former head of the Grand Portage National Monument, Tim Cochrane, wrote a book about the island's history and Native connections called Minong – The Good Place: Ojibwe and Isle Royale. Meanwhile, while the island’s wolves, or lack of them, have been getting all the press, the “moose” part of the 50+ year old Wolf-Moose study has been active on the island. GPS collars were placed on 20 of the Isle Royale moose in February, the National Park Service posted this week along with this photo. The new collars provide real-time location and activity data. This is the first time moose there have been collared since 1974, according to an NPS press release.

Upping the Toll: The fees to cross the International Bridge between Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, will be raising again, beginning Monday. For per crossing fees, commercial rates increase 50 cents (U.S.) to $5 per axle, passenger vehicle rates also go up 50 cents (U.S.) to $4 and regular commuters, with discount passes, will see an increase of 35 cents (U.S.) to $2.80. This is the second and final increase approved in 2013 to help finance operational and capital improvement needs.

Mayor Fred: It’s still taking us a little time to get used to Fred Stonehouse’s new title since he became mayor of Marquette this year. Brian Cabell of Word on the Street did a nice sit-down chat with Fred about his childhood home, his time in the military and his love of his adopted city by the Inland Sea. Fred came to Marquette to attend the Northern Michigan University, met and married Lois from Negaunee, and found a true home. “I think there’s a spirit of being an entrepreneur here that’s different from other places,” Fred told Brian. “There’s a spirit of people who truly want to be here … Marquette’s been really fortunate in having the university, which produces a huge diversity of people and produces a vibe of students who are in the town that plays very well. Then we have the hospital and we get out of that professional medical practice and educational uplift in the community. And then we got the big lake out there, a wonderful natural environment. You put all those things together, and you have to say, ‘This is a good place.’ We’re not perfect, we’re not Pleasantville, but this is a good place.” The well-known maritime historian continues to teach history at NMU on occasion. Fred is giving us reason for enthusiasm here in our offices, too. We’re excited because we’re sending off Fred’s book, Haunted Lakes, for its 12th printing. It’s just one of the seven of Fred’s books that we’ve been lucky to publish. You see him here signing the latest book he did for us, Last Laker, Finding a Wreck Lost in the Great Lakes’ Deadliest Storm.

New & Neighborly: Mulligans Irish Pub just opened this month at 1805 Queen St. E. in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and already the owners were able to contribute $580 to ARCH Hospice thanks to a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and preview opener. The official opening of the pub wasn’t until March 22, but as pointed out on the pub’s Facebook page, how can you have an Irish pub and miss St. Patrick’s Day? The menu is also posted there and we’re thinking the Mulligan’s Red Ale Fish and Chips look tasty. Jasmyn Rowley visited with the new pub's manager, Andrew Bessell, for SooToday and did a video showing, among other options, the cottage pie and wide selection of Irish whiskies. The new pub is well placed across from the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club for sipping a round after shooting a round.

Photo & graphic credits: Canadian Coast Guard; Lt. Kubasch / USCG; Duluth Ship Canal Webcam; Jon Ruffalo / SHTA; Seth Moore / NPS; Lake Superior Magazine; Mulligan's Irish Pub